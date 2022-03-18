Combined Indian Wells ATP, Copertina, WTA

Masters 1000 e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: Il programma completo di Venerdì 18 Marzo 2022

18/03/2022 10:13 Nessun commento
Andrey Rublev nella foto
STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [7] Andrey Rublev RUS vs [33] Grigor Dimitrov BUL
2. Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs [20] Taylor Fritz USA
3. [24] Simona Halep ROU vs [3] Iga Swiatek POL (non prima ore: 02:00)
4. [5] Paula Badosa ESP vs [6] Maria Sakkari GRE

STADIUM 2 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [WC] John Isner USA / Jack Sock USA vs Andrey Golubev KAZ / Alexander Zverev GER
2. [PR] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA vs [2] Rajeev Ram USA / Joe Salisbury GBR

