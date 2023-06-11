Challenger Palmas del Mar: Il Main Draw ed il Tabellone di Quali. Ritorna in campo Kei Nishikori

Challenger Palmas del Mar – Tabellone Principale – hard

(1) Wu, Tung-Lin vs (WC) Draxl, Liam

Qualifier vs (WC) Bravo, Alexander

Qualifier vs Durasovic, Viktor

Zhukayev, Beibit vs (6) Shimizu, Yuta

(4) Escoffier, Antoine vs Masur, Daniel

Diez, Steven vs Qualifier

Yevseyev, Denis vs Reis Da Silva, Joao Lucas

Kypson, Patrick vs (8) Galarneau, Alexis

(7) Krueger, Mitchell vs Gojowczyk, Peter

Langmo, Christian vs (WC) Nishikori, Kei

(PR) Statham, Rubin vs Qualifier

Walton, Adam vs (3) Polmans, Marc

(5) Sweeny, Dane vs Mansouri, Skander

Qualifier vs (PR) Bolt, Alex

Kukushkin, Mikhail vs Schoolkate, Tristan

Qualifier vs (2) Moreno De Alboran, Nicolas

(1) Copil, Mariusvs (WC) Evans, GabrielNam, JiSungvs (10) Heide, Gustavo

(2) Zhu, Evan vs McCormick, Tristan

Perez, Alfredo vs (8) Rybakov, Alex

(3) Chappell, Nick vs Boyer, Tristan

(WC) Hallquist Lithen, John vs (11) Alves, Mateus

(4) Escobedo, Ernesto vs Pannu, Kiranpal

(WC) Wiersholm, Henrik vs (9) Sinclair, Colin

(5) Ponwith, Nathan vs Zheng, Michael

Rodrigues, Daniel vs (12) Boitan, Gabi Adrian

(6) Tomic, Bernard vs (WC) Young, Donald

Brymer, Gage vs (7) Kirchheimer, Strong