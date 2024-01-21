Challenger Tenerife, Buenos Aires 2, Indian Wells e Nonthaburi 3: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

Brandon Nakashima - Foto MEF Tennis Events
CHALLENGER Tenerife 🇪🇸 (Spagna) – Finale – Superficie: Cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Brandon Nakashima
vs [2] Pedro Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Buenos Aires 2 🇦🇷 (Argentina) – Finale – Superficie: Terra battuta
Enrique Morea – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. [1/WC] Mariano Navone
vs [8] Facundo Bagnis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Indian Wells 🇺🇸 (USA) – Semifinale e Finali – Superficie: Cemento
PC3 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [PR] Paul Jubb
vs [4] Mitchell Krueger
ATP Indian Wells 1
Paul Jubb
0
4
2
Mitchell Krueger [4]•
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Jubb
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
P. Jubb
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Jubb
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
P. Jubb
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
P. Jubb
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
P. Jubb
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
2. [1] Ryan Seggerman / Patrik Trhac vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski / Alex Lawson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [PR] Paul Jubb OR [4] Mitchell Krueger vs [3/WC] Brandon Holt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 3 🇹🇭 (Thailandia) – Finale – Superficie: Cemento
Court B – Ora italiana: 04:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [7] Matteo Gigante
vs [Q] Seongchan Hong
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Matteo Gigante [7]
6
6
Seongchan Hong
4
1
Vincitore: Gigante
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
S. Hong
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Gigante
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Hong
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
M. Gigante
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
M. Gigante
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Hong
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Gigante
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
M. Gigante
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit