Masters e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: Il programma completo di Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024

15/03/2024 08:06 Nessun commento
Coco Gauff nella foto - Foto Getty Images
STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Marcel Granollers ESP / Horacio Zeballos ARG vs Wesley Koolhof NED / Nikola Mektic CRO
2. [1] Iga Swiatek POL vs [31] Marta Kostyuk UKR (non prima ore: 00:00)
3. [3] Coco Gauff USA vs [9] Maria Sakkari GRE (non prima ore: 02:00)

