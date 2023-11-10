Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4. Oggi si decide l’avversaria dell’Italia in semifinale

Ecco il programma della Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023 che si svolgerà dal 7 al 12 novembre a Siviglia. Ecco il programma dettagliato:
Fase a Gironi:
– Venerdì 10 novembre:
– 10:00 CET: 🇫🇷 Francia vs. 🇩🇪 Germania – Campo Centrale
10:00 Burel C. (Fra) – Niemeier J. (Ger)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
11:30 Gracheva V. (Fra) – Maria T. (Ger)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
13:00 Garcia C./Mladenovic K. – Niemeier J./Siegemund L.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 10:00 CET: 🇰🇿 Kazakistan vs. 🇸🇮 Slovenia – Campo Uno
10:00 Danilina A. (Kaz) – Juvan K. (Slo)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
11:30 Putintseva Y. (Kaz) – Zidansek T. (Slo)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
13:00 Danilina A./Kulambayeva Z. – Erjavec V./Milic E. N.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇪🇸 Spagna vs. 🇵🇱 Polonia – Campo Centrale
– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇨🇿 Repubblica Ceca vs. 🇺🇸 Stati Uniti – Campo Uno
Semifinali:
– Sabato 11 novembre:
– 10:00 CET: Semifinale 1 – Vincitore Girone D vs. Vincitore Girone B – Campo Centrale
– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: Semifinale 2 – Vincitore Girone A vs. Vincitore Girone C – Campo Centrale
Finale:
– Domenica 12 novembre:
– 15:00 CET: Finale – Campo Centrale
Gruppo A:
– 🇨🇭 Svizzera 0V. 2S.
– 🇨🇿 Repubblica Ceca 1V. 0S.
– 🇺🇸 USA 1V 0S.
Gruppo B:
– 🇦🇺 Australia 1V 1S.
– 🇰🇿 Kazakistan 0V. 1S
– 🇸🇮 Slovenia 1V. 0S.
Gruppo C:
– 🇪🇸 Spagna
– 🇨🇦 Canada
– 🇵🇱 Polonia
Gruppo D:
– 🇫🇷 Francia 0V. 1S.
– 🇮🇹 Italia 2V. 0S.- Semifinale
– 🇩🇪 Germania 0V. 1s
