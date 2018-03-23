Challenger Marbella e St Brieuc: Il Tabellone di Quali. Tris di azzurri in Spagna

Challenger Marbella| Terra | e43.000

(1) Pavlasek, Adam vs Benchetrit, Elliot

Coppejans, Kimmer vs Vilella Martinez, Mario

Esteve Lobato, Eduard vs Haider-Maurer, Andreas

(WC) Romero De Avila Senise, Alberto vs (6) De Greef, Arthur

(2) Nagal, Sumit vs Quinzi, Gianluigi

Cervantes, Inigo vs (WC) Djokovic, Marko

Gutierrez-Ferrol, Sergio vs (WC) Andujar, Pablo

Vega Hernandez, David vs (8) Cachin, Pedro

(3) Safranek, Vaclav vs Gimeno-Traver, Daniel

(WC) Cannell, Joel vs Giner, Marc

Trungelliti, Marco vs (WC) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son

(WC) Semmler, Miguel vs (7) Donati, Matteo

(4) Rubin, Noah vs Samper-Montana, Jordi

Gaio, Federico vs Olaso, Guillermo

Jahn, Jeremy vs Gakhov, Ivan

Gomez-Herrera, Carlos vs (5) Rosol, Lukas

Challenger St. Brieuc | Indoor | e43.000

(1) Lestienne, Constant vs (WC) Macquart, Noe

Masur, Daniel vs Cacic, Nikola

Sijsling, Igor vs Faivre, Pierre

Bergs, Zizou vs (7) Fayziev, Sanjar

(2) Grigelis, Laurynas vs (WC) Lescure, Mick

Durasovic, Viktor vs Kanar, Jonathan

Bauvy, Romain vs Wang, Tak Khunn

(WC) Descloix, Dorian vs (8) Doumbia, Sadio

(3) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe vs Echargui, Moez

(WC) Gueydan, Quentin vs (WC) De Schepper, Joffrey

Reboul, Fabien vs Petit, Gabriel

Gautier, Alexis vs (6) De Loore, Joris

(4) Mousley, Bradley vs Boutillier, Remi

Margaroli, Luca vs Lamasine, Tristan

(WC) Baltensperger, Raphael vs Martineau, Matteo

Tchoutakian, Maxime vs (5) Guez, David