Challenger Gatineau: Thomas Fabbiano sconfitto ai quarti di finale (Video)

Termina nei quarti di finale la marcia di Thomas Fabbiano nel torneo challenger di Gatineau.

Il 28enne di San Giorgio Jonico, numero 86 del ranking mondiale e seconda testa di serie, ha ceduto per 63 36 63, dopo un’ora e 49 minuti di partita, al Next Gen canadese Denis Shapovalov, numero 161 Atp e settima testa di serie.

Challenger Gatineau | Cemento | $75.000 – Quarti di Finale

Court Central – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. [7] Denis Shapovalov vs [2] Thomas Fabbiano



CH Gatineau Denis Shapovalov [7] Denis Shapovalov [7] 6 3 6 Thomas Fabbiano [2] Thomas Fabbiano [2] 3 6 3 Vincitore: D. SHAPOVALOV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-1 → 4-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 3-6 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Shapovalov 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-4 → 2-4 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3

6 Aces 14 Double Faults 454% 1st Serve % 58%33/45 (73%) 1st Serve Points Won 31/47 (66%)23/38 (61%) 2nd Serve Points Won 18/34 (53%)4/6 (67%) Break Points Saved 5/8 (63%)14 Service Games Played 1316/47 (34%) 1st Return Points Won 12/45 (27%)16/34 (47%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/38 (39%)3/8 (38%) Break Points Won 2/6 (33%)13 Return Games Played 1456/83 (67%) Total Service Points Won 49/81 (60%)32/81 (40%) Total Return Points Won 27/83 (33%)88/164 (54%) Total Points Won 76/164 (46%)

161 Ranking 86

18 Age 28

Tel Aviv, Israel Birthplace Grottaglie, Italy

Nassau, The Bahamas Residence San Giorgio Jonico, Italy

6’0″ (182 cm) Height 5’8″ (172 cm)

150 lbs (68 kg) Weight 152 lbs (69 kg)

Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed

N/A Turned Pro 2005

1/5 Year to Date Win/Loss 1/3

0 Year to Date Titles 0

0 Career Titles 0

$181,031 Career Prize Money $790,519

2. [Q] Marcos Giron vs [5] Peter Polansky (non prima ore: 23:30)



CH Gatineau Marcos Giron • Marcos Giron 15 3 Peter Polansky [5] Peter Polansky [5] 15 3 Let Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 3-3 P. Polansky 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 P. Polansky 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Giron 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Polansky 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Giron 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. [1] Malek Jaziri vs [8] Vincent Millot



CH Gatineau Malek Jaziri [1] Malek Jaziri [1] 6 1 7 Vincent Millot [8] Vincent Millot [8] 4 6 5 Vincitore: M. JAZIRI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 M. Jaziri 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 V. Millot 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Jaziri 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 V. Millot 15-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 5-4 M. Jaziri 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 V. Millot 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Jaziri 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 V. Millot 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Jaziri 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 V. Millot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Jaziri 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 V. Millot 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 M. Jaziri 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-5 → 1-6 V. Millot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 M. Jaziri 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 V. Millot 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 M. Jaziri 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 V. Millot 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 M. Jaziri 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 V. Millot 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Jaziri 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 V. Millot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 M. Jaziri 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 V. Millot 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Jaziri 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 V. Millot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 M. Jaziri 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-2 → 1-2 V. Millot 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Jaziri 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. Alexander Sarkissian vs Yuki Bhambri



CH Gatineau Alexander Sarkissian Alexander Sarkissian 6 4 6 Yuki Bhambri Yuki Bhambri 3 6 4 Vincitore: A. SARKISSIAN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 A. Sarkissian 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 Y. Bhambri 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 A. Sarkissian 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 Y. Bhambri 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Sarkissian 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 Y. Bhambri 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 A. Sarkissian 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Bhambri 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 A. Sarkissian 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Bhambri 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Sarkissian 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 4-6 Y. Bhambri 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Sarkissian 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Y. Bhambri 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Sarkissian 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Bhambri 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. Sarkissian 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Bhambri 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Sarkissian 0-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Bhambri 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Sarkissian 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 Y. Bhambri 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 A. Sarkissian 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Bhambri 15-0 ace 30-0 3-2 → 3-3 A. Sarkissian 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Bhambri 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Sarkissian 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Bhambri 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Sarkissian 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

3. [PR] Bradley Klahn / Jackson Withrow vs [WC] Filip Peliwo / Denis Shapovalov (non prima ore: 22:30)



CH Gatineau Bradley Klahn / Jackson Withrow Bradley Klahn / Jackson Withrow 0 0 Filip Peliwo / Denis Shapovalov • Filip Peliwo / Denis Shapovalov 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 F. Peliwo / Shapovalov 0-0

CH Gatineau Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [1] • Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [1] 30 3 Hans Hach Verdugo / Vincent Millot Hans Hach Verdugo / Vincent Millot 30 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 3-4 H. Hach Verdugo / Millot 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 H. Hach Verdugo / Millot 15-0 30-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Gong / Zhang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-2 → 2-2 H. Hach Verdugo / Millot 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 H. Hach Verdugo / Millot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

