Wimbledon: I risultati con il Live dettagliato della seconda giornata. Roger Federer (85 esima vittoria a Londra) e Novak Djokovic avanzano per ritiro. Ok la Kerber (Video)

Roger Federer e Novak Djokovic avanzano per ritiro. Ok la Kerber.

Per Federer si tratta della 85 esima partita vinta nel main draw del torneo di Wimbledon, un record.

Esce di scena a sorpresa Richard Gasquet battuto in quattro set da David Ferrer.

Wimbledon – 1° Turno

Centre Court – 2:00pm

(1) Angelique Kerber – Irina Falconi



GS Wimbledon A. Kerber [1] A. Kerber [1] 6 6 I. Falconi I. Falconi 4 4 Vincitore: A. Kerber Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 I. Falconi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 I. Falconi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Kerber 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 I. Falconi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 A. Kerber 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 I. Falconi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 I. Falconi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Kerber 0-15 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 I. Falconi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Kerber 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 I. Falconi 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 I. Falconi 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 A. Kerber 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 3-0 → 3-1 I. Falconi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 2-0 → 3-0 A. Kerber 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 I. Falconi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

Martin Klizan – (2) Novak Djokovic



GS Wimbledon M. Klizan • M. Klizan 0 3 0 N. Djokovic [2] N. Djokovic [2] 30 6 2 Vincitore: N. Djokovic per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 M. Klizan 0-15 0-30 0-2 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 0-2 M. Klizan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 3-6 M. Klizan 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 N. Djokovic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 M. Klizan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 2-3 M. Klizan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Klizan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Alexandr Dolgopolov – (3) Roger Federer



GS Wimbledon A. Dolgopolov • A. Dolgopolov 0 3 0 R. Federer [3] R. Federer [3] 0 6 3 Vincitore: R. Federer per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 A. Dolgopolov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 0-3 R. Federer 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 A. Dolgopolov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 0-1 → 0-2 R. Federer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 A. Dolgopolov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 R. Federer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-4 → 3-5 A. Dolgopolov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 R. Federer 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 2-3 → 2-4 A. Dolgopolov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 R. Federer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 1-2 → 1-3 A. Dolgopolov 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 R. Federer 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Dolgopolov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

No.1 Court – 2:00pm

(6) Milos Raonic – Jan-Lennard Struff



GS Wimbledon M. Raonic [6] M. Raonic [6] 7 6 7 J. Struff J. Struff 6 2 6 Vincitore: M. Raonic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 ace 1*-1 ace 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 M. Raonic 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 5-5 → 5-6 M. Raonic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 5-3 → 5-4 M. Raonic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 df ace 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace df A-40 ace 40-40 ace df A-40 ace 4-3 → 5-3 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 M. Raonic 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Raonic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 5-2 → 6-2 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-1 → 5-2 M. Raonic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 M. Raonic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 2-0 → 3-0 M. Raonic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* ace 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace ace 5-4 → 5-5 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Raonic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 J. Struff 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Raonic 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Raonic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0

(3) Karolina Pliskova – Evgeniya Rodina



GS Wimbledon Ka. Pliskova [3] Ka. Pliskova [3] 6 6 E. Rodina E. Rodina 1 4 Vincitore: Ka. Pliskova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 5-4 → 6-4 E. Rodina 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 E. Rodina 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 E. Rodina 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 1-1 → 2-1 Ka. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Rodina 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 Ka. Pliskova 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 Ka. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 E. Rodina 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

(8) Dominic Thiem – Vasek Pospisil



GS Wimbledon D. Thiem [8] • D. Thiem [8] 40 1 V. Pospisil V. Pospisil 30 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

No.2 Court – 12:30am

(29) Juan Martin Del Potro – Thanasi Kokkinakis



GS Wimbledon J. Del Potro [29] J. Del Potro [29] 6 3 7 6 T. Kokkinakis T. Kokkinakis 3 6 6 4 Vincitore: J. Del Potro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 J. Del Potro 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 5-4 → 6-4 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Del Potro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 2-3 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Del Potro 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* ace 2-0* df 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 5-1* df 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 J. Del Potro 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 5-4 → 5-5 J. Del Potro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-3 → 4-3 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 2-3 → 3-3 J. Del Potro 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 J. Del Potro 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 1-0 → 1-1 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 J. Del Potro 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 J. Del Potro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-2 → 2-3 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 J. Del Potro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 J. Del Potro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 ace 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 J. Del Potro 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

(9) Agnieszka Radwanska – Jelena Jankovic



GS Wimbledon A. Radwanska [9] A. Radwanska [9] 7 6 J. Jankovic J. Jankovic 6 0 Vincitore: A. Radwanska Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 A. Radwanska 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-0 → 6-0 J. Jankovic 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 A. Radwanska 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-0 → 4-0 J. Jankovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 2-0 → 3-0 A. Radwanska 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 2-0 J. Jankovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 J. Jankovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 5-6 → 6-6 A. Radwanska 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 J. Jankovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Radwanska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 J. Jankovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Radwanska 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 J. Jankovic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Radwanska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 J. Jankovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Radwanska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Jankovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Radwanska 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Jeremy Chardy – (11) Tomas Berdych



GS Wimbledon J. Chardy J. Chardy 30 3 2 T. Berdych [11] • T. Berdych [11] 15 6 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 T. Berdych 0-15 0-30 15-30 2-1 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Berdych 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 T. Berdych 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 2-5 → 3-5 T. Berdych 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 T. Berdych 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 T. Berdych 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T. Berdych 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Ons Jabeur – (7) Svetlana Kuznetsova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.3 Court – 12:30am

Kyle Edmund – Alexander Ward



GS Wimbledon K. Edmund K. Edmund 4 6 6 6 A. Ward A. Ward 6 3 2 1 Vincitore: K. Edmund Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-1 A. Ward 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 A. Ward 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 3-0 → 4-0 A. Ward 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 A. Ward 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-2 → 6-2 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-1 → 5-2 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 A. Ward 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-0 → 4-0 A. Ward 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 A. Ward 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 K. Edmund 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Ward 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-2 → 5-2 A. Ward 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 K. Edmund 15-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Ward 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 A. Ward 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 A. Ward 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 0-0 → 0-1

Ekaterina Alexandrova – (14) Garbine Muguruza



GS Wimbledon E. Alexandrova E. Alexandrova 2 4 G. Muguruza [14] G. Muguruza [14] 6 6 Vincitore: G. Muguruza Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 E. Alexandrova 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 4-6 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 G. Muguruza 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 E. Alexandrova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 E. Alexandrova 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 1-1 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 E. Alexandrova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 G. Muguruza 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-3 → 1-4 E. Alexandrova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 E. Alexandrova 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 G. Muguruza 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Evgeny Donskoy – (10) Alexander Zverev



GS Wimbledon E. Donskoy E. Donskoy 4 6 3 A. Zverev [10] A. Zverev [10] 6 7 6 Vincitore: A. Zverev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-4 → 2-5 E. Donskoy 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 E. Donskoy 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 3*-4 3*-5 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Zverev 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Zverev 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 3-4 → 3-5 E. Donskoy 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Zverev 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 ace 2-1 → 2-2 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

(12) Kristina Mladenovic – Pauline Parmentier



GS Wimbledon K. Mladenovic [12] K. Mladenovic [12] 0 0 P. Parmentier • P. Parmentier 0 0 Riscaldamento Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 P. Parmentier 0-0

Court 12 – 12:30am

(22) Richard Gasquet – David Ferrer



GS Wimbledon R. Gasquet [22] R. Gasquet [22] 3 4 7 2 D. Ferrer D. Ferrer 6 6 5 6 Vincitore: D. Ferrer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 D. Ferrer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df ace A-40 40-40 df ace A-40 2-5 → 2-6 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Ferrer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 D. Ferrer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 D. Ferrer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Ferrer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 D. Ferrer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 D. Ferrer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 D. Ferrer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 D. Ferrer 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Katie Boulter – Christina McHale



GS Wimbledon K. Boulter K. Boulter 6 5 3 C. McHale C. McHale 3 7 6 Vincitore: C. McHale Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 C. McHale 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 K. Boulter 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 2-4 C. McHale 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 K. Boulter 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 C. McHale 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 C. McHale 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-4 → 2-4 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 K. Boulter 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 C. McHale 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 K. Boulter 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 C. McHale 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 K. Boulter 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 2-1 → 3-1 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

(13) Grigor Dimitrov – Diego Schwartzman



GS Wimbledon G. Dimitrov [13] G. Dimitrov [13] 0 3 D. Schwartzman • D. Schwartzman 15 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Schwartzman 15-0 3-0 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 G. Dimitrov 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 40-40 ace A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Oceane Dodin – (32) Lucie Safarova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 18 – 12:30am

Mona Barthel – (24) Coco Vandeweghe



GS Wimbledon M. Barthel M. Barthel 5 2 C. Vandeweghe [24] C. Vandeweghe [24] 7 6 Vincitore: C. Vandeweghe Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Barthel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-3 → 2-4 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 2-2 → 2-3 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 2-2 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 5-5 → 5-6 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Barthel 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 2-2 → 2-3 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1

(15) Gael Monfils – Daniel Brands



GS Wimbledon G. Monfils [15] G. Monfils [15] 6 7 6 D. Brands D. Brands 3 5 4 Vincitore: G. Monfils Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 G. Monfils 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 D. Brands 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 D. Brands 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 D. Brands 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 D. Brands 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Monfils 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 D. Brands 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 D. Brands 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-5 → 5-5 D. Brands 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Brands 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 D. Brands 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 D. Brands 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 D. Brands 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 D. Brands 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 D. Brands 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 D. Brands 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 G. Monfils 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 D. Brands 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

James Ward – Marcos Baghdatis



GS Wimbledon J. Ward J. Ward 4 4 3 M. Baghdatis M. Baghdatis 6 6 6 Vincitore: M. Baghdatis Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 J. Ward 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 M. Baghdatis 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 M. Baghdatis 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 1-3 → 2-3 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 J. Ward 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Baghdatis 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Baghdatis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 J. Ward 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Baghdatis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Baghdatis 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-1 → 2-2 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Baghdatis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Baghdatis 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 4-5 M. Baghdatis 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 J. Ward 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 2-1 → 2-2 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Court 4 – 12:30am

Mikhail Youzhny – Nicolas Mahut



GS Wimbledon M. Youzhny M. Youzhny 6 7 6 N. Mahut N. Mahut 2 5 4 Vincitore: M. Youzhny Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 M. Youzhny 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 N. Mahut 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Youzhny 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 N. Mahut 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Youzhny 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 2-2 → 2-3 M. Youzhny 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 N. Mahut 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Youzhny 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 N. Mahut 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Youzhny 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 N. Mahut 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Youzhny 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 df ace 4-5 → 5-5 N. Mahut 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-4 → 4-5 M. Youzhny 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 M. Youzhny 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 2-3 → 3-3 N. Mahut 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 M. Youzhny 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Youzhny 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 N. Mahut 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 M. Youzhny 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 N. Mahut 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Youzhny 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 N. Mahut 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 M. Youzhny 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 N. Mahut 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Youzhny 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Xinyun Han – Zarina Diyas



GS Wimbledon X. Han X. Han 3 4 Z. Diyas Z. Diyas 6 6 Vincitore: Z. Diyas Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Z. Diyas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 X. Han 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 Z. Diyas 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 X. Han 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 Z. Diyas 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 X. Han 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 Z. Diyas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-3 → 1-3 X. Han 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 Z. Diyas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 X. Han 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Z. Diyas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 X. Han 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 3-5 Z. Diyas 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 X. Han 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Z. Diyas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-2 → 2-3 X. Han 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 2-2 Z. Diyas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 X. Han 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Z. Diyas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Shelby Rogers – Julia Boserup



GS Wimbledon S. Rogers • S. Rogers A 6 4 4 J. Boserup J. Boserup 40 3 6 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 S. Rogers 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 J. Boserup 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 3-2 → 4-2 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 J. Boserup 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 J. Boserup 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-0 → 1-1 S. Rogers 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Boserup 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 J. Boserup 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-4 → 3-4 J. Boserup 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 S. Rogers 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 J. Boserup 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 J. Boserup 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 S. Rogers 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Boserup 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 S. Rogers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 4-3 → 5-3 J. Boserup 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 S. Rogers 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Boserup 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 S. Rogers 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 J. Boserup 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 S. Rogers 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 J. Boserup 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

Court 5 – 12:30am

Tatjana Maria – Anastasia Potapova



GS Wimbledon T. Maria • T. Maria 0 6 2 A. Potapova A. Potapova 0 3 2 Vincitore: T. Maria Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 T. Maria 15-0 ace 2-2 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 T. Maria 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 5-2 → 5-3 A. Potapova 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 T. Maria 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 T. Maria 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Jordan Thompson – (25) Albert Ramos-Vinolas



GS Wimbledon J. Thompson J. Thompson 4 4 6 A. Ramos-Vinolas [25] A. Ramos-Vinolas [25] 6 6 7 Vincitore: A. Ramos-Vinolas Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* 2-4* 3*-4 3*-5 3-6* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 6-5 → 6-6 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-5 → 4-6 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Stefanos Tsitsipas – Dusan Lajovic



GS Wimbledon S. Tsitsipas • S. Tsitsipas A 4 4 1 D. Lajovic D. Lajovic 40 6 6 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 3-5 → 4-5 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 2-3 → 2-4 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Tsvetana Pironkova – Sara Errani



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 6 – 12:30am

Mikhail Kukushkin – Taro Daniel



GS Wimbledon M. Kukushkin M. Kukushkin 4 6 7 6 T. Daniel T. Daniel 6 4 6 2 Vincitore: M. Kukushkin Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 4-0 → 4-1 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 2-0 → 3-0 M. Kukushkin 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* df 6-6 → 7-6 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 6-5 → 6-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 3-0 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 2-2 → 3-2 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Denisa Allertova – Risa Ozaki



GS Wimbledon D. Allertova D. Allertova 7 2 6 R. Ozaki R. Ozaki 6 6 3 Vincitore: D. Allertova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 R. Ozaki 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 R. Ozaki 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Allertova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-2 → 3-3 R. Ozaki 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 R. Ozaki 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 D. Allertova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 R. Ozaki 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df 40-40 40-A df 2-5 → 2-6 R. Ozaki 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Allertova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 R. Ozaki 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 R. Ozaki 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Ozaki 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 df 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 R. Ozaki 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 R. Ozaki 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 R. Ozaki 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 D. Allertova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 R. Ozaki 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 R. Ozaki 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 D. Allertova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 R. Ozaki 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Robin Haase – Frances Tiafoe



GS Wimbledon R. Haase • R. Haase 0 2 F. Tiafoe F. Tiafoe 0 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 R. Haase 2-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 R. Haase 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Ekaterina Makarova – Alison Van Uytvanck



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 7 – 12:30am

Steve Darcis – Ricardas Berankis



GS Wimbledon S. Darcis S. Darcis 4 6 2 6 6 R. Berankis R. Berankis 6 3 6 4 3 Vincitore: S. Darcis Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-3 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 S. Darcis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-2 → 5-2 R. Berankis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 3-2 → 4-2 S. Darcis 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 R. Berankis 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 S. Darcis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-4 R. Berankis 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 6-4 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 S. Darcis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 3-1 → 4-1 R. Berankis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 R. Berankis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Darcis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 S. Darcis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 R. Berankis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 S. Darcis 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-3 → 2-3 R. Berankis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 S. Darcis 0-15 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 5-3 → 6-3 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-3 → 5-3 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 R. Berankis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 S. Darcis 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 2-2 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 2-1 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 R. Berankis 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 S. Darcis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 R. Berankis 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 4-4 → 4-5 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 R. Berankis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 S. Darcis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 S. Darcis 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Darcis 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 R. Berankis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Polona Hercog – Annika Beck



GS Wimbledon P. Hercog P. Hercog 6 6 A. Beck A. Beck 2 1 Vincitore: P. Hercog Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-1 → 6-1 A. Beck 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-1 → 4-1 A. Beck 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Beck 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Beck 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A df 5-2 → 6-2 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 5-2 A. Beck 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 P. Hercog 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 A. Beck 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 P. Hercog 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Beck 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0

Lesia Tsurenko – Julia Goerges



GS Wimbledon L. Tsurenko L. Tsurenko 0 6 0 J. Goerges • J. Goerges 30 7 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 J. Goerges 15-0 30-0 0-2 L. Tsurenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Goerges 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 J. Goerges 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 L. Tsurenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Goerges 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 L. Tsurenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 J. Goerges 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 L. Tsurenko 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 3-3 → 3-4 J. Goerges 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 L. Tsurenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 J. Goerges 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Tsurenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 J. Goerges 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 L. Tsurenko 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Janko Tipsarevic – Jared Donaldson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 8 – 12:30am

(23) Kiki Bertens – Sorana Cirstea



GS Wimbledon K. Bertens [23] K. Bertens [23] 6 5 S. Cirstea S. Cirstea 7 7 Vincitore: S. Cirstea Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 S. Cirstea 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 K. Bertens 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 K. Bertens 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 K. Bertens 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 4*-6 df 6-6 → 6-7 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 K. Bertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 K. Bertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 5-3 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 4-2 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 K. Bertens 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 K. Bertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

(28) Lauren Davis – Varvara Lepchenko



GS Wimbledon L. Davis [28] L. Davis [28] 4 5 V. Lepchenko V. Lepchenko 6 7 Vincitore: V. Lepchenko Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 L. Davis 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-6 → 5-7 V. Lepchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 V. Lepchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 V. Lepchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 4-2 V. Lepchenko 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 V. Lepchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 V. Lepchenko ace 1-1 L. Davis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 V. Lepchenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 L. Davis 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 V. Lepchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 V. Lepchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 L. Davis 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 V. Lepchenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 L. Davis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 V. Lepchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 L. Davis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 V. Lepchenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

(17) Jack Sock – Christian Garin



GS Wimbledon J. Sock [17] J. Sock [17] 0 6 4 7 3 C. Garin • C. Garin 0 3 6 6 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 C. Garin 3-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 J. Sock 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 ace 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-6 → 6-6 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-5 → 5-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 J. Sock 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-4 → 4-4 C. Garin 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 J. Sock 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 3-3 → 3-4 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 C. Garin 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 C. Garin 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 5-2 → 5-3 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 C. Garin 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Horacio Zeballos – (32) Paolo Lorenzi



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 9 – 12:30am

Adam Pavlasek – Ernesto Escobedo



GS Wimbledon A. Pavlasek A. Pavlasek 6 6 6 6 E. Escobedo E. Escobedo 7 1 3 1 Vincitore: A. Pavlasek Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-1 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-1 → 5-1 E. Escobedo 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 3-1 → 4-1 A. Pavlasek 15-0 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Pavlasek 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 A. Pavlasek 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 A. Pavlasek 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-1 → 4-1 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 A. Pavlasek 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Pavlasek 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 E. Escobedo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* ace 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 df 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* ace 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* ace 7-7* 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 E. Escobedo 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Pavlasek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 3-5 → 4-5 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 A. Pavlasek 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-3 → 3-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Pavlasek 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Pavlasek 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Radu Albot – Facundo Bagnis



GS Wimbledon F. Bagnis F. Bagnis 6 4 6 6 R. Albot R. Albot 4 6 7 7 Vincitore: R. Albot Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 2*-5 2*-6 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 F. Bagnis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 df 2-2 → 3-2 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4

Yanina Wickmayer – Kateryna Bondarenko



GS Wimbledon Y. Wickmayer Y. Wickmayer 6 7 K. Bondarenko K. Bondarenko 2 5 Vincitore: Y. Wickmayer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 ace df A-40 ace 6-5 → 7-5 K. Bondarenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 5-5 → 6-5 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 K. Bondarenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 K. Bondarenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 K. Bondarenko 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 Y. Wickmayer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 K. Bondarenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Wickmayer 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 K. Bondarenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-2 → 6-2 K. Bondarenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-1 → 5-2 Y. Wickmayer 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 K. Bondarenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 3-0 → 4-0 K. Bondarenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 K. Bondarenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

Borna Coric – Ryan Harrison



GS Wimbledon B. Coric • B. Coric 40 6 0 R. Harrison R. Harrison 0 7 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 ace 0*-2 0-3* 1-3* df 1*-4 1*-5 2-5* 2-6* 3*-6 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 R. Harrison 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 B. Coric 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 R. Harrison 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 R. Harrison 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 R. Harrison 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 ace df 2-2 → 3-2 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 R. Harrison 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Harrison 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Kristina Kucova – Bianca Andreescu



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 11 – 12:30am

Magda Linette – Bethanie Mattek-Sands



GS Wimbledon M. Linette M. Linette 6 2 3 B. Mattek-Sands B. Mattek-Sands 1 6 6 Vincitore: B. Mattek-Sands Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 B. Mattek-Sands 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 B. Mattek-Sands 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 2-5 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 1-5 B. Mattek-Sands 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 0-5 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 0-3 → 0-4 B. Mattek-Sands 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 B. Mattek-Sands 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 2-6 B. Mattek-Sands 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 B. Mattek-Sands 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 1-3 → 1-4 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 B. Mattek-Sands 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 B. Mattek-Sands 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 5-1 → 6-1 B. Mattek-Sands 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 4-1 → 5-1 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-1 → 4-1 B. Mattek-Sands 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 B. Mattek-Sands 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Viktorija Golubic – (30) Shuai Zhang



GS Wimbledon V. Golubic V. Golubic 6 6 6 S. Zhang [30] S. Zhang [30] 3 7 1 Vincitore: V. Golubic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 S. Zhang 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 S. Zhang 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 S. Zhang 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 V. Golubic 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 2*-6 df 6-6 → 6-7 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 6-6 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 ace 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 df 4-4 → 4-5 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 4-2 → 4-3 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 V. Golubic 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A df 4-0 → 4-1 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-0 → 4-0 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 S. Zhang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 3-3 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 3-2 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

(29) Daria Kasatkina – Saisai Zheng



GS Wimbledon D. Kasatkina [29] D. Kasatkina [29] 6 6 S. Zheng S. Zheng 2 4 Vincitore: D. Kasatkina Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 S. Zheng 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 S. Zheng 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Kasatkina 0-15 0-30 0-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 S. Zheng 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 S. Zheng 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 S. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-2 → 6-2 S. Zheng 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 5-1 → 5-2 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 5-0 → 5-1 S. Zheng 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 S. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 S. Zheng 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

Dudi Sela – Marcel Granollers



GS Wimbledon D. Sela • D. Sela 40 0 M. Granollers M. Granollers 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Sela 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0

Court 14 – 12:30am

(27) Mischa Zverev – Bernard Tomic



GS Wimbledon M. Zverev [27] M. Zverev [27] 6 6 6 B. Tomic B. Tomic 4 3 4 Vincitore: M. Zverev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 B. Tomic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 B. Tomic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 B. Tomic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 M. Zverev 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 4-2 → 4-3 M. Zverev 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 B. Tomic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 M. Zverev 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-1 → 3-1 B. Tomic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 B. Tomic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-4 → 6-4 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Zverev 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 5-3 B. Tomic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 B. Tomic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 B. Tomic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

(20) Daria Gavrilova – Petra Martic



GS Wimbledon D. Gavrilova [20] D. Gavrilova [20] 4 6 8 P. Martic P. Martic 6 2 10 Vincitore: P. Martic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 8-10 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 8-9 → 8-10 P. Martic 9-8 D. Gavrilova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df df 8-8 → 9-8 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 8-7 → 8-8 D. Gavrilova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 7-7 → 8-7 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 7-6 → 7-7 D. Gavrilova 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 6-6 → 7-6 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 P. Martic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 3-3 → 4-3 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 D. Gavrilova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 D. Gavrilova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 P. Martic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Gavrilova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 D. Gavrilova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Gavrilova 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 1-1 → 2-1 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 P. Martic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-5 → 4-6 D. Gavrilova 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 P. Martic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 D. Gavrilova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 P. Martic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Gavrilova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 2-2 → 2-3 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 D. Gavrilova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Martic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Alison Riske – Sloane Stephens



GS Wimbledon A. Riske A. Riske 6 7 S. Stephens S. Stephens 2 5 Vincitore: A. Riske Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 A. Riske 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 S. Stephens 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 S. Stephens 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 A. Riske 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 S. Stephens 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 A. Riske 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Riske 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 2-2 S. Stephens 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-0 → 2-1 A. Riske 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Stephens 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Riske 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 S. Stephens 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 S. Stephens 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 S. Stephens 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Taylor Fritz – (23) John Isner



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 15 – 12:30am

Monica Niculescu – Magdalena Rybarikova



GS Wimbledon M. Niculescu M. Niculescu 4 1 M. Rybarikova M. Rybarikova 6 6 Vincitore: M. Rybarikova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 M. Rybarikova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 M. Niculescu 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 M. Rybarikova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Niculescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Rybarikova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 M. Niculescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Rybarikova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Niculescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 M. Rybarikova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 M. Niculescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 M. Rybarikova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 M. Niculescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Rybarikova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 M. Niculescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Rybarikova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 M. Niculescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Rybarikova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

Andrey Rublev – Stefano Travaglia



GS Wimbledon A. Rublev A. Rublev 6 6 7 1 7 S. Travaglia S. Travaglia 7 3 5 6 5 Vincitore: A. Rublev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 7-5 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 A. Rublev 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 A. Rublev 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 1-6 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-4 → 1-5 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 1-3 → 1-4 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rublev 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Rublev 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-3 → 3-4 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 ace 5-2 → 5-3 A. Rublev 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Rublev 0-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 ace 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-5 → 5-6 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Thomaz Bellucci – Sebastian Ofner



GS Wimbledon T. Bellucci T. Bellucci 15 2 0 S. Ofner • S. Ofner 30 6 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 30-15 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 T. Bellucci 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A df 2-5 → 2-6 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 T. Bellucci 15-0 0-15 15-15 0-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 T. Bellucci 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 T. Bellucci 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 16 – 12:30am

Ernests Gulbis – Victor Estrella Burgos



GS Wimbledon E. Gulbis E. Gulbis 6 6 6 V. Estrella Burgos V. Estrella Burgos 1 1 2 Vincitore: E. Gulbis Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 E. Gulbis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 E. Gulbis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 2-1 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 5-1 → 6-1 E. Gulbis 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 df ace A-40 4-1 → 5-1 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 E. Gulbis 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 2-1 → 3-1 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 E. Gulbis 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 E. Gulbis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 E. Gulbis 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Kirsten Flipkens – Misaki Doi



GS Wimbledon K. Flipkens K. Flipkens 6 6 M. Doi M. Doi 4 3 Vincitore: K. Flipkens Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 K. Flipkens 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 M. Doi 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 K. Flipkens 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 5-2 M. Doi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 K. Flipkens 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 4-1 M. Doi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 K. Flipkens 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Doi 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 K. Flipkens 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Doi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 K. Flipkens 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Doi 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 K. Flipkens 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Doi 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 K. Flipkens 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 M. Doi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 K. Flipkens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-0 → 3-0 M. Doi 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Flipkens 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Yuichi Sugita – Brydan Klein



GS Wimbledon Y. Sugita Y. Sugita 7 6 6 B. Klein B. Klein 6 3 0 Vincitore: Y. Sugita Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-0 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-0 → 6-0 B. Klein 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-0 → 5-0 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 B. Klein 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Sugita 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 B. Klein 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-3 → 6-3 B. Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 5-3 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-2 → 5-2 B. Klein 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 B. Klein 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 B. Klein 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 4*-1 5*-1 5-2* 5-3* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6 → 7-6 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 B. Klein 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 B. Klein 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 B. Klein 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 3-3 B. Klein 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Sugita 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 B. Klein 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 B. Klein 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

Court 17 – 12:30am

Arina Rodionova – (16) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova



GS Wimbledon A. Rodionova A. Rodionova 3 7 9 A. Pavlyuchenkova [16] A. Pavlyuchenkova [16] 6 6 7 Vincitore: A. Rodionova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 9-7 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 8-7 → 9-7 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 40-0 7-7 → 8-7 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 7-6 → 7-7 A. Rodionova 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-6 → 7-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-5 → 6-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 A. Rodionova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Rodionova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Rodionova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 df 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* 6-6* 7*-6 6-6 → 7-6 A. Rodionova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-6 → 6-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 A. Rodionova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rodionova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 15-40 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 A. Rodionova 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 A. Rodionova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Rodionova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Gilles Simon – Nicolas Jarry



GS Wimbledon G. Simon G. Simon 7 6 6 N. Jarry N. Jarry 6 3 3 Vincitore: G. Simon Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 4-2 → 4-3 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 N. Jarry 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 N. Jarry 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 5-2 → 5-3 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-1 → 2-2 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 1-0 → 1-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 2*-4 df 3-4* 4-4* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 N. Jarry 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 5-5 → 5-6 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 N. Jarry 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 3-3 → 3-4 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 3-2 → 3-3 N. Jarry 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Simon 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Lara Arruabarrena – Anett Kontaveit



GS Wimbledon L. Arruabarrena • L. Arruabarrena 0 2 0 A. Kontaveit A. Kontaveit 0 6 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 L. Arruabarrena 0-1 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 L. Arruabarrena 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 2-5 → 2-6 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 L. Arruabarrena 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-3 → 1-3 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Adrian Mannarino – (19) Feliciano Lopez



Il match deve ancora iniziare

To be Arranged 1 –

Timea Babos – (5) Caroline Wozniacki



GS Wimbledon T. Babos • T. Babos 40 0 C. Wozniacki [5] C. Wozniacki [5] 15 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 T. Babos 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 C. Wozniacki 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Monica Puig – (19) Timea Bacsinszky

