Italiani in Campo Challenger, Copertina

Italiani in Campo: I risultati completi ATP-WTA-Challenger (Escluso Australian Open) di Sabato 20 Gennaio 2024

20/01/2024 09:20 3 commenti
Matteo Gigante - Foto Johanna Wallmaier
THA Challenger Nonthaburi 3 – hard
SF Fonio ITA – Hong KOR (0-0) ore 04:30

Giovanni Fonio
4
1
Seongchan Hong
6
6
Vincitore: Hong
SF Gigante ITA – Jung TPE (0-0) ore 04:30

Matteo Gigante [7]
6
7
Jason Jung
3
5
Vincitore: Gigante
Challenger Buenos Aires (Argentino) 2 – terra
SF Navone ARG – Lavagno ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 15:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

Andreas Seppi 20-01-2024 11:25

Gig deve giocare più possibile sul duro. Forza ragazzo

 3
Bec_style (Guest) 20-01-2024 08:56

Giovanni non è riuscito a “regalarci” il primo challenger stagionale con un derby in finale. Peccato 🙁

 2
Egbedi (Guest) 20-01-2024 07:50

Gigante può portare il primo challenger dell anno…

 1
+1: Detuqueridapresencia, Paky 71, Marco M., Marcus91