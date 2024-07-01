Wimbledon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Oggi anche l’esordio del campione in carica Carlos Alcaraz. Altri tre lucky loser Zarazua e Galan (LIVE)

Wimbledon – 1° Turno – erba

Slam Wimbledon C. Alcaraz [3] C. Alcaraz [3] None* 6 M. Lajal M. Lajal None 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Tiebreak None*-None 6-6 M. Lajal 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 6-5 → 6-6 C. Alcaraz 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 M. Lajal 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 C. Alcaraz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 M. Lajal 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 C. Alcaraz 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 M. Lajal 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 3-3 C. Alcaraz 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Lajal 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 C. Alcaraz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 2-1 M. Lajal 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 C. Alcaraz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0

C. Alcarazvs M. Lajal

(LL) R. Zarazua vs E. Raducanu



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Dolehide vs C. Gauff



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm

A. Kovacevic vs D. Medvedev



Slam Wimbledon A. Kovacevic • A. Kovacevic 15 3 4 0 D. Medvedev [5] D. Medvedev [5] 15 6 6 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Kovacevic 15-0 15-15 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 D. Medvedev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 4-5 → 4-6 A. Kovacevic 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 D. Medvedev 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 D. Medvedev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 D. Medvedev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Kovacevic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 D. Medvedev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 1-0 → 1-1 A. Kovacevic 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 D. Medvedev 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Kovacevic 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 df 2-5 → 3-5 D. Medvedev 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-4 → 2-4 D. Medvedev 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 A. Kovacevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 D. Medvedev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 0-2 → 0-3 A. Kovacevic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 D. Medvedev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

M. Trevisan vs M. Keys



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Sinner vs Y. Hanfmann



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am

G. Dimitrov vs D. Lajovic



Slam Wimbledon G. Dimitrov [10] G. Dimitrov [10] 6 6 7 D. Lajovic D. Lajovic 3 4 5 Vincitore: G. Dimitrov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-5 → 5-5 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 3-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 G. Dimitrov 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 6-4 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 ace 4-3 → 5-3 D. Lajovic 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 2-0 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 4-2 → 5-2 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-0 → 3-0 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 G. Dimitrov 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0

S. Wawrinka vs C. Broom



Slam Wimbledon S. Wawrinka S. Wawrinka 15 6 5 C. Broom • C. Broom 0 3 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 C. Broom 0-15 5-5 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 C. Broom 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 S. Wawrinka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 2-5 → 3-5 C. Broom 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 C. Broom 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 S. Wawrinka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-3 → 1-3 C. Broom 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 S. Wawrinka 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 C. Broom 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 C. Broom 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 5-3 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-2 → 5-2 C. Broom 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 C. Broom 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Wawrinka 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 C. Broom 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Wawrinka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0

N. Osaka vs D. Parry



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Azarenka vs S. Stephens



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am

A. Bolt vs C. Ruud



Slam Wimbledon A. Bolt A. Bolt 6 4 4 C. Ruud [8] C. Ruud [8] 7 6 6 Vincitore: C. Ruud Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Bolt 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 3-5 → 4-5 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 A. Bolt 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 A. Bolt 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 C. Ruud 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Bolt 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 4-5 → 4-6 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 A. Bolt 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 2-3 → 3-3 A. Bolt 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 C. Ruud 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-1 → 2-2 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 1-1 → 2-1 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* ace 1*-4 1*-5 df 1-6* 2-6* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 C. Ruud 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 5-5 → 5-6 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 4-5 → 5-5 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-4 → 4-5 A. Bolt 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-4 → 4-4 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 C. Ruud 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bolt 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

J. Paolini vs S. Sorribes Tormo



Slam Wimbledon J. Paolini [7] J. Paolini [7] 15 5 S. Sorribes Tormo • S. Sorribes Tormo 0 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 5-4 J. Paolini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Paolini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Paolini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Paolini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 1-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Paolini 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Q. Zheng vs L. Sun



Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Paul vs P. Martinez



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am

M. Kessler vs M. Sakkari



Slam Wimbledon M. Kessler M. Kessler 3 1 M. Sakkari [9] M. Sakkari [9] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Sakkari Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 M. Kessler 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-5 → 1-6 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 M. Kessler 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kessler 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 M. Sakkari 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 M. Kessler 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Sakkari 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 M. Kessler 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 M. Kessler 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-2 → 3-3 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kessler 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kessler 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

M. Berrettini vs M. Fucsovics



Slam Wimbledon M. Berrettini M. Berrettini 15 7 6 1 M. Fucsovics • M. Fucsovics 30 6 2 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 1-3 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-1 → 3-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 3-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* ace 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 6-5 → 6-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace ace 5-5 → 6-5 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

B. van de Zandschulp vs L. Broady



Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Fruhvirtova vs M. Andreeva



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am

G. Minnen vs H. Watson



Slam Wimbledon G. Minnen G. Minnen 7 6 H. Watson H. Watson 5 4 Vincitore: G. Minnen Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 H. Watson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 5-4 → 6-4 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 H. Watson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 H. Watson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 H. Watson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 H. Watson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 H. Watson 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 6-5 → 7-5 G. Minnen 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 H. Watson 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 4-4 → 4-5 H. Watson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 4-3 → 4-4 G. Minnen 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 H. Watson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 G. Minnen 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 H. Watson 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 G. Minnen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 H. Watson 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 G. Minnen 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

G. Monfils vs A. Mannarino



Slam Wimbledon G. Monfils G. Monfils 0 6 3 0 A. Mannarino [22] • A. Mannarino [22] 0 4 6 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Mannarino 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 G. Monfils 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 G. Monfils 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace ace 3-3 → 4-3 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 G. Monfils 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Monfils 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

E. Bektas vs E. Andreeva



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Bellucci vs B. Shelton



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am

D. Yastremska vs N. Podoroska



Slam Wimbledon D. Yastremska [28] D. Yastremska [28] 6 7 N. Podoroska N. Podoroska 1 6 Vincitore: D. Yastremska Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 1*-1 df 2-1* ace 3-1* 4*-1 5*-1 6-1* 6-6 → 7-6 D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 D. Yastremska 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-4 → 5-5 N. Podoroska 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 4-3 → 5-3 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 3-1 → 3-2 D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 3-1 N. Podoroska 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 D. Yastremska 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 N. Podoroska 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 D. Yastremska 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 N. Podoroska 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 N. Podoroska 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 N. Podoroska 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

M. Kostyuk vs R. Sramkova



Slam Wimbledon M. Kostyuk [18] M. Kostyuk [18] 6 6 R. Sramkova R. Sramkova 3 2 Vincitore: M. Kostyuk Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 R. Sramkova 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 R. Sramkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 R. Sramkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Sramkova 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 M. Kostyuk 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-3 → 6-3 R. Sramkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 R. Sramkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 R. Sramkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Kostyuk 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 R. Sramkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Kostyuk 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Z. Bergs vs A. Cazaux



Slam Wimbledon Z. Bergs Z. Bergs 0 0 A. Cazaux • A. Cazaux 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Cazaux 0-0

S. Errani vs L. Noskova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am

L. Tsurenko vs V. Gracheva



Slam Wimbledon L. Tsurenko L. Tsurenko 3 1 V. Gracheva V. Gracheva 6 6 Vincitore: V. Gracheva Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 L. Tsurenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 1-6 V. Gracheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 L. Tsurenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 V. Gracheva 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 L. Tsurenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 L. Tsurenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 df df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 V. Gracheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 L. Tsurenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 V. Gracheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 L. Tsurenko 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 V. Gracheva 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 L. Tsurenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 V. Gracheva 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Tsurenko 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 V. Gracheva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Z. Zhang vs M. Janvier



Slam Wimbledon Z. Zhang [32] • Z. Zhang [32] 0 7 6 5 M. Janvier M. Janvier 0 6 3 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Z. Zhang 5-2 M. Janvier 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 Z. Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 Z. Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 3-1 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-0 → 2-1 Z. Zhang 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Z. Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 M. Janvier 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 Z. Zhang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 Z. Zhang 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 M. Janvier 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 Z. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Janvier 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 5*-4 ace 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 Z. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 5-6 → 6-6 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 Z. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 5-5 M. Janvier 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Z. Zhang 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Z. Zhang 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 Z. Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 Z. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Janvier 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

A. Schmiedlova vs Y. Wang



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Navone vs L. Sonego



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am

C. Garin vs J. Shang



Slam Wimbledon C. Garin C. Garin 5 4 4 J. Shang J. Shang 7 6 6 Vincitore: J. Shang Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 J. Shang 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 4-5 → 4-6 C. Garin 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-15 ace ace 3-4 → 3-5 C. Garin 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 J. Shang 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Shang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-5 → 4-6 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 J. Shang 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 2-3 → 2-4 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 2-3 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 5-5 → 5-6 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 C. Garin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 4-3 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 C. Garin 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Shang 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 C. Garin 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Shang 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

A. Muller vs H. Gaston



Slam Wimbledon A. Muller A. Muller 30 6 2 H. Gaston • H. Gaston 15 4 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 H. Gaston 0-15 15-15 15-30 2-4 A. Muller 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 H. Gaston 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. Muller 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 H. Gaston 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. Muller 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 1-1 H. Gaston 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Muller 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 6-4 H. Gaston 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Muller 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 H. Gaston 30-0 ace 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 A. Muller 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 H. Gaston 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 A. Muller 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 H. Gaston 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Muller 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 H. Gaston 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1

D. Vekic vs X. Wang



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am

B. Coric vs F. Meligeni Alves



Slam Wimbledon B. Coric B. Coric 6 7 6 F. Meligeni Alves F. Meligeni Alves 3 6 3 Vincitore: B. Coric Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 F. Meligeni Alves 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-2 → 5-3 B. Coric 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-2 → 5-2 F. Meligeni Alves 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 B. Coric 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 F. Meligeni Alves 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 B. Coric 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 F. Meligeni Alves 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* ace 6-2* df 6-6 → 7-6 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 F. Meligeni Alves 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 F. Meligeni Alves 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 4-4 → 4-5 B. Coric 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 F. Meligeni Alves 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 B. Coric 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 3-3 F. Meligeni Alves 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 F. Meligeni Alves 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 B. Coric 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 F. Meligeni Alves 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 B. Coric 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 F. Meligeni Alves 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-2 → 5-3 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 F. Meligeni Alves 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 B. Coric 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 F. Meligeni Alves 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 B. Coric 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Meligeni Alves 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Coric 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

A. Rus vs Y. Yuan



Slam Wimbledon A. Rus • A. Rus 0 6 2 Y. Yuan Y. Yuan 0 2 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 A. Rus 2-1 Y. Yuan 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 A. Rus 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Yuan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Rus 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 Y. Yuan 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 A. Rus 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 Y. Yuan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Yuan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rus 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Yuan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

A. Vukic vs S. Ofner



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am

J. Struff vs F. Marozsan



Slam Wimbledon J. Struff J. Struff 6 6 6 6 F. Marozsan F. Marozsan 4 7 2 3 Vincitore: J. Struff Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 F. Marozsan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-2 → 5-3 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 F. Marozsan 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 ace 3-1 → 4-1 F. Marozsan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Struff 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 F. Marozsan 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 df 5-2 → 6-2 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 F. Marozsan 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 F. Marozsan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* ace 2-2* ace 2*-3 2*-4 df 3-4* ace 3-5* ace 3*-6 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 F. Marozsan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 ace 5-4 → 5-5 F. Marozsan 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-4 → 4-4 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 F. Marozsan 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 30-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 J. Struff 30-0 ace 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 F. Marozsan 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 ace 4-4 → 5-4 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 F. Marozsan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-4 → 2-4 F. Marozsan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 F. Marozsan 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-2 → 0-3 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 F. Marozsan 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

N. Hibino vs E. Mertens



Slam Wimbledon N. Hibino N. Hibino 0 6 1 E. Mertens • E. Mertens 0 2 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 E. Mertens 1-4 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 N. Hibino 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 E. Mertens 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 N. Hibino 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-2 → 4-2 N. Hibino 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 df ace 2-1 → 2-2 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 N. Hibino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

E. Lys vs C. Burel



Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Bautista Agut vs M. Marterer



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am

I. Begu vs L. Zhu



Slam Wimbledon I. Begu I. Begu 0 4 L. Zhu L. Zhu 6 6 Vincitore: L. Zhu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 L. Zhu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 I. Begu 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 L. Zhu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 3-5 I. Begu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 L. Zhu 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 I. Begu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 L. Zhu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 I. Begu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 L. Zhu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 I. Begu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 L. Zhu 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-5 → 0-6 I. Begu 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-4 → 0-5 L. Zhu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-3 → 0-4 I. Begu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 L. Zhu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 I. Begu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

O. Danilovic vs A. Todoni



Slam Wimbledon O. Danilovic O. Danilovic 5 1 A. Todoni A. Todoni 7 6 Vincitore: A. Todoni Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 O. Danilovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 O. Danilovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 A. Todoni 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 O. Danilovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 O. Danilovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-6 → 5-7 A. Todoni 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 O. Danilovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df A-40 ace 4-5 → 5-5 A. Todoni 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 3-5 → 4-5 O. Danilovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 O. Danilovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 A. Todoni 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-3 → 1-4 O. Danilovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 A. Todoni 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 O. Danilovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Todoni 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

L. Harris vs A. Michelsen



Slam Wimbledon L. Harris • L. Harris 0 1 A. Michelsen A. Michelsen 0 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 L. Harris 1-2 A. Michelsen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Michelsen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

O. Virtanen vs M. Purcell



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am

P. Kotov vs J. Thompson



Slam Wimbledon P. Kotov P. Kotov 0 7 7 4 3 J. Thompson • J. Thompson 30 5 5 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 30-0 3-4 P. Kotov 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 2-4 → 3-4 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 P. Kotov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 P. Kotov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Kotov 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 P. Kotov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 P. Kotov 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 P. Kotov 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-1 → 2-2 P. Kotov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 P. Kotov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 P. Kotov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 P. Kotov 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 P. Kotov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 P. Kotov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 P. Kotov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 P. Kotov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 P. Kotov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 P. Kotov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 P. Kotov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Thompson 15-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 P. Kotov 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 P. Kotov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 P. Kotov 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

D. Saville vs P. Stearns



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Van Uytvanck vs Y. Starodubtseva



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Nagal vs M. Kecmanovic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am

N. Jarry vs D. Shapovalov



Slam Wimbledon N. Jarry [19] N. Jarry [19] 1 5 4 D. Shapovalov D. Shapovalov 6 7 6 Vincitore: D. Shapovalov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 4-5 D. Shapovalov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-4 → 3-5 N. Jarry 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 N. Jarry 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 4-4 → 5-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 N. Jarry 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-5 → 1-6 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 1-4 → 1-5 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

D. Kasatkina vs S. Zhang



Slam Wimbledon D. Kasatkina [14] • D. Kasatkina [14] 0 6 5 S. Zhang S. Zhang 0 3 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 D. Kasatkina 5-0 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-2 → 5-2 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 2-2 → 3-2 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 S. Zhang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 0-2 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1

K. Pliskova vs D. Shnaider



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Galan vs T. Griekspoor



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am

M. Arnaldi vs F. Tiafoe



Slam Wimbledon M. Arnaldi M. Arnaldi 7 6 1 3 3 F. Tiafoe [29] F. Tiafoe [29] 6 2 6 6 6 Vincitore: F. Tiafoe Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 3-6 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 3-6 M. Arnaldi 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Arnaldi 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Arnaldi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Arnaldi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 M. Arnaldi 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Arnaldi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 M. Arnaldi 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 M. Arnaldi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Arnaldi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 M. Arnaldi 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 M. Arnaldi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Arnaldi 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Arnaldi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-2 → 6-2 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Arnaldi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Arnaldi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Arnaldi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* ace 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 F. Tiafoe 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 M. Arnaldi 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 4-5 → 5-5 M. Arnaldi 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 M. Arnaldi 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 3-3 → 4-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 M. Arnaldi 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Arnaldi 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Arnaldi 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

A. Shevchenko vs U. Humbert



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Cirstea vs S. Kartal



Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Andreescu vs J. Cristian



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am

L. Van Assche vs F. Fognini



Slam Wimbledon L. Van Assche L. Van Assche 1 3 5 F. Fognini F. Fognini 6 6 7 Vincitore: F. Fognini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df 5-6 → 5-7 L. Van Assche 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 L. Van Assche 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 F. Fognini 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 F. Fognini 15-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 L. Van Assche 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 0-2 L. Van Assche 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 L. Van Assche 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 3-4 L. Van Assche 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 L. Van Assche 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 L. Van Assche 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 L. Van Assche 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-5 → 1-6 F. Fognini 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-4 → 1-5 L. Van Assche 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 L. Van Assche 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 L. Van Assche 0-15 15-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

D. Altmaier vs A. Fery



Slam Wimbledon D. Altmaier • D. Altmaier 0 4 0 A. Fery A. Fery 15 6 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 D. Altmaier 0-15 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Fery 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Fery 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Altmaier 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Fery 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Altmaier 15-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 A. Fery 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 D. Altmaier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 A. Fery 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

T. Korpatsch vs Y. Miyazaki



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Q. Wang vs E. Navarro



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am

T. Townsend vs A. Pavlyuchenkova



Slam Wimbledon T. Townsend T. Townsend 6 1 A. Pavlyuchenkova [25] A. Pavlyuchenkova [25] 7 6 Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 T. Townsend 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-5 → 1-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 0-5 T. Townsend 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 T. Townsend 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 0-1 → 0-2 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* df 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 T. Townsend 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 T. Townsend 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-3 → 4-4 T. Townsend 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 T. Townsend 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

S. Baez vs B. Nakashima



Slam Wimbledon S. Baez [18] S. Baez [18] 0 2 3 1 B. Nakashima • B. Nakashima 0 6 6 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 B. Nakashima 1-2 S. Baez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace ace 0-1 → 0-2 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 ace 3-5 → 3-6 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 1-4 S. Baez 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Baez 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 B. Nakashima 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 S. Baez 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 B. Nakashima 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 S. Baez 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 B. Nakashima 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 S. Baez 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 B. Nakashima 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Baez 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 B. Nakashima 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

J. Mensik vs A. Bublik



Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Badosa vs K. Muchova



Il match deve ancora iniziare