Wimbledon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1. Oggi anche l’esordio del campione in carica Carlos Alcaraz. Altri tre lucky loser Zarazua e Galan (LIVE)

Carlos Alcaraz nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Wimbledon – 1° Turno – erba
Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm (ora italiana)
C. Alcaraz
vs M. Lajal
Slam Wimbledon
C. Alcaraz [3]
None*
6
M. Lajal
None
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Lajal
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
6-5 → 6-6
C. Alcaraz
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
M. Lajal
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
C. Alcaraz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Lajal
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
C. Alcaraz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Alcaraz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
M. Lajal
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
C. Alcaraz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
(LL) R. Zarazua vs E. Raducanu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Dolehide vs C. Gauff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
A. Kovacevic vs D. Medvedev
Slam Wimbledon
A. Kovacevic•
15
3
4
0
D. Medvedev [5]
15
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Kovacevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Kovacevic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Kovacevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Medvedev
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-0 → 1-1
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Medvedev
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Kovacevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
2-5 → 3-5
D. Medvedev
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Kovacevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
D. Medvedev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-2 → 0-3
A. Kovacevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
D. Medvedev
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
M. Trevisan vs M. Keys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Sinner vs Y. Hanfmann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
G. Dimitrov vs D. Lajovic
Slam Wimbledon
G. Dimitrov [10]
6
6
7
D. Lajovic
3
4
5
Vincitore: G. Dimitrov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Dimitrov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
D. Lajovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
G. Dimitrov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-3 → 1-3
D. Lajovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
G. Dimitrov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Dimitrov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
D. Lajovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Lajovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
D. Lajovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Lajovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
G. Dimitrov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
G. Dimitrov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
S. Wawrinka vs C. Broom
Slam Wimbledon
S. Wawrinka
15
6
5
C. Broom•
0
3
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Wawrinka
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
C. Broom
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
S. Wawrinka
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-5 → 3-5
C. Broom
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
S. Wawrinka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
C. Broom
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
S. Wawrinka
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Wawrinka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
S. Wawrinka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
C. Broom
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
S. Wawrinka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
N. Osaka vs D. Parry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Azarenka vs S. Stephens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Bolt vs C. Ruud
Slam Wimbledon
A. Bolt
6
4
4
C. Ruud [8]
7
6
6
Vincitore: C. Ruud
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
A. Bolt
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 3-3
A. Bolt
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Ruud
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
ace
1*-4
1*-5
df
1-6*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
C. Ruud
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
C. Ruud
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
J. Paolini vs S. Sorribes Tormo
Slam Wimbledon
J. Paolini [7]
15
5
S. Sorribes Tormo•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Paolini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Paolini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-1 → 0-2
J. Paolini
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Q. Zheng vs L. Sun
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Paul vs P. Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Kessler vs M. Sakkari
Slam Wimbledon
M. Kessler
3
1
M. Sakkari [9]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kessler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-5 → 1-6
M. Sakkari
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Kessler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
M. Sakkari
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sakkari
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
M. Kessler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Kessler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kessler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Berrettini vs M. Fucsovics
Slam Wimbledon
M. Berrettini
15
7
6
1
M. Fucsovics•
30
6
2
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
ace
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Berrettini
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
5-5 → 6-5
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. van de Zandschulp vs L. Broady
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Fruhvirtova vs M. Andreeva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
G. Minnen vs H. Watson
Slam Wimbledon
G. Minnen
7
6
H. Watson
5
4
Vincitore: G. Minnen
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Watson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
5-4 → 6-4
G. Minnen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
H. Watson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
G. Minnen
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Minnen
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Minnen
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Minnen
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
G. Minnen
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
G. Minnen
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
4-2 → 4-3
H. Watson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
G. Minnen
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
G. Minnen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
G. Monfils vs A. Mannarino
Slam Wimbledon
G. Monfils
0
6
3
0
A. Mannarino [22]•
0
4
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Monfils
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
G. Monfils
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Monfils
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
E. Bektas vs E. Andreeva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Bellucci vs B. Shelton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Yastremska vs N. Podoroska
Slam Wimbledon
D. Yastremska [28]
6
7
N. Podoroska
1
6
Vincitore: D. Yastremska
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
1*-1
df
2-1*
ace
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-6 → 7-6
N. Podoroska
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Podoroska
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
D. Yastremska
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
N. Podoroska
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
D. Yastremska
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
N. Podoroska
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Yastremska
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
N. Podoroska
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
D. Yastremska
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
N. Podoroska
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Yastremska
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
N. Podoroska
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
D. Yastremska
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
D. Yastremska
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
N. Podoroska
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Yastremska
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
M. Kostyuk vs R. Sramkova
Slam Wimbledon
M. Kostyuk [18]
6
6
R. Sramkova
3
2
Vincitore: M. Kostyuk
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Sramkova
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Kostyuk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kostyuk
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 6-3
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Kostyuk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Kostyuk
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Sramkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Kostyuk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Sramkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
Z. Bergs vs A. Cazaux
Slam Wimbledon
Z. Bergs
0
0
A. Cazaux•
0
0
S. Errani vs L. Noskova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Tsurenko vs V. Gracheva
Slam Wimbledon
L. Tsurenko
3
1
V. Gracheva
6
6
Vincitore: V. Gracheva
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Tsurenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
V. Gracheva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
L. Tsurenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
V. Gracheva
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Tsurenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
V. Gracheva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
L. Tsurenko
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
V. Gracheva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
L. Tsurenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
L. Tsurenko
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Zhang vs M. Janvier
Slam Wimbledon
Z. Zhang [32]•
0
7
6
5
M. Janvier
0
6
3
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 2-1
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
Z. Zhang
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Janvier
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
ace
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-6 → 6-6
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Schmiedlova vs Y. Wang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Navone vs L. Sonego
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Garin vs J. Shang
Slam Wimbledon
C. Garin
5
4
4
J. Shang
7
6
6
Vincitore: J. Shang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Shang
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
C. Garin
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
C. Garin
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Shang
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Shang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Shang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
C. Garin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Shang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Muller vs H. Gaston
Slam Wimbledon
A. Muller
30
6
2
H. Gaston•
15
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Muller
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Muller
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Muller
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
H. Gaston
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
A. Muller
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
A. Muller
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
H. Gaston
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
D. Vekic vs X. Wang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Coric vs F. Meligeni Alves
Slam Wimbledon
B. Coric
6
7
6
F. Meligeni Alves
3
6
3
Vincitore: B. Coric
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Meligeni Alves
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
B. Coric
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
F. Meligeni Alves
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
F. Meligeni Alves
2-1 → 2-2
B. Coric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
F. Meligeni Alves
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
ace
6-2*
df
6-6 → 7-6
F. Meligeni Alves
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
F. Meligeni Alves
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
F. Meligeni Alves
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
B. Coric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
F. Meligeni Alves
2-2 → 2-3
B. Coric
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
F. Meligeni Alves
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Coric
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
F. Meligeni Alves
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Meligeni Alves
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
F. Meligeni Alves
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
F. Meligeni Alves
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
B. Coric
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Meligeni Alves
1-0 → 1-1
B. Coric
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
A. Rus vs Y. Yuan
Slam Wimbledon
A. Rus•
0
6
2
Y. Yuan
0
2
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Rus
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Yuan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rus
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Yuan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
A. Rus
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
Y. Yuan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Vukic vs S. Ofner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Struff vs F. Marozsan
Slam Wimbledon
J. Struff
6
6
6
6
F. Marozsan
4
7
2
3
Vincitore: J. Struff
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
J. Struff
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
F. Marozsan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
J. Struff
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
F. Marozsan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
J. Struff
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Marozsan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
5-2 → 6-2
J. Struff
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
F. Marozsan
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
F. Marozsan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
ace
2-2*
ace
2*-3
2*-4
df
3-4*
ace
3-5*
ace
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Struff
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
F. Marozsan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
J. Struff
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
F. Marozsan
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 4-4
F. Marozsan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Marozsan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Marozsan
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Struff
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
F. Marozsan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
F. Marozsan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
F. Marozsan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
J. Struff
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Marozsan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
N. Hibino vs E. Mertens
Slam Wimbledon
N. Hibino
0
6
1
E. Mertens•
0
2
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Hibino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
N. Hibino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Hibino
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Mertens
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
N. Hibino
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
E. Mertens
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
ace
2-1 → 2-2
N. Hibino
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
E. Lys vs C. Burel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Bautista Agut vs M. Marterer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
I. Begu vs L. Zhu
Slam Wimbledon
I. Begu
0
4
L. Zhu
6
6
Vincitore: L. Zhu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Begu
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
I. Begu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Zhu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
I. Begu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Zhu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
I. Begu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Begu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Zhu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
I. Begu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
O. Danilovic vs A. Todoni
Slam Wimbledon
O. Danilovic
5
1
A. Todoni
7
6
Vincitore: A. Todoni
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Danilovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
O. Danilovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Danilovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
ace
4-5 → 5-5
A. Todoni
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-5 → 4-5
A. Todoni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Todoni
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
O. Danilovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
A. Todoni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
L. Harris vs A. Michelsen
Slam Wimbledon
L. Harris•
0
1
A. Michelsen
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Michelsen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Michelsen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
O. Virtanen vs M. Purcell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Kotov vs J. Thompson
Slam Wimbledon
P. Kotov
0
7
7
4
3
J. Thompson•
30
5
5
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Thompson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
P. Kotov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Thompson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
P. Kotov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Thompson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
P. Kotov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Thompson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
D. Saville vs P. Stearns
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Van Uytvanck vs Y. Starodubtseva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Nagal vs M. Kecmanovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Jarry vs D. Shapovalov
Slam Wimbledon
N. Jarry [19]
1
5
4
D. Shapovalov
6
7
6
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
N. Jarry
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
D. Shapovalov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
N. Jarry
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
N. Jarry
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
N. Jarry
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
N. Jarry
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Jarry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
D. Kasatkina vs S. Zhang
Slam Wimbledon
D. Kasatkina [14]•
0
6
5
S. Zhang
0
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
D. Kasatkina
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
S. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kasatkina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
D. Kasatkina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
D. Kasatkina
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-2 → 3-2
S. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Kasatkina
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
S. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
D. Kasatkina
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
K. Pliskova vs D. Shnaider
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Galan vs T. Griekspoor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Arnaldi vs F. Tiafoe
Slam Wimbledon
M. Arnaldi
7
6
1
3
3
F. Tiafoe [29]
6
2
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. Tiafoe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
M. Arnaldi
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 3-5
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Arnaldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Arnaldi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
M. Arnaldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
3-5 → 3-6
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Arnaldi
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
F. Tiafoe
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Arnaldi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Tiafoe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Arnaldi
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Arnaldi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Arnaldi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Arnaldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 6-2
M. Arnaldi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Arnaldi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
ace
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-5 → 5-5
M. Arnaldi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Shevchenko vs U. Humbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Cirstea vs S. Kartal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Andreescu vs J. Cristian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Van Assche vs F. Fognini
Slam Wimbledon
L. Van Assche
1
3
5
F. Fognini
6
6
7
Vincitore: F. Fognini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
5-6 → 5-7
L. Van Assche
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
F. Fognini
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
L. Van Assche
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
L. Van Assche
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
L. Van Assche
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
F. Fognini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
L. Van Assche
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Van Assche
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
F. Fognini
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
L. Van Assche
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
D. Altmaier vs A. Fery
Slam Wimbledon
D. Altmaier•
0
4
0
A. Fery
15
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Fery
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Fery
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Fery
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
T. Korpatsch vs Y. Miyazaki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Q. Wang vs E. Navarro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Townsend vs A. Pavlyuchenkova
Slam Wimbledon
T. Townsend
6
1
A. Pavlyuchenkova [25]
7
6
Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
1-5 → 1-6
A. Pavlyuchenkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
A. Pavlyuchenkova
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
T. Townsend
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
df
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Pavlyuchenkova
6-5 → 6-6
T. Townsend
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Pavlyuchenkova
5-4 → 5-5
T. Townsend
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
A. Pavlyuchenkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Townsend
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
1-2 → 1-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
1-0 → 1-1
S. Baez vs B. Nakashima
Slam Wimbledon
S. Baez [18]
0
2
3
1
B. Nakashima•
0
6
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
0-1 → 0-2
S. Baez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Nakashima
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
S. Baez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Baez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
S. Baez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Baez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Baez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
B. Nakashima
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
B. Nakashima
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
J. Mensik vs A. Bublik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Badosa vs K. Muchova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E Jannik rimarrebbe nr 1 anche se uscisse al primo turno…….
Però, secondo alcuni, non merita quella posizione.
No comment!
‘nchia Lajal
Intanto nel ranking live il numero 1 ad honorem incoronato dai grandi esperti è attualmente al n.4 dietro di 700 punti dal numero 3
Mi sono goduto un gran bel tennis (in Italia imitabile solo dal Muso), vedendo la partita di un”cardellino” dai capelli gialli contro un galletto francese.
@ Betafasan (#4110979)
Poverina non si è più ripresa dopo il ritiro contro quell’antisportiva ungherese che l’hanno scorso aveva cancellato il segno dopo un tiro all’incrocio delle righe della cinese. Comunque ha 35 anni, io fossi in lei mi ritirerei.
scuola di tennis per il piccolo francese che a questo livello non può nemmeno pensare di competere. Grande Fabio comunque
Grande Fogna che sta legnando il Quinzi francese
Basta vedere che nel tabellone sotto di loro c’è Muller-Gaston.
Se si fosse incrociato il sorteggio, sia Struff che Marozsan si portavano a casa un 3-0 in ciabatte. Cercheranno di essere nelle teste di serie per lo US OPEN.
Galan quarto LL (giocherà contro Griekspoor) dopo Duckworth, van Assche e Mpetschi. Il prossimo nella lista è Goffin.
Una definizione azzardata!
@ Vasco92 (#4110874)
Ah sii?
@ Armonica (#4110960)
Appunto! Miracolato
Notare CHE S. Zhang ha perso GLI ultime VENTI ..20 INCONTRI!!!
Per fortuna… Ha vinto uno slam ieri!
Però è sempre ancora un ragazzino e ha già vinto 3 tornei dello Slam ed è già stato nr. 1..
Sicuramente non sarà Nadal ma non è certo da buttar nel cesso
Struff-Marozsan, due autentiche mine vaganti si incontrano al primo turno, i piu’ forti e favoriti ringraziano il sorteggio!
Be dai oggi con il top 300 è favoritissimo… 🙂 🙂
Hahaha ma no sugli spalti si possono vestire anche colorati.
Povero Carlos! Al 4to posto ! E potrebbe finire anche al 5!!
Che pena vedere delle “mine vaganti” cioè jolly per le avversarie nel tabellone principale come la n.289 (wta live)Davis o Kartal n.265 o van uytvank !!!
La grande attesa è: i Carota Boys dovranno vestirsi di bianco e sembrare così degli asparagi bianchi?
Passano gli anni e vedo Carlos sempre meno sicuro di sé!
Subito ostacolo ostico per Sinner ed il seguito sarà sempre più impegnativo, pazienza ne rimarrà solo uno………
Daje Emma
Che Emozione! Ogni anno è così! Inizia il Tennis, il torneo più Prestigioso e Antico dell’ universo, ecco WIMBLEDON!!!