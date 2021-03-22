Tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

ITF Le Havre e Buenos Aires: I Main Draw

Lucia Bronzetti nella foto
ITF BUENOS AIRES(Arg 25k terra)
In attesa…

ITF LE HAVRE(Fra 15k terra indoor)
[1] Margot Yerolymos FRA vs TBD
Lucie Nguyen tan FRA vs Jessica Bouzas maneiro ESP
TBD vs TBD
Aubane Droguet FRA vs [8] Elsa Jacquemot FRA

[4] Sara Cakarevic FRA vs wc Flavie Brugnone FRA
Tess Sugnaux SUI vs wc Amandine Monnot FRA
Justina Mikulskyte LTU vs TBD
Celia Belle Mohr FRA vs [6] Francisca Jorge POR

[7] Marine Partaud FRA vs Martina Spigarelli ITA
wc Lois Boisson FRA vs TBD
Emeline Dartron FRA vs TBD
Tayisiya Morderger GER vs [3] Camilla Rosatello ITA

[5] Ylena In-albon SUI vs TBD
Lucie Wargnier FRA vs TBD
Yana Morderger GER vs wc Margaux Rouvroy FRA
Lexie Stevens NED vs [2] Lucia Bronzetti ITA

