Challenger Istanbul 125 | Cemento | e132.280 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP Melbourne 1-2: La situazione aggiornata
23/01/2021 10:31 7 commenti
Settimana 01-06 Febbraio 2021
MELBOURNE I (H) (1-6 Feb)
MELBOURNE II (H) (1-6 Feb)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Melbourne 1 (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/01/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 23/01/2021 12:54
Main Draw (cut off: 94 - Data entry list: 23/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 16. Goffin
- 20. Khachanov
- 22. Garin
- 25. Isner
- 35. Hurkacz
- 36. Sinner
- 39. Opelka
- 40. Basilashvili
- 42. Kecmanovic
- 48. Edmund
- 49. Bublik
- 50. Sandgren
- 51. Thompson
- 55. Djere
- 56. Querrey
- 58. Bedene
- 59. Andujar
- 61. Pospisil
- 63. Lopez
- 66. Koepfer
- 68. Cuevas
- 71. Lu*pr
- 73. Johnson
- 75. Travaglia
- 76. Caruso
- 77. Delbonis
- 82. Anderson
- 83. Herbert
- 84. Monteiro
- 86. Martinez
- 88. Gombos
- 93. Balazs
- 95. Kwon
- 96. Carballes Baena
- 99. Hanfmann
- 100. Martin
Alternates
- 1. Mager (101)
- 2. Uchiyama (104)
- 3. Seppi (105)
- 4. Majchrzak (105)*pr
- 5. Sousa (106)
- 6. Majchrzak (107)
- 7. Ivashka (108)
- 8. Barrere (110)
- 9. Popyrin (113)
- 10. Kudla (114)
- 11. Daniel (116)
- 12. Seyboth Wild (117)
- 13. OConnell (120)
- 14. Murray (123)
- 15. Polmans (124)
- 16. Bagnis (125)
- 17. Stebe (126)
- 18. Gunneswaran (128)
- 19. Musetti (129)
- 20. Nagal (137)
- 21. Alcaraz (141)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Melbourne 2 (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/01/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 23/01/2021 10:28
Main Draw (cut off: 100 - Data entry list: 23/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 18. Wawrinka
- 19. Dimitrov
- 21. Auger-Aliassime
- 24. Coric
- 27. Ruud
- 29. Fritz
- 31. Humbert
- 32. Evans
- 33. Sonego
- 34. Mannarino
- 43. Cilic
- 45. Ramos-Vinolas
- 46. Kyrgios
- 47. Gasquet
- 52. Paul
- 53. Davidovich Fokina
- 54. Fucsovics
- 62. Tiafoe
- 64. Simon
- 67. Vesely
- 69. Berankis
- 70. Giron
- 72. Chardy
- 74. Norrie
- 78. Gerasimov
- 79. Cecchinato
- 80. Moutet
- 81. Londero
- 83. McDonald
- 85. Albot
- 87. Ruusuvuori
- 89. Kukushkin
- 90. Harris
- 91. Coria
- 92. Sousa
- 94. Ymer
Alternates
- 1. Mager (101)
- 2. Sugita (102)
- 3. Duckworth (103)
- 4. Uchiyama (104)
- 5. Seppi (105)
- 6. Majchrzak (105)*pr
- 7. Sousa (106)
- 8. Majchrzak (107)
- 9. Ivashka (108)
- 10. Barrere (110)
- 11. Popyrin (113)
- 12. Kudla (114)
- 13. Daniel (116)
- 14. Seyboth Wild (117)
- 15. OConnel (120)
- 16. Murray (123)
- 17. Polmans (124)
- 18. Bagnis (125)
- 19. Stebe (126)
- 20. Gunneswaran (128)
- 21. Musetti (129)
TAG: ATP Melbourne 1, ATP Melbourne 1 2021, ATP Melbourne 2, ATP Melbourne 2 2021
7 commenti
@ Luca (#2682298)
Potrebbe……
Perché Melbourne 1, rinominato Murray River Open, è considerato l’edizione 2021 del torneo di Adelaide del 2020, mentre Melbourne 2, rinominato Great Ocean Road Open, è un torneo ex-novo che si giocherà solo quest’anno.
Siccome vige ancora la regola del “best of” chi gioca Melbourne 1 è come se giocasse Adelaide 2021, e può aggiungere punti solo se va più avanti dell’Adelaide dell’anno scorso. Per equità quindi i giocatori che lo scorso anno hanno conquistato punti ad Adelaide (ad esempio Auger Aliassime, Evans, Ramos-Vinolas) sono stati posizionati obbligatoriamente in Melbourne 2.
le tds avranno un bye?
Khachanov bulgaro ?!
Dicono che il polipo sia un animale intelligentissimo……
….è un complotto a favore di Jannik
Perché Melbourne 2 è tre volte più competitivo di Melbourne 1? Tolti i primi 5 sembra un challenger…