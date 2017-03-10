Challenger Zhuhai: I risultati dei quarti di finale. Thomas Fabbiano conquista le semifinali. Esce di scena Luca Vanni (Video)

Thomas Fabbiano approda in semifinale nel torneo challenger di Zhuhai.

L’azzurro, numero 161 del ranking mondiale e settima testa di serie, ha eliminato nei quarti di finale per 62 61, in un’ora ed 8 minuti di gioco, il cinese Ze Zhang, numero 171 del ranking mondiale.

Domani Fabbiano affronterà in semifinale il bielorusso Uladzimir Ignatik, numero 163 Atp, che ha battuto per 64 64 il nostro Luca Vanni.

[7] Thomas Fabbiano vs Ze Zhang



CH Zhuhai Thomas Fabbiano [7] Thomas Fabbiano [7] 6 6 Ze Zhang Ze Zhang 2 1 Vincitore: T. FABBIANO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 Z. Zhang 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 Z. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 Z. Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 Z. Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 Z. Zhang 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 4-2 → 5-2 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 Z. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 Z. Zhang 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-0 → 2-1 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 Z. Zhang 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 df 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0

2 Aces 40 Double Faults 563% 1st Serve % 66%22/31 (71%) 1st Serve Points Won 24/47 (51%)11/18 (61%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/24 (38%)5/5 (100%) Break Points Saved 7/12 (58%)7 Service Games Played 823/47 (49%) 1st Return Points Won 9/31 (29%)15/24 (63%) 2nd Return Points Won 7/18 (39%)5/12 (42%) Break Points Won 0/5 (0%)8 Return Games Played 733/49 (67%) Total Service Points Won 33/71 (46%)38/71 (54%) Total Return Points Won 16/49 (33%)71/120 (59%) Total Points Won 49/120 (41%)

161 Ranking 171

27 Age 26

Grottaglie, Italy Birthplace Nanjing, China

Rome, Italy Residence Nanjing, China

5’8″ (172 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)

154 lbs (70 kg) Weight 183 lbs (83 kg)

Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed

2005 Turned Pro 2005

0/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0

0 Year to Date Titles 0

0 Career Titles 0

$666,739 Career Prize Money $699,877

[8] Uladzimir Ignatik vs [4] Luca Vanni



CH Zhuhai Uladzimir Ignatik [8] Uladzimir Ignatik [8] 6 6 Luca Vanni [4] Luca Vanni [4] 4 4 Vincitore: U. IGNATIK Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 U. Ignatik 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 L. Vanni 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-3 → 5-4 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace 4-3 → 5-3 L. Vanni 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 L. Vanni 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 U. Ignatik 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 L. Vanni 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 U. Ignatik 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 L. Vanni 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 5-4 → 6-4 L. Vanni 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 5-3 → 5-4 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 L. Vanni 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 L. Vanni 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 U. Ignatik 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 L. Vanni 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 L. Vanni 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

12 Aces 52 Double Faults 062% 1st Serve % 58%30/34 (88%) 1st Serve Points Won 33/40 (83%)13/21 (62%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/29 (34%)2/2 (100%) Break Points Saved 8/10 (80%)10 Service Games Played 107/40 (18%) 1st Return Points Won 4/34 (12%)19/29 (66%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/21 (38%)2/10 (20%) Break Points Won 0/2 (0%)10 Return Games Played 1043/55 (78%) Total Service Points Won 43/69 (62%)26/69 (38%) Total Return Points Won 12/55 (22%)69/124 (56%) Total Points Won 55/124 (44%)

163 Ranking 139

26 Age 31

Minsk, Belarus Birthplace Castel del Piano, Italy

Belarus, Slovakia Residence Foiano della Chiana, Italy

6’0″ (182 cm) Height 6’6″ (198 cm)

181 lbs (82 kg) Weight 207 lbs (94 kg)

Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed

2007 Turned Pro N/A

0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1

0 Year to Date Titles 0

0 Career Titles 0

$460,170 Career Prize Money $528,482

Challenger Zhuhai CH | Cemento | $50.000 – Quarti di Finale

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Agustin Velotti vs [PR] Yuki Bhambri



CH Zhuhai Agustin Velotti Agustin Velotti 15 1 1 Yuki Bhambri • Yuki Bhambri 40 6 2 Vincitore: Y. BHAMBRI per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Y. Bhambri 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 A. Velotti 0-15 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Bhambri 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Velotti 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Y. Bhambri 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 A. Velotti 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 Y. Bhambri 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 A. Velotti 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 Y. Bhambri 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 A. Velotti 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 Y. Bhambri 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

2. [1] Evgeny Donskoy vs Joris De Loore



CH Zhuhai Evgeny Donskoy [1] Evgeny Donskoy [1] 6 6 Joris De Loore Joris De Loore 3 4 Vincitore: E. DONSKOY Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 J. De Loore 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 J. De Loore 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. De Loore 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 J. De Loore 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. De Loore 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 J. De Loore 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 4-3 → 5-3 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 4-2 → 4-3 J. De Loore 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 4-1 J. De Loore 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-0 → 3-1 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 3-0 J. De Loore 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 E. Donskoy 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0

3. [1] Antonio Sancic / Franko Skugor vs Ruan Roelofse / Chu-Huan Yi



CH Zhuhai Antonio Sancic / Franko Skugor [1] Antonio Sancic / Franko Skugor [1] 3 5 Ruan Roelofse / Chu-Huan Yi Ruan Roelofse / Chu-Huan Yi 6 7 Vincitori: ROELOFSE / YI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 R. Roelofse / Yi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 A. Sancic / Skugor 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 R. Roelofse / Yi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 A. Sancic / Skugor 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 R. Roelofse / Yi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Sancic / Skugor 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 R. Roelofse / Yi 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Sancic / Skugor 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 2-2 → 3-2 R. Roelofse / Yi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-1 → 2-2 A. Sancic / Skugor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 R. Roelofse / Yi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Sancic / Skugor 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 R. Roelofse / Yi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 A. Sancic / Skugor 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 R. Roelofse / Yi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. Sancic / Skugor 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-4 → 2-4 R. Roelofse / Yi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 1-4 A. Sancic / Skugor 15-0 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 R. Roelofse / Yi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Sancic / Skugor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Roelofse / Yi 0-15 0-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

4. [3] Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang vs Thomas Fabbiano / Luca Vanni (non prima ore: 09:00)

