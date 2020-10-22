Challenger Istanbul e Ismaning: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4. In campo Roberto Marcora (LIVEVIDEO)

Roberto Marcora ITA, 1989.08.30
Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $104.160 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Martin Klizan vs Roberto Marcora
CH Istanbul
Martin Klizan•
15
5
Roberto Marcora
15
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Klizan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. [Q] Nino Serdarusic vs [Q] Mackenzie McDonald
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar vs Teymuraz Gabashvili / Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Limak Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Denys Molchanov / Sergiy Stakhovsky vs Hunter Reese / Jan Zielinski
CH Istanbul
Denys Molchanov / Sergiy Stakhovsky•
0
6
0
Hunter Reese / Jan Zielinski
0
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Molchanov / Stakhovsky
H. Reese / Zielinski
0-2 → 0-3
D. Molchanov / Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
H. Reese / Zielinski
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Molchanov / Stakhovsky
5-4 → 6-4
H. Reese / Zielinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Molchanov / Stakhovsky
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
H. Reese / Zielinski
3-3 → 3-4
D. Molchanov / Stakhovsky
2-3 → 3-3
H. Reese / Zielinski
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
D. Molchanov / Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
H. Reese / Zielinski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
D. Molchanov / Stakhovsky
0-1 → 1-1
H. Reese / Zielinski
0-0 → 0-1
2. Dmitry Popko vs [2] Jaume Munar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [7] Ilya Ivashka vs Cem Ilkel (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons vs [2] Andre Goransson / Artem Sitak
CH Istanbul
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons•
0
6
Andre Goransson / Artem Sitak [2]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Goransson / Sitak
5-5 → 6-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Goransson / Sitak
4-4 → 4-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
3-4 → 4-4
A. Goransson / Sitak
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
A. Goransson / Sitak
3-1 → 3-2
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Goransson / Sitak
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-1 → 1-1
A. Goransson / Sitak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Ismaning CH | Indoor | e44.820- 2° Turno
CENTRE – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [Q] Julian Lenz
vs [5] Sebastian Korda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Mats Rosenkranz vs [Q] Daniel Masur (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Tobias Kamke vs [2] Yannick Hanfmann (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Jamie Cerretani / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn vs [WC] Jakob Schnaitter / Michael Weindl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Brayden Schnur vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Zdenek Kolar / Albano Olivetti vs Sebastian Korda / Brandon Nakashima (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Andre Begemann / David Pel vs Sergio Galdos / Marc-Andrea Huesler (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Antoine Hoang / Daniel Masur vs Lloyd Glasspool / Alex Lawson (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
