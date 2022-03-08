Challenger Monterrey e Santiago: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Santiago (Cile) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Jesper De Jong
vs [8] Tomas Barrios Vera
ATP Santiago
Jesper De Jong•
0
6
5
Tomas Barrios Vera [8]
0
1
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Barrios Vera
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. De Jong
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. De Jong
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. De Jong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
T. Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
T. Barrios Vera
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
J. De Jong
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. De Jong
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Facundo Juarez vs Gonzalo Lama
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos vs [WC] Gonzalo Achondo / Benjamin Torres (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [7] Nicolas Jarry vs Vit Kopriva (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Daniel Antonio Nunez vs [2] Alejandro Tabilo (non prima ore: 22:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Thiago Agustin Tirante vs [4] Juan Pablo Varillas
ATP Santiago
Thiago Agustin Tirante
4
3
Juan Pablo Varillas [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Varillas
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Agustin Tirante
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
J. Pablo Varillas
3-4 → 3-5
T. Agustin Tirante
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
J. Pablo Varillas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
T. Agustin Tirante
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Pablo Varillas
2-1 → 2-2
T. Agustin Tirante
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Pablo Varillas
1-0 → 1-1
T. Agustin Tirante
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Pablo Varillas
4-5 → 4-6
T. Agustin Tirante
0-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
J. Pablo Varillas
3-4 → 3-5
T. Agustin Tirante
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-4 → 3-4
J. Pablo Varillas
1-4 → 2-4
T. Agustin Tirante
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
J. Pablo Varillas
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
T. Agustin Tirante
1-1 → 1-2
J. Pablo Varillas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Agustin Tirante
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Hugo Dellien vs Pedro Cachin
ATP Santiago
Hugo Dellien [3]
0
0
Pedro Cachin
0
0
3. [1] Jiri Lehecka vs [Q] Matteo Martineau (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Diego Fernandez Flores vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Blaz Rola vs [Q] Juan Bautista Torres
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Hernan Casanova vs [Q] Paul Jubb
ATP Santiago
Hernan Casanova
0
0
Paul Jubb
0
0
3. [Q] Evan Furness vs [5] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Andrea Collarini / Renzo Olivo vs [4] Jesper De Jong / Bart Stevens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Monterrey (Messico) – 1° Turno, cemento
ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Viktor Durasovic
vs [PR] Go Soeda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Alex Hernandez vs [8] Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Strong Kirchheimer vs [3] Jason Jung
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Fernando Verdasco vs [PR] Zhe Li (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Tung-Lin Wu vs [2] Jay Clarke
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Sho Shimabukuro vs Christian Harrison
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Alex Rybakov vs [PR] Rubin Statham
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [7] Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs [WC] Ryan Harrison
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Michael Mmoh vs [6] Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Emiliano Aguilera / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez vs [4] Robert Galloway / John-Patrick Smith (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] William Blumberg vs Rinky Hijikata
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Aleksandar Kovacevic vs [Q] Naoki Nakagawa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Evan Zhu vs [WC] Milledge Cossu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. William Blumberg / Max Schnur vs [Alt] Julian Lenz / Hunter Reese
Il match deve ancora iniziare
