Masters 1000 Roma: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

09/09/2020 07:44 1 commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Rome (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 09/09/2020 07:43
Main Draw (cut off: 36 - Data entry list: 09/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 1. Djokovic
- 2. Nadal
- 3. Thiem
- 5. Medvedev
- 6. Tsitsipas
- 7. Zverev
- 8. Berrettini
- 9. Monfils
- 10. Goffin
- 11. Fognini
- 12. Bautista Agut
- 13. Schwartzman
- 14. Rublev
- 14. Anderson
- 15. Khachanov
- 16. Shapovalov
- 17. Wawrinka
- 18. Garin
- 19. Dimitrov
- 20. Auger-Aliassime
- 21. Isner
- 22. Paire
- 23. Lajovic
- 24. Fritz
- 25. Carreno Busta
- 26. de Minaur
- 27. Basilashvili
- 28. Evans
- 29. Hurkacz
- 30. Raonic
- 31. Nishikori
- 32. Krajinovic
- 33. Coric
- 34. Struff
- 35. Pella
- 36. Ruud
Alternates
- 1. Cilic (37)
- 2. Mannarino (38)
- 3. Opelka (39)
- 4. Ramos-Vinolas (41)
- 5. Humbert (42)
- 6. Millman (43)
- 7. Edmund (44)
- 8. Querrey (45)
- 9. Sonego (46)
- 10. Kecmanovic (47)
- 11. Nishioka (48)
- 12. Tsonga (49)
- 13. Gasquet (50)
- 14. Bublik (51)
- 15. Verdasco (52)
- 16. Andujar (53)
- 17. Simon (54)
- 18. Sandgren (55)
- 19. Lopez (56)
- 20. Paul (57)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Rome Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/09/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 09/09/2020 07:43
Main Draw (cut off: 102 - Data entry list: 09/09/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 37. Cilic
- 41. Ramos-Vinolas
- 42. Humbert
- 43. Millman
- 44. Edmund
- 45. Querrey
- 46. Sonego
- 47. Kecmanovic
- 48. Nishioka
- 50. Gasquet
- 51. Bublik
- 52. Verdasco
- 53. Andujar
- 54. Simon
- 55. Sandgren
- 56. Lopez
- 57. Paul
- 59. Chardy
- 60. Cuevas
- 61. Bedene
- 62. Londero
- 64. Thompson
- 65. Vesely
- 66. Sousa
- 67. Albot
- 68. Herbert
- 69. Ymer
- 70. Gerasimov
- 71. Kwon
- 73. Sinner
- 75. Moutet
- 76. Balazs
- 77. Norrie
- 78. Delbonis
- 79. Mager
- 80. Djere
- 81. Tiafoe
- 82. Monteiro
- 83. Duckworth
- 84. Fucsovics
- 85. Novak
- 86. Travaglia
- 87. Sugita
- 88. Seppi
- 89. Uchiyama
- 90. Kukushkin
- 91. Koepfer
- 92. Pospisil
- 93. Dellien
- 94. Barrere
- 95. Martin
- 96. Davidovich Fokina
- 97. Harris
- 98. Carballes Baena
- 99. Caruso
- 100. Ruusuvuori
- 101. Giron
- 102. Popyrin
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Coria (103)
- 2. Martinez (105)
- 3. Majchrzak (105)
- 4. Cecchinato (106)
- 5. Dzumhur (107)
- 6. Majchrzak (108)
- 7. Gombos (109)
- 8. Kudla (111)
- 9. Daniel (112)
- 10. Seyboth Wild (113)
- 11. Donskoy (114)
- 12. OConnell (115)
- 13. Hanfmann (116)
- 14. Mayer (118)
- 15. Polmans (119)
- 16. Kovalik (121)
- 17. Lorenzi (123)
- 18. Gojowczyk (126)
- 19. Hoang (127)
- 20. Klahn (128)
-
Wild Card – Main draw Maschile
Lorenzo Sonego
Jannik Sinner
Gianluca Mager
Salvatore Caruso
Se Sonego entrerà in tabellone di diritto, come probabile, l’invito andrà a Travaglia.
Wild Card – Qualificazioni Maschili
Lorenzo Musetti
Giulio Zeppieri
Gian Marco Moroni
Matteo Gigante
Paolo Lorenzi
Federico Gaio
1 commento
dubito che troveremo i finalisti degli USO a Roma. Non so i semifinalisti che finiscono venerdi.
Dunque Sonego dovrebbe essere fuori di 5,al momento.