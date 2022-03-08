Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Monterrey e Santiago: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

08/03/2022 12:57 Nessun commento
Go Soeda nella foto
CHL CHALLENGER Santiago (Cile) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Jesper De Jong NED vs [8] Tomas Barrios Vera CHI
ATP Santiago
Jesper De Jong
0
6
5
Tomas Barrios Vera [8]
0
1
6
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Facundo Juarez ARG vs Gonzalo Lama CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs [WC] Gonzalo Achondo CHI / Benjamin Torres CHI (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [7] Nicolas Jarry CHI vs Vit Kopriva CZE (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Daniel Antonio Nunez CHI vs [2] Alejandro Tabilo CHI (non prima ore: 22:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs [4] Juan Pablo Varillas PER

ATP Santiago
Thiago Agustin Tirante
4
3
Juan Pablo Varillas [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Varillas
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Hugo Dellien BOL vs Pedro Cachin ARG

ATP Santiago
Hugo Dellien [3]
0
0
Pedro Cachin
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Jiri Lehecka CZE vs [Q] Matteo Martineau FRA (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Diego Fernandez Flores CHI vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Blaz Rola SLO vs [Q] Juan Bautista Torres ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Hernan Casanova ARG vs [Q] Paul Jubb GBR

ATP Santiago
Hernan Casanova
0
0
Paul Jubb
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [Q] Evan Furness FRA vs [5] Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Andrea Collarini ARG / Renzo Olivo ARG vs [4] Jesper De Jong NED / Bart Stevens NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare






MEX CHALLENGER Monterrey (Messico) – 1° Turno, cemento

ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Viktor Durasovic NOR vs [PR] Go Soeda JPN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Alex Hernandez MEX vs [8] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Strong Kirchheimer USA vs [3] Jason Jung TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Fernando Verdasco ESP vs [PR] Zhe Li CHN (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs [2] Jay Clarke GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs Christian Harrison USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Alex Rybakov USA vs [PR] Rubin Statham NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [7] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs [WC] Ryan Harrison USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Michael Mmoh USA vs [6] Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Emiliano Aguilera MEX / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX vs [4] Robert Galloway USA / John-Patrick Smith AUS (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] William Blumberg USA vs Rinky Hijikata AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs [Q] Naoki Nakagawa JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Evan Zhu USA vs [WC] Milledge Cossu USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. William Blumberg USA / Max Schnur USA vs [Alt] Julian Lenz GER / Hunter Reese USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare