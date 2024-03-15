Indian Wells 1000 | Hard | $8995555 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: Il programma completo di Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
15/03/2024 08:06 Nessun commento
STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Wesley Koolhof / Nikola Mektic
2. [1] Iga Swiatek vs [31] Marta Kostyuk (non prima ore: 00:00)
3. [3] Coco Gauff vs [9] Maria Sakkari (non prima ore: 02:00)
TAG: Masters 1000 Indian Wells, Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2024, WTA 1000 Indian Wells, WTA 1000 Indian Wells 2024
