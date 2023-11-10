Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4. Oggi si decide l’avversaria dell’Italia in semifinale

Ecco il programma della Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023 che si svolgerà dal 7 al 12 novembre a Siviglia. Ecco il programma dettagliato:

10:00 Burel C. (Fra) – Niemeier J. (Ger)

11:30 Gracheva V. (Fra) – Maria T. (Ger)



13:00 Garcia C./Mladenovic K. – Niemeier J./Siegemund L.



10:00 Danilina A. (Kaz) – Juvan K. (Slo)

11:30 Putintseva Y. (Kaz) – Zidansek T. (Slo)



13:00 Danilina A./Kulambayeva Z. – Erjavec V./Milic E. N.



– 10:00 CET: Semifinale 1 – Vincitore Girone D vs. Vincitore Girone B – Campo Centrale– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: Semifinale 2 – Vincitore Girone A vs. Vincitore Girone C – Campo Centrale

Finale:

– Domenica 12 novembre:

– 15:00 CET: Finale – Campo Centrale

Incontri già disputati

– Giovedì 9 novembre:

– 10:00 CET: 🇦🇺 Australia vs. 🇰🇿 Kazakistan 2-1 – Campo Centrale

10:00 Hunter S. (Aus) – Danilina A. (Kaz)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 S. Hunter S. Hunter 7 6 A. Danilina A. Danilina 6 4 Vincitore: S. Hunter

11:30 Birrell K. (Aus) – Putintseva Y. (Kaz)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 K. Birrell K. Birrell 0 5 Y. Putintseva Y. Putintseva 6 7 Vincitore: Y. Putintseva

13:00 Hunter S./Perez E. – Danilina A./Kulambayeva Z.



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 S. Hunter / E. Perez S. Hunter / E. Perez 6 4 10 A. Danilina / Y. Putintseva A. Danilina / Y. Putintseva 1 6 4 Vincitore: S. Hunter / E. Perez

– 10:00 CET: 🇮🇹 Italia vs. 🇩🇪 Germania 3-0 – Campo Uno

10:00 Trevisan M. (Ita) – Lys E. (Ger)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 M. Trevisan M. Trevisan 7 6 E. Lys E. Lys 6 1 Vincitore: M. Trevisan

11:30 Paolini J. (Ita) – Friedsam A-L. (Ger)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 J. Paolini J. Paolini 6 6 A. Friedsam A. Friedsam 3 2 Vincitore: J. Paolini

13:00 Cocciaretto E./Trevisan M. – Maria T./Siegemund L.



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 L. Bronzetti / E. Cocciaretto L. Bronzetti / E. Cocciaretto 6 6 11 A. Friedsam / L. Siegemund A. Friedsam / L. Siegemund 4 7 9 Vincitore: L. Bronzetti / E. Cocciaretto

– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇨🇭 Svizzera vs. 🇺🇸 Stati Uniti 0-3 – Campo Centrale

16:30 Naef C. (Sui) – Collins D. (Usa)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 C. Naef C. Naef 6 1 D. Collins D. Collins 7 6 Vincitore: D. Collins

18:00 Golubic V. (Sui) – Kenin S. (Usa)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 V. Golubic V. Golubic 3 7 5 S. Kenin S. Kenin 6 6 7 Vincitore: S. Kenin

19:30 Golubic V./Teichmann J. – Stephens S./Townsend T.



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 J. Teichmann / S. Waltert J. Teichmann / S. Waltert 1 6 S. Stephens / T. Townsend S. Stephens / T. Townsend 6 7 Vincitore: S. Stephens / T. Townsend

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 M. Stakusic M. Stakusic 4 7 6 M. Frech M. Frech 6 5 3 Vincitore: M. Stakusic

16:30 Stakusic M. (Can) – Frech M. (Pol)

18:00 Fernandez L. (Can) – Linette M. (Pol)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 L. Fernandez L. Fernandez 6 6 M. Linette M. Linette 2 3 Vincitore: L. Fernandez

19:30 Dabrowski G./Fernandez L. – Falkowska W./Kawa K.



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 E. Bouchard / G. Dabrowski E. Bouchard / G. Dabrowski 6 6 W. Falkowska / K. Kawa W. Falkowska / K. Kawa 2 3 Vincitore: E. Bouchard / G. Dabrowski

– Mercoledì 8 novembre:

– 10:00 CET: 🇫🇷 Francia vs. 🇮🇹 Italia 1-2 – Campo Centrale

10:10 Cornet A. (Fra) – Trevisan M. (Ita)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 A. Cornet A. Cornet 6 2 2 M. Trevisan M. Trevisan 2 6 6 Vincitore: M. Trevisan

11:40 Garcia C. (Fra) – Paolini J. (Ita)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 C. Garcia C. Garcia 6 7 4 J. Paolini J. Paolini 7 5 6 Vincitore: J. Paolini

13:10 Garcia C./Mladenovic K. – Cocciaretto E./Trevisan M.



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 C. Garcia / K. Mladenovic C. Garcia / K. Mladenovic 5 6 10 E. Cocciaretto / M. Trevisan E. Cocciaretto / M. Trevisan 7 2 6 Vincitore: C. Garcia / K. Mladenovic

ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 R. Masarova R. Masarova 3 1 M. Stakusic M. Stakusic 6 6 Vincitore: M. Stakusic

Masarova R. (Esp) – Stakusic M. (Can)

Sorribes Tormo S. (Esp) – Fernandez L. (Can)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 S. Sorribes Tormo S. Sorribes Tormo 6 6 L. Fernandez L. Fernandez 7 7 Vincitore: L. Fernandez

Bassols M./Bucsa C. – Dabrowski G./Fernandez L.



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 R. Masarova / S. Sorribes Tormo R. Masarova / S. Sorribes Tormo 2 5 E. Bouchard / G. Dabrowski E. Bouchard / G. Dabrowski 6 7

– Martedì 7 novembre:

– 10:00 CET: 🇦🇺 Australia vs. 🇸🇮 Slovenia 1-2 – Campo Centrale

10:00 Tomljanovic A. (Aus) – Juvan K. (Slo)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 A. Tomljanovic A. Tomljanovic 4 1 K. Juvan K. Juvan 6 6 Vincitore: K. Juvan

11:30 Saville D. (Aus) – Zidansek T. (Slo)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 D. Saville D. Saville 1 4 T. Zidansek T. Zidansek 6 6 Vincitore: T. Zidansek

13:00 Birrell K./Saville D. – Juvan K./Zidansek T.



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 K. Birrell / S. Hunter K. Birrell / S. Hunter 7 6 6 V. Erjavec / E. Milic V. Erjavec / E. Milic 5 7 7 Vincitore: K. Birrell / S. Hunter

– Non prima delle 16:00 CET: 🇨🇭 Svizzera vs. 🇨🇿 Repubblica Ceca 0-3 – Campo Centrale

16:00 Naef C. (Sui) – Noskova L. (Cze)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 C. Naef C. Naef 6 6 4 L. Noskova L. Noskova 7 4 6 Vincitore: L. Noskova

17:30 Golubic V. (Sui) – Bouzkova M. (Cze)



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 V. Golubic V. Golubic 4 4 M. Bouzkova M. Bouzkova 6 6 Vincitore: M. Bouzkova

19:00 Golubic V./Teichmann J. – Krejcikova B./Siniakova K.



ITF Billie Jean King Cup 2023 V. Golubic / J. Teichmann V. Golubic / J. Teichmann 6 2 B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova 7 6 Vincitore: B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova

Gruppo A:

– 🇨🇭 Svizzera 0V. 2S.

– 🇨🇿 Repubblica Ceca 1V. 0S.

– 🇺🇸 USA 1V 0S.

Gruppo B:

– 🇦🇺 Australia 1V 1S.

– 🇰🇿 Kazakistan 0V. 1S

– 🇸🇮 Slovenia 1V. 0S.

Gruppo C:

– 🇪🇸 Spagna

– 🇨🇦 Canada

– 🇵🇱 Polonia

Gruppo D:

– 🇫🇷 Francia 0V. 1S.

– 🇮🇹 Italia 2V. 0S.- Semifinale

– 🇩🇪 Germania 0V. 1s