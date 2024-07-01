Wimbledon 2024 - Day 1 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Oggi anche l’esordio del campione in carica Carlos Alcaraz. Altri tre lucky loser Zarazua e Galan (LIVE)

01/07/2024 11:59 25 commenti
Carlos Alcaraz nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz nella foto - Foto Getty Images

GBR Wimbledon – 1° Turno – erba

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm (ora italiana)
C. Alcaraz ESP vs M. Lajal EST
Slam Wimbledon
C. Alcaraz [3]
None*
6
M. Lajal
None
6
Mostra dettagli

(LL) R. Zarazua MEX vs E. Raducanu GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Dolehide USA vs C. Gauff USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
A. Kovacevic USA vs D. Medvedev IOA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Kovacevic
15
3
4
0
D. Medvedev [5]
15
6
6
0
Mostra dettagli

M. Trevisan ITA vs M. Keys USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Sinner ITA vs Y. Hanfmann GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
G. Dimitrov BUL vs D. Lajovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
G. Dimitrov [10]
6
6
7
D. Lajovic
3
4
5
Vincitore: G. Dimitrov
Mostra dettagli

S. Wawrinka SUI vs C. Broom GBR

Slam Wimbledon
S. Wawrinka
15
6
5
C. Broom
0
3
5
Mostra dettagli

N. Osaka JPN vs D. Parry FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Azarenka IOA vs S. Stephens USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Bolt AUS vs C. Ruud NOR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bolt
6
4
4
C. Ruud [8]
7
6
6
Vincitore: C. Ruud
Mostra dettagli

J. Paolini ITA vs S. Sorribes Tormo ESP

Slam Wimbledon
J. Paolini [7]
15
5
S. Sorribes Tormo
0
4
Mostra dettagli

Q. Zheng CHN vs L. Sun NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Paul USA vs P. Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Kessler USA vs M. Sakkari GRE

Slam Wimbledon
M. Kessler
3
1
M. Sakkari [9]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
Mostra dettagli

M. Berrettini ITA vs M. Fucsovics HUN

Slam Wimbledon
M. Berrettini
15
7
6
1
M. Fucsovics
30
6
2
3
Mostra dettagli

B. van de Zandschulp NED vs L. Broady GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Fruhvirtova CZE vs M. Andreeva IOA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
G. Minnen BEL vs H. Watson GBR

Slam Wimbledon
G. Minnen
7
6
H. Watson
5
4
Vincitore: G. Minnen
Mostra dettagli

G. Monfils FRA vs A. Mannarino FRA

Slam Wimbledon
G. Monfils
0
6
3
0
A. Mannarino [22]
0
4
6
0
Mostra dettagli

E. Bektas USA vs E. Andreeva IOA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Bellucci ITA vs B. Shelton USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Yastremska UKR vs N. Podoroska ARG

Slam Wimbledon
D. Yastremska [28]
6
7
N. Podoroska
1
6
Vincitore: D. Yastremska
Mostra dettagli

M. Kostyuk UKR vs R. Sramkova SVK

Slam Wimbledon
M. Kostyuk [18]
6
6
R. Sramkova
3
2
Vincitore: M. Kostyuk
Mostra dettagli

Z. Bergs BEL vs A. Cazaux FRA

Slam Wimbledon
Z. Bergs
0
0
A. Cazaux
0
0
Mostra dettagli

S. Errani ITA vs L. Noskova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Tsurenko UKR vs V. Gracheva FRA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Tsurenko
3
1
V. Gracheva
6
6
Vincitore: V. Gracheva
Mostra dettagli

Z. Zhang CHN vs M. Janvier FRA

Slam Wimbledon
Z. Zhang [32]
0
7
6
5
M. Janvier
0
6
3
2
Mostra dettagli

A. Schmiedlova SVK vs Y. Wang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Navone ARG vs L. Sonego ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Garin CHI vs J. Shang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
C. Garin
5
4
4
J. Shang
7
6
6
Vincitore: J. Shang
Mostra dettagli

A. Muller FRA vs H. Gaston FRA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Muller
30
6
2
H. Gaston
15
4
4
Mostra dettagli

D. Vekic CRO vs X. Wang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Coric CRO vs F. Meligeni Alves BRA

Slam Wimbledon
B. Coric
6
7
6
F. Meligeni Alves
3
6
3
Vincitore: B. Coric
Mostra dettagli

A. Rus NED vs Y. Yuan CHN

Slam Wimbledon
A. Rus
0
6
2
Y. Yuan
0
2
1
Mostra dettagli

A. Vukic AUS vs S. Ofner AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Struff GER vs F. Marozsan HUN

Slam Wimbledon
J. Struff
6
6
6
6
F. Marozsan
4
7
2
3
Vincitore: J. Struff
Mostra dettagli

N. Hibino JPN vs E. Mertens BEL

Slam Wimbledon
N. Hibino
0
6
1
E. Mertens
0
2
4
Mostra dettagli

E. Lys GER vs C. Burel FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Bautista Agut ESP vs M. Marterer GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
I. Begu ROU vs L. Zhu CHN

Slam Wimbledon
I. Begu
0
4
L. Zhu
6
6
Vincitore: L. Zhu
Mostra dettagli

O. Danilovic SRB vs A. Todoni ROU

Slam Wimbledon
O. Danilovic
5
1
A. Todoni
7
6
Vincitore: A. Todoni
Mostra dettagli

L. Harris RSA vs A. Michelsen USA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Harris
0
1
A. Michelsen
0
2
Mostra dettagli

O. Virtanen FIN vs M. Purcell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Kotov IOA vs J. Thompson AUS

Slam Wimbledon
P. Kotov
0
7
7
4
3
J. Thompson
30
5
5
6
4
Mostra dettagli

D. Saville AUS vs P. Stearns USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Van Uytvanck BEL vs Y. Starodubtseva UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Nagal IND vs M. Kecmanovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Jarry CHI vs D. Shapovalov CAN

Slam Wimbledon
N. Jarry [19]
1
5
4
D. Shapovalov
6
7
6
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov
Mostra dettagli

D. Kasatkina IOA vs S. Zhang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
D. Kasatkina [14]
0
6
5
S. Zhang
0
3
0
Mostra dettagli

K. Pliskova CZE vs D. Shnaider IOA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Galan COL vs T. Griekspoor NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Arnaldi ITA vs F. Tiafoe USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Arnaldi
7
6
1
3
3
F. Tiafoe [29]
6
2
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. Tiafoe
Mostra dettagli

A. Shevchenko KAZ vs U. Humbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Cirstea ROU vs S. Kartal GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Andreescu CAN vs J. Cristian ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Van Assche FRA vs F. Fognini ITA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Van Assche
1
3
5
F. Fognini
6
6
7
Vincitore: F. Fognini
Mostra dettagli

D. Altmaier GER vs A. Fery GBR

Slam Wimbledon
D. Altmaier
0
4
0
A. Fery
15
6
0
Mostra dettagli

T. Korpatsch GER vs Y. Miyazaki GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Q. Wang CHN vs E. Navarro USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Townsend USA vs A. Pavlyuchenkova IOA

Slam Wimbledon
T. Townsend
6
1
A. Pavlyuchenkova [25]
7
6
Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova
Mostra dettagli

S. Baez ARG vs B. Nakashima USA

Slam Wimbledon
S. Baez [18]
0
2
3
1
B. Nakashima
0
6
6
2
Mostra dettagli

J. Mensik CZE vs A. Bublik KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Badosa ESP vs K. Muchova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

25 commenti. Lasciane uno!

SandorSinner (Guest) 01-07-2024 15:02

Scritto da Perplesso
Intanto nel ranking live il numero 1 ad honorem incoronato dai grandi esperti è attualmente al n.4 dietro di 700 punti dal numero 3

E Jannik rimarrebbe nr 1 anche se uscisse al primo turno…….
Però, secondo alcuni, non merita quella posizione.
No comment!

 25


guido (Guest) 01-07-2024 14:59

‘nchia Lajal

 24


Perplesso (Guest) 01-07-2024 14:40

Intanto nel ranking live il numero 1 ad honorem incoronato dai grandi esperti è attualmente al n.4 dietro di 700 punti dal numero 3

 23


Pippo (Guest) 01-07-2024 14:30

Mi sono goduto un gran bel tennis (in Italia imitabile solo dal Muso), vedendo la partita di un”cardellino” dai capelli gialli contro un galletto francese.

 22


Gigi (Guest) 01-07-2024 14:14

@ Betafasan (#4110979)

Poverina non si è più ripresa dopo il ritiro contro quell’antisportiva ungherese che l’hanno scorso aveva cancellato il segno dopo un tiro all’incrocio delle righe della cinese. Comunque ha 35 anni, io fossi in lei mi ritirerei.

 21


luca14 (Guest) 01-07-2024 14:14

scuola di tennis per il piccolo francese che a questo livello non può nemmeno pensare di competere. Grande Fabio comunque

 20


l Occhio di Sauron 01-07-2024 13:56

Grande Fogna che sta legnando il Quinzi francese

 19


zedarioz 01-07-2024 13:18

Scritto da Giuliano da Viareggio
Struff-Marozsan, due autentiche mine vaganti si incontrano al primo turno, i piu’ forti e favoriti ringraziano il sorteggio!

Basta vedere che nel tabellone sotto di loro c’è Muller-Gaston.
Se si fosse incrociato il sorteggio, sia Struff che Marozsan si portavano a casa un 3-0 in ciabatte. Cercheranno di essere nelle teste di serie per lo US OPEN.

 18


WinItaly_ex_Berga 01-07-2024 12:46

Galan quarto LL (giocherà contro Griekspoor) dopo Duckworth, van Assche e Mpetschi. Il prossimo nella lista è Goffin.

 17


Armonica (Guest) 01-07-2024 12:41

Scritto da Betafasan
@ Armonica (#4110960)
Appunto! Miracolato

Una definizione azzardata!

 16


Betafasan 01-07-2024 12:00

@ Vasco92 (#4110874)

Ah sii?

 15


Betafasan 01-07-2024 11:59

@ Armonica (#4110960)

Appunto! Miracolato

 14


Betafasan 01-07-2024 11:59

Notare CHE S. Zhang ha perso GLI ultime VENTI ..20 INCONTRI!!!

 13


Armonica (Guest) 01-07-2024 11:40

Scritto da Betafasan
Passano gli anni e vedo Carlos sempre meno sicuro di sé!

Per fortuna… Ha vinto uno slam ieri!

 12


+1: Lo Scriba, Matte, il capitano
l Occhio di Sauron 01-07-2024 10:35

Scritto da Betafasan
Passano gli anni e vedo Carlos sempre meno sicuro di sé!

Però è sempre ancora un ragazzino e ha già vinto 3 tornei dello Slam ed è già stato nr. 1..

Sicuramente non sarà Nadal ma non è certo da buttar nel cesso

 11


+1: il capitano
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 01-07-2024 10:35

Struff-Marozsan, due autentiche mine vaganti si incontrano al primo turno, i piu’ forti e favoriti ringraziano il sorteggio!

 10


Vasco92 01-07-2024 10:28

Scritto da Betafasan
Povero Carlos! Al 4to posto ! E potrebbe finire anche al 5!!

Be dai oggi con il top 300 è favoritissimo… 🙂 🙂

 9


+1: Betafasan
piper (Guest) 01-07-2024 10:01

Scritto da Pier no guest
La grande attesa è: i Carota Boys dovranno vestirsi di bianco e sembrare così degli asparagi bianchi?

Hahaha ma no sugli spalti si possono vestire anche colorati.

 8


Betafasan 01-07-2024 10:00

Povero Carlos! Al 4to posto ! E potrebbe finire anche al 5!!

 7


Betafasan 01-07-2024 09:57

Che pena vedere delle “mine vaganti” cioè jolly per le avversarie nel tabellone principale come la n.289 (wta live)Davis o Kartal n.265 o van uytvank !!!

 6


Pier no guest 01-07-2024 09:48

La grande attesa è: i Carota Boys dovranno vestirsi di bianco e sembrare così degli asparagi bianchi?

 5


+1: il capitano, Vasco92
Betafasan 01-07-2024 09:45

Passano gli anni e vedo Carlos sempre meno sicuro di sé!

 4


Demivoleè (Guest) 01-07-2024 09:39

Subito ostacolo ostico per Sinner ed il seguito sarà sempre più impegnativo, pazienza ne rimarrà solo uno………

 3


Taxi Driver 01-07-2024 09:33

Daje Emma

 2


+1: Matte, il capitano
Milannerr 01-07-2024 09:08

Che Emozione! Ogni anno è così! Inizia il Tennis, il torneo più Prestigioso e Antico dell’ universo, ecco WIMBLEDON!!!

 1


+1: fugitive, Taxi Driver, l Occhio di Sauron, Massi, il capitano, tomasol, Luca Napoli