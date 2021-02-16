Challenger Biella 2, Potchefstroom 2 e Concepcion: I risultati completi del Day 2. Avanza Musetti. Seppi annulla match point e batte Viola (Video)

Lorenzo Musetti ITA, 2002.03.03
R2: (Q)Constant Lestienne (FRA) vs (8)Evgeny Donskoy (RUS)
R2: (3)Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) vs Roberto Marcora (ITA)
R2: Martin Klizan (SVK) vs (4)Andreas Seppi (ITA) [2-5]
R2: (7)Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs (Alt)Lukas Lacko (SVK)
R2: (Alt)Ernests Gulbis (LAT) vs Dmitry Popko (KAZ)
Challenger BIELLA II , Italy (IH) /125 – 1° Turno
Palapajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Raul Brancaccio vs [Alt] Ernests Gulbis
CH CH Biella 2
Brancaccio R.
2. [Q] Matteo Viola vs [4] Andreas Seppi
CH CH Biella 2
3. Alessandro Giannessi vs Thomas Fabbiano
CH CH Biella 2
4. [7] Lorenzo Musetti vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH CH Biella 2
5. [SE] Illya Marchenko vs [WC] Giulio Zeppieri
CH CH Biella 2
Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Roberto Marcora vs Henri Laaksonen
CH CH Biella 2
2. [Q] Blaz Kavcic vs [Alt] Lukas Lacko
CH CH Biella 2
3. [Q] Constant Lestienne vs [WC] Luca Nardi
CH CH Biella 2
4. Kamil Majchrzak / Nathan Pasha vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow (non prima ore: 14:30)
CH CH Biella 2
5. Romain Arneodo / Albano Olivetti vs Denys Molchanov / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
CH CH Biella 2
6. [3] Andre Goransson / David Pel vs Treat Huey / Sem Verbeek
CH CH Biella 2
Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM II (H) /80 ($) – 1° Turno
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Khololwam Montsi
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
2. [7] Cem Ilkel vs [PR] Julien Cagnina
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
3. Chun-hsin Tseng vs [Q] Mirza Basic (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
4. [Q] Jack Draper vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
5. [WC] Devin Badenhorst / Luc Koenig vs Viktor Durasovic / Benjamin Hassan (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras vs Zdenek Kolar
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
2. [4] Liam Broady vs Viktor Galovic
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
3. [Q] Lucas Miedler vs Pedja Krstin (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
4. Vit Kopriva / Vaclav Safranek vs Milan Radojkovic / Yan Sabanin (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Ulises Blanch vs [8] Peter Polansky
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
2. [Alt] Vit Kopriva vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
3. [Q] Ryan Peniston vs [PR] Jenson Brooksby (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
4. [3] Teymuraz Gabashvili / Mark Vervoort vs Arjun Kadhe / Benjamin Lock (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Potchefstroom 2
Challenger Concepcion 80, Cile – terra – $52,080 – 1° Turno
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs [WC] Nicolas Jarry
CH CH Concepcion
2. [1] Federico Coria vs [Q] Vitaliy Sachko (non prima ore: 15:30)
CH CH Concepcion
3. [8] Daniel Altmaier vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (non prima ore: 17:00)
CH CH Concepcion
4. [WC] Gonzalo Lama vs Sebastian Baez (non prima ore: 21:30)
CH CH Concepcion
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Orlando Luz vs [6] Thiago Seyboth Wild
CH CH Concepcion
2. Joao Domingues vs [Q] Carlos Gomez-Herrera (non prima ore: 15:30)
CH CH Concepcion
3. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs [4] Hugo Dellien (non prima ore: 17:00)
CH CH Concepcion
4. [Q] Hernan Casanova vs Christian Lindell (non prima ore: 18:30)
CH CH Concepcion
5. [3] Matias Franco Descotte / Fernando Romboli vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera / Alejandro Tabilo (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Emilio Gomez / Carlos Gomez-Herrera vs Guilherme Clezar / Andrea Collarini (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Pedro Sakamoto vs Guido Andreozzi
CH CH Concepcion
2. Joao Menezes vs [2] Andrej Martin (non prima ore: 15:30)
CH CH Concepcion
5. Federico Coria / Hugo Dellien vs [WC] Javier Araya Vargas / Cristobal Castro Lopez (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mi fai vedere da dove hai tirato fuori questa statistica?
Il 90%?
Ha perso 57 76 76 contro un tipico giocatore da CH. È andato vicinissimo a vincerla, dobbiamo essere fiduciosi. Per me Nardi ha tutto per esplodere, deve solo scattare la scintilla. Obiettivo se gioca tanto finire l’anno nei 200. Io ci credo.
@ munster (#2699010)
diciamo che una cosa non esclude un’altra..
Marchenko si e’ rilassato dopo il tour de force concluso 48 ore fa,altrimenti credo avrebbe asfaltato ZePpieri cosi’ come ha fatto con MURRAY
@ Flo (#2698924)
Aggiornati !!!!
Sembrava in palla a fine secondo…mi era piaciuto. Il terzo set non l’ho proprio seguito. Peccato…andrà meglio la prossima!
Comunque 4 italiani al secondo turno…moooooolto bene!! L’italtennis risponde presente!
@ Lucio68 (#2698973)
Ma non ha fatto 9 aces !!!
Gran peccato per Zeppieri.
Prestazione comunque positiva rispetto alle ultime uscite.
Una domanda vorrei porre: ho notato che oltre il 90% dei match combattuti vengono persi dai giocatori italiani.
Come vi spiegate questo dato? Possiamo ricondurre il tutto a una mera questione caratteriale? La classica mancanza di garra esempio?
Secondo voi i giocatori italiani sono tra i piú deboli del circuito sul piano mentale?
Cosa potrebbero fare i mental coach per migliorare un po’ questa anomalia o secondo voi non c’è speranza?
Le ultime parole famose, purtroppo: medical timeout e partita praticamente finita 😡
Sta disputando un bel match Zeppieri…al terzo set, con un Marchenko che potrebbe pagare un po’ di stanchezza, Giulio ha qualche chance di portarsi a casa la partita.
Finalmente lo vedo bello in presa sulla partita con tanto di pugnetti per autocaricarsi.
Raga ormai Karatsev ha sdoganato le imprese tardive, da Bega in poi tutti possono arrivare in semi in uno slam
Ciao Alain,quanto tempo! 😉 Che vuoi che ti dica? Io di natura sono sempre o quasi pessimista,e dopo l’infortunio subito da Berrettini alla vigilia di una partita che poteva essere molto importante per lui,ti lascio immaginare il mio stato d’animo di ieri,per esempio. 😉 😐
Visto che citi Karatsev, hai foto o video del russo a 17 anni?? Aveva già quelle gambe pazzesche? Cone muoveva i piedi?
Citi l’esempio di un giocatore che esplode improvvisamente a 27 anni e consideri Nardi, 17 anni, un giocatore quasi senza futuro!
Viva la coerenza!!
@ Ging (#2698898)
classiche persone da bannare queste, non avere più speranza in un ragazzo 2003, ma sapete che vuol dire? mamma mia io vi sento e veramente che schifo, non vi meritate gli exploit di Sinner, Berrettini, le vittorie di Fabio, non vi meritate di tifare per i nostri colori, io so benissimo che appena nardi farà un qualcosa di straordinario, tu sarai il primo a tifare, sarai il primo a dire che hai sempre creduto in lui, lasciate i giovani talenti, non si chiamano Nadal, Federer, Djokovic. Ricordatevi dov’era Medvedev a 17 anni, Tsitsipas e Rublev
@ mirko.dllm (#2698895)
Una vita che non ti leggevo..
Mi chiedo cosa ne pensi ora della situazione del tennis maschile italiano.. 😎
Vorrà dire che Napolitano avrà torto perché non è vietato dalle regole ed è una scelta tattica assolutamente condivisibile
@ Berga (#2699009)
hai dimenticato ALCARAZ 17 ANNI nuovo fenomeno 2 turno A.O.
Beh, a oggi Musetti è il n1 atp under 19. Nardi è il n4 under 18 (nonostante sia chiaramente immaturo in campo, oggi cmq ha lottato con un esperto giocatore di challenger). Sinner e Alcaraz sono due fenomeni e tutte le comparazioni con fenomeni o geni sono sbagliate. Infine, secondo voi Sinner vince perché è altoadesino e non perchè è semplicemente un fenomeno?
Classifica ATP under 18: 4. NARDI
Classifica ATP under 19: 1. MUSETTI
Classifica ATP under 20: 1. SINNER 2. MUSETTI 7. ZEPPIERI.
Bella teoria “purtroppo” non suffragata dai fatti
Quanti intenditori e veggenti trovo sempre più in questo sito!!!!
Gente che determina la futura carriera di un giocatore a 17, 18, 19 anni!!!
Datemi i numeri del supernalotto per favore…o meglio, giocateli per voi stessi.
Ho sempre ritenuto che ci fosse grande spazio per questi opinionisti tra il bowling, le freccette e le bocce, con tutto il rispetto per questi nobili sport.
@ Tibur (#2698988)
C’è palesemente un problema di cultura e di educazione secondo me.
@ Palmeria (#2698948)
Si ed ha anche avuto numerosi minibreak al tue break del secondo set ed ha anche avuto match point.
@ Napol ti amo (#2698974)
Napolitano non vince una partita da secoli.. test poco probante
Tutto assolutamente giusto.
Musetti il nuovo Kyrgios… per due volte sul match point ha servito la prima dal basso! La prima volta è riuscito a metterla in rete, dopo un po’ ci ha riprovato seguendo il servizio a rete ed ha chiuso. Penso che con Napolitano nascerà una bella amicizia…
Musetti deve alzare necessariamente il suo livello.
Sempre tanto lontano dalla riga, più di una volta scelte sbagliate, qualche palla lavorata, ma quelle variazioni che ogni tanto hanno mandato fuori giri Napolitano non penso possano fare più di tanto male a una vecchia volpe come Lacko! Vedremo…
Match gradevole fra Musetti e Napo. Stefano ha giocato un buon incontro, ora bisogna vedere se fuori dalle mura di casa saprà tenere questo livello. Musetti ha più soluzioni e alla fine l’ha spuntata, ma non è stata semplice.
Per dire, il livello di questo incontro è stato decisamente superiore alla sfida di Nardi.
Ragazzi ha perso anche io ci sono rimasto male ma questo sta agli inizi non sarà mai Federer ma nemmeno una mezza sega quindi prima di dare sentenze aspettate almeno qualche altro anno visto che è un 2003 . Intanto ottimo Musetti i derby non sono mai facili da vincere
Musetti va a servire per il match non mette una prima e a momenti si fa pure brekkare..meno male ha vinto
Nardi acerbissimo!
Fabbiano ha vinto una partita!
???
Scroscianti applausi per Muso-Napo.
Ma allora c’è il pubblico ?
Il servizio da sotto di Musetti sul match point vale da solo più di semi e finale di Melbourne tra i vari robot grigi ed ottusi (Nadal Djokovic Medvedev Rublev).
Peccato nardi…
Bravo Lorenzo, ogni match sul veloce indoor è tutta esperienza che entra