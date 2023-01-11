Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

11/01/2023
Cameron Norrie nella foto - Foto Getty Images
NZL ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Marcos Giron USA vs [2] Cameron Norrie GBR

ATP Auckland
Marcos Giron
0
0
Cameron Norrie [2]
0
0
2. Quentin Halys FRA vs Jenson Brooksby USA (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Richard Gasquet FRA vs David Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Laslo Djere SRB vs Constant Lestienne FRA (non prima ore: 07:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [PR] Jeremy Chardy FRA / Fabrice Martin FRA vs Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA OR [4] Jamie Murray GBR / Michael Venus NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs [4] Jamie Murray GBR / Michael Venus NZL

ATP Auckland
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow
0
6
2
Jamie Murray / Michael Venus [4]
0
7
1
2. [1] Nikola Mektic CRO / Mate Pavic CRO vs Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Andres Molteni ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs [2] Marcel Granollers ESP / Horacio Zeballos ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Indoor 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT vs Sebastian Baez ARG / Luis David Martinez VEN

ATP Auckland
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
6
6
Sebastian Baez / Luis David Martinez
4
0
Vincitore: Erler / Miedler
