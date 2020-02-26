La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List

Masters 1000 Indian Wells: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

26/02/2020 11:53 4 commenti
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996 e n.8 del mondo
Indian Wells (ATP) Inizio torneo: 12/03/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/02/2020 11:30

Main Draw (cut off: 75 - Data entry list: 26/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 1. Nadal
  • 2. Djokovic
  • 3. Federer
  • 4. Medvedev
  • 5. Thiem
  • 6. Tsitsipas
  • 7. Zverev
  • 8. Berrettini
  • 9. Bautista Agut
  • 10. Monfils
  • 11. Goffin
  • 12. Fognini
  • 13. Shapovalov
  • 14. Schwartzman
  • 14. Anderson
  • 15. Wawrinka
  • 16. Rublev
  • 17. Khachanov
  • 18. Nishikori
  • 19. Isner
  • 20. Dimitrov
  • 21. Paire
  • 22. Auger-Aliassime
  • 23. de Minaur
  • 24. Pouille
  • 25. Pella
  • 26. Kyrgios
  • 27. Lajovic
  • 28. Coric
  • 29. Basilashvili
  • 30. Carreno Busta
  • 31. Hurkacz
  • 32. Evans
  • 33. Tsonga
  • 34. Fritz
  • 35. Raonic
  • 36. Garin
  • 37. Struff
  • 38. Opelka
  • 39. Cilic
  • 40. Djere
  • 41. Krajinovic
  • 42. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 43. Humbert
  • 44. Mannarino
  • 45. Querrey
  • 46. Cuevas
  • 47. Millman
  • 48. Ruud
  • 49. Albot
  • 50. Tiafoe
  • 51. Verdasco
  • 52. Londero
  • 53. Sonego
  • 54. Kecmanovic
  • 55. Bedene
  • 56. Bublik
  • 57. Lopez
  • 58. Chardy
  • 59. Sousa
  • 60. Gasquet
  • 61. Simon
  • 62. Norrie
  • 63. Andujar
  • 64. Herbert
  • 65. Edmund
  • 66. Thompson
  • 66. Dolgopolov
  • 67. Fucsovics
  • 68. Kukushkin
  • 69. Berankis
  • 70. Moutet
  • 71. Nishioka
  • 71. Lu
  • 72. Harris
  • 73. Dellien
  • 73. Pospisil
  • 74. Travaglia
  • 75. Johnson
Alternates

  • 1. Delbonis (76)
  • 2. Cecchinato (77)
  • 3. Ymer (78)
  • 4. Kohlschreiber (79)*pr
  • 5. Paul (80)
  • 6. Jarry (81)
  • 7. Sinner (82)
  • 8. Carballes Bae (83)
  • 9. McDonald (83)
  • 10. Barrere (84)
  • 11. Seppi (85)
  • 12. Monteiro (86)
  • 13. Kwon (87)
  • 14. Davidovich Fo (88)
  • 15. Koepfer (89)
  • 16. Munar (90)
  • 17. Sugita (91)
  • 18. Dzumhur (92)
  • 19. Uchiyama (93)
  • 20. Duckworth (94)
Indian Wells Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 09/03/2020 | Ultimo agg.: 26/02/2020 12:09

Main Draw (cut off: 143 - Data entry list: 26/02/20 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 56. Sandgren
  • 68. Sinner
  • 70. Paul
  • 71. Duckworth
  • 72. Gerasimov
  • 81. Kohlschreiber
  • 82. Kwon
  • 83. Sugita
  • 83. McDonald
  • 89. Barrere
  • 92. Koepfer
  • 93. Carballes Baena
  • 96. Uchiyama
  • 97. Caruso
  • 100. Popyrin
  • 101. Ruusuvuori
  • 103. Kudla
  • 104. Daniel
  • 110. Gojowczyk
  • 112. Donskoy
  • 113. Giron
  • 114. Soeda
  • 115. O
  • 116. Coria
  • 118. Lorenzi
  • 119. Jung
  • 119. Sock
  • 120. Polmans
  • 123. Karlovic
  • 124. Klahn
  • 125. Gunneswaran
  • 126. Nagal
  • 127. Gaio
  • 128. Maden
  • 133. Martinez
  • 134. Laaksonen
  • 135. Fabbiano
  • 136. Bolt
  • 137. Ivashka
  • 139. Zhang
  • 141. Rola
  • 142. Chung
  • 143. Milojevic
Alternates

  • 1. Varillas (145)*pr
  • 2. Galan (146)
  • 3. Gomez (148)
  • 4. Marcora (150)
4 commenti

sonia609 26-02-2020 13:08

@ alcor (#2527558)

Se torna in Davis, forse tornerà anche a indian wells

 4
Luca (Guest) 26-02-2020 12:26

Chissà come è messo anche Schwartzman

 3
grandepaci (Guest) 26-02-2020 12:05

dopodomani i 41 dell'imenso ivone ancora qui a combattere in un 1000 se pur nelle qualifiche , immenso auguri, speriamo la redazione gli dedichi un articolo saluti

 2
alcor (Guest) 26-02-2020 11:57

Pella e Nishikori non giocheranno quasi certamente. Sinner dovrebbe entrare.

 1
