Atp Casablanca: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione
08/04/2018 01:03 Nessun commento
(1) Ivashka, Ilya vs (WC) Saadi, Ismail
Martinez, Pedro vs (8) Gulbis, Ernests
(2) de Minaur, Alex vs (WC) Blancaneaux, Geoffrey
Lopez Perez, Enrique vs (5) Vatutin, Alexey
(3) Hemery , Calvin vs Gerasimov, Egor
Millot, Vincent vs (6) Robredo, Tommy
(4) Moutet, Corentin vs Rubin, Noah
Arnaboldi, Andrea vs (7) Caruso, Salvatore
