Challenger Palmas del Mar: Il Main Draw ed il Tabellone di Quali. Ritorna in campo Kei Nishikori

11/06/2023 06:52 4 commenti
Kei Nishikori nella foto
POR Challenger Palmas del Mar – Tabellone Principale – hard
(1) Wu, Tung-Lin TPE vs (WC) Draxl, Liam CAN
Qualifier vs (WC) Bravo, Alexander PUR
Qualifier vs Durasovic, Viktor NOR
Zhukayev, Beibit KAZ vs (6) Shimizu, Yuta JPN

(4) Escoffier, Antoine FRA vs Masur, Daniel GER
Diez, Steven CAN vs Qualifier
Yevseyev, Denis KAZ vs Reis Da Silva, Joao Lucas BRA
Kypson, Patrick USA vs (8) Galarneau, Alexis CAN

(7) Krueger, Mitchell USA vs Gojowczyk, Peter GER
Langmo, Christian USA vs (WC) Nishikori, Kei JPN
(PR) Statham, Rubin NZL vs Qualifier
Walton, Adam AUS vs (3) Polmans, Marc AUS

(5) Sweeny, Dane AUS vs Mansouri, Skander TUN
Qualifier vs (PR) Bolt, Alex AUS
Kukushkin, Mikhail KAZ vs Schoolkate, Tristan AUS
Qualifier vs (2) Moreno De Alboran, Nicolas USA
POR Challenger Palmas del Mar – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
(1) Copil, Marius ROU vs (WC) Evans, Gabriel USA
Nam, JiSung KOR vs (10) Heide, Gustavo BRA

(2) Zhu, Evan USA vs McCormick, Tristan USA
Perez, Alfredo USA vs (8) Rybakov, Alex USA

(3) Chappell, Nick USA vs Boyer, Tristan USA
(WC) Hallquist Lithen, John SWE vs (11) Alves, Mateus BRA

(4) Escobedo, Ernesto MEX vs Pannu, Kiranpal NZL
(WC) Wiersholm, Henrik USA vs (9) Sinclair, Colin NMI

(5) Ponwith, Nathan USA vs Zheng, Michael USA
Rodrigues, Daniel POR vs (12) Boitan, Gabi Adrian ROU

(6) Tomic, Bernard AUS vs (WC) Young, Donald USA
Brymer, Gage USA vs (7) Kirchheimer, Strong USA

Dany 11-06-2023 07:41

WU

MORENO

GALARNEAU
NISHIKORI

DURASOVIC
DIEZ
POLMANS
BOLT

muffa2016 11-06-2023 07:17

moreno de alboran

wu

galarneau
polmans

zhukrayev
escoffier
nishikori
qualificato

muffa2016 11-06-2023 07:16

è ….

muffa2016 11-06-2023 07:15

nella foto e del po

