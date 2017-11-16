Masters Cup 2017 ATP, Copertina

Masters Cup Londra: Il programma di Venerdì 17 Novembre

David Goffin n.1 del Belgio
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Bob Bryan USA / Mike Bryan USA vs [Alt] Oliver Marach AUT / Mate Pavic CRO
2. [4] Dominic Thiem AUT vs [7] David Goffin BEL (non prima ore: 15:00)
3. [1] Lukasz Kubot POL / Marcelo Melo BRA vs [4] Jamie Murray GBR / Bruno Soares BRA (non prima ore: 18:45)
4. [Alt] Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs [6] Grigor Dimitrov BUL (non prima ore: 21:00)

