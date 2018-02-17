ATP Rotterdam 500 | Indoor | e1.862.925 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Morelos: Quali. Subito eliminato Francesco Ferrari
17/02/2018 22:07 2 commenti
Challenger Morelos | Cemento | $50.000
1TQ Barrios Vera – Ferrari (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 16:00
CH Morelos
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera [4]
7
2
6
Francesco Ferrari
6
6
3
Vincitore: M. BARRIOS VERA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
6-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
F. Ferrari
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
F. Ferrari
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
F. Ferrari
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Ferrari
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
F. Ferrari
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 2-6
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
df
2-4 → 2-5
F. Ferrari
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Ferrari
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
F. Ferrari
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 0-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
F. Ferrari
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
F. Ferrari
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 4-5
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
df
15-40
4-3 → 4-4
F. Ferrari
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
4-1 → 4-2
F. Ferrari
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
F. Ferrari
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
F. Ferrari
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Barrios Vera – Ferrari
446. Singles ranking 1026.
10. 12. 1997 Birthdate 22. 6. 1997
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
Lucas Gomez vs Jose Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
CH Morelos
Lucas Gomez
6
6
Jose Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
3
0
Vincitore: L. GOMEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-0
L. Gomez
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-0 → 6-0
J. Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
L. Gomez
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
3-0 → 4-0
J. Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
2-0 → 3-0
L. Gomez
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
J. Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
L. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
L. Gomez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Gomez
15-0
40-0
1-1 → 2-1
J. Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
L. Gomez
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2 commenti
Peccato poteva farcela. Ci è mancato poco. Bravo comunque a provare queste quali. Gli consiglio di farsi le ossa nei future per poi cimentarsi nelle quali challenger. Se l’è giocata con karlovski,koepfer e olaso che sono tra i primi 300 e anche oggi. Forza Francesco, stai crescendo, continua così e vedrai che alla fine queste partite le vincerai in futuro.
Forza Francesco!