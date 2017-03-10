Challenger Zhuhai: I risultati dei quarti di finale. Thomas Fabbiano conquista le semifinali. Esce di scena Luca Vanni (Video)

Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano approda in semifinale nel torneo challenger di Zhuhai.
L’azzurro, numero 161 del ranking mondiale e settima testa di serie, ha eliminato nei quarti di finale per 62 61, in un’ora ed 8 minuti di gioco, il cinese Ze Zhang, numero 171 del ranking mondiale.
Domani Fabbiano affronterà in semifinale il bielorusso Uladzimir Ignatik, numero 163 Atp, che ha battuto per 64 64 il nostro Luca Vanni.
Rome, Italy Residence Nanjing, China
5’8″ (172 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)
154 lbs (70 kg) Weight 183 lbs (83 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2005 Turned Pro 2005
0/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$666,739 Career Prize Money $699,877
Challenger Zhuhai CH | Cemento | $50.000 – Quarti di Finale
3. [1] Antonio Sancic / Franko Skugor vs Ruan Roelofse / Chu-Huan Yi
4. [3] Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang vs Thomas Fabbiano / Luca Vanni (non prima ore: 09:00)
Identico trattamento riservato da Ignatik a Vanni ed a Sonego.
In quanto a Velotti, sarà stato sicuramente antisportivo, ma come vedete stava male davvero. Se non si è ancora capito che ci sono alcuni tipi di infortunio, ovviamente non gravissimi, che lì per lì consentono di giocare ed anche di fare alcuni scatti, probabilmente non si è mai giocato un torneo di tennis in vita propria.
Finale a un passo, quasi sicuramente contro un Donskoy in grande forma. Anche per Fabbiano carte in regole per ritornare tra i cento
quoto
certo che Ignatik non sembra (ho visto solo gli ultimi tre games…) avergli dato molte altre possibilità, servendo a cannone (e Luca al di sotto del potenziale)
Dai, ci rifacciamo a Shenzen
Ora forza Thomas!
da rivalutare la sconfitta di sonny
Fabbiano era favorito ma Zhang l’anno scorso finalista in uno di questi tornei (forse proprio qui, non mi ricordo) ieri aveva battuto Sugita e dunque le preoccupazioni erano giustificate.
Vanni aveva un avversario ostico e in fiducia, chiaramente per tornare nei 100 bisogna fare finali challenger e rullare tutto ciò che sta sotto il 150 al mondo.
I primi due match non era dispiaciuto, quindi si guarda con fiducia alle prossime tappe sperando in un exploit che lo avvicini ai 100.
Questa volta Velotti ha preso coscienza delle penose ed antisportive sceneggiate in campo ed ha deciso di ritirarsi. Dovrebbe esserci un obbligo di ritiro nel momento in cui necessiti più volte del medical time out, e dovrebbe esserci una squalifica nel momento in cui, immediatamente finiti i trattamenti, fai scatti consentiti soltanto a chi è nelle condizioni fisiche ottimali. Dovrebbero esaminare i filmati, come nel calcio, e prendere delle decisioni dopo aver visionato gli stessi. Un atleta non può proseguire in una performance atletica se infortunato, a salvaguardia della propria incolumità, e nemmeno può adoperare, in modo vergognosamente antisportivo, dei medical time out, per tentare di invertire l’inerzia di un incontro condizionando l’avversario. Adoperiamo la tecnologia per tutto!!! Forza Stefano, hai ragione, ma impara a reagire anche in campo, l’etica è importantissima nella vita, ma in gara si deve imparare a reagire anche alle provocazioni
Dai Thomas continua così…manca poco ormai
Anche perché meglio Ignatik che Donskoy 😎 forza Thomas
Sbaglio o Fabbiano vinse qui lo scorso anno?
Che peccato Vanni, ha perso l’occasione di giocare il derby 🙁
Bravissimo Fabbiano, ora fai fuori pure il bielorusso e vola dritto in finale 😛
Peccato per Vanni che poteva rientrare, brutto errore sulla pb dopo aver annullato 2 MP..
Ottimo Fabbiano.
Grande Thomas, pronto per la risalita!
Forza Luca !
Mamma mia FAB scatenato
In 2 match ha perso 4 games
Bravo Fabbiano hai fatto il job, ora tocca a Vanni.