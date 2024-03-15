Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: Il programma completo di Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024

STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [5] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Wesley Koolhof / Nikola Mektic

2. [1] Iga Swiatek vs [31] Marta Kostyuk (non prima ore: 00:00)

3. [3] Coco Gauff vs [9] Maria Sakkari (non prima ore: 02:00)