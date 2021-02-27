ATP 250 Singapore 250 | indoor hard | $336.800 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Singapore: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)
27/02/2021 00:16 Nessun commento
SINGAPORE 250 (H) – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Matthew Ebden / John-Patrick Smith vs Luis David Martinez / David Vega Hernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Marin Cilic vs Alexei Popyrin (non prima ore: 08:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [6] Radu Albot vs [4] Alexander Bublik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
