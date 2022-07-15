Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Newport: I risultati con il dettaglio degli ultimi due Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

15/07/2022 15:25 Nessun commento
Andy Murray - Foto Getty Images
USA ATP 250 Newport (USA) – Quarti di Finale, erba

STADIUM – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] William Blumberg USA / Steve Johnson USA vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND / John-Patrick Smith AUS
ATP Newport
William Blumberg / Steve Johnson [4]
30
6
2
Ramkumar Ramanathan / John-Patrick Smith
15
4
1
2. [3] Alexander Bublik KAZ vs [6/WC] Andy Murray GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Jason Kubler AUS vs [8] James Duckworth AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare