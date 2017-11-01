Masters 1000 Paris 1000 | Indoor | e4.273.775 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Video del Giorno: Schwartzman mette a segno il punto dell’anno?
01/11/2017 13:49 3 commenti
Peque en llamas🔥🔥🔥 @dieschwartzman #París pic.twitter.com/SZruFZUKA5
— Saque Ganador (@saqueganador) 1 novembre 2017
When you think you've stuck the volley but someone has other plans.
😜#RolexPMasters pic.twitter.com/hDWo9m1flj
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 1 novembre 2017
TAG: Video del Giorno
3 commenti
Schwartmann è davvero un giocatore godibile e che con il suo fisico minuto sta facendo miracoli
Avrei voluto vedere la faccia di Isner, ma non l’hanno inquadrato.
Grandissimo il pigmeo questa volta 😛