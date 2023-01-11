ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Cameron Norrie nella foto - Foto Getty Images
ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Marcos Giron vs [2] Cameron Norrie
ATP Auckland
Marcos Giron
0
0
Cameron Norrie [2]
0
0
2. Quentin Halys vs Jenson Brooksby (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Richard Gasquet vs David Goffin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Laslo Djere vs Constant Lestienne (non prima ore: 07:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [PR] Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin vs Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow OR [4] Jamie Murray / Michael Venus
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs [4] Jamie Murray / Michael Venus
ATP Auckland
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow•
0
6
2
Jamie Murray / Michael Venus [4]
0
7
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Murray / Venus
2-0 → 2-1
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Murray / Venus
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
df
6-6 → 6-7
J. Murray / Venus
6-5 → 6-6
N. Lammons / Withrow
5-5 → 6-5
J. Murray / Venus
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Murray / Venus
4-3 → 4-4
N. Lammons / Withrow
3-3 → 4-3
J. Murray / Venus
3-2 → 3-3
N. Lammons / Withrow
2-2 → 3-2
J. Murray / Venus
2-1 → 2-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Murray / Venus
1-0 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs [2] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Indoor 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler vs Sebastian Baez / Luis David Martinez
ATP Auckland
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
6
6
Sebastian Baez / Luis David Martinez
4
0
Vincitore: Erler / Miedler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Baez / David Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
A. Erler / Miedler
4-0 → 5-0
S. Baez / David Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Erler / Miedler
2-0 → 3-0
S. Baez / David Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Erler / Miedler
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Baez / David Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Erler / Miedler
4-4 → 5-4
S. Baez / David Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Erler / Miedler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Baez / David Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Erler / Miedler
2-2 → 3-2
S. Baez / David Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Baez / David Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Erler / Miedler
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
ace
0-0 → 1-0
