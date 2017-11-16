ATP Nitto ATP Finals Finals | Indoor | $8.000.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Masters Cup Londra: Il programma di Venerdì 17 Novembre
16/11/2017 19:03 Nessun commento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs [Alt] Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic
2. [4] Dominic Thiem vs [7] David Goffin (non prima ore: 15:00)
3. [1] Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo vs [4] Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares (non prima ore: 18:45)
4. [Alt] Pablo Carreno Busta vs [6] Grigor Dimitrov (non prima ore: 21:00)
TAG: Masters Cup, Masters Cup 2017, Masters Cup Londra, Masters Cup Londra 2017
