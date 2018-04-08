Atp Casablanca: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione

(1) Ivashka, Ilya vs (WC) Saadi, Ismail

Martinez, Pedro vs (8) Gulbis, Ernests

(2) de Minaur, Alex vs (WC) Blancaneaux, Geoffrey

Lopez Perez, Enrique vs (5) Vatutin, Alexey

(3) Hemery , Calvin vs Gerasimov, Egor

Millot, Vincent vs (6) Robredo, Tommy

(4) Moutet, Corentin vs Rubin, Noah

Arnaboldi, Andrea vs (7) Caruso, Salvatore