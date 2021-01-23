Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Melbourne 1-2: La situazione aggiornata

23/01/2021 10:31 7 commenti
Gianluca Mager nella foto


Settimana 01-06 Febbraio 2021
MELBOURNE I AUS (H) (1-6 Feb)
MELBOURNE II AUS (H) (1-6 Feb)

Melbourne 1 (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/01/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 23/01/2021 12:54

Main Draw (cut off: 94 - Data entry list: 23/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 16. Goffin
  • 20. Khachanov
  • 22. Garin
  • 25. Isner
  • 35. Hurkacz
  • 36. Sinner
  • 39. Opelka
  • 40. Basilashvili
  • 42. Kecmanovic
  • 48. Edmund
  • 49. Bublik
  • 50. Sandgren
  • 51. Thompson
  • 55. Djere
  • 56. Querrey
  • 58. Bedene
  • 59. Andujar
  • 61. Pospisil
  • 63. Lopez
  • 66. Koepfer
  • 68. Cuevas
  • 71. Lu*pr
  • 73. Johnson
  • 75. Travaglia
  • 76. Caruso
  • 77. Delbonis
  • 82. Anderson
  • 83. Herbert
  • 84. Monteiro
  • 86. Martinez
  • 88. Gombos
  • 93. Balazs
  • 95. Kwon
  • 96. Carballes Baena
  • 99. Hanfmann
  • 100. Martin

Alternates

  • 1. Mager (101)
  • 2. Uchiyama (104)
  • 3. Seppi (105)
  • 4. Majchrzak (105)*pr
  • 5. Sousa (106)
  • 6. Majchrzak (107)
  • 7. Ivashka (108)
  • 8. Barrere (110)
  • 9. Popyrin (113)
  • 10. Kudla (114)
  • 11. Daniel (116)
  • 12. Seyboth Wild (117)
  • 13. OConnell (120)
  • 14. Murray (123)
  • 15. Polmans (124)
  • 16. Bagnis (125)
  • 17. Stebe (126)
  • 18. Gunneswaran (128)
  • 19. Musetti (129)
  • 20. Nagal (137)
  • 21. Alcaraz (141)
Melbourne 2 (ATP) Inizio torneo: 31/01/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 23/01/2021 10:28

Main Draw (cut off: 100 - Data entry list: 23/01/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 18. Wawrinka
  • 19. Dimitrov
  • 21. Auger-Aliassime
  • 24. Coric
  • 27. Ruud
  • 29. Fritz
  • 31. Humbert
  • 32. Evans
  • 33. Sonego
  • 34. Mannarino
  • 43. Cilic
  • 45. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 46. Kyrgios
  • 47. Gasquet
  • 52. Paul
  • 53. Davidovich Fokina
  • 54. Fucsovics
  • 62. Tiafoe
  • 64. Simon
  • 67. Vesely
  • 69. Berankis
  • 70. Giron
  • 72. Chardy
  • 74. Norrie
  • 78. Gerasimov
  • 79. Cecchinato
  • 80. Moutet
  • 81. Londero
  • 83. McDonald
  • 85. Albot
  • 87. Ruusuvuori
  • 89. Kukushkin
  • 90. Harris
  • 91. Coria
  • 92. Sousa
  • 94. Ymer

Alternates

  • 1. Mager (101)
  • 2. Sugita (102)
  • 3. Duckworth (103)
  • 4. Uchiyama (104)
  • 5. Seppi (105)
  • 6. Majchrzak (105)*pr
  • 7. Sousa (106)
  • 8. Majchrzak (107)
  • 9. Ivashka (108)
  • 10. Barrere (110)
  • 11. Popyrin (113)
  • 12. Kudla (114)
  • 13. Daniel (116)
  • 14. Seyboth Wild (117)
  • 15. OConnel (120)
  • 16. Murray (123)
  • 17. Polmans (124)
  • 18. Bagnis (125)
  • 19. Stebe (126)
  • 20. Gunneswaran (128)
  • 21. Musetti (129)
7 commenti

Vivinaso (Guest) 23-01-2021 12:32

@ Luca (#2682298)

Potrebbe……

 7
Carl 23-01-2021 12:16

Scritto da Il Polpo Paul
Perché Melbourne 2 è tre volte più competitivo di Melbourne 1? Tolti i primi 5 sembra un challenger…

Perché Melbourne 1, rinominato Murray River Open, è considerato l’edizione 2021 del torneo di Adelaide del 2020, mentre Melbourne 2, rinominato Great Ocean Road Open, è un torneo ex-novo che si giocherà solo quest’anno.

Siccome vige ancora la regola del “best of” chi gioca Melbourne 1 è come se giocasse Adelaide 2021, e può aggiungere punti solo se va più avanti dell’Adelaide dell’anno scorso. Per equità quindi i giocatori che lo scorso anno hanno conquistato punti ad Adelaide (ad esempio Auger Aliassime, Evans, Ramos-Vinolas) sono stati posizionati obbligatoriamente in Melbourne 2.

 6
Il Polpo Paul 23-01-2021 12:13

le tds avranno un bye?

 5
Cicala (Guest) 23-01-2021 11:54

Khachanov bulgaro ?!

 4
IlCera (Guest) 23-01-2021 11:50

Scritto da Il Polpo Paul
Perché Melbourne 2 è tre volte più competitivo di Melbourne 1? Tolti i primi 5 sembra un challenger…

Dicono che il polipo sia un animale intelligentissimo……

 3
Luca (Guest) 23-01-2021 11:30

….è un complotto a favore di Jannik

 2
Il Polpo Paul 23-01-2021 10:49

Perché Melbourne 2 è tre volte più competitivo di Melbourne 1? Tolti i primi 5 sembra un challenger…

 1
