Masters Cup Londra: Il programma di Venerdì 17 Novembre

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. [5] Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs [Alt] Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic

2. [4] Dominic Thiem vs [7] David Goffin (non prima ore: 15:00)

3. [1] Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo vs [4] Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares (non prima ore: 18:45)

4. [Alt] Pablo Carreno Busta vs [6] Grigor Dimitrov (non prima ore: 21:00)