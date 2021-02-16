Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: I risultati completi del Day 2. Avanza Musetti. Seppi annulla match point e batte Viola (Video)

R2: (Q)Constant Lestienne (FRA) vs (8)Evgeny Donskoy (RUS)

R2: (3)Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) vs Roberto Marcora (ITA)

R2: Martin Klizan (SVK) vs (4)Andreas Seppi (ITA) [2-5]

R2: (7)Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs (Alt)Lukas Lacko (SVK)

R2: (Alt)Ernests Gulbis (LAT) vs Dmitry Popko (KAZ)

Challenger BIELLA II , Italy (IH) /125 – 1° Turno

Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)

1. [Q] Raul Brancaccio vs [Alt] Ernests Gulbis



CH CH Biella 2 Brancaccio R. Brancaccio R. 6 3 4 Gulbis E. Gulbis E. 4 6 6 Vincitore: Gulbis E. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 Gulbis E. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 Brancaccio R. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Gulbis E. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 Brancaccio R. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 Gulbis E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 Brancaccio R. 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 Gulbis E. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 Brancaccio R. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 Gulbis E. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Brancaccio R. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Gulbis E. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 Brancaccio R. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 Gulbis E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 Brancaccio R. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 Gulbis E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 Brancaccio R. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 Gulbis E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Brancaccio R. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Gulbis E. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Brancaccio R. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 Gulbis E. 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 Brancaccio R. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 Gulbis E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 Brancaccio R. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 Gulbis E. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 Brancaccio R. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Gulbis E. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Brancaccio R. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Gulbis E. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

2. [Q] Matteo Viola vs [4] Andreas Seppi



CH CH Biella 2 Viola M. Viola M. 2 6 5 Seppi A. Seppi A. 6 4 7 Vincitore: Seppi A. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 Seppi A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 5-7 Viola M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 Seppi A. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 Viola M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 Seppi A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 Viola M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Seppi A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 Viola M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 3-2 Seppi A. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 Viola M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Seppi A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Viola M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Seppi A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 Viola M. 0-15 0-30 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 Seppi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Viola M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 Seppi A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 Viola M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 Seppi A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 Viola M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Seppi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Viola M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 Seppi A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 Viola M. 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 Seppi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 Viola M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 Seppi A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Viola M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 Seppi A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Viola M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

3. Alessandro Giannessi vs Thomas Fabbiano



CH CH Biella 2 Giannessi A. Giannessi A. 1 4 Fabbiano T. Fabbiano T. 6 6 Vincitore: Fabbiano T. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Fabbiano T. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 Giannessi A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 Fabbiano T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 Fabbiano T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 Giannessi A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Fabbiano T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Giannessi A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Fabbiano T. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Giannessi A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Fabbiano T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 Giannessi A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 Fabbiano T. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 Giannessi A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 Fabbiano T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 Giannessi A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 Fabbiano T. 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

4. [7] Lorenzo Musetti vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano (non prima ore: 16:00)



CH CH Biella 2 Musetti L. Musetti L. 7 6 Napolitano S. Napolitano S. 5 3 Vincitore: Musetti L. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 Napolitano S. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Napolitano S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Musetti L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 Napolitano S. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 Napolitano S. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 Musetti L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 Napolitano S. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 Musetti L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 Napolitano S. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 Napolitano S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 Musetti L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 Napolitano S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 Napolitano S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 Musetti L. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 Napolitano S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Musetti L. 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

5. [SE] Illya Marchenko vs [WC] Giulio Zeppieri



CH CH Biella 2 Marchenko I. Marchenko I. 7 4 6 Zeppieri G. Zeppieri G. 6 6 3 Vincitore: Marchenko I. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 Marchenko I. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 Zeppieri G. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 Marchenko I. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 Zeppieri G. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 Marchenko I. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 Zeppieri G. 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 Marchenko I. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Zeppieri G. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Marchenko I. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Zeppieri G. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 Marchenko I. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 Zeppieri G. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Marchenko I. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 Zeppieri G. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 Marchenko I. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 Zeppieri G. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Marchenko I. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Zeppieri G. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Marchenko I. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 4*-1 5*-1 6-1* 6-6 → 7-6 Marchenko I. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 Zeppieri G. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 Marchenko I. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 Zeppieri G. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 Marchenko I. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 Zeppieri G. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 Marchenko I. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 Zeppieri G. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 Marchenko I. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 Zeppieri G. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 Marchenko I. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Zeppieri G. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)

1. Roberto Marcora vs Henri Laaksonen



CH CH Biella 2 Marcora R. Marcora R. 7 6 Laaksonen H. Laaksonen H. 6 1 Vincitore: Marcora R. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 Laaksonen H. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 Marcora R. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 Laaksonen H. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 Marcora R. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 Laaksonen H. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 Marcora R. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 Laaksonen H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 5-4* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 Laaksonen H. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 Marcora R. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 Laaksonen H. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 Marcora R. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 Laaksonen H. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Marcora R. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Laaksonen H. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Marcora R. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Laaksonen H. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Marcora R. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Laaksonen H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Marcora R. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

2. [Q] Blaz Kavcic vs [Alt] Lukas Lacko



CH CH Biella 2 Kavcic B. Kavcic B. 3 2 Lacko L. Lacko L. 6 6 Vincitore: Lacko L. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Lacko L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 Kavcic B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 Lacko L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 Kavcic B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 1-4 Lacko L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 0-4 Kavcic B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 Lacko L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 Kavcic B. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Lacko L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 Kavcic B. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 Lacko L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 Kavcic B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Lacko L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Kavcic B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Lacko L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Kavcic B. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Lacko L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. [Q] Constant Lestienne vs [WC] Luca Nardi



CH CH Biella 2 Lestienne C. Lestienne C. 5 7 7 Nardi L. Nardi L. 7 6 6 Vincitore: Lestienne C. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 5*-0 6*-0 6-6 → 7-6 Lestienne C. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 Nardi L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 Lestienne C. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Nardi L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 Lestienne C. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 Nardi L. 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Lestienne C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Nardi L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Lestienne C. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 Nardi L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Lestienne C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Nardi L. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 4-5* 5-5* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 8*-7 8*-8 9-8* 9-9* 9*-10 10*-10 11-10* 6-6 → 7-6 Nardi L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-6 → 6-6 Lestienne C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 Nardi L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 Lestienne C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 Nardi L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 Lestienne C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Nardi L. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Lestienne C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Nardi L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Lestienne C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Nardi L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Lestienne C. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Nardi L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 Lestienne C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 Nardi L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 Lestienne C. 15-0 15-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 Nardi L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 Lestienne C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 Nardi L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Lestienne C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Nardi L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 Lestienne C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 Nardi L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 Lestienne C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

4. Kamil Majchrzak / Nathan Pasha vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow (non prima ore: 14:30)



CH CH Biella 2 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 4 4 Lammons N. / Withrow J. Lammons N. / Withrow J. 6 6 Vincitore: Lammons N. / Withrow J. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 Lammons N. / Withrow J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Majchrzak K. / Pasha N. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 1-0

5. Romain Arneodo / Albano Olivetti vs Denys Molchanov / Aleksandr Nedovyesov



CH CH Biella 2 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 6 6 10 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 3 7 6 Vincitore: Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 10-6 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 1-0 2-0 3-0 4-0 5-0 5-1 5-2 5-3 6-3 6-4 6-5 7-5 8-5 9-5 9-6 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 1*-5 2-5* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 3-4 → 3-5 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-0 → 2-0 Arneodo R. / Olivetti A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 1-0

6. [3] Andre Goransson / David Pel vs Treat Huey / Sem Verbeek



CH CH Biella 2 Goransson A. / Pel D. Goransson A. / Pel D. 5 4 Huey T. / Verbeek S. Huey T. / Verbeek S. 7 6 Vincitore: Huey T. / Verbeek S. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 Goransson A. / Pel D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 Goransson A. / Pel D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 Goransson A. / Pel D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 2-2 → 2-3 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 Goransson A. / Pel D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 Goransson A. / Pel D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 5-6 → 5-7 Goransson A. / Pel D. 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 5-6 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 5-4 → 5-5 Goransson A. / Pel D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 Goransson A. / Pel D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-3 → 3-3 Goransson A. / Pel D. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Goransson A. / Pel D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 Huey T. / Verbeek S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 Goransson A. / Pel D. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Montsi K. Montsi K. 6 6 Schnur B. Schnur B. 4 1 Vincitore: Montsi K. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 Schnur B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 Montsi K. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 Schnur B. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 Montsi K. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 Schnur B. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 Montsi K. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Schnur B. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Montsi K. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 Schnur B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 Montsi K. 0-15 0-30 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 Schnur B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 Montsi K. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 Schnur B. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 Montsi K. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 Schnur B. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 Montsi K. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 1-1 Schnur B. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

1. [WC] Khololwam Montsivs [6] Brayden Schnur

2. [7] Cem Ilkel vs [PR] Julien Cagnina



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Ilkel C. Ilkel C. 6 7 Cagnina J. Cagnina J. 1 6 Vincitore: Ilkel C. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 4*-1 5*-1 6-1* 6-6 → 7-6 Cagnina J. 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 Cagnina J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 5-5 → 6-5 Ilkel C. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 Cagnina J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 Cagnina J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 Cagnina J. 0-15 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 Ilkel C. 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 Cagnina J. 0-15 40-15 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 Ilkel C. 0-15 15-15 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 Cagnina J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 Ilkel C. 0-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 Cagnina J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-0 → 5-1 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 Cagnina J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 Ilkel C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 Cagnina J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 Ilkel C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

3. Chun-hsin Tseng vs [Q] Mirza Basic (non prima ore: 11:30)



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Tseng C. Tseng C. 6 3 6 Basic M. Basic M. 4 6 3 Vincitore: Tseng C. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 Tseng C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 Basic M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 Tseng C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 Basic M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 Tseng C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Basic M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Tseng C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Basic M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Tseng C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Basic M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 Tseng C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 Basic M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 Tseng C. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 Basic M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 Tseng C. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 Basic M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Tseng C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Basic M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Tseng C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 Basic M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 5-3 → 5-4 Tseng C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 5-3 Basic M. 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 Tseng C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 Basic M. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 Tseng C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 Basic M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 Tseng C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 Basic M. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

4. [Q] Jack Draper vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Draper J. Draper J. 1 2 Bonzi B. Bonzi B. 6 6 Vincitore: Bonzi B. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Bonzi B. 30-0 30-15 2-5 → 2-6 Draper J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 Bonzi B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 Draper J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 Bonzi B. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Draper J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Bonzi B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Draper J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Bonzi B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 Draper J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 Bonzi B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 Draper J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 Bonzi B. 15-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Draper J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Bonzi B. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

5. [WC] Devin Badenhorst / Luc Koenig vs Viktor Durasovic / Benjamin Hassan (non prima ore: 14:00)



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Badenhorst D. / Koenig L. Badenhorst D. / Koenig L. 1 2 Durasovic V. / Hassan B. Durasovic V. / Hassan B. 6 6 Vincitore: Durasovic V. / Hassan B. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Durasovic V. / Hassan B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 Badenhorst D. / Koenig L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 Durasovic V. / Hassan B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 Badenhorst D. / Koenig L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 Durasovic V. / Hassan B. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Badenhorst D. / Koenig L. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 Durasovic V. / Hassan B. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Badenhorst D. / Koenig L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Durasovic V. / Hassan B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 Badenhorst D. / Koenig L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-5 → 1-5 Durasovic V. / Hassan B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 0-5 Badenhorst D. / Koenig L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 Durasovic V. / Hassan B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 Badenhorst D. / Koenig L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-40 0-1 → 0-2 Durasovic V. / Hassan B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras vs Zdenek Kolar



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Menendez-Maceiras A. Menendez-Maceiras A. 6 6 Kolar Z. Kolar Z. 4 0 Vincitore: Menendez-Maceiras A. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 Menendez-Maceiras A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-0 → 6-0 Kolar Z. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 Menendez-Maceiras A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 Kolar Z. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 Menendez-Maceiras A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 Kolar Z. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 Menendez-Maceiras A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 Kolar Z. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 Menendez-Maceiras A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 Kolar Z. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 Menendez-Maceiras A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 Kolar Z. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Menendez-Maceiras A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 Kolar Z. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 Menendez-Maceiras A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Kolar Z. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. [4] Liam Broady vs Viktor Galovic



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Broady L. Broady L. 6 6 Galovic V. Galovic V. 3 1 Vincitore: Broady L. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 Galovic V. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 Broady L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 Galovic V. 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 Broady L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 Galovic V. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 Broady L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Galovic V. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 Broady L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 Galovic V. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 Broady L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 Galovic V. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 Broady L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Galovic V. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Broady L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Galovic V. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Broady L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

3. [Q] Lucas Miedler vs Pedja Krstin (non prima ore: 11:30)



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Miedler L. Miedler L. 6 6 Krstin P. Krstin P. 2 0 Vincitore: Miedler L. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 Krstin P. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-0 → 6-0 Miedler L. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 5-0 Krstin P. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 Miedler L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 Krstin P. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 Miedler L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Krstin P. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 Miedler L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 Krstin P. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 Miedler L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Krstin P. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Miedler L. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Krstin P. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Miedler L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

4. Vit Kopriva / Vaclav Safranek vs Milan Radojkovic / Yan Sabanin (non prima ore: 13:00)



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Kopriva V. / Safranek V. Kopriva V. / Safranek V. 6 6 Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. 1 2 Vincitore: Kopriva V. / Safranek V. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-2 → 6-2 Kopriva V. / Safranek V. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 Kopriva V. / Safranek V. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 Kopriva V. / Safranek V. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Kopriva V. / Safranek V. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 Kopriva V. / Safranek V. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 Kopriva V. / Safranek V. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 Kopriva V. / Safranek V. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Ulises Blanch vs [8] Peter Polansky



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Blanch U. Blanch U. 7 6 Polansky P. Polansky P. 6 3 Vincitore: Blanch U. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Polansky P. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 Blanch U. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 Polansky P. 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 Blanch U. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 Polansky P. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 Blanch U. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 Polansky P. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 Blanch U. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Polansky P. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 Polansky P. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 Blanch U. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 Polansky P. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 Blanch U. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 Polansky P. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Blanch U. 15-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 Polansky P. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Blanch U. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 Polansky P. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Blanch U. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 Polansky P. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 Blanch U. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. [Alt] Vit Kopriva vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Kopriva V. Kopriva V. 1 1 Blancaneaux G. Blancaneaux G. 6 6 Vincitore: Blancaneaux G. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 Kopriva V. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-5 → 1-6 Blancaneaux G. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 Kopriva V. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 1-4 Blancaneaux G. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Kopriva V. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 Blancaneaux G. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 Kopriva V. 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Blancaneaux G. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 1-6 Kopriva V. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-4 → 1-5 Blancaneaux G. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 Kopriva V. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 Blancaneaux G. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Kopriva V. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Blancaneaux G. 15-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

3. [Q] Ryan Peniston vs [PR] Jenson Brooksby (non prima ore: 11:30)



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Peniston R. Peniston R. 7 2 2 Brooksby J. Brooksby J. 6 6 6 Vincitore: Brooksby J. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 Peniston R. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 Brooksby J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 Peniston R. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 Brooksby J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 Peniston R. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 Brooksby J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Peniston R. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 Brooksby J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Peniston R. 0-15 15-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 Brooksby J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 Peniston R. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 Brooksby J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Peniston R. 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 2-2 Brooksby J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 Peniston R. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Brooksby J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 8*-7 6-6 → 7-6 Brooksby J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 Peniston R. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 Brooksby J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 Peniston R. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Brooksby J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 Peniston R. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 Brooksby J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Peniston R. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 Brooksby J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 Peniston R. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 Brooksby J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Peniston R. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

4. [3] Teymuraz Gabashvili / Mark Vervoort vs Arjun Kadhe / Benjamin Lock (non prima ore: 13:00)



CH CH Potchefstroom 2 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 7 5 10 Kadhe A. / Lock B. Kadhe A. / Lock B. 5 7 7 Vincitore: Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 10-7 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-3 2-3 2-4 2-5 2-6 3-6 4-6 5-6 5-7 6-7 6-8 6-9 7-9 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-3 → 4-3 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-4 → 2-4 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-3 → 1-3 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 Kadhe A. / Lock B. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – 1° Turno

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [Alt] Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs [WC] Nicolas Jarry



CH CH Concepcion Ugo Carabelli C. Ugo Carabelli C. 1 7 2 Jarry N. Jarry N. 6 6 6 Vincitore: Jarry N. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 Ugo Carabelli C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 Jarry N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 Ugo Carabelli C. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 Jarry N. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 Ugo Carabelli C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 Jarry N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Ugo Carabelli C. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 Jarry N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 5-1* 6*-1 6-6 → 7-6 Jarry N. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 Ugo Carabelli C. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 Jarry N. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 Ugo Carabelli C. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 Jarry N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Ugo Carabelli C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 Jarry N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Ugo Carabelli C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 Jarry N. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Ugo Carabelli C. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Jarry N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Ugo Carabelli C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Jarry N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 Ugo Carabelli C. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 Jarry N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 Ugo Carabelli C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 Jarry N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Ugo Carabelli C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 Jarry N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. [1] Federico Coria vs [Q] Vitaliy Sachko (non prima ore: 15:30)



CH CH Concepcion Coria F. Coria F. 6 6 Sachko V. Sachko V. 2 2 Vincitore: Coria F. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 Coria F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 Sachko V. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 Coria F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-0 → 5-1 Sachko V. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 Coria F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 Sachko V. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 Coria F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 Sachko V. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Coria F. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 Sachko V. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 Coria F. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-0 → 5-1 Sachko V. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 Coria F. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 Sachko V. 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 Coria F. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 Sachko V. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. [8] Daniel Altmaier vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (non prima ore: 17:00)



CH CH Concepcion Altmaier D. Altmaier D. 4 6 6 Cerundolo J. Cerundolo J. 6 2 1 Vincitore: Altmaier D. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 Altmaier D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 Cerundolo J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-0 → 5-1 Altmaier D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 5-0 Cerundolo J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 Altmaier D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 Cerundolo J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 Altmaier D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 Cerundolo J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 Altmaier D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 Cerundolo J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 Altmaier D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 Cerundolo J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 Altmaier D. 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Cerundolo J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 Altmaier D. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Cerundolo J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 Altmaier D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 Cerundolo J. 0-15 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 Altmaier D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 Cerundolo J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Altmaier D. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 Cerundolo J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Altmaier D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Cerundolo J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Altmaier D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

4. [WC] Gonzalo Lama vs Sebastian Baez (non prima ore: 21:30)



CH CH Concepcion Lama G. Lama G. 0 4 1 Baez S. • Baez S. 0 6 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Baez S. 1-2 Lama G. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 Baez S. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 Lama G. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Baez S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 Lama G. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 Baez S. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-5 → 3-5 Lama G. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 Baez S. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 Lama G. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 Baez S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-3 → 1-3 Lama G. 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-2 → 0-3 Baez S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 Lama G. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Orlando Luz vs [6] Thiago Seyboth Wild



CH CH Concepcion Luz O. Luz O. 1 2 Seyboth Wild T. Seyboth Wild T. 6 6 Vincitore: Seyboth Wild T. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Seyboth Wild T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 Luz O. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 Seyboth Wild T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Luz O. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 Seyboth Wild T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Luz O. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 Seyboth Wild T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 Luz O. 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 Seyboth Wild T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 Luz O. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 Seyboth Wild T. 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 Luz O. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 Seyboth Wild T. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Luz O. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Seyboth Wild T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. Joao Domingues vs [Q] Carlos Gomez-Herrera (non prima ore: 15:30)



CH CH Concepcion Domingues J. Domingues J. 4 6 7 Gomez-Herrera C. Gomez-Herrera C. 6 4 5 Vincitore: Domingues J. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 Domingues J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 Gomez-Herrera C. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 Domingues J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 Gomez-Herrera C. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 Domingues J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 Domingues J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 Domingues J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Gomez-Herrera C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Domingues J. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Domingues J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 Gomez-Herrera C. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 Domingues J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 4-4 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 Domingues J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 Domingues J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 Domingues J. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Domingues J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 Gomez-Herrera C. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 Domingues J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 Domingues J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 Domingues J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 Domingues J. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 Gomez-Herrera C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs [4] Hugo Dellien (non prima ore: 17:00)



CH CH Concepcion Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 0 6 Dellien H. Dellien H. 6 7 Vincitore: Dellien H. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 1*-5 2-5* 2-6* 3*-6 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 6-6 Dellien H. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Dellien H. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 Dellien H. 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 Dellien H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 Dellien H. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 0-15 15-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 Dellien H. 30-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-30 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-5 → 0-6 Dellien H. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-4 → 0-5 Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 Dellien H. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 Dellien H. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

4. [Q] Hernan Casanova vs Christian Lindell (non prima ore: 18:30)



CH CH Concepcion Casanova H. Casanova H. 0 3 7 3 Lindell C. Lindell C. 0 6 5 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Tiebreak 3-1 Tiebreak 2-1 → 3-1 Tiebreak 1-1 → 2-1 Tiebreak 1-0 → 1-1 Tiebreak 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 Tiebreak 6-5 → 7-5 Tiebreak 5-5 → 6-5 Tiebreak 4-5 → 5-5 Tiebreak 4-4 → 4-5 Tiebreak 4-3 → 4-4 Tiebreak 4-2 → 4-3 Tiebreak 4-1 → 4-2 Tiebreak 3-1 → 4-1 Tiebreak 3-0 → 3-1 Tiebreak 2-0 → 3-0 Tiebreak 1-0 → 2-0 Tiebreak 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Tiebreak 3-5 → 3-6 Tiebreak 3-4 → 3-5 Tiebreak 3-3 → 3-4 Tiebreak 3-2 → 3-3 Tiebreak 2-2 → 3-2 Tiebreak 2-1 → 2-2 Tiebreak 1-1 → 2-1 Tiebreak 0-1 → 1-1 Tiebreak 0-0 → 0-1

5. [3] Matias Franco Descotte / Fernando Romboli vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera / Alejandro Tabilo (non prima ore: 20:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Emilio Gomez / Carlos Gomez-Herrera vs Guilherme Clezar / Andrea Collarini (non prima ore: 22:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Pedro Sakamoto vs Guido Andreozzi



CH CH Concepcion Sakamoto P. Sakamoto P. 6 7 Andreozzi G. Andreozzi G. 2 6 Vincitore: Sakamoto P. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 Andreozzi G. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 Sakamoto P. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 Andreozzi G. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 Sakamoto P. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 Andreozzi G. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 Sakamoto P. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Andreozzi G. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Sakamoto P. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 Andreozzi G. 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Sakamoto P. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Andreozzi G. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 Sakamoto P. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Andreozzi G. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 Sakamoto P. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 Andreozzi G. 0-15 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 Sakamoto P. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 Andreozzi G. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Sakamoto P. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Andreozzi G. 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Sakamoto P. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

2. Joao Menezes vs [2] Andrej Martin (non prima ore: 15:30)



CH CH Concepcion Menezes J. Menezes J. 3 2 Martin A. Martin A. 6 6 Vincitore: Martin A. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Martin A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 Menezes J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 Martin A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 Martin A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 Martin A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 Menezes J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Martin A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 Menezes J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 Martin A. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 Menezes J. 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 2-4 Martin A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 Menezes J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 Martin A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Menezes J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 Martin A. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

3. [5] Daniel Elahi Galan vs [Q] Thiago Agustin Tirante (non prima ore: 17:00)



CH CH Concepcion Galan D. Galan D. 6 6 Tirante T. Tirante T. 3 4 Vincitore: Galan D. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 Tirante T. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 Tirante T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 Tirante T. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 Tirante T. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 Tirante T. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 Galan D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 Tirante T. 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 Galan D. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 Tirante T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 Tirante T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Tirante T. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Galan D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

4. Lukas Klein vs Facundo Mena (non prima ore: 18:30)



CH CH Concepcion Klein L. Klein L. 7 6 Mena F. Mena F. 5 1 Vincitore: Klein L. Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 Mena F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 Klein L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 Mena F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 Klein L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 Mena F. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 Klein L. 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 Mena F. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 Klein L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 Mena F. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 Mena F. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 Klein L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 Mena F. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 Mena F. 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 Klein L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Mena F. 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 Klein L. 15-0 30-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

5. Federico Coria / Hugo Dellien vs [WC] Javier Araya Vargas / Cristobal Castro Lopez (non prima ore: 20:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare