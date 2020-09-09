Il torneo di Roma ATP, Copertina, Entry List

Masters 1000 Roma: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

09/09/2020 07:44 1 commento
Il Masters 1000 di Roma
Rome (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 09/09/2020 07:43

Main Draw (cut off: 36 - Data entry list: 09/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 1. Djokovic
  • 2. Nadal
  • 3. Thiem
  • 5. Medvedev
  • 6. Tsitsipas
  • 7. Zverev
  • 8. Berrettini
  • 9. Monfils
  • 10. Goffin
  • 11. Fognini
  • 12. Bautista Agut
  • 13. Schwartzman
  • 14. Rublev
  • 14. Anderson
  • 15. Khachanov
  • 16. Shapovalov
  • 17. Wawrinka
  • 18. Garin
  • 19. Dimitrov
  • 20. Auger-Aliassime
  • 21. Isner
  • 22. Paire
  • 23. Lajovic
  • 24. Fritz
  • 25. Carreno Busta
  • 26. de Minaur
  • 27. Basilashvili
  • 28. Evans
  • 29. Hurkacz
  • 30. Raonic
  • 31. Nishikori
  • 32. Krajinovic
  • 33. Coric
  • 34. Struff
  • 35. Pella
  • 36. Ruud

Alternates

  • 1. Cilic (37)
  • 2. Mannarino (38)
  • 3. Opelka (39)
  • 4. Ramos-Vinolas (41)
  • 5. Humbert (42)
  • 6. Millman (43)
  • 7. Edmund (44)
  • 8. Querrey (45)
  • 9. Sonego (46)
  • 10. Kecmanovic (47)
  • 11. Nishioka (48)
  • 12. Tsonga (49)
  • 13. Gasquet (50)
  • 14. Bublik (51)
  • 15. Verdasco (52)
  • 16. Andujar (53)
  • 17. Simon (54)
  • 18. Sandgren (55)
  • 19. Lopez (56)
  • 20. Paul (57)
Rome Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 09/09/2020 07:43

Main Draw (cut off: 102 - Data entry list: 09/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 37. Cilic
  • 41. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 42. Humbert
  • 43. Millman
  • 44. Edmund
  • 45. Querrey
  • 46. Sonego
  • 47. Kecmanovic
  • 48. Nishioka
  • 50. Gasquet
  • 51. Bublik
  • 52. Verdasco
  • 53. Andujar
  • 54. Simon
  • 55. Sandgren
  • 56. Lopez
  • 57. Paul
  • 59. Chardy
  • 60. Cuevas
  • 61. Bedene
  • 62. Londero
  • 64. Thompson
  • 65. Vesely
  • 66. Sousa
  • 67. Albot
  • 68. Herbert
  • 69. Ymer
  • 70. Gerasimov
  • 71. Kwon
  • 73. Sinner
  • 75. Moutet
  • 76. Balazs
  • 77. Norrie
  • 78. Delbonis
  • 79. Mager
  • 80. Djere
  • 81. Tiafoe
  • 82. Monteiro
  • 83. Duckworth
  • 84. Fucsovics
  • 85. Novak
  • 86. Travaglia
  • 87. Sugita
  • 88. Seppi
  • 89. Uchiyama
  • 90. Kukushkin
  • 91. Koepfer
  • 92. Pospisil
  • 93. Dellien
  • 94. Barrere
  • 95. Martin
  • 96. Davidovich Fokina
  • 97. Harris
  • 98. Carballes Baena
  • 99. Caruso
  • 100. Ruusuvuori
  • 101. Giron
  • 102. Popyrin
Alternates

  • 1. Coria (103)
  • 2. Martinez (105)
  • 3. Majchrzak (105)
  • 4. Cecchinato (106)
  • 5. Dzumhur (107)
  • 6. Majchrzak (108)
  • 7. Gombos (109)
  • 8. Kudla (111)
  • 9. Daniel (112)
  • 10. Seyboth Wild (113)
  • 11. Donskoy (114)
  • 12. OConnell (115)
  • 13. Hanfmann (116)
  • 14. Mayer (118)
  • 15. Polmans (119)
  • 16. Kovalik (121)
  • 17. Lorenzi (123)
  • 18. Gojowczyk (126)
  • 19. Hoang (127)
  • 20. Klahn (128)
ITA Wild Card – Main draw Maschile
Lorenzo Sonego ITA
Jannik Sinner ITA
Gianluca Mager ITA
Salvatore Caruso ITA
Se Sonego entrerà in tabellone di diritto, come probabile, l’invito andrà a Travaglia.

ITA Wild Card – Qualificazioni Maschili
Lorenzo Musetti ITA
Giulio Zeppieri ITA
Gian Marco Moroni ITA
Matteo Gigante ITA
Paolo Lorenzi ITA
Federico Gaio ITA

1 commento

Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 09-09-2020 08:09

dubito che troveremo i finalisti degli USO a Roma. Non so i semifinalisti che finiscono venerdi.
Dunque Sonego dovrebbe essere fuori di 5,al momento.

 1
