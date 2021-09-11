Us Open 2021 ATP, Copertina

Us Open: Il programma dell’ultima giornata. La storica sfida di Novak Djokovic (con sondaggio)

Novak Djokovic classe 1987, n.1 del mondo
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 19:00
C. Gauff USA / C. McNally USA vs S. Stosur AUS / S. Zhang CHN
N. Djokovic SRB vs D. Medvedev RUS (non prima delle 22)

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
D. De Groot NED vs Y. Kamiji JPN
D. Alcott AUS vs N. Vink NED

Court 11 – Ore: 18:00
S. Kunieda JPN vs A. Hewett GBR

