Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Zhuhai: I risultati dei quarti di finale. Thomas Fabbiano conquista le semifinali. Esce di scena Luca Vanni (Video)

10/03/2017 08:10 16 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989

Thomas Fabbiano approda in semifinale nel torneo challenger di Zhuhai.
L’azzurro, numero 161 del ranking mondiale e settima testa di serie, ha eliminato nei quarti di finale per 62 61, in un’ora ed 8 minuti di gioco, il cinese Ze Zhang, numero 171 del ranking mondiale.

Domani Fabbiano affronterà in semifinale il bielorusso Uladzimir Ignatik, numero 163 Atp, che ha battuto per 64 64 il nostro Luca Vanni.

[7] Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs Ze Zhang CHN

CH Zhuhai
Thomas Fabbiano [7]
6
6
Ze Zhang
2
1
Vincitore: T. FABBIANO
Mostra dettagli

01:08:25
2 Aces 4
0 Double Faults 5
63% 1st Serve % 66%
22/31 (71%) 1st Serve Points Won 24/47 (51%)
11/18 (61%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/24 (38%)
5/5 (100%) Break Points Saved 7/12 (58%)
7 Service Games Played 8
23/47 (49%) 1st Return Points Won 9/31 (29%)
15/24 (63%) 2nd Return Points Won 7/18 (39%)
5/12 (42%) Break Points Won 0/5 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 7
33/49 (67%) Total Service Points Won 33/71 (46%)
38/71 (54%) Total Return Points Won 16/49 (33%)
71/120 (59%) Total Points Won 49/120 (41%)

161 Ranking 171
27 Age 26
Grottaglie, Italy Birthplace Nanjing, China
Rome, Italy Residence Nanjing, China
5’8″ (172 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)
154 lbs (70 kg) Weight 183 lbs (83 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2005 Turned Pro 2005
0/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$666,739 Career Prize Money $699,877


[8] Uladzimir Ignatik BLR vs [4] Luca Vanni ITA

CH Zhuhai
Uladzimir Ignatik [8]
6
6
Luca Vanni [4]
4
4
Vincitore: U. IGNATIK
Mostra dettagli

01:25:18
12 Aces 5
2 Double Faults 0
62% 1st Serve % 58%
30/34 (88%) 1st Serve Points Won 33/40 (83%)
13/21 (62%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/29 (34%)
2/2 (100%) Break Points Saved 8/10 (80%)
10 Service Games Played 10
7/40 (18%) 1st Return Points Won 4/34 (12%)
19/29 (66%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/21 (38%)
2/10 (20%) Break Points Won 0/2 (0%)
10 Return Games Played 10
43/55 (78%) Total Service Points Won 43/69 (62%)
26/69 (38%) Total Return Points Won 12/55 (22%)
69/124 (56%) Total Points Won 55/124 (44%)

163 Ranking 139
26 Age 31
Minsk, Belarus Birthplace Castel del Piano, Italy
Belarus, Slovakia Residence Foiano della Chiana, Italy
6’0″ (182 cm) Height 6’6″ (198 cm)
181 lbs (82 kg) Weight 207 lbs (94 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2007 Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$460,170 Career Prize Money $528,482


CHN Challenger Zhuhai CH | Cemento | $50.000 – Quarti di Finale

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Agustin Velotti ARG vs [PR] Yuki Bhambri IND

CH Zhuhai
Agustin Velotti
15
1
1
Yuki Bhambri
40
6
2
Vincitore: Y. BHAMBRI per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Joris De Loore BEL

CH Zhuhai
Evgeny Donskoy [1]
6
6
Joris De Loore
3
4
Vincitore: E. DONSKOY
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Antonio Sancic CRO / Franko Skugor CRO vs Ruan Roelofse RSA / Chu-Huan Yi TPE

CH Zhuhai
Antonio Sancic / Franko Skugor [1]
3
5
Ruan Roelofse / Chu-Huan Yi
6
7
Vincitori: ROELOFSE / YI
Mostra dettagli

4. [3] Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Ze Zhang CHN vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA / Luca Vanni ITA (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Zhuhai
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [3]
0
4
6
0
Thomas Fabbiano / Luca Vanni
0
6
3
0
Mostra dettagli


TAG: , , ,

16 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

pibla (Guest) 10-03-2017 10:38

Identico trattamento riservato da Ignatik a Vanni ed a Sonego.

In quanto a Velotti, sarà stato sicuramente antisportivo, ma come vedete stava male davvero. Se non si è ancora capito che ci sono alcuni tipi di infortunio, ovviamente non gravissimi, che lì per lì consentono di giocare ed anche di fare alcuni scatti, probabilmente non si è mai giocato un torneo di tennis in vita propria.

 16
Replica | Quota |
Alecon (Guest) 10-03-2017 09:54

Finale a un passo, quasi sicuramente contro un Donskoy in grande forma. Anche per Fabbiano carte in regole per ritornare tra i cento

 15
Replica | Quota |
stefanello (Guest) 10-03-2017 09:45

Scritto da kalle4
Peccato per Vanni che poteva rientrare, brutto errore sulla pb dopo aver annullato 2 MP..

quoto
certo che Ignatik non sembra (ho visto solo gli ultimi tre games…) avergli dato molte altre possibilità, servendo a cannone (e Luca al di sotto del potenziale)
Dai, ci rifacciamo a Shenzen
Ora forza Thomas!

 14
Replica | Quota |
Mirko91 10-03-2017 09:02

da rivalutare la sconfitta di sonny

 13
Replica | Quota |
Figologo (Guest) 10-03-2017 08:56

Fabbiano era favorito ma Zhang l’anno scorso finalista in uno di questi tornei (forse proprio qui, non mi ricordo) ieri aveva battuto Sugita e dunque le preoccupazioni erano giustificate.

Vanni aveva un avversario ostico e in fiducia, chiaramente per tornare nei 100 bisogna fare finali challenger e rullare tutto ciò che sta sotto il 150 al mondo.

I primi due match non era dispiaciuto, quindi si guarda con fiducia alle prossime tappe sperando in un exploit che lo avvicini ai 100.

 12
Replica | Quota |
fulvio (Guest) 10-03-2017 08:43

Questa volta Velotti ha preso coscienza delle penose ed antisportive sceneggiate in campo ed ha deciso di ritirarsi. Dovrebbe esserci un obbligo di ritiro nel momento in cui necessiti più volte del medical time out, e dovrebbe esserci una squalifica nel momento in cui, immediatamente finiti i trattamenti, fai scatti consentiti soltanto a chi è nelle condizioni fisiche ottimali. Dovrebbero esaminare i filmati, come nel calcio, e prendere delle decisioni dopo aver visionato gli stessi. Un atleta non può proseguire in una performance atletica se infortunato, a salvaguardia della propria incolumità, e nemmeno può adoperare, in modo vergognosamente antisportivo, dei medical time out, per tentare di invertire l’inerzia di un incontro condizionando l’avversario. Adoperiamo la tecnologia per tutto!!! Forza Stefano, hai ragione, ma impara a reagire anche in campo, l’etica è importantissima nella vita, ma in gara si deve imparare a reagire anche alle provocazioni

 11
Replica | Quota |
Antonio (Guest) 10-03-2017 08:39

Dai Thomas continua così…manca poco ormai

 10
Replica | Quota |
no_comment (Guest) 10-03-2017 08:35

Anche perché meglio Ignatik che Donskoy 😎 forza Thomas

 9
Replica | Quota |
ale98 (Guest) 10-03-2017 08:29

Sbaglio o Fabbiano vinse qui lo scorso anno?

 8
Replica | Quota |
Sottile 10-03-2017 07:55

Che peccato Vanni, ha perso l’occasione di giocare il derby 🙁
Bravissimo Fabbiano, ora fai fuori pure il bielorusso e vola dritto in finale 😛

 7
Replica | Quota |
kalle4 (Guest) 10-03-2017 07:40

Peccato per Vanni che poteva rientrare, brutto errore sulla pb dopo aver annullato 2 MP..

 6
Replica | Quota |
fore…dberg 10-03-2017 07:01

Ottimo Fabbiano.

 5
Replica | Quota |
Simone (Guest) 10-03-2017 06:16

Grande Thomas, pronto per la risalita!

 4
Replica | Quota |
Marco65 (Guest) 10-03-2017 06:11

Forza Luca !

 3
Replica | Quota |
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 10-03-2017 06:08

Mamma mia FAB scatenato
In 2 match ha perso 4 games

 2
Replica | Quota |
Coccia (Guest) 10-03-2017 05:58

Bravo Fabbiano hai fatto il job, ora tocca a Vanni.

 1
Replica | Quota |