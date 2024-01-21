Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tenerife, Buenos Aires 2, Indian Wells e Nonthaburi 3: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

21/01/2024 08:13 Nessun commento
Brandon Nakashima - Foto MEF Tennis Events
CHALLENGER Tenerife 🇪🇸 (Spagna) – Finale – Superficie: Cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Brandon Nakashima USA vs [2] Pedro Martinez ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Buenos Aires 2 🇦🇷 (Argentina) – Finale – Superficie: Terra battuta

Enrique Morea – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [1/WC] Mariano Navone ARG vs [8] Facundo Bagnis ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Indian Wells 🇺🇸 (USA) – Semifinale e Finali – Superficie: Cemento

PC3 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [PR] Paul Jubb GBR vs [4] Mitchell Krueger USA
ATP Indian Wells 1
Paul Jubb
0
4
2
Mitchell Krueger [4]
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Ryan Seggerman USA / Patrik Trhac USA vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA / Alex Lawson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [PR] Paul Jubb GBR OR [4] Mitchell Krueger USA vs [3/WC] Brandon Holt USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 3 🇹🇭 (Thailandia) – Finale – Superficie: Cemento

Court B – Ora italiana: 04:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [7] Matteo Gigante ITA vs [Q] Seongchan Hong KOR
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Matteo Gigante [7]
6
6
Seongchan Hong
4
1
Vincitore: Gigante
Mostra dettagli

TAG: