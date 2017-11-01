Video del Giorno Copertina, Video

Video del Giorno: Schwartzman mette a segno il punto dell’anno?

01/11/2017 13:49 3 commenti
Marcus91 01-11-2017 17:01

Schwartmann è davvero un giocatore godibile e che con il suo fisico minuto sta facendo miracoli

Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 01-11-2017 15:14

Avrei voluto vedere la faccia di Isner, ma non l’hanno inquadrato.

Sottile 01-11-2017 14:35

Grandissimo il pigmeo questa volta 😛

