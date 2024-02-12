Italiani in Campo ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

Italiani in Campo: I risultati completi ATP-WTA-Challenger dI Lunedì 12 Febbraio 2024

12/02/2024 08:48 1 commento
Matteo Arnaldi - Foto Getty Images
NED ATP 500 Rotterdam – hard indoor
1T Griekspoor NED – Musetti ITA (0-0) ore 19:30

USA ATP 250 Delray Beach – hard
1T Nishioka JPN – Arnaldi ITA (0-0) ore 20:30
ARG ATP 250 Buenos Aires – terra
1T Melo/Middelkoop BRA NED – Ofner/Pellegrino AUT ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 17:30
1T Barrios Vera/Tabilo CHI CHI – Bolelli/Vavassori ITA ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:30

ARE WTA 1000 Doha – hard
1T Fernandez CAN/Kalashnikova GEO – Errani ITA/Paolini ITA 2 incontro dalle 14:00
1T Navarro USA – Paolini ITA ore 12:00

WTA Doha
Emma Navarro [16]
15
0
Jasmine Paolini
30
0
FRA Challenger Cherbourg – indoor hard
1T Giustino ITA – Bellucci ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 16:00
TDQ Rottoli ITA – Vandermeersch FRA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00

IND Challenger Bengaluru – hard
TDQ Vincent Ruggeri ITA – Van Wyk RSA (0-0) ore 05:30
ATP Bengaluru
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri [4]
6
6
Kris Van Wyk [9]
0
2
Vincitore: Vincent Ruggeri
1T Fonio ITA – Onclin BEL (0-0) ore 11:30

SCO Challenger Glasgow – hard indoor
TDQ Cox GBR – Rossi ITA (0-0) ore 11:00
TDQ Parker GBR – Ferrari ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

🇧🇭 Challenger Manama – hard
1TQ Dellavedova AUS – Buldorini ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
1TQ Caruso ITA – Milev BUL (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Luciano (Guest) 12-02-2024 09:34

prima buona notizia della giornata, SMV che accede al tabellone principale

 1
