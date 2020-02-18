Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Drummondville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Liam Caruana (Live)

18/02/2020 16:06 Nessun commento
Liam Caruana nella foto
Liam Caruana nella foto

CAN Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Court Central – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lloyd Glasspool GBR vs Vasil Kirkov USA

CH Drummondville
Lloyd Glasspool
6
6
0
Vasil Kirkov
7
3
6
Vincitore: V. KIRKOV
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Andrew Harris AUS vs Lucas Catarina MON

CH Drummondville
Andrew Harris [5]
15
3
0
Lucas Catarina
30
6
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN vs [2] Go Soeda JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [14] Maxime Cressy USA vs [WC] Taha Baadi CAN (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Liam Caruana ITA vs [4] Brayden Schnur CAN (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Ji Sung Nam KOR / Min-Kyu Song KOR vs [WC] Razvan Baiant CAN / Washi Gervais CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alejandro Gomez COL vs Felix Corwin USA

CH Drummondville
Alejandro Gomez
4
6
6
Felix Corwin
6
3
2
Vincitore: A. GOMEZ
Mostra dettagli

2. Shintaro Imai JPN vs [10] Tobias Kamke GER

CH Drummondville
Shintaro Imai
15
3
1
Tobias Kamke [10]
15
6
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [12] Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Ricardo Rodriguez – Pace VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Manuel Guinard FRA vs [6] Michael Mmoh USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Liam Broady GBR / Scott Clayton GBR vs [3] Andrew Harris AUS / Max Purcell AUS (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [16] Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Johannes Haerteis GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare