Challenger Palmas del Mar: Il Main Draw ed il Tabellone di Quali. Ritorna in campo Kei Nishikori
Challenger Palmas del Mar – Tabellone Principale – hard
(1) Wu, Tung-Lin vs (WC) Draxl, Liam
Qualifier vs (WC) Bravo, Alexander
Qualifier vs Durasovic, Viktor
Zhukayev, Beibit vs (6) Shimizu, Yuta
(4) Escoffier, Antoine vs Masur, Daniel
Diez, Steven vs Qualifier
Yevseyev, Denis vs Reis Da Silva, Joao Lucas
Kypson, Patrick vs (8) Galarneau, Alexis
(7) Krueger, Mitchell vs Gojowczyk, Peter
Langmo, Christian vs (WC) Nishikori, Kei
(PR) Statham, Rubin vs Qualifier
Walton, Adam vs (3) Polmans, Marc
(5) Sweeny, Dane vs Mansouri, Skander
Qualifier vs (PR) Bolt, Alex
Kukushkin, Mikhail vs Schoolkate, Tristan
Qualifier vs (2) Moreno De Alboran, Nicolas
hr />
Challenger Palmas del Mar – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
(1) Copil, Marius vs (WC) Evans, Gabriel
Nam, JiSung vs (10) Heide, Gustavo
(2) Zhu, Evan vs McCormick, Tristan
Perez, Alfredo vs (8) Rybakov, Alex
(3) Chappell, Nick vs Boyer, Tristan
(WC) Hallquist Lithen, John vs (11) Alves, Mateus
(4) Escobedo, Ernesto vs Pannu, Kiranpal
(WC) Wiersholm, Henrik vs (9) Sinclair, Colin
(5) Ponwith, Nathan vs Zheng, Michael
Rodrigues, Daniel vs (12) Boitan, Gabi Adrian
(6) Tomic, Bernard vs (WC) Young, Donald
Brymer, Gage vs (7) Kirchheimer, Strong
TAG: Circuito Challenger, Kei Nishikori
