Thiem’s 7: Ecco tutti i partecipanti. C’è anche Matteo Berrettini

06/06/2020 08:19 1 commento
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996 e n.8 del mondo

E’ stata resa nota la lista dei partecipanti al torneo Thiem’s 7, che inizierà il 7 Luglio a Kitzbühel, Austria:

Dominic Thiem
Matteo Berrettini
Gaël Monfils
Andrey Rublev
Karen Khachanov
Borna Coric
DENNIS NOVAK

AndreTNS (Guest) 06-06-2020 10:24

Buon campo partecipanti, ci sono i presupposti per un evento interessante

