ITF Le Havre e Buenos Aires: I Main Draw
ITF BUENOS AIRES(Arg 25k terra)
In attesa…
ITF LE HAVRE(Fra 15k terra indoor)
[1] Margot Yerolymos vs TBD
Lucie Nguyen tan vs Jessica Bouzas maneiro
TBD vs TBD
Aubane Droguet vs [8] Elsa Jacquemot
[4] Sara Cakarevic vs Flavie Brugnone
Tess Sugnaux vs Amandine Monnot
Justina Mikulskyte vs TBD
Celia Belle Mohr vs [6] Francisca Jorge
[7] Marine Partaud vs Martina Spigarelli
Lois Boisson vs TBD
Emeline Dartron vs TBD
Tayisiya Morderger vs [3] Camilla Rosatello
[5] Ylena In-albon vs TBD
Lucie Wargnier vs TBD
Yana Morderger vs Margaux Rouvroy
Lexie Stevens vs [2] Lucia Bronzetti
TAG: Tornei ITF
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit