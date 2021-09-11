Us Open Grand Slam | hard | $57.500.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Us Open: Il programma dell’ultima giornata. La storica sfida di Novak Djokovic (con sondaggio)
11/09/2021 23:54 Nessun commento
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 19:00
C. Gauff / C. McNally vs S. Stosur / S. Zhang
N. Djokovic vs D. Medvedev (non prima delle 22)
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
D. De Groot vs Y. Kamiji
D. Alcott vs N. Vink
Court 11 – Ore: 18:00
S. Kunieda vs A. Hewett
