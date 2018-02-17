Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Morelos: Quali. Subito eliminato Francesco Ferrari

17/02/2018 22:07 2 commenti
Francesco Ferrari nella foto
Francesco Ferrari nella foto

MEX Challenger Morelos | Cemento | $50.000
1TQ Barrios Vera CHI – Ferrari ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 16:00

CH Morelos
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera [4]
7
2
6
Francesco Ferrari
6
6
3
Vincitore: M. BARRIOS VERA
Mostra dettagli

Barrios Vera CHI – Ferrari ITA
446. Singles ranking 1026.
10. 12. 1997 Birthdate 22. 6. 1997
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno quali
Lucas Gomez MEX vs Jose Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez MEX

CH Morelos
Lucas Gomez
6
6
Jose Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez
3
0
Vincitore: L. GOMEZ
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , ,

2 commenti

Elios (Guest) 17-02-2018 22:31

Peccato poteva farcela. Ci è mancato poco. Bravo comunque a provare queste quali. Gli consiglio di farsi le ossa nei future per poi cimentarsi nelle quali challenger. Se l’è giocata con karlovski,koepfer e olaso che sono tra i primi 300 e anche oggi. Forza Francesco, stai crescendo, continua così e vedrai che alla fine queste partite le vincerai in futuro.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fesc50 (Guest) 17-02-2018 18:15

Forza Francesco!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!