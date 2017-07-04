Wimbledon 2017 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: I risultati con il Live dettagliato della seconda giornata. Roger Federer (85 esima vittoria a Londra) e Novak Djokovic avanzano per ritiro. Ok la Kerber (Video)

04/07/2017 17:45 228 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Roger Federer e Novak Djokovic avanzano per ritiro. Ok la Kerber.
Per Federer si tratta della 85 esima partita vinta nel main draw del torneo di Wimbledon, un record.

Esce di scena a sorpresa Richard Gasquet battuto in quattro set da David Ferrer.


Centre Court – 2:00pm
(1) Angelique Kerber GER – Irina Falconi USA

GS Wimbledon
A. Kerber [1]
6
6
I. Falconi
4
4
Vincitore: A. Kerber
Martin Klizan SVK – (2) Novak Djokovic SRB

GS Wimbledon
M. Klizan
0
3
0
N. Djokovic [2]
30
6
2
Vincitore: N. Djokovic per ritiro
Alexandr Dolgopolov UKR – (3) Roger Federer SUI

GS Wimbledon
A. Dolgopolov
0
3
0
R. Federer [3]
0
6
3
Vincitore: R. Federer per ritiro
No.1 Court – 2:00pm
(6) Milos Raonic CAN – Jan-Lennard Struff GER

GS Wimbledon
M. Raonic [6]
7
6
7
J. Struff
6
2
6
Vincitore: M. Raonic
(3) Karolina Pliskova CZE – Evgeniya Rodina RUS

GS Wimbledon
Ka. Pliskova [3]
6
6
E. Rodina
1
4
Vincitore: Ka. Pliskova
(8) Dominic Thiem AUT – Vasek Pospisil CAN

GS Wimbledon
D. Thiem [8]
40
1
V. Pospisil
30
2
No.2 Court – 12:30am
(29) Juan Martin Del Potro ARG – Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS

GS Wimbledon
J. Del Potro [29]
6
3
7
6
T. Kokkinakis
3
6
6
4
Vincitore: J. Del Potro
(9) Agnieszka Radwanska POL – Jelena Jankovic SRB

GS Wimbledon
A. Radwanska [9]
7
6
J. Jankovic
6
0
Vincitore: A. Radwanska
Jeremy Chardy FRA – (11) Tomas Berdych CZE

GS Wimbledon
J. Chardy
30
3
2
T. Berdych [11]
15
6
1
Ons Jabeur TUN – (7) Svetlana Kuznetsova RUS

No.3 Court – 12:30am
Kyle Edmund GBR – Alexander Ward GBR

GS Wimbledon
K. Edmund
4
6
6
6
A. Ward
6
3
2
1
Vincitore: K. Edmund
Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS – (14) Garbine Muguruza ESP

GS Wimbledon
E. Alexandrova
2
4
G. Muguruza [14]
6
6
Vincitore: G. Muguruza
Evgeny Donskoy RUS – (10) Alexander Zverev GER

GS Wimbledon
E. Donskoy
4
6
3
A. Zverev [10]
6
7
6
Vincitore: A. Zverev
(12) Kristina Mladenovic FRA – Pauline Parmentier FRA

GS Wimbledon
K. Mladenovic [12]
0
0
P. Parmentier
0
0
Riscaldamento
Court 12 – 12:30am
(22) Richard Gasquet FRA – David Ferrer ESP

GS Wimbledon
R. Gasquet [22]
3
4
7
2
D. Ferrer
6
6
5
6
Vincitore: D. Ferrer
Katie Boulter GBR – Christina McHale USA

GS Wimbledon
K. Boulter
6
5
3
C. McHale
3
7
6
Vincitore: C. McHale
(13) Grigor Dimitrov BUL – Diego Schwartzman ARG

GS Wimbledon
G. Dimitrov [13]
0
3
D. Schwartzman
15
0
Oceane Dodin FRA – (32) Lucie Safarova CZE

Court 18 – 12:30am
Mona Barthel GER – (24) Coco Vandeweghe USA

GS Wimbledon
M. Barthel
5
2
C. Vandeweghe [24]
7
6
Vincitore: C. Vandeweghe
(15) Gael Monfils FRA – Daniel Brands GER

GS Wimbledon
G. Monfils [15]
6
7
6
D. Brands
3
5
4
Vincitore: G. Monfils
James Ward GBR – Marcos Baghdatis CYP

GS Wimbledon
J. Ward
4
4
3
M. Baghdatis
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. Baghdatis
Court 4 – 12:30am
Mikhail Youzhny RUS – Nicolas Mahut FRA

GS Wimbledon
M. Youzhny
6
7
6
N. Mahut
2
5
4
Vincitore: M. Youzhny
Xinyun Han CHN – Zarina Diyas KAZ

GS Wimbledon
X. Han
3
4
Z. Diyas
6
6
Vincitore: Z. Diyas
Shelby Rogers USA – Julia Boserup USA

GS Wimbledon
S. Rogers
A
6
4
4
J. Boserup
40
3
6
2
Court 5 – 12:30am
Tatjana Maria GER – Anastasia Potapova RUS

GS Wimbledon
T. Maria
0
6
2
A. Potapova
0
3
2
Vincitore: T. Maria
Jordan Thompson AUS – (25) Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

GS Wimbledon
J. Thompson
4
4
6
A. Ramos-Vinolas [25]
6
6
7
Vincitore: A. Ramos-Vinolas
Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE – Dusan Lajovic SRB

GS Wimbledon
S. Tsitsipas
A
4
4
1
D. Lajovic
40
6
6
1
Tsvetana Pironkova BUL – Sara Errani ITA

Court 6 – 12:30am
Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ – Taro Daniel JPN

GS Wimbledon
M. Kukushkin
4
6
7
6
T. Daniel
6
4
6
2
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
Denisa Allertova CZE – Risa Ozaki JPN

GS Wimbledon
D. Allertova
7
2
6
R. Ozaki
6
6
3
Vincitore: D. Allertova
Robin Haase NED – Frances Tiafoe USA

GS Wimbledon
R. Haase
0
2
F. Tiafoe
0
5
Ekaterina Makarova RUS – Alison Van Uytvanck BEL

Court 7 – 12:30am
Steve Darcis BEL – Ricardas Berankis LTU

GS Wimbledon
S. Darcis
4
6
2
6
6
R. Berankis
6
3
6
4
3
Vincitore: S. Darcis
Polona Hercog SLO – Annika Beck GER

GS Wimbledon
P. Hercog
6
6
A. Beck
2
1
Vincitore: P. Hercog
Lesia Tsurenko UKR – Julia Goerges GER

GS Wimbledon
L. Tsurenko
0
6
0
J. Goerges
30
7
2
Janko Tipsarevic SRB – Jared Donaldson USA

Court 8 – 12:30am
(23) Kiki Bertens NED – Sorana Cirstea ROU

GS Wimbledon
K. Bertens [23]
6
5
S. Cirstea
7
7
Vincitore: S. Cirstea
(28) Lauren Davis USA – Varvara Lepchenko USA

GS Wimbledon
L. Davis [28]
4
5
V. Lepchenko
6
7
Vincitore: V. Lepchenko
(17) Jack Sock USA – Christian Garin CHI

GS Wimbledon
J. Sock [17]
0
6
4
7
3
C. Garin
0
3
6
6
2
Horacio Zeballos ARG – (32) Paolo Lorenzi ITA

Court 9 – 12:30am
Adam Pavlasek CZE – Ernesto Escobedo USA

GS Wimbledon
A. Pavlasek
6
6
6
6
E. Escobedo
7
1
3
1
Vincitore: A. Pavlasek
Radu Albot MDA – Facundo Bagnis ARG

GS Wimbledon
F. Bagnis
6
4
6
6
R. Albot
4
6
7
7
Vincitore: R. Albot
Yanina Wickmayer BEL – Kateryna Bondarenko UKR

GS Wimbledon
Y. Wickmayer
6
7
K. Bondarenko
2
5
Vincitore: Y. Wickmayer
Borna Coric CRO – Ryan Harrison USA

GS Wimbledon
B. Coric
40
6
0
R. Harrison
0
7
0
Kristina Kucova SVK – Bianca Andreescu CAN

Court 11 – 12:30am
Magda Linette POL – Bethanie Mattek-Sands USA

GS Wimbledon
M. Linette
6
2
3
B. Mattek-Sands
1
6
6
Vincitore: B. Mattek-Sands
Viktorija Golubic SUI – (30) Shuai Zhang CHN

GS Wimbledon
V. Golubic
6
6
6
S. Zhang [30]
3
7
1
Vincitore: V. Golubic
(29) Daria Kasatkina RUS – Saisai Zheng CHN

GS Wimbledon
D. Kasatkina [29]
6
6
S. Zheng
2
4
Vincitore: D. Kasatkina
Dudi Sela ISR – Marcel Granollers ESP

GS Wimbledon
D. Sela
40
0
M. Granollers
0
0
Court 14 – 12:30am
(27) Mischa Zverev GER – Bernard Tomic AUS

GS Wimbledon
M. Zverev [27]
6
6
6
B. Tomic
4
3
4
Vincitore: M. Zverev
(20) Daria Gavrilova AUS – Petra Martic CRO

GS Wimbledon
D. Gavrilova [20]
4
6
8
P. Martic
6
2
10
Vincitore: P. Martic
Alison Riske USA – Sloane Stephens USA

GS Wimbledon
A. Riske
6
7
S. Stephens
2
5
Vincitore: A. Riske
Taylor Fritz USA – (23) John Isner USA

Court 15 – 12:30am
Monica Niculescu ROU – Magdalena Rybarikova SVK

GS Wimbledon
M. Niculescu
4
1
M. Rybarikova
6
6
Vincitore: M. Rybarikova
Andrey Rublev RUS – Stefano Travaglia ITA

GS Wimbledon
A. Rublev
6
6
7
1
7
S. Travaglia
7
3
5
6
5
Vincitore: A. Rublev
Thomaz Bellucci BRA – Sebastian Ofner AUT

GS Wimbledon
T. Bellucci
15
2
0
S. Ofner
30
6
0
Court 16 – 12:30am
Ernests Gulbis LAT – Victor Estrella Burgos DOM

GS Wimbledon
E. Gulbis
6
6
6
V. Estrella Burgos
1
1
2
Vincitore: E. Gulbis
Kirsten Flipkens BEL – Misaki Doi JPN

GS Wimbledon
K. Flipkens
6
6
M. Doi
4
3
Vincitore: K. Flipkens
Yuichi Sugita JPN – Brydan Klein GBR

GS Wimbledon
Y. Sugita
7
6
6
B. Klein
6
3
0
Vincitore: Y. Sugita
Court 17 – 12:30am
Arina Rodionova AUS – (16) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova RUS

GS Wimbledon
A. Rodionova
3
7
9
A. Pavlyuchenkova [16]
6
6
7
Vincitore: A. Rodionova
Gilles Simon FRA – Nicolas Jarry CHI

GS Wimbledon
G. Simon
7
6
6
N. Jarry
6
3
3
Vincitore: G. Simon
Lara Arruabarrena ESP – Anett Kontaveit EST

GS Wimbledon
L. Arruabarrena
0
2
0
A. Kontaveit
0
6
1
Adrian Mannarino FRA – (19) Feliciano Lopez ESP

To be Arranged 1 –
Timea Babos HUN – (5) Caroline Wozniacki DEN

GS Wimbledon
T. Babos
40
0
C. Wozniacki [5]
15
1
Monica Puig PUR – (19) Timea Bacsinszky SUI

GS Wimbledon
M. Puig
15
0
T. Bacsinszky [19]
30
1
228 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Haas78 (Guest) 04-07-2017 18:33

@ luk77 (#1888557)

Non esageriamo, certo è che un bel regalo per lo svizzero ed il serbo

 228
ricki-rocki 04-07-2017 18:24

Domanda un po’ stupida: i match vinti per ritiro dell’avversario valgono ai fini statistici vero? O c’è qualche eccezione? Grazie

 227
luk77 04-07-2017 18:21

Dolgo e Klizan sono venuti a incassare il prize money

 226
grandepaci 04-07-2017 18:19

ma sugita in che stato di forma e-..fa paura potra essere la sorpresa del torneo per me 😉

 225
Serve and volley (Guest) 04-07-2017 18:18

Peccato ma grande Steto.
Speriamo che questa sconfitta non gli rimanga in testa.

 224
sergio53 (Guest) 04-07-2017 18:12

Bravo Travaglia, niente da dire per la prima volta sull’erba e poi..73 vincenti a 38, questo per me la dice tutta su chi ha fatto la partita..entro i 100 per fine anno!!

 223
Shuzo (Guest) 04-07-2017 18:12

La vittoria di Djokovic per ritiro di Klizan non è una buona cosa per il serbo. Novak ha bisogno di giocare partite per recuperare la forma necessaria a tornare a vincere titoli dello Slam. Rischia quanto gli è accaduto agli ultimi US Open, quando arrivò in finale dopo aver vinto match relativamente facili, in particolare uno senza scendere in campo e un altro dopo aver giocato un set e mezzo. Quando poi ha dovuto affrontare Wawrinka, che per lui è sempre stato ostico e in più era in stato di grazia, la sconfitta è stata inevitabile. In semifinale dovrà giocare benissimo se vuole battere Federer.

 222
lallo (Guest) 04-07-2017 18:05

La Dolga abbandona mestamente e questa parte del tabellone inizia come un tapisrulant per i due favoriti. difficile non vederli in semi

 221
pibla (Guest) 04-07-2017 18:02

Scritto da pibla
Al quinto senza tie break sempre favorito chi serve per primo, urge un break il prima possibile, sennò son dolori…

Ecco, come volevasi dimostrare, peccato…

Sulla terra Steto vinceva facile, purtroppo non è stato un gran sorteggio per giocare su erba, pazienza.

 220
Hair49 (Guest) 04-07-2017 18:02

Scritto da Kriss69forever
Sto vedendo il match Boulter-McHale, ed oltre a mettere in mostra un ottimo atteggiamento ed un bel gioco anche se ancora acerbo, la ragazzina inglese è una f… spazialeeee !!!!

Gran bella gnocca !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 219
grandepaci 04-07-2017 18:02

però riflessione tutti a supercriticare quinzi che ha perso con garin che attualmente se la gioca alla pari con sock non proprio l ultimo arrivato percui scuse a GQ da parecchi di noi o no …..

 218
Gabriele da Firenze 04-07-2017 18:01

Scritto da Gerry
@ Gabriele da Firenze (#1888505)
Ti svelo un segreto: dato che non esiste il tie-break al quinto a Wimbledon uno dei due doveva perdere il servizio per forza

Grazie del segreto svelato, peccato che lo conoscevo già…il rammarico era per aver perso, non tanto per come ha perso…(livello asilo infantile)

 217
Gerry (Guest) 04-07-2017 18:00

Comunque Stefano fantastico, partita che si è decisa su pochi punti e che ha confermato ulteriormente il fatto che il ragazzo può puntare molto in alto e giocarsela benissimo a questi livelli. E pensare che settimana scorsa ho letto un commento di qualche soggetto che affermava che “Travaglia non potrà più salire perchè è ai limiti strutturali”

 216
Mathland (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:57

Noooo gran peccato.
Sinceramente dopo il quarto set vinto così pensavo che Stefano avrebbe vinto la partita. Comunque per essere il primo torneo su erba ottima esperienza.

 215
Lupu (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:56

Certo che Rublev è poco più che un bambino….che vinca lui al fotofinish fa un po rabbia

 214
Tomoni (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:56

Bella esperienza,però Rublev primo turno non era male, poteva portarla a casa ma bravo lo stesso.

 213
Omarino 04-07-2017 17:56

Grande Travaglia per il cuore messo,per la testa con cui ha affrontato questa partita da cui deve ricavare la certezza di essere sulla strada giusta!!!

 212
Gerry (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:56

@ Gabriele da Firenze (#1888505)

Ti svelo un segreto: dato che non esiste il tie-break al quinto a Wimbledon uno dei due doveva perdere il servizio per forza

 211
rella (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:55

Grande Stetoneeee!!! Ottimo torneo!!!Sei stato un grande!!!!

 210
Ettore (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:55

Scritto da lallo
peccato per Travaglia. resta il fatto che ha dimostrato a se stesso che questo è il suo livello e che la programmazione deve passare anche al di fuori della trra.
Consiglio personale: chiedere a Lorenzi come sviluppare un programma adatto a fare punti giocando challenger e Atp che danno possibilità di crescita di classifica.

209
I love tennis (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:55

Caso curioso quest’oggi.Sia Nole che Roger beneficiano del ritiro dei propri avversari e con punteggio quasi simile,6-3 2-0 per il primo e 6-3 3-0 per il secondo.Aspetto i maestri della polemica sul fatto che i fortunati siano solo Nadal e Djokovic.Arriveranno tra 5 minuti.

 208
Il Biscottone spagnolo (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:54

Anche Dolgo come Klizan si ritira al secondo set

 207
piper 04-07-2017 17:53

Peccato Stefano era fattibile. 🙁

206
Lucabigon 04-07-2017 17:53

Grandissimo torneo di Travaglia!!!!!! La seconda volta in uno Slam e per la prima volta in una superficie a lui totalmente sconosciuta. Bene così!

 205
Ettore (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:52

Complimenti a Steto! Peccato,alla fine l’esperienza di Rublev a questi livelli si è rivelata decisiva… avrà sicuramente occasioni per rifarsi

 204
Virgili Federer 6-1 6-0 (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:51

Soffro

 203
Gian50 04-07-2017 17:50

pazienza pero’ portare Rublev al 5nto set e poi perdere 7-5 e’ tanta roba bravo lo stesso

 202
lallo (Guest) 04-07-2017 17:49

peccato per Travaglia. resta il fatto che ha dimostrato a se stesso che questo è il suo livello e che la programmazione deve passare anche al di fuori della trra.
Consiglio personale: chiedere a Lorenzi come sviluppare un programma adatto a fare punti giocando challenger e Atp che danno possibilità di crescita di classifica.

 201
