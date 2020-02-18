Challenger Drummondville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Liam Caruana (Live)

Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno
Court Central – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lloyd Glasspool vs Vasil Kirkov
CH Drummondville
Lloyd Glasspool
6
6
0
Vasil Kirkov
7
3
6
Vincitore: V. KIRKOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Glasspool
0-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-5 → 0-6
V. Kirkov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-4 → 0-5
L. Glasspool
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-3 → 0-4
V. Kirkov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Glasspool
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Glasspool
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
V. Kirkov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
L. Glasspool
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
V. Kirkov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
L. Glasspool
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
V. Kirkov
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
V. Kirkov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
0*-6
1-6*
6-6 → 6-7
L. Glasspool
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
V. Kirkov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
L. Glasspool
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 4-4
V. Kirkov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
2. [5] Andrew Harris vs Lucas Catarina
CH Drummondville
Andrew Harris [5]•
15
3
0
Lucas Catarina
30
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Catarina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
A. Harris
15-0
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
A. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
L. Catarina
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
3. Patrik Niklas-Salminen vs [2] Go Soeda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [14] Maxime Cressy vs [WC] Taha Baadi (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Liam Caruana vs [4] Brayden Schnur (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Ji Sung Nam / Min-Kyu Song vs [WC] Razvan Baiant / Washi Gervais
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alejandro Gomez vs Felix Corwin
CH Drummondville
Alejandro Gomez
4
6
6
Felix Corwin
6
3
2
Vincitore: A. GOMEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Corwin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
F. Corwin
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
F. Corwin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Gomez
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
F. Corwin
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Gomez
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
A. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
F. Corwin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
F. Corwin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Corwin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Gomez
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
F. Corwin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Gomez
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Gomez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. Shintaro Imai vs [10] Tobias Kamke
CH Drummondville
Shintaro Imai
15
3
1
Tobias Kamke [10]•
15
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Imai
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [12] Arthur Rinderknech vs Ricardo Rodriguez – Pace
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Manuel Guinard vs [6] Michael Mmoh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Liam Broady / Scott Clayton vs [3] Andrew Harris / Max Purcell (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [16] Goncalo Oliveira vs Johannes Haerteis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit