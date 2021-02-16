Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: I risultati completi del Day 2. Avanza Musetti. Seppi annulla match point e batte Viola (Video)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: I risultati completi del Day 2. Avanza Musetti. Seppi annulla match point e batte Viola

16/02/2021
ITA Challenger BIELLA II ITA, Italy (IH) /125 – 1° Turno

Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Raul Brancaccio ITA vs [Alt] Ernests Gulbis LAT

CH CH Biella 2
Brancaccio R.
6
3
4
Gulbis E.
4
6
6
Vincitore: Gulbis E.
2. [Q] Matteo Viola ITA vs [4] Andreas Seppi ITA

CH CH Biella 2
Viola M.
2
6
5
Seppi A.
6
4
7
Vincitore: Seppi A.
3. Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

CH CH Biella 2
Giannessi A.
1
4
Fabbiano T.
6
6
Vincitore: Fabbiano T.
4. [7] Lorenzo Musetti ITA vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano ITA (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH CH Biella 2
Musetti L.
7
6
Napolitano S.
5
3
Vincitore: Musetti L.
5. [SE] Illya Marchenko UKR vs [WC] Giulio Zeppieri ITA

CH CH Biella 2
Marchenko I.
7
4
6
Zeppieri G.
6
6
3
Vincitore: Marchenko I.
Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Roberto Marcora ITA vs Henri Laaksonen SUI

CH CH Biella 2
Marcora R.
7
6
Laaksonen H.
6
1
Vincitore: Marcora R.
2. [Q] Blaz Kavcic SLO vs [Alt] Lukas Lacko SVK

CH CH Biella 2
Kavcic B.
3
2
Lacko L.
6
6
Vincitore: Lacko L.
3. [Q] Constant Lestienne FRA vs [WC] Luca Nardi ITA

CH CH Biella 2
Lestienne C.
5
7
7
Nardi L.
7
6
6
Vincitore: Lestienne C.
4. Kamil Majchrzak POL / Nathan Pasha USA vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA (non prima ore: 14:30)

CH CH Biella 2
Majchrzak K. / Pasha N.
4
4
Lammons N. / Withrow J.
6
6
Vincitore: Lammons N. / Withrow J.
5. Romain Arneodo MON / Albano Olivetti FRA vs Denys Molchanov UKR / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH CH Biella 2
Arneodo R. / Olivetti A.
6
6
10
Molchanov D. / Nedovyesov A.
3
7
6
Vincitore: Arneodo R. / Olivetti A.
6. [3] Andre Goransson SWE / David Pel NED vs Treat Huey PHI / Sem Verbeek NED

CH CH Biella 2
Goransson A. / Pel D.
5
4
Huey T. / Verbeek S.
7
6
Vincitore: Huey T. / Verbeek S.
RSA Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM II (H) /80 ($) – 1° Turno

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Khololwam Montsi RSA vs [6] Brayden Schnur CAN
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Montsi K.
6
6
Schnur B.
4
1
Vincitore: Montsi K.
2. [7] Cem Ilkel TUR vs [PR] Julien Cagnina BEL

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Ilkel C.
6
7
Cagnina J.
1
6
Vincitore: Ilkel C.
3. Chun-hsin Tseng TPE vs [Q] Mirza Basic BIH (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Tseng C.
6
3
6
Basic M.
4
6
3
Vincitore: Tseng C.
4. [Q] Jack Draper GBR vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi FRA

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Draper J.
1
2
Bonzi B.
6
6
Vincitore: Bonzi B.
5. [WC] Devin Badenhorst RSA / Luc Koenig RSA vs Viktor Durasovic NOR / Benjamin Hassan GER (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Badenhorst D. / Koenig L.
1
2
Durasovic V. / Hassan B.
6
6
Vincitore: Durasovic V. / Hassan B.
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Menendez-Maceiras A.
6
6
Kolar Z.
4
0
Vincitore: Menendez-Maceiras A.
2. [4] Liam Broady GBR vs Viktor Galovic CRO

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Broady L.
6
6
Galovic V.
3
1
Vincitore: Broady L.
3. [Q] Lucas Miedler AUT vs Pedja Krstin SRB (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Miedler L.
6
6
Krstin P.
2
0
Vincitore: Miedler L.
4. Vit Kopriva CZE / Vaclav Safranek CZE vs Milan Radojkovic SRB / Yan Sabanin RUS (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Kopriva V. / Safranek V.
6
6
Radojkovic M. / Sabanin Y.
1
2
Vincitore: Kopriva V. / Safranek V.
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Ulises Blanch USA vs [8] Peter Polansky CAN

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Blanch U.
7
6
Polansky P.
6
3
Vincitore: Blanch U.
2. [Alt] Vit Kopriva CZE vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Kopriva V.
1
1
Blancaneaux G.
6
6
Vincitore: Blancaneaux G.
3. [Q] Ryan Peniston GBR vs [PR] Jenson Brooksby USA (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Peniston R.
7
2
2
Brooksby J.
6
6
6
Vincitore: Brooksby J.
4. [3] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Mark Vervoort NED vs Arjun Kadhe IND / Benjamin Lock ZIM (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M.
7
5
10
Kadhe A. / Lock B.
5
7
7
Vincitore: Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M.
CHI Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – 1° Turno

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs [WC] Nicolas Jarry CHI

CH CH Concepcion
Ugo Carabelli C.
1
7
2
Jarry N.
6
6
6
Vincitore: Jarry N.
2. [1] Federico Coria ARG vs [Q] Vitaliy Sachko UKR (non prima ore: 15:30)

CH CH Concepcion
Coria F.
6
6
Sachko V.
2
2
Vincitore: Coria F.
3. [8] Daniel Altmaier GER vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG (non prima ore: 17:00)

CH CH Concepcion
Altmaier D.
4
6
6
Cerundolo J.
6
2
1
Vincitore: Altmaier D.
4. [WC] Gonzalo Lama CHI vs Sebastian Baez ARG (non prima ore: 21:30)

CH CH Concepcion
Lama G.
0
4
1
Baez S.
0
6
2
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Orlando Luz BRA vs [6] Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA

CH CH Concepcion
Luz O.
1
2
Seyboth Wild T.
6
6
Vincitore: Seyboth Wild T.
2. Joao Domingues POR vs [Q] Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP (non prima ore: 15:30)

CH CH Concepcion
Domingues J.
4
6
7
Gomez-Herrera C.
6
4
5
Vincitore: Domingues J.
3. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA vs [4] Hugo Dellien BOL (non prima ore: 17:00)

CH CH Concepcion
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
0
6
Dellien H.
6
7
Vincitore: Dellien H.
4. [Q] Hernan Casanova ARG vs Christian Lindell SWE (non prima ore: 18:30)

CH CH Concepcion
Casanova H.
0
3
7
3
Lindell C.
0
6
5
1
5. [3] Matias Franco Descotte ARG / Fernando Romboli BRA vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Alejandro Tabilo CHI (non prima ore: 20:00)

6. Emilio Gomez ECU / Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP vs Guilherme Clezar BRA / Andrea Collarini ARG (non prima ore: 22:00)

Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs Guido Andreozzi ARG

CH CH Concepcion
Sakamoto P.
6
7
Andreozzi G.
2
6
Vincitore: Sakamoto P.
2. Joao Menezes BRA vs [2] Andrej Martin SVK (non prima ore: 15:30)

CH CH Concepcion
Menezes J.
3
2
Martin A.
6
6
Vincitore: Martin A.
3. [5] Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs [Q] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG (non prima ore: 17:00)

CH CH Concepcion
Galan D.
6
6
Tirante T.
3
4
Vincitore: Galan D.
4. Lukas Klein SVK vs Facundo Mena ARG (non prima ore: 18:30)

CH CH Concepcion
Klein L.
7
6
Mena F.
5
1
Vincitore: Klein L.
5. Federico Coria ARG / Hugo Dellien BOL vs [WC] Javier Araya Vargas CHI / Cristobal Castro Lopez CHI (non prima ore: 20:00)

136 commenti.

Naturalizziamo Cerundolo (Guest) 16-02-2021 22:14

Scritto da Intertriplete
Una domanda vorrei porre: ho notato che oltre il 90% dei match combattuti vengono persi dai giocatori italiani.
Come vi spiegate questo dato? Possiamo ricondurre il tutto a una mera questione caratteriale? La classica mancanza di garra esempio?
Secondo voi i giocatori italiani sono tra i piú deboli del circuito sul piano mentale?
Cosa potrebbero fare i mental coach per migliorare un po’ questa anomalia o secondo voi non c’è speranza?

Mi fai vedere da dove hai tirato fuori questa statistica?
Il 90%?
Il 90%?

Spider 99 (Guest) 16-02-2021 21:25

Scritto da Domy1970
Se Nardi è il nostro miglior talento siamo a mare

Ha perso 57 76 76 contro un tipico giocatore da CH. È andato vicinissimo a vincerla, dobbiamo essere fiduciosi. Per me Nardi ha tutto per esplodere, deve solo scattare la scintilla. Obiettivo se gioca tanto finire l'anno nei 200. Io ci credo.

Brmaby (Guest) 16-02-2021 21:10

@ munster (#2699010)

diciamo che una cosa non esclude un'altra..

mmauro (Guest) 16-02-2021 21:08

Scritto da Stefan Navratil

Scritto da Bec_style
Sta disputando un bel match Zeppieri…al terzo set, con un Marchenko che potrebbe pagare un po’ di stanchezza, Giulio ha qualche chance di portarsi a casa la partita.
Finalmente lo vedo bello in presa sulla partita con tanto di pugnetti per autocaricarsi.

Le ultime parole famose, purtroppo: medical timeout e partita praticamente finita

Marchenko si e' rilassato dopo il tour de force concluso 48 ore fa,altrimenti credo avrebbe asfaltato ZePpieri cosi' come ha fatto con MURRAY

Safinette 16-02-2021 21:05

@ Flo (#2698924)

Aggiornati !!!!

Bec_style (Guest) 16-02-2021 21:03

Scritto da Stefan Navratil

Scritto da Bec_style
Sta disputando un bel match Zeppieri…al terzo set, con un Marchenko che potrebbe pagare un po’ di stanchezza, Giulio ha qualche chance di portarsi a casa la partita.
Finalmente lo vedo bello in presa sulla partita con tanto di pugnetti per autocaricarsi.

Le ultime parole famose, purtroppo: medical timeout e partita praticamente finita

Sembrava in palla a fine secondo…mi era piaciuto. Il terzo set non l’ho proprio seguito. Peccato…andrà meglio la prossima!
Comunque 4 italiani al secondo turno…moooooolto bene!! L’italtennis risponde presente!

Safinette 16-02-2021 21:03

@ Lucio68 (#2698973)

Ma non ha fatto 9 aces !!!

Djokernole99 16-02-2021 20:58

Gran peccato per Zeppieri.
Prestazione comunque positiva rispetto alle ultime uscite.

Intertriplete (Guest) 16-02-2021 20:50

Una domanda vorrei porre: ho notato che oltre il 90% dei match combattuti vengono persi dai giocatori italiani.
Come vi spiegate questo dato? Possiamo ricondurre il tutto a una mera questione caratteriale? La classica mancanza di garra esempio?
Secondo voi i giocatori italiani sono tra i piú deboli del circuito sul piano mentale?
Cosa potrebbero fare i mental coach per migliorare un po’ questa anomalia o secondo voi non c’è speranza?

Stefan Navratil (Guest) 16-02-2021 20:39

Scritto da Bec_style
Sta disputando un bel match Zeppieri…al terzo set, con un Marchenko che potrebbe pagare un po’ di stanchezza, Giulio ha qualche chance di portarsi a casa la partita.
Finalmente lo vedo bello in presa sulla partita con tanto di pugnetti per autocaricarsi.

Le ultime parole famose, purtroppo: medical timeout e partita praticamente finita

Bec_style (Guest) 16-02-2021 20:12

Sta disputando un bel match Zeppieri…al terzo set, con un Marchenko che potrebbe pagare un po’ di stanchezza, Giulio ha qualche chance di portarsi a casa la partita.
Finalmente lo vedo bello in presa sulla partita con tanto di pugnetti per autocaricarsi.

sabatom 16-02-2021 20:02

Raga ormai Karatsev ha sdoganato le imprese tardive, da Bega in poi tutti possono arrivare in semi in uno slam

mirko.dllm (Guest) 16-02-2021 19:54

Scritto da Alain
@ mirko.dllm (#2698895)
Una vita che non ti leggevo..
Mi chiedo cosa ne pensi ora della situazione del tennis maschile italiano..

Ciao Alain,quanto tempo! Che vuoi che ti dica? Io di natura sono sempre o quasi pessimista,e dopo l'infortunio subito da Berrettini alla vigilia di una partita che poteva essere molto importante per lui,ti lascio immaginare il mio stato d'animo di ieri,per esempio.

tacchino freddo 16-02-2021 19:39

Scritto da LMEG
E’ da qualche mese che guardo Nardi in streaming e purtroppo non riesco più a condividere gli entusiasmi di chi lo incensa, solo perché a 17 anni è in grado di fare partita con i più grandi tra i 100 e 200 del mondo. Purtroppo il ragazzo ha dei difetti costituzionali che invece temo peggioreranno con la crescita e che per ora sono compensati proprio dalla leggerezza tipica degli adolescenti. Innanzitutto ha i “piedi lenti”, in altre parole non li muove velocemente sia quando deve cambiare posizione per tirare un colpo diverso da quello per cui era partito, sia quando deve reagire di scatto (es. in risposta); ne consegue che quasi mai si appoggia alla palla quando si deve muovere con dei saltelli piccoli generando solo colpi in appoggio e non in spinta. Secondo: quando deve tirare i colpi non si piega neanche morto, specie di rovescio; ora: se sei Fognini con un baricentro basso a causa di gambe più corte del busto ancora riesci a andare sotto la palla (FF poi ha un braccio fatato per cui riesce a generare velocità anche senza gambe…), se sei Nardi e cominci ad avvicinarti al metroenovanta, di fatto la palla non la troverai mai (e se cresce ancora di più…ancora meno!). Terzo: la media dei suoi colpi atterra ben prima della riga di metà campo; sebbene qualcuno riesce a tenerlo profondo, quando incontra un buon pro quelle palle relativamente corte sono un invito a farlo tirare forte ed angolato e li i punti si perdono nonostante qualche miracolo in difesa. Quarto: le strategie sono ancora quelle giovanili; contro Lestienne è sceso a rete con un appoggino di dritto longilinea almeno 15 volte, poi ha giocato una volèe col taglietto ad uscire a metà campo subendo l’ovvio passante a chiudere dell’avversario: questi schemi prevedono un errore che proprio non arriva da parte di giocatori anche solo discreti a livello internazionale. Ora: magari le tattiche si possono migliorare, la potenza dei colpi e la profondità forse un pelo, la reattività e il posizionamento sulla palla è una dote naturale: chi è lento rimane lento tutta la vita, non esiste un fondista che se si allena vince i 100 metri alle olimpiadi! ((e viceversa…vedi la fine ingloriosa della Griffith-Joyner). Se guardate Karatsev oltre a un braccio al fulmicotone ha due gambe pazzesche: è per questo che si riesce ad arrivare in semi in uno slam, non piazzando la palla o facendo un bel colpo ogni tanto, e temo che Nardi sia il solito bel giocatori senza la cilindrata per passare in Formula 1.
P.S. Musetti, i piedi li muove, eccome!

Visto che citi Karatsev, hai foto o video del russo a 17 anni?? Aveva già quelle gambe pazzesche? Cone muoveva i piedi?
Citi l’esempio di un giocatore che esplode improvvisamente a 27 anni e consideri Nardi, 17 anni, un giocatore quasi senza futuro!
Viva la coerenza!!

CICCIO (Guest) 16-02-2021 19:17

@ Ging (#2698898)

classiche persone da bannare queste, non avere più speranza in un ragazzo 2003, ma sapete che vuol dire? mamma mia io vi sento e veramente che schifo, non vi meritate gli exploit di Sinner, Berrettini, le vittorie di Fabio, non vi meritate di tifare per i nostri colori, io so benissimo che appena nardi farà un qualcosa di straordinario, tu sarai il primo a tifare, sarai il primo a dire che hai sempre creduto in lui, lasciate i giovani talenti, non si chiamano Nadal, Federer, Djokovic. Ricordatevi dov'era Medvedev a 17 anni, Tsitsipas e Rublev

Alain 16-02-2021 19:08

@ mirko.dllm (#2698895)

Una vita che non ti leggevo..
Una vita che non ti leggevo..
Mi chiedo cosa ne pensi ora della situazione del tennis maschile italiano..

lopars 16-02-2021 19:03

Scritto da Taurus65
Musetti il nuovo Kyrgios… per due volte sul match point ha servito la prima dal basso! La prima volta è riuscito a metterla in rete, dopo un po’ ci ha riprovato seguendo il servizio a rete ed ha chiuso. Penso che con Napolitano nascerà una bella amicizia…

Vorrà dire che Napolitano avrà torto perché non è vietato dalle regole ed è una scelta tattica assolutamente condivisibile

pablo (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:58

@ Berga (#2699009)

hai dimenticato ALCARAZ 17 ANNI nuovo fenomeno 2 turno A.O.

munster (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:48

Scritto da Tibur

Scritto da Ging
@ JOHN (#2698896)
Chiediamoci perché però gli altri che esplodono da giovani sono sempre stranieri mentre gli italiani maturano tardissimo.
E chiediamoci come mai l’unico tennista italiano che è esploso da subito sia Sinner che proviene da una regione che ha una cultura più tedesca che italiana…..

Tutto assolutamente giusto.

Beh, a oggi Musetti è il n1 atp under 19. Nardi è il n4 under 18 (nonostante sia chiaramente immaturo in campo, oggi cmq ha lottato con un esperto giocatore di challenger). Sinner e Alcaraz sono due fenomeni e tutte le comparazioni con fenomeni o geni sono sbagliate. Infine, secondo voi Sinner vince perché è altoadesino e non perchè è semplicemente un fenomeno?

Berga (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:48

Scritto da Ging
@ JOHN (#2698896)
Chiediamoci perché però gli altri che esplodono da giovani sono sempre stranieri mentre gli italiani maturano tardissimo.
E chiediamoci come mai l’unico tennista italiano che è esploso da subito sia Sinner che proviene da una regione che ha una cultura più tedesca che italiana…..

Classifica ATP under 18: 4. NARDI
Classifica ATP under 19: 1. MUSETTI
Classifica ATP under 20: 1. SINNER 2. MUSETTI 7. ZEPPIERI.

Bella teoria “purtroppo” non suffragata dai fatti

Giurasampras (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:40

Quanti intenditori e veggenti trovo sempre più in questo sito!!!!
Gente che determina la futura carriera di un giocatore a 17, 18, 19 anni!!!
Datemi i numeri del supernalotto per favore…o meglio, giocateli per voi stessi.
Ho sempre ritenuto che ci fosse grande spazio per questi opinionisti tra il bowling, le freccette e le bocce, con tutto il rispetto per questi nobili sport.

Ging (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:38

@ Tibur (#2698988)

C’è palesemente un problema di cultura e di educazione secondo me.

Ging (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:37

@ Palmeria (#2698948)

Si ed ha anche avuto numerosi minibreak al tue break del secondo set ed ha anche avuto match point.

Lucas (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:36

@ Napol ti amo (#2698974)

Napolitano non vince una partita da secoli.. test poco probante

Tibur 16-02-2021 18:34

Scritto da Ging
@ JOHN (#2698896)
Chiediamoci perché però gli altri che esplodono da giovani sono sempre stranieri mentre gli italiani maturano tardissimo.
E chiediamoci come mai l’unico tennista italiano che è esploso da subito sia Sinner che proviene da una regione che ha una cultura più tedesca che italiana…..

Tutto assolutamente giusto.

Taurus65 (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:34

Musetti il nuovo Kyrgios… per due volte sul match point ha servito la prima dal basso! La prima volta è riuscito a metterla in rete, dopo un po’ ci ha riprovato seguendo il servizio a rete ed ha chiuso. Penso che con Napolitano nascerà una bella amicizia…

Francesco I (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:29

Musetti deve alzare necessariamente il suo livello.
Sempre tanto lontano dalla riga, più di una volta scelte sbagliate, qualche palla lavorata, ma quelle variazioni che ogni tanto hanno mandato fuori giri Napolitano non penso possano fare più di tanto male a una vecchia volpe come Lacko! Vedremo…

Bec_style (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:28

Match gradevole fra Musetti e Napo. Stefano ha giocato un buon incontro, ora bisogna vedere se fuori dalle mura di casa saprà tenere questo livello. Musetti ha più soluzioni e alla fine l’ha spuntata, ma non è stata semplice.
Per dire, il livello di questo incontro è stato decisamente superiore alla sfida di Nardi.

Napol ti amo 16-02-2021 18:27

Ragazzi ha perso anche io ci sono rimasto male ma questo sta agli inizi non sarà mai Federer ma nemmeno una mezza sega quindi prima di dare sentenze aspettate almeno qualche altro anno visto che è un 2003 . Intanto ottimo Musetti i derby non sono mai facili da vincere

Lucio68 (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:27

Musetti va a servire per il match non mette una prima e a momenti si fa pure brekkare..meno male ha vinto

Mario C. 16-02-2021 18:26

Nardi acerbissimo!

Lucianone (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:25

Fabbiano ha vinto una partita!

tacchino freddo 16-02-2021 18:24

Scritto da Flo
Nardi, Musetti e Zampieri ripassare il prossimo anno da Biella, per una nuova wc.

???

pablito 16-02-2021 18:24

Scroscianti applausi per Muso-Napo.
Ma allora c’è il pubblico ?

Givaldo Barbosa (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:24

Il servizio da sotto di Musetti sul match point vale da solo più di semi e finale di Melbourne tra i vari robot grigi ed ottusi (Nadal Djokovic Medvedev Rublev).

 102
And79 (Guest) 16-02-2021 18:23

Peccato nardi…
Bravo Lorenzo, ogni match sul veloce indoor è tutta esperienza che entra

