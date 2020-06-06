Dal prossimo 03 Agosto 2020 | Per emergenza Coronavirus | ATP-WTA-Challenger livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Thiem’s 7: Ecco tutti i partecipanti. C’è anche Matteo Berrettini
06/06/2020 08:19 1 commento
E’ stata resa nota la lista dei partecipanti al torneo Thiem’s 7, che inizierà il 7 Luglio a Kitzbühel, Austria:
Dominic Thiem
Matteo Berrettini
Gaël Monfils
Andrey Rublev
Karen Khachanov
Borna Coric
DENNIS NOVAK
Un Grazie a Mandrake
TAG: Esibizione, Matteo Berrettini
1 commento
Buon campo partecipanti, ci sono i presupposti per un evento interessante