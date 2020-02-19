Challenger Drummondville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Liam Caruana agli ottavi di finale (Video)

R3: (12)Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs (6)Michael Mmoh (USA)

Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Court Central – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Lloyd Glasspool vs Vasil Kirkov



CH Drummondville Lloyd Glasspool Lloyd Glasspool 6 6 0 Vasil Kirkov Vasil Kirkov 7 3 6 Vincitore: V. KIRKOV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 0-6 L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 30-30 30-40 df 0-5 → 0-6 V. Kirkov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-4 → 0-5 L. Glasspool 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 0-3 → 0-4 V. Kirkov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-2 → 0-3 L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 V. Kirkov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A A-40 5-3 → 6-3 V. Kirkov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 L. Glasspool 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 4-2 → 5-2 V. Kirkov 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 L. Glasspool 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 V. Kirkov 15-0 30-0 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 V. Kirkov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df df 1-0 → 2-0 L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0-3* 0-4* 0*-5 0*-6 1-6* 6-6 → 6-7 L. Glasspool 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 6-6 V. Kirkov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 5-5 V. Kirkov 15-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A df 4-3 → 4-4 V. Kirkov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 L. Glasspool 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 V. Kirkov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 V. Kirkov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 0-1 → 1-1 V. Kirkov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. [5] Andrew Harris vs Lucas Catarina



CH Drummondville Andrew Harris [5] Andrew Harris [5] 3 6 6 Lucas Catarina Lucas Catarina 6 4 1 Vincitore: A. HARRIS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 A. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 L. Catarina 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Harris 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 L. Catarina 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 L. Catarina 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Harris 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Catarina 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 L. Catarina 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 A. Harris 15-0 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-5 → 3-5 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 A. Harris 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 A. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

3. Patrik Niklas-Salminen vs [2] Go Soeda



CH Drummondville Patrik Niklas-Salminen Patrik Niklas-Salminen 7 6 Go Soeda [2] Go Soeda [2] 6 4 Vincitore: P. NIKLAS-SALMINEN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 P. Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 P. Niklas-Salminen 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 P. Niklas-Salminen 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 G. Soeda 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 P. Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 P. Niklas-Salminen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 G. Soeda 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 5-1* 5*-2 6*-2 ace 6-3* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 P. Niklas-Salminen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 P. Niklas-Salminen 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 4-4 → 5-4 G. Soeda 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 P. Niklas-Salminen 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 G. Soeda 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 P. Niklas-Salminen 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 P. Niklas-Salminen 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 G. Soeda 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 P. Niklas-Salminen 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

4. [14] Maxime Cressy vs [WC] Taha Baadi (non prima ore: 21:30)



CH Drummondville Maxime Cressy [14] Maxime Cressy [14] 6 6 Taha Baadi Taha Baadi 1 2 Vincitore: M. CRESSY Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 6-2 T. Baadi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Cressy 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 T. Baadi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Cressy 0-15 df 15-15 ace 15-30 df 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 T. Baadi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Cressy 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace ace 0-1 → 1-1 T. Baadi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Cressy 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 5-1 → 6-1 T. Baadi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 M. Cressy 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df 3-1 → 4-1 T. Baadi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Cressy 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Baadi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Cressy 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

5. Liam Caruana vs [4] Brayden Schnur (non prima ore: 01:00)



CH Drummondville Liam Caruana Liam Caruana 7 6 Brayden Schnur [4] Brayden Schnur [4] 6 4 Vincitore: L. CARUANA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 L. Caruana 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 L. Caruana 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-2 → 4-3 L. Caruana 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 4-2 B. Schnur 30-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 3-1 → 3-2 L. Caruana 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 B. Schnur 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-0 → 2-1 L. Caruana 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 5-1* 6*-1 6-6 → 7-6 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 L. Caruana 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 L. Caruana 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 L. Caruana 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 4-3 B. Schnur 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-1 → 4-2 L. Caruana 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 B. Schnur 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 L. Caruana 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 1-0 → 2-0 L. Caruana 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

6. [1] Ji Sung Nam / Min-Kyu Song vs [WC] Razvan Baiant / Washi Gervais



CH Drummondville Ji Sung Nam / Min-Kyu Song [1] Ji Sung Nam / Min-Kyu Song [1] 6 6 Razvan Baiant / Washi Gervais Razvan Baiant / Washi Gervais 2 2 Vincitori: NAM / SONG Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 J. Sung Nam / Song 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 R. Baiant / Gervais 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 J. Sung Nam / Song 15-0 30-0 30-15 3-2 → 4-2 R. Baiant / Gervais 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 J. Sung Nam / Song 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 R. Baiant / Gervais 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-0 → 2-1 J. Sung Nam / Song 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 R. Baiant / Gervais 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 J. Sung Nam / Song 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 R. Baiant / Gervais 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 ace 4-2 → 5-2 J. Sung Nam / Song 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 R. Baiant / Gervais 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 J. Sung Nam / Song 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 R. Baiant / Gervais 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Sung Nam / Song 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Baiant / Gervais 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Alejandro Gomez vs Felix Corwin



CH Drummondville Alejandro Gomez Alejandro Gomez 4 6 6 Felix Corwin Felix Corwin 6 3 2 Vincitore: A. GOMEZ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 F. Corwin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Gomez 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 F. Corwin 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-1 → 3-1 F. Corwin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Gomez 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 F. Corwin 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Gomez 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 F. Corwin 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 A. Gomez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 F. Corwin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 A. Gomez 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 3-1 → 4-1 F. Corwin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 F. Corwin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Gomez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 F. Corwin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Gomez 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 df 4-4 → 4-5 F. Corwin 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 F. Corwin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 2-4 A. Gomez 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 F. Corwin 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 1-2 → 2-2 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 F. Corwin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. Gomez 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1

2. Shintaro Imai vs [10] Tobias Kamke



CH Drummondville Shintaro Imai Shintaro Imai 3 6 3 Tobias Kamke [10] Tobias Kamke [10] 6 1 6 Vincitore: T. KAMKE Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 S. Imai 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-5 → 3-5 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-4 → 2-5 S. Imai 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-4 → 2-4 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 1-4 S. Imai 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-1 → 1-2 S. Imai 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 0-1 → 1-1 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 S. Imai 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 T. Kamke 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 S. Imai 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 T. Kamke 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 2-1 → 3-1 S. Imai 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 S. Imai 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 S. Imai 15-0 30-0 ace 2-5 → 3-5 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 S. Imai 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 T. Kamke 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 S. Imai 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 S. Imai 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1

3. [12] Arthur Rinderknech vs Ricardo Rodriguez – Pace



CH Drummondville Arthur Rinderknech [12] Arthur Rinderknech [12] 6 7 Ricardo Rodriguez - Pace Ricardo Rodriguez - Pace 4 5 Vincitore: A. RINDERKNECH Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 R. Rodriguez - Pace 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Rinderknech 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 R. Rodriguez - Pace 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Rinderknech 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 R. Rodriguez - Pace 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 R. Rodriguez - Pace 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 R. Rodriguez - Pace 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rinderknech 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Rodriguez - Pace 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Rinderknech 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 R. Rodriguez - Pace 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Rinderknech 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 R. Rodriguez - Pace 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Rinderknech 15-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 df ace 2-3 → 3-3 R. Rodriguez - Pace 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. Rinderknech 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 R. Rodriguez - Pace 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rinderknech 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 R. Rodriguez - Pace 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

4. Manuel Guinard vs [6] Michael Mmoh



CH Drummondville Manuel Guinard Manuel Guinard 2 6 4 Michael Mmoh [6] Michael Mmoh [6] 6 3 6 Vincitore: M. MMOH Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 M. Guinard 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 M. Mmoh 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-4 → 4-5 M. Guinard 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-3 → 3-4 M. Guinard 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Guinard 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 M. Guinard 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Guinard 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 M. Guinard 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Guinard 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 3-2 M. Mmoh 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Guinard 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Guinard 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 2-5 → 2-6 M. Guinard 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 M. Guinard 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 M. Guinard 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Guinard 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

5. Liam Broady / Scott Clayton vs [3] Andrew Harris / Max Purcell (non prima ore: 23:00)



CH Drummondville Liam Broady / Scott Clayton Liam Broady / Scott Clayton 6 6 10 Andrew Harris / Max Purcell [3] Andrew Harris / Max Purcell [3] 2 7 8 Vincitori: BROADY / CLAYTON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 10-8 A. Harris / Purcell 1-0 L. Broady / Clayton 0-1 1-1 1-2 1-3 2-3 3-3 4-3 4-4 ace 4-5 5-5 6-5 6-6 7-6 7-7 df 8-7 8-8 9-8 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* df 0-2* 0*-3 0*-4 1-4* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Harris / Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 L. Broady / Clayton 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 A. Harris / Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 5-4 → 5-5 L. Broady / Clayton 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Harris / Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 4-3 → 4-4 L. Broady / Clayton 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Harris / Purcell 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 L. Broady / Clayton 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Harris / Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 L. Broady / Clayton 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Harris / Purcell 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Broady / Clayton 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Harris / Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 5-2 → 6-2 L. Broady / Clayton 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 5-1 → 5-2 A. Harris / Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-0 → 5-1 L. Broady / Clayton 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 A. Harris / Purcell 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 L. Broady / Clayton 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 A. Harris / Purcell 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 L. Broady / Clayton 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

6. [16] Goncalo Oliveira vs Johannes Haerteis

