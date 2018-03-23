Challenger Marbella e St Brieuc: Il Tabellone di Quali. Tris di azzurri in Spagna
Challenger Marbella| Terra | e43.000
(1) Pavlasek, Adam vs Benchetrit, Elliot
Coppejans, Kimmer vs Vilella Martinez, Mario
Esteve Lobato, Eduard vs Haider-Maurer, Andreas
(WC) Romero De Avila Senise, Alberto vs (6) De Greef, Arthur
(2) Nagal, Sumit vs Quinzi, Gianluigi
Cervantes, Inigo vs (WC) Djokovic, Marko
Gutierrez-Ferrol, Sergio vs (WC) Andujar, Pablo
Vega Hernandez, David vs (8) Cachin, Pedro
(3) Safranek, Vaclav vs Gimeno-Traver, Daniel
(WC) Cannell, Joel vs Giner, Marc
Trungelliti, Marco vs (WC) Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son
(WC) Semmler, Miguel vs (7) Donati, Matteo
(4) Rubin, Noah vs Samper-Montana, Jordi
Gaio, Federico vs Olaso, Guillermo
Jahn, Jeremy vs Gakhov, Ivan
Gomez-Herrera, Carlos vs (5) Rosol, Lukas
Challenger St. Brieuc | Indoor | e43.000
(1) Lestienne, Constant vs (WC) Macquart, Noe
Masur, Daniel vs Cacic, Nikola
Sijsling, Igor vs Faivre, Pierre
Bergs, Zizou vs (7) Fayziev, Sanjar
(2) Grigelis, Laurynas vs (WC) Lescure, Mick
Durasovic, Viktor vs Kanar, Jonathan
Bauvy, Romain vs Wang, Tak Khunn
(WC) Descloix, Dorian vs (8) Doumbia, Sadio
(3) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe vs Echargui, Moez
(WC) Gueydan, Quentin vs (WC) De Schepper, Joffrey
Reboul, Fabien vs Petit, Gabriel
Gautier, Alexis vs (6) De Loore, Joris
(4) Mousley, Bradley vs Boutillier, Remi
Margaroli, Luca vs Lamasine, Tristan
(WC) Baltensperger, Raphael vs Martineau, Matteo
Tchoutakian, Maxime vs (5) Guez, David
TAG: Challenger Marbella, Challenger Marbella 2018, Challenger St Brieuc, Challenger St Brieuc 2018
1 commento
A Marbella i nostri possono passare il primo turno di quali. Il sorteggio più sfortunato e’toccato a Quinzi, contro la seconda testa di serie Nagal, che e’reduce da un paio di Futures su terra, mentre Giangi e’all’esordio sul rosso. Ma ce la può fare anche lui, l’avversario e’ un buon terraiolo ma non certo irresistibile, come purtroppo lo e’ anche Giangi.