Challenger Drummondville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Liam Caruana agli ottavi di finale (Video)

19/02/2020 07:00 10 commenti
Liam Caruana nella foto
R3: (12)Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs (6)Michael Mmoh (USA)
R3: (5)Andrew Harris (AUS) vs (10)Tobias Kamke (GER)
R3: (14)Maxime Cressy (FRA) vs Liam Caruana (USA)
R3: Johannes Haerteis (GER) vs Patrik Niklas Salminen (FIN)

CAN Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Court Central – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lloyd Glasspool GBR vs Vasil Kirkov USA

CH Drummondville
Lloyd Glasspool
6
6
0
Vasil Kirkov
7
3
6
Vincitore: V. KIRKOV
2. [5] Andrew Harris AUS vs Lucas Catarina MON

CH Drummondville
Andrew Harris [5]
3
6
6
Lucas Catarina
6
4
1
Vincitore: A. HARRIS
3. Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN vs [2] Go Soeda JPN

CH Drummondville
Patrik Niklas-Salminen
7
6
Go Soeda [2]
6
4
Vincitore: P. NIKLAS-SALMINEN
4. [14] Maxime Cressy USA vs [WC] Taha Baadi CAN (non prima ore: 21:30)

CH Drummondville
Maxime Cressy [14]
6
6
Taha Baadi
1
2
Vincitore: M. CRESSY
5. Liam Caruana ITA vs [4] Brayden Schnur CAN (non prima ore: 01:00)

CH Drummondville
Liam Caruana
7
6
Brayden Schnur [4]
6
4
Vincitore: L. CARUANA
6. [1] Ji Sung Nam KOR / Min-Kyu Song KOR vs [WC] Razvan Baiant CAN / Washi Gervais CAN

CH Drummondville
Ji Sung Nam / Min-Kyu Song [1]
6
6
Razvan Baiant / Washi Gervais
2
2
Vincitori: NAM / SONG
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alejandro Gomez COL vs Felix Corwin USA

CH Drummondville
Alejandro Gomez
4
6
6
Felix Corwin
6
3
2
Vincitore: A. GOMEZ
2. Shintaro Imai JPN vs [10] Tobias Kamke GER

CH Drummondville
Shintaro Imai
3
6
3
Tobias Kamke [10]
6
1
6
Vincitore: T. KAMKE
3. [12] Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Ricardo Rodriguez – Pace VEN

CH Drummondville
Arthur Rinderknech [12]
6
7
Ricardo Rodriguez - Pace
4
5
Vincitore: A. RINDERKNECH
4. Manuel Guinard FRA vs [6] Michael Mmoh USA

CH Drummondville
Manuel Guinard
2
6
4
Michael Mmoh [6]
6
3
6
Vincitore: M. MMOH
5. Liam Broady GBR / Scott Clayton GBR vs [3] Andrew Harris AUS / Max Purcell AUS (non prima ore: 23:00)

CH Drummondville
Liam Broady / Scott Clayton
6
6
10
Andrew Harris / Max Purcell [3]
2
7
8
Vincitori: BROADY / CLAYTON
6. [16] Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Johannes Haerteis GER

CH Drummondville
Goncalo Oliveira [16]
6
1
Johannes Haerteis
7
6
Vincitore: J. HAERTEIS
10 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Elio 19-02-2020 07:08

Come on Liam. Complimenti ❗

 10
Il calcolatore statistico (Guest) 19-02-2020 06:51

Grande Caruana….redazione continua a non essere AGGIORNATA la classifica LIVE di Caruana

 9
pablito 19-02-2020 06:46

Bravo Liam !
Ora Cressy-serve and volley !

 8
Lo Scriba (Guest) 19-02-2020 06:03

Bella vittoria di Caruana che dà continuità agli ultimi risultati conseguiti.
Che il pessimo 2019 sia stato effettivamente messo in archivio?

 7
Pikario Furioso 19-02-2020 03:35

Bravo Liam, adesso sotto con Maxime Cressy, arcigno giocatore con sangue materno del kentucky. Attento alla sua battuta, lui non scherza.

 6
albix73 19-02-2020 02:46

Che Caruana ragazzi! E’ da parecchio che non lo vedevo e sembra un giocatore trasformato, più sicuro nello scambio da fondo, molto molto maturato. Battere Schnur che l’altra faceva finale a New York 250 penso sia il suo miglior risultato in carriera contro un top-200…

 5
zedarioz 19-02-2020 02:40

Gran bella vittoria. Senza passaggi a vuoto, sempre molto solido. Segnali incoraggianti in questo inizio di stagione per lui.

 4
pablito 19-02-2020 02:03

Ottimo TB !
Bravo.
Dai… si fa.

 3
pablito 19-02-2020 01:27

Liam è partito a razzo..

 2
pablito 18-02-2020 18:24

Grazie.
Questa foto è molto meglio…

 1
