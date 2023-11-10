Billie Jean King Cup 2023 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4. Oggi si decide l’avversaria dell’Italia in semifinale

10/11/2023 09:46 Nessun commento

Ecco il programma della Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023 che si svolgerà dal 7 al 12 novembre a Siviglia. Ecco il programma dettagliato:

Fase a Gironi:

– Venerdì 10 novembre:
– 10:00 CET: 🇫🇷 Francia vs. 🇩🇪 Germania – Campo Centrale
10:00 Burel C. (Fra) – Niemeier J. (Ger)
11:30 Gracheva V. (Fra) – Maria T. (Ger)

13:00 Garcia C./Mladenovic K. – Niemeier J./Siegemund L.

– 10:00 CET: 🇰🇿 Kazakistan vs. 🇸🇮 Slovenia – Campo Uno
10:00 Danilina A. (Kaz) – Juvan K. (Slo)
11:30 Putintseva Y. (Kaz) – Zidansek T. (Slo)

13:00 Danilina A./Kulambayeva Z. – Erjavec V./Milic E. N.

– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇪🇸 Spagna vs. 🇵🇱 Polonia – Campo Centrale



– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇨🇿 Repubblica Ceca vs. 🇺🇸 Stati Uniti – Campo Uno



Semifinali:
– Sabato 11 novembre:
– 10:00 CET: Semifinale 1 – Vincitore Girone D vs. Vincitore Girone B – Campo Centrale
– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: Semifinale 2 – Vincitore Girone A vs. Vincitore Girone C – Campo Centrale

Finale:
– Domenica 12 novembre:
– 15:00 CET: Finale – Campo Centrale



Incontri già disputati
– Giovedì 9 novembre:
– 10:00 CET: 🇦🇺 Australia vs. 🇰🇿 Kazakistan 2-1 – Campo Centrale
10:00 Hunter S. (Aus) – Danilina A. (Kaz)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
S. Hunter
7
6
A. Danilina
6
4
Vincitore: S. Hunter
11:30 Birrell K. (Aus) – Putintseva Y. (Kaz)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
K. Birrell
0
5
Y. Putintseva
6
7
Vincitore: Y. Putintseva
13:00 Hunter S./Perez E. – Danilina A./Kulambayeva Z.

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
S. Hunter / E. Perez
6
4
10
A. Danilina / Y. Putintseva
1
6
4
Vincitore: S. Hunter / E. Perez
– 10:00 CET: 🇮🇹 Italia vs. 🇩🇪 Germania 3-0 – Campo Uno
10:00 Trevisan M. (Ita) – Lys E. (Ger)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
M. Trevisan
7
6
E. Lys
6
1
Vincitore: M. Trevisan
11:30 Paolini J. (Ita) – Friedsam A-L. (Ger)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
J. Paolini
6
6
A. Friedsam
3
2
Vincitore: J. Paolini
13:00 Cocciaretto E./Trevisan M. – Maria T./Siegemund L.

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
L. Bronzetti / E. Cocciaretto
6
6
11
A. Friedsam / L. Siegemund
4
7
9
Vincitore: L. Bronzetti / E. Cocciaretto
– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇨🇭 Svizzera vs. 🇺🇸 Stati Uniti 0-3 – Campo Centrale
16:30 Naef C. (Sui) – Collins D. (Usa)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
C. Naef
6
1
D. Collins
7
6
Vincitore: D. Collins
18:00 Golubic V. (Sui) – Kenin S. (Usa)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
V. Golubic
3
7
5
S. Kenin
6
6
7
Vincitore: S. Kenin
19:30 Golubic V./Teichmann J. – Stephens S./Townsend T.

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
J. Teichmann / S. Waltert
1
6
S. Stephens / T. Townsend
6
7
Vincitore: S. Stephens / T. Townsend
– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇨🇦 Canada vs. 🇵🇱 Polonia 3-0 – Campo Uno
16:30 Stakusic M. (Can) – Frech M. (Pol)
ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
M. Stakusic
4
7
6
M. Frech
6
5
3
Vincitore: M. Stakusic
18:00 Fernandez L. (Can) – Linette M. (Pol)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
L. Fernandez
6
6
M. Linette
2
3
Vincitore: L. Fernandez
19:30 Dabrowski G./Fernandez L. – Falkowska W./Kawa K.

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
E. Bouchard / G. Dabrowski
6
6
W. Falkowska / K. Kawa
2
3
Vincitore: E. Bouchard / G. Dabrowski
– Mercoledì 8 novembre:
– 10:00 CET: 🇫🇷 Francia vs. 🇮🇹 Italia 1-2 – Campo Centrale
10:10 Cornet A. (Fra) – Trevisan M. (Ita)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
A. Cornet
6
2
2
M. Trevisan
2
6
6
Vincitore: M. Trevisan
11:40 Garcia C. (Fra) – Paolini J. (Ita)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
C. Garcia
6
7
4
J. Paolini
7
5
6
Vincitore: J. Paolini
13:10 Garcia C./Mladenovic K. – Cocciaretto E./Trevisan M.

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
C. Garcia / K. Mladenovic
5
6
10
E. Cocciaretto / M. Trevisan
7
2
6
Vincitore: C. Garcia / K. Mladenovic
– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇪🇸 Spagna vs. 🇨🇦 Canada 0-3 – Campo Centrale
Masarova R. (Esp) – Stakusic M. (Can)
ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
R. Masarova
3
1
M. Stakusic
6
6
Vincitore: M. Stakusic
Sorribes Tormo S. (Esp) – Fernandez L. (Can)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
S. Sorribes Tormo
6
6
L. Fernandez
7
7
Vincitore: L. Fernandez
Bassols M./Bucsa C. – Dabrowski G./Fernandez L.

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
R. Masarova / S. Sorribes Tormo
2
5
E. Bouchard / G. Dabrowski
6
7
– Martedì 7 novembre:
– 10:00 CET: 🇦🇺 Australia vs. 🇸🇮 Slovenia 1-2 – Campo Centrale
10:00 Tomljanovic A. (Aus) – Juvan K. (Slo)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
A. Tomljanovic
4
1
K. Juvan
6
6
Vincitore: K. Juvan
11:30 Saville D. (Aus) – Zidansek T. (Slo)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
D. Saville
1
4
T. Zidansek
6
6
Vincitore: T. Zidansek
13:00 Birrell K./Saville D. – Juvan K./Zidansek T.

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
K. Birrell / S. Hunter
7
6
6
V. Erjavec / E. Milic
5
7
7
Vincitore: K. Birrell / S. Hunter
– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇨🇭 Svizzera vs. 🇨🇿 Repubblica Ceca 0-3 – Campo Centrale
16:00 Naef C. (Sui) – Noskova L. (Cze)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
C. Naef
6
6
4
L. Noskova
7
4
6
Vincitore: L. Noskova
17:30 Golubic V. (Sui) – Bouzkova M. (Cze)

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
V. Golubic
4
4
M. Bouzkova
6
6
Vincitore: M. Bouzkova
19:00 Golubic V./Teichmann J. – Krejcikova B./Siniakova K.

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023
V. Golubic / J. Teichmann
6
2
B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova
7
6
Vincitore: B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova
Gruppo A:
– 🇨🇭 Svizzera 0V. 2S.
– 🇨🇿 Repubblica Ceca 1V. 0S.
– 🇺🇸 USA 1V 0S.

Gruppo B:
– 🇦🇺 Australia 1V 1S.
– 🇰🇿 Kazakistan 0V. 1S
– 🇸🇮 Slovenia 1V. 0S.

Gruppo C:
– 🇪🇸 Spagna
– 🇨🇦 Canada
– 🇵🇱 Polonia

Gruppo D:
– 🇫🇷 Francia 0V. 1S.
– 🇮🇹 Italia 2V. 0S.- Semifinale
– 🇩🇪 Germania 0V. 1s

