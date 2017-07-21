Challenger Gatineau: Thomas Fabbiano sconfitto ai quarti di finale (Video)

Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.86 ATP
Termina nei quarti di finale la marcia di Thomas Fabbiano nel torneo challenger di Gatineau.
Il 28enne di San Giorgio Jonico, numero 86 del ranking mondiale e seconda testa di serie, ha ceduto per 63 36 63, dopo un’ora e 49 minuti di partita, al Next Gen canadese Denis Shapovalov, numero 161 Atp e settima testa di serie.
Challenger Gatineau | Cemento | $75.000 – Quarti di Finale
Court Central – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [7] Denis Shapovalov vs [2] Thomas Fabbiano
01:49:01
CH Gatineau
Denis Shapovalov [7]
6
3
6
Thomas Fabbiano [2]
3
6
3
Vincitore: D. SHAPOVALOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Shapovalov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
6 Aces 1
4 Double Faults 4
54% 1st Serve % 58%
33/45 (73%) 1st Serve Points Won 31/47 (66%)
23/38 (61%) 2nd Serve Points Won 18/34 (53%)
4/6 (67%) Break Points Saved 5/8 (63%)
14 Service Games Played 13
16/47 (34%) 1st Return Points Won 12/45 (27%)
16/34 (47%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/38 (39%)
3/8 (38%) Break Points Won 2/6 (33%)
13 Return Games Played 14
56/83 (67%) Total Service Points Won 49/81 (60%)
32/81 (40%) Total Return Points Won 27/83 (33%)
88/164 (54%) Total Points Won 76/164 (46%)
161 Ranking 86
18 Age 28
Tel Aviv, Israel Birthplace Grottaglie, Italy
Nassau, The Bahamas Residence San Giorgio Jonico, Italy
6’0″ (182 cm) Height 5’8″ (172 cm)
150 lbs (68 kg) Weight 152 lbs (69 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2005
1/5 Year to Date Win/Loss 1/3
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$181,031 Career Prize Money $790,519
2. [Q] Marcos Giron vs [5] Peter Polansky (non prima ore: 23:30)
CH Gatineau
Marcos Giron•
15
3
Peter Polansky [5]
15
3
Let
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Polansky
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
P. Polansky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
P. Polansky
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
M. Giron
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Malek Jaziri vs [8] Vincent Millot
CH Gatineau
Malek Jaziri [1]
6
1
7
Vincent Millot [8]
4
6
5
Vincitore: M. JAZIRI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Jaziri
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
V. Millot
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
V. Millot
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
V. Millot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Jaziri
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
V. Millot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Jaziri
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Jaziri
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
V. Millot
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
M. Jaziri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Jaziri
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Millot
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
5-4 → 6-4
V. Millot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
M. Jaziri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-2 → 1-2
V. Millot
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Jaziri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Alexander Sarkissian vs Yuki Bhambri
CH Gatineau
Alexander Sarkissian
6
4
6
Yuki Bhambri
3
6
4
Vincitore: A. SARKISSIAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Sarkissian
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Bhambri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Sarkissian
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Bhambri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Bhambri
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. Sarkissian
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Bhambri
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Sarkissian
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Bhambri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Bhambri
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
A. Sarkissian
0-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Bhambri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Sarkissian
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Bhambri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
A. Sarkissian
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Bhambri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Sarkissian
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [PR] Bradley Klahn / Jackson Withrow vs [WC] Filip Peliwo / Denis Shapovalov (non prima ore: 22:30)
CH Gatineau
Bradley Klahn / Jackson Withrow
0
0
Filip Peliwo / Denis Shapovalov•
0
0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Mao-Xin Gong
/ Ze Zhang
vs Hans Hach Verdugo
/ Vincent Millot
CH Gatineau
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [1]•
30
3
Hans Hach Verdugo / Vincent Millot
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
H. Hach Verdugo / Millot
3-3 → 3-4
H. Hach Verdugo / Millot
2-2 → 2-3
M. Gong / Zhang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
H. Hach Verdugo / Millot
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
H. Hach Verdugo / Millot
0-0 → 0-1
Forza Thomas per le prossime !!!!
La sconfitta di Fabbiano non deve sorprendere. Il giovane canadese è un grandissimo talento e potrebbe diventare il primo tennista del suo paese a vincere un titolo dello Slam, qualora non ci riuscisse Raonic, rispetto al quale ha forse più talento. Milos è invece più alto e potente.
Era una partita difficile e così è stata…non è di certo stato il miglior Fabbiano,ma sono sicuro che ad Atlanta saprà riscattarsi. Forza Fabs!
Brutta partita. Ci aveva abituato troppo bene.
Non mi è sembrato un fabbiano in grande spolvero oggi
peccato
Peccato per Fabbiano ma Shapolavov è in prospettiva un grande, spero solo che non si Federizzi limitandosi a spingere solo da fondo invece che giocare in modo più aggressivo e spettacolare.
Non mi è piaciuto granchè Fabs qui in Canada… voglio vedere ben altro ad Atlanta
Recupera subito il break di svantaggio nel terzo
Bella reazione di Thomas in questo secondo set
Anche il punteggio!
Grandi
Va bene anche solo il punteggio.
Sempre grande redazione.
Il live score e il punteggio?
Approposito di rovescio ad una mano….
Come mai non iniziano?
Partita interessante davvero, mi sa che non vado al cinema come previsto…..
Un po’ di scaramanzia non fa mai male…. certo che lo ha battuto sull’ erba ma cio’ non toglie che oggi in casa il canadese ha tutte le carte in regola per vincere, certo che Thomas non fara’ regali…
@ Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (#1902594)
Ma se l’ha battuto di recente… non so ti sei aggiunto anche te all’elenco dei gufi… e dire che sembravi uno serio…
Ho la sensazione / presentimento che Fab ci lasci le penne oggi , non sarebbe cmq un disastro il ragazzino che incontra oggi e’ proprio forte