Newport 250 | Grass | $594950 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP 250 Newport: I risultati con il dettaglio degli ultimi due Quarti di Finale (LIVE)
15/07/2022 15:25 Nessun commento
ATP 250 Newport (USA) – Quarti di Finale, erba
STADIUM – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] William Blumberg / Steve Johnson vs Ramkumar Ramanathan / John-Patrick Smith
ATP Newport
William Blumberg / Steve Johnson [4]•
30
6
2
Ramkumar Ramanathan / John-Patrick Smith
15
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Blumberg / Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
2-1
R. Ramanathan / Smith
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-0 → 2-1
W. Blumberg / Johnson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
R. Ramanathan / Smith
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
W. Blumberg / Johnson
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
5-4 → 6-4
R. Ramanathan / Smith
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
W. Blumberg / Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
R. Ramanathan / Smith
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
W. Blumberg / Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
R. Ramanathan / Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
W. Blumberg / Johnson
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-2 → 2-2
R. Ramanathan / Smith
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 1-2
W. Blumberg / Johnson
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan / Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Alexander Bublik vs [6/WC] Andy Murray
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Jason Kubler vs [8] James Duckworth
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit