Challenger Istanbul e Ismaning: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4. In campo Roberto Marcora (LIVEVIDEO)

22/10/2020 07:29 Nessun commento
Roberto Marcora ITA, 1989.08.30
TUR Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $104.160 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Martin Klizan SVK vs Roberto Marcora ITA

CH Istanbul
Martin Klizan
15
5
Roberto Marcora
15
6
2. [Q] Nino Serdarusic CRO vs [Q] Mackenzie McDonald USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Ariel Behar URU / Gonzalo Escobar ECU vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Limak Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Denys Molchanov UKR / Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs Hunter Reese USA / Jan Zielinski POL

CH Istanbul
Denys Molchanov / Sergiy Stakhovsky
0
6
0
Hunter Reese / Jan Zielinski
0
4
3
2. Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [2] Jaume Munar ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [7] Ilya Ivashka BLR vs Cem Ilkel TUR (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA vs [2] Andre Goransson SWE / Artem Sitak NZL

CH Istanbul
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
0
6
Andre Goransson / Artem Sitak [2]
0
5
2. Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GER Challenger Ismaning CH | Indoor | e44.820- 2° Turno

CENTRE – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [Q] Julian Lenz GER vs [5] Sebastian Korda USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Mats Rosenkranz GER vs [Q] Daniel Masur GER (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Tobias Kamke GER vs [2] Yannick Hanfmann GER (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Jamie Cerretani USA / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs [WC] Jakob Schnaitter GER / Michael Weindl GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Brayden Schnur CAN vs Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Zdenek Kolar CZE / Albano Olivetti FRA vs Sebastian Korda USA / Brandon Nakashima USA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Andre Begemann GER / David Pel NED vs Sergio Galdos PER / Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Antoine Hoang FRA / Daniel Masur GER vs Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Alex Lawson USA (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

