Challenger Pau: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo due azzurri (Live)

Challenger Pau CH | Indoor | e92.040 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Chun-hsin Tseng vs [WC] Mathieu Perchicot
CH Pau
Chun-hsin Tseng [2]
6
6
Mathieu Perchicot
2
4
Vincitore: C. TSENG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Perchicot
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
M. Perchicot
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-1 → 1-2
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Perchicot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tseng
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-0 → 4-0
2. [Alt] Lucas Miedler vs Teymuraz Gabashvili (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH Pau
Lucas Miedler•
40
0
Teymuraz Gabashvili
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3. Evgeny Karlovskiy vs Hugo Grenier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Pavel Kotov vs Tristan Lamasine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Zdenek Kolar vs [WC] Jerzy Janowicz (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [WC] Rayane Roumane vs [WC] Harold Mayot (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Mathias Bourgue vs [Alt] Andrea Vavassori
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TC PAU 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Fabien Reboul vs Sadio Doumbia
CH Pau
Fabien Reboul
40
6
5
Sadio Doumbia•
40
3
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Doumbia
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
F. Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
F. Reboul
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Reboul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Doumbia
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
S. Doumbia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
F. Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
S. Doumbia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
F. Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
F. Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. Matteo Viola vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [PR] Arthur De Greef vs Sasikumar Mukund (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [PR] Blaz Kavcic vs Borna Gojo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Hiroki Moriya vs Alex Molcan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Mats Moraing vs Tung-Lin Wu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
