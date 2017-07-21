Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Gatineau: Thomas Fabbiano sconfitto ai quarti di finale (Video)

21/07/2017 21:13 19 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.86 ATP
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.86 ATP

Termina nei quarti di finale la marcia di Thomas Fabbiano nel torneo challenger di Gatineau.
Il 28enne di San Giorgio Jonico, numero 86 del ranking mondiale e seconda testa di serie, ha ceduto per 63 36 63, dopo un’ora e 49 minuti di partita, al Next Gen canadese Denis Shapovalov, numero 161 Atp e settima testa di serie.


CAN Challenger Gatineau | Cemento | $75.000 – Quarti di Finale

Court Central – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [7] Denis Shapovalov CAN vs [2] Thomas Fabbiano ITA

CH Gatineau
Denis Shapovalov [7]
6
3
6
Thomas Fabbiano [2]
3
6
3
Vincitore: D. SHAPOVALOV
Mostra dettagli

01:49:01
6 Aces 1
4 Double Faults 4
54% 1st Serve % 58%
33/45 (73%) 1st Serve Points Won 31/47 (66%)
23/38 (61%) 2nd Serve Points Won 18/34 (53%)
4/6 (67%) Break Points Saved 5/8 (63%)
14 Service Games Played 13
16/47 (34%) 1st Return Points Won 12/45 (27%)
16/34 (47%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/38 (39%)
3/8 (38%) Break Points Won 2/6 (33%)
13 Return Games Played 14
56/83 (67%) Total Service Points Won 49/81 (60%)
32/81 (40%) Total Return Points Won 27/83 (33%)
88/164 (54%) Total Points Won 76/164 (46%)

161 Ranking 86
18 Age 28
Tel Aviv, Israel Birthplace Grottaglie, Italy
Nassau, The Bahamas Residence San Giorgio Jonico, Italy
6’0″ (182 cm) Height 5’8″ (172 cm)
150 lbs (68 kg) Weight 152 lbs (69 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2005
1/5 Year to Date Win/Loss 1/3
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$181,031 Career Prize Money $790,519


2. [Q] Marcos Giron USA vs [5] Peter Polansky CAN (non prima ore: 23:30)

CH Gatineau
Marcos Giron
15
3
Peter Polansky [5]
15
3
Let
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Malek Jaziri TUN vs [8] Vincent Millot FRA

CH Gatineau
Malek Jaziri [1]
6
1
7
Vincent Millot [8]
4
6
5
Vincitore: M. JAZIRI
Mostra dettagli

2. Alexander Sarkissian USA vs Yuki Bhambri IND

CH Gatineau
Alexander Sarkissian
6
4
6
Yuki Bhambri
3
6
4
Vincitore: A. SARKISSIAN
Mostra dettagli

3. [PR] Bradley Klahn USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs [WC] Filip Peliwo CAN / Denis Shapovalov CAN (non prima ore: 22:30)

CH Gatineau
Bradley Klahn / Jackson Withrow
0
0
Filip Peliwo / Denis Shapovalov
0
0
Mostra dettagli



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Ze Zhang CHN vs Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Vincent Millot FRA
CH Gatineau
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [1]
30
3
Hans Hach Verdugo / Vincent Millot
30
4
Mostra dettagli


TAG: , ,

19 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

IlCera (Guest) 21-07-2017 23:13

Forza Thomas per le prossime !!!!

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Shuzo (Guest) 21-07-2017 23:03

La sconfitta di Fabbiano non deve sorprendere. Il giovane canadese è un grandissimo talento e potrebbe diventare il primo tennista del suo paese a vincere un titolo dello Slam, qualora non ci riuscisse Raonic, rispetto al quale ha forse più talento. Milos è invece più alto e potente.

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca96 21-07-2017 22:32

Era una partita difficile e così è stata…non è di certo stato il miglior Fabbiano,ma sono sicuro che ad Atlanta saprà riscattarsi. Forza Fabs!

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giambi. (Guest) 21-07-2017 22:14

Brutta partita. Ci aveva abituato troppo bene.

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Caratti (Guest) 21-07-2017 21:36

Non mi è sembrato un fabbiano in grande spolvero oggi

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
daniele (Guest) 21-07-2017 21:32

peccato

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 21-07-2017 21:32

Peccato per Fabbiano ma Shapolavov è in prospettiva un grande, spero solo che non si Federizzi limitandosi a spingere solo da fondo invece che giocare in modo più aggressivo e spettacolare.

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alex81 21-07-2017 21:26

Non mi è piaciuto granchè Fabs qui in Canada… voglio vedere ben altro ad Atlanta

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
NexGenItaly 21-07-2017 21:06

Recupera subito il break di svantaggio nel terzo

 11
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gido 21-07-2017 20:33

Bella reazione di Thomas in questo secondo set

 10
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Serve and volley (Guest) 21-07-2017 20:14

Scritto da Serve and volley

Scritto da Serve and volley
Il live score e il punteggio?

Va bene anche solo il punteggio.
Sempre grande redazione.

Anche il punteggio!
Grandi

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Serve and volley (Guest) 21-07-2017 20:13

Scritto da Serve and volley
Il live score e il punteggio?

Va bene anche solo il punteggio.
Sempre grande redazione.

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Serve and volley (Guest) 21-07-2017 20:02

Il live score e il punteggio?

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ASHTONEATON 21-07-2017 19:30

Scritto da Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry
Ho la sensazione / presentimento che Fab ci lasci le penne oggi , non sarebbe cmq un disastro il ragazzino che incontra oggi e’ proprio forte

Approposito di rovescio ad una mano….

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pasquale (Guest) 21-07-2017 18:33

Come mai non iniziano?

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
IlCera (Guest) 21-07-2017 18:10

Partita interessante davvero, mi sa che non vado al cinema come previsto….. :mrgreen:

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 21-07-2017 17:55

Scritto da Alex81
@ Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (#1902594)
Ma se l’ha battuto di recente… non so ti sei aggiunto anche te all’elenco dei gufi… e dire che sembravi uno serio…

Un po’ di scaramanzia non fa mai male…. certo che lo ha battuto sull’ erba ma cio’ non toglie che oggi in casa il canadese ha tutte le carte in regola per vincere, certo che Thomas non fara’ regali…

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alex81 21-07-2017 17:45

@ Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (#1902594)

Ma se l’ha battuto di recente… non so ti sei aggiunto anche te all’elenco dei gufi… e dire che sembravi uno serio…

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 21-07-2017 17:30

Ho la sensazione / presentimento che Fab ci lasci le penne oggi , non sarebbe cmq un disastro il ragazzino che incontra oggi e’ proprio forte

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!