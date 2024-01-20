Australian Open GS | Hard | A$38923200 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in Campo Challenger, Copertina
Italiani in Campo: I risultati completi ATP-WTA-Challenger (Escluso Australian Open) di Sabato 20 Gennaio 2024
20/01/2024 09:20 3 commenti
Challenger Nonthaburi 3 – hard
SF Fonio – Hong (0-0) ore 04:30
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Giovanni Fonio
4
1
Seongchan Hong
6
6
Vincitore: Hong
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
1-6
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-4 → 1-5
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
G. Fonio
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
4-6
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
4-5 → 4-6
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
S. Hong
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
G. Fonio
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
1-3 → 2-3
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
1-2 → 1-3
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
S. Hong
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
G. Fonio
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
SF Gigante – Jung (0-0) ore 04:30
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Matteo Gigante [7]
6
7
Jason Jung
3
5
Vincitore: Gigante
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
7-5
M. Gigante
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 7-5
J. Jung
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Gigante
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 4-5
M. Gigante
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Jung
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Gigante
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Gigante
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Gigante
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
M. Gigante
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
5-3 → 6-3
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
M. Gigante
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
M. Gigante
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Jung
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
M. Gigante
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Jung
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Gigante
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Challenger Buenos Aires (Argentino) 2 – terra
SF Navone – Lavagno (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 15:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Italiani in campo
3 commenti
Gig deve giocare più possibile sul duro. Forza ragazzo
Giovanni non è riuscito a “regalarci” il primo challenger stagionale con un derby in finale. Peccato 🙁
Gigante può portare il primo challenger dell anno…