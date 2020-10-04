Ranking ATP LIVE ATP, Copertina

Ranking ATP LIVE: Jannik Sinner per la prima volta nei top 50

04/10/2020 18:13 2 commenti
ITA, 2001.08.16
N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
11260
11260
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
9850
9850
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
9125
9125
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-
4
4, 0
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
6630
6630
-
-
5
5, 0
Best: 4
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
5890
5890
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
6
6, 0
Best: 5
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
5385
5385
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
7
7, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
4650
4650
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
8
8, 0
Best: 8
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
3075
3030
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
9
9, 0
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
2860
2860
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
10
14, +4
Best: 11
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
2820
2505
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
11
12, +1
Best: 12
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
2794
2614
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
12
11, -1
Best: 10
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
2695
2660
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
13
10, -3
Best: 9
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2665
2665
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
14
13, -1
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
2555
2555
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
15
15, 0
Best: 9
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
2400
2400
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
16
18, +2
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2220
2130
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
17
16, -1
Best: 8
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
2200
2200
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-
18
17, -1
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
2185
2185
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
19
20, +1
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
2145
2055
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
20
19, -1
Best: 18
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
2135
2090
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
21
21, 0
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
2040
2040
-
-
22
22, 0
Best: 17
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
1986
1976
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
23
23, 0
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
1850
1805
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
24
24, 0
Best: 23
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
1785
1785
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
25
25, 0
Best: 25
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
1739
1739
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
26
26, 0
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
1738
1738
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
27
27, 0
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
1670
1670
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
28
30, +2
Best: 24
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
1670
1625
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
29
28, -1
Best: 18
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
1665
1665
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
30
29, -1
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
1628
1628
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
31
31, 0
Best: 28
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
1468
1468
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
32
32, 0
Best: 29
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
1450
1450
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
33
33, 0
Best: 16
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1395
1395
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
34
34, 0
Best: 28
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
1384
1384
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
35
35, 0
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
1345
1345
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
36
36, 0
Best: 31
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
1312
1312
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
37
37, 0
Best: 20
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
1310
1310
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
38
38, 0
Best: 38
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
1286
1286
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
39
39, 0
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
1271
1271
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
40
40, 0
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
1270
1270
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
41
41, 0
Best: 39
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
1258
1258
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
42
46, +4
Best: 46
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
1245
1075
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
43
42, -1
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1170
1170
-
-
44
43, -1
Best: 33
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
1166
1166
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
45
44, -1
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
1165
1130
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
46
75, +29
Best: 68
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
1136
788
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-12 (R32)
Lyon (20-05-2019)
47
45, -2
Best: 14
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1085
1085
-
-
48
47, -1
Best: 41
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
1078
1068
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
49
48, -1
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
1065
1055
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
50
63, +13
Best: 31
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
1047
877
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
51
56, +5
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
1045
965
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
52
49, -3
Best: 47
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
1045
1045
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
53
50, -3
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1030
1030
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
54
51, -3
Best: 32
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
1024
1024
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
55
52, -3
Best: 48
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
1017
1017
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
56
53, -3
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
1005
1005
-
-
57
54, -3
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1005
1005
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
58
58, 0
Best: 57
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
994
949
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
59
55, -4
Best: 43
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
984
984
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
60
57, -3
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
953
953
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
61
59, -2
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
945
945
-
-
62
61, -1
Best: 61
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
921
886
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Monterrey CH (01-04-2019)
63
60, -3
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
907
907
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
64
66, +2
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
889
854
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
65
62, -3
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
880
880
-
-
66
68, +2
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
875
840
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
67
64, -3
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
870
870
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
68
65, -3
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
860
860
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
69
74, +5
Best: 73
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
849
794
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
70
70, 0
Best: 69
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
848
829
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
71
67, -4
Best: 29
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
845
845
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
72
69, -3
Best: 50
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
832
832
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
73
71, -2
Best: 69
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
818
818
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
74
72, -2
Best: 41
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
807
807
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
75
84, +9
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
804
749
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
76
73, -3
Best: 27
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
797
797
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
77
76, -1
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
787
777
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Calgary CH (24-02-2020)
78
77, -1
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
776
776
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
79
78, -1
Best: 36
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
775
775
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
80
79, -1
Best: 39
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
772
772
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
81
80, -1
Best: 67
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
763
763
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
82
87, +5
Best: 76
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
762
722
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Heilbronn CH (13-05-2019)
83
81, -2
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
758
758
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
84
83, -1
Best: 65
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
755
750
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Phoenix CH (11-03-2019)
BEST RANKING
85
99, +14
Best: 98
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
753
671
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Noumea CH (06-01-2020)
86
82, -4
Best: 69
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
752
752
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
87
88, +1
Best: 39
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
751
716
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
88
85, -3
Best: 84
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
742
742
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
89
86, -3
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
729
729
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
90
96, +6
Best: 93
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
721
684
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Tiburon CH (23-09-2019)
91
89, -2
Best: 77
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
715
713
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Australian Open Q (13-01-2020)
92
90, -2
Best: 72
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
701
701
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
93
91, -2
Best: 71
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
701
699
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Rome Q (14-09-2020)
94
92, -2
Best: 85
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
700
698
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Poznan CH (03-06-2019)
95
95, 0
Best: 78
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
695
685
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Delray Beach (17-02-2020)
96
101, +5
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
694
649
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
97
105, +8
Best: 105
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
690
610
+115 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
98
93, -5
Best: 91
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 1999.04.02
689
686
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Tampere CH (22-07-2019)
99
94, -5
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
689
686
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Gwangju CH (13-05-2019)
100
102, +2
Best: 93
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
686
649
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Australian Open Q (13-01-2020)
2 commenti

Grimaldello (Guest) 04-10-2020 18:24

Ci sono 4 italiani nei top 50… A mia memoria mi pare la prima volta. Sbaglio?

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Steffifan 04-10-2020 18:17

Stappiamo una bottiglia di champagne! (la prima di molte) ☺️

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!