Challenger Pau: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo due azzurri (Live)

24/02/2020 10:51 Nessun commento
Andrea Vavassori - Foto Antonio Milesi
FRA Challenger Pau CH | Indoor | e92.040 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Chun-hsin Tseng TPE vs [WC] Mathieu Perchicot FRA

Chun-hsin Tseng [2]
6
6
Mathieu Perchicot
2
4
Vincitore: C. TSENG
2. [Alt] Lucas Miedler AUT vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS (non prima ore: 11:30)

Lucas Miedler
40
0
Teymuraz Gabashvili
40
0
3. Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs Hugo Grenier FRA

4. Pavel Kotov RUS vs Tristan Lamasine FRA

5. Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [WC] Jerzy Janowicz POL (non prima ore: 16:30)

6. [WC] Rayane Roumane FRA vs [WC] Harold Mayot FRA (non prima ore: 18:30)

7. Mathias Bourgue FRA vs [Alt] Andrea Vavassori ITA

TC PAU 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Fabien Reboul FRA vs Sadio Doumbia FRA

Fabien Reboul
40
6
5
Sadio Doumbia
40
3
5
2. Matteo Viola ITA vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP (non prima ore: 11:30)

3. [PR] Arthur De Greef BEL vs Sasikumar Mukund IND (non prima ore: 13:00)

4. [PR] Blaz Kavcic SLO vs Borna Gojo CRO

5. Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Alex Molcan SVK

6. Mats Moraing GER vs Tung-Lin Wu TPE

