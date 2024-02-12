Italiani in Campo: I risultati completi ATP-WTA-Challenger dI Lunedì 12 Febbraio 2024
ATP 500 Rotterdam – hard indoor
1T Griekspoor – Musetti (0-0) ore 19:30
ATP 250 Delray Beach – hard
1T Nishioka – Arnaldi (0-0) ore 20:30
ATP 250 Buenos Aires – terra
1T Melo/Middelkoop – Ofner/Pellegrino (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 17:30
1T Barrios Vera/Tabilo – Bolelli/Vavassori (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:30
WTA 1000 Doha – hard
1T Fernandez /Kalashnikova – Errani /Paolini 2 incontro dalle 14:00
1T Navarro – Paolini ore 12:00
Challenger Cherbourg – indoor hard
1T Giustino – Bellucci (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 16:00
TDQ Rottoli – Vandermeersch (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Challenger Bengaluru – hard
TDQ Vincent Ruggeri – Van Wyk (0-0) ore 05:30
1T Fonio – Onclin (0-0) ore 11:30
Challenger Glasgow – hard indoor
TDQ Cox – Rossi (0-0) ore 11:00
TDQ Parker – Ferrari (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
🇧🇭 Challenger Manama – hard
1TQ Dellavedova – Buldorini (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
1TQ Caruso – Milev (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 09:00
prima buona notizia della giornata, SMV che accede al tabellone principale