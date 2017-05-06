Masters 1000 Madrid: Quali. Andreas Seppi al turno decisivo
Nessun problema per Andreas Seppi che approda al turno decisivo nelle qualificazioni del torneo Masters 1000 di Madrid (e5.439.350, terra).
L’azzurro ha sconfitto all’esordio lo spagnolo Carlos Taberner classe 1997 e n.309 ATP, con il risultato di 63 62 in 1 ora e 10 minuti di partita.
Domani al turno finale affronterà Pierre-Hugues Herbert, classe 1991 e n.87 ATP.
La partita punto per punto
A. Seppi – C. Taberner
01:09:25
3 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 3
65% 1st Serve % 62%
27/35 (77%) 1st Serve Points Won 21/36 (58%)
11/19 (58%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/22 (45%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Saved 6/9 (67%)
9 Service Games Played 8
15/36 (42%) 1st Return Points Won 8/35 (23%)
12/22 (55%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/19 (42%)
3/9 (33%) Break Points Won 0/1 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 9
38/54 (70%) Total Service Points Won 31/58 (53%)
27/58 (47%) Total Return Points Won 16/54 (30%)
65/112 (58%) Total Points Won 47/112 (42%)
72 Ranking 309
33 Age 19
Bolzano, Italy Birthplace Valencia, Spain
Caldaro, Italy Residence Valencia, Spain
6’3″ (190 cm) Height 6’0″ (182 cm)
165 lbs (75 kg) Weight 172 lbs (78 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2002 Turned Pro N/A
7/7 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
3 Career Titles 0
$8,394,250 Career Prize Money $31,268
TAG: Andreas Seppi, Masters 1000 Madrid, Masters 1000 Madrid 2017
1 commento
bene seppi. ora forza domani!