Masters 1000 e WTA 1000 Indian Wells: Il programma completo di Venerdì 18 Marzo 2022
STADIUM 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [7] Andrey Rublev vs [33] Grigor Dimitrov
2. Miomir Kecmanovic vs [20] Taylor Fritz
3. [24] Simona Halep vs [3] Iga Swiatek (non prima ore: 02:00)
4. [5] Paula Badosa vs [6] Maria Sakkari
STADIUM 2 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [WC] John Isner / Jack Sock vs Andrey Golubev / Alexander Zverev
2. [PR] Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs [2] Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury
