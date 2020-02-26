ATP Acapulco 500 | Cemento | $1.845.265 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List
Masters 1000 Indian Wells: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
26/02/2020 11:53 4 commenti
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Indian Wells (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/03/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/02/2020 11:30
Main Draw (cut off: 75 - Data entry list: 26/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 1. Nadal
- 2. Djokovic
- 3. Federer
- 4. Medvedev
- 5. Thiem
- 6. Tsitsipas
- 7. Zverev
- 8. Berrettini
- 9. Bautista Agut
- 10. Monfils
- 11. Goffin
- 12. Fognini
- 13. Shapovalov
- 14. Schwartzman
- 14. Anderson
- 15. Wawrinka
- 16. Rublev
- 17. Khachanov
- 18. Nishikori
- 19. Isner
- 20. Dimitrov
- 21. Paire
- 22. Auger-Aliassime
- 23. de Minaur
- 24. Pouille
- 25. Pella
- 26. Kyrgios
- 27. Lajovic
- 28. Coric
- 29. Basilashvili
- 30. Carreno Busta
- 31. Hurkacz
- 32. Evans
- 33. Tsonga
- 34. Fritz
- 35. Raonic
- 36. Garin
- 37. Struff
- 38. Opelka
- 39. Cilic
- 40. Djere
- 41. Krajinovic
- 42. Ramos-Vinolas
- 43. Humbert
- 44. Mannarino
- 45. Querrey
- 46. Cuevas
- 47. Millman
- 48. Ruud
- 49. Albot
- 50. Tiafoe
- 51. Verdasco
- 52. Londero
- 53. Sonego
- 54. Kecmanovic
- 55. Bedene
- 56. Bublik
- 57. Lopez
- 58. Chardy
- 59. Sousa
- 60. Gasquet
- 61. Simon
- 62. Norrie
- 63. Andujar
- 64. Herbert
- 65. Edmund
- 66. Thompson
- 66. Dolgopolov
- 67. Fucsovics
- 68. Kukushkin
- 69. Berankis
- 70. Moutet
- 71. Nishioka
- 71. Lu
- 72. Harris
- 73. Dellien
- 73. Pospisil
- 74. Travaglia
- 75. Johnson
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Delbonis (76)
- 2. Cecchinato (77)
- 3. Ymer (78)
- 4. Kohlschreiber (79)*pr
- 5. Paul (80)
- 6. Jarry (81)
- 7. Sinner (82)
- 8. Carballes Bae (83)
- 9. McDonald (83)
- 10. Barrere (84)
- 11. Seppi (85)
- 12. Monteiro (86)
- 13. Kwon (87)
- 14. Davidovich Fo (88)
- 15. Koepfer (89)
- 16. Munar (90)
- 17. Sugita (91)
- 18. Dzumhur (92)
- 19. Uchiyama (93)
- 20. Duckworth (94)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Indian Wells Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 09/03/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/02/2020 12:09
Main Draw (cut off: 143 - Data entry list: 26/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 56. Sandgren
- 68. Sinner
- 70. Paul
- 71. Duckworth
- 72. Gerasimov
- 81. Kohlschreiber
- 82. Kwon
- 83. Sugita
- 83. McDonald
- 89. Barrere
- 92. Koepfer
- 93. Carballes Baena
- 96. Uchiyama
- 97. Caruso
- 100. Popyrin
- 101. Ruusuvuori
- 103. Kudla
- 104. Daniel
- 110. Gojowczyk
- 112. Donskoy
- 113. Giron
- 114. Soeda
- 115. O
- 116. Coria
- 118. Lorenzi
- 119. Jung
- 119. Sock
- 120. Polmans
- 123. Karlovic
- 124. Klahn
- 125. Gunneswaran
- 126. Nagal
- 127. Gaio
- 128. Maden
- 133. Martinez
- 134. Laaksonen
- 135. Fabbiano
- 136. Bolt
- 137. Ivashka
- 139. Zhang
- 141. Rola
- 142. Chung
- 143. Milojevic
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Varillas (145)*pr
- 2. Galan (146)
- 3. Gomez (148)
- 4. Marcora (150)
-
-
TAG: Masters 1000 Indian Wells, Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2020
4 commenti
@ alcor (#2527558)
Se torna in Davis, forse tornerà anche a indian wells
Chissà come è messo anche Schwartzman
dopodomani i 41 dell’imenso ivone ancora qui a combattere in un 1000 se pur nelle qualifiche , immenso auguri, speriamo la redazione gli dedichi un articolo saluti
Pella e Nishikori non giocheranno quasi certamente. Sinner dovrebbe entrare.