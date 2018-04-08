ATP, Copertina

Atp Casablanca: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione

08/04/2018

(1) Ivashka, Ilya BLR vs (WC) Saadi, Ismail MAR
Martinez, Pedro ESP vs (8) Gulbis, Ernests LAT
(2) de Minaur, Alex AUS vs (WC) Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA
Lopez Perez, Enrique ESP vs (5) Vatutin, Alexey RUS

(3) Hemery , Calvin FRA vs Gerasimov, Egor BLR
Millot, Vincent FRA vs (6) Robredo, Tommy ESP
(4) Moutet, Corentin FRA vs Rubin, Noah USA
Arnaboldi, Andrea ITA vs (7) Caruso, Salvatore ITA