Challenger Marbella e St Brieuc: Il Tabellone di Quali. Tris di azzurri in Spagna

23/03/2018 21:52 1 commento
Gianluigi Quinzi classe 1996

ESP Challenger Marbella| Terra | e43.000
(1) Pavlasek, Adam CZE vs Benchetrit, Elliot FRA
Coppejans, Kimmer BEL vs Vilella Martinez, Mario ESP
Esteve Lobato, Eduard ESP vs Haider-Maurer, Andreas AUT
(WC) Romero De Avila Senise, Alberto ESP vs (6) De Greef, Arthur BEL

(2) Nagal, Sumit IND vs Quinzi, Gianluigi ITA
Cervantes, Inigo ESP vs (WC) Djokovic, Marko SRB
Gutierrez-Ferrol, Sergio ESP vs (WC) Andujar, Pablo ESP
Vega Hernandez, David ESP vs (8) Cachin, Pedro ARG

(3) Safranek, Vaclav CZE vs Gimeno-Traver, Daniel ESP
(WC) Cannell, Joel GBR vs Giner, Marc ESP
Trungelliti, Marco ARG vs (WC) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son USA
(WC) Semmler, Miguel ESP vs (7) Donati, Matteo ITA

(4) Rubin, Noah USA vs Samper-Montana, Jordi ESP
Gaio, Federico ITA vs Olaso, Guillermo ESP
Jahn, Jeremy GER vs Gakhov, Ivan RUS
Gomez-Herrera, Carlos ESP vs (5) Rosol, Lukas CZE


FRA Challenger St. Brieuc | Indoor | e43.000
(1) Lestienne, Constant FRA vs (WC) Macquart, Noe FRA
Masur, Daniel GER vs Cacic, Nikola SRB
Sijsling, Igor NED vs Faivre, Pierre FRA
Bergs, Zizou BEL vs (7) Fayziev, Sanjar UZB

(2) Grigelis, Laurynas LTU vs (WC) Lescure, Mick FRA
Durasovic, Viktor NOR vs Kanar, Jonathan FRA
Bauvy, Romain FRA vs Wang, Tak Khunn FRA
(WC) Descloix, Dorian FRA vs (8) Doumbia, Sadio FRA

(3) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe ESP vs Echargui, Moez TUN
(WC) Gueydan, Quentin FRA vs (WC) De Schepper, Joffrey FRA
Reboul, Fabien FRA vs Petit, Gabriel FRA
Gautier, Alexis FRA vs (6) De Loore, Joris BEL

(4) Mousley, Bradley AUS vs Boutillier, Remi FRA
Margaroli, Luca SUI vs Lamasine, Tristan FRA
(WC) Baltensperger, Raphael SUI vs Martineau, Matteo FRA
Tchoutakian, Maxime FRA vs (5) Guez, David FRA

Intenditore (Guest) 23-03-2018 22:11

A Marbella i nostri possono passare il primo turno di quali. Il sorteggio più sfortunato e’toccato a Quinzi, contro la seconda testa di serie Nagal, che e’reduce da un paio di Futures su terra, mentre Giangi e’all’esordio sul rosso. Ma ce la può fare anche lui, l’avversario e’ un buon terraiolo ma non certo irresistibile, come purtroppo lo e’ anche Giangi.

