ATP Rotterdam, New York e Buenos Aires: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali. In campo Andreas Seppi

16/02/2020 10:16 3 commenti
Andreas Seppi classe 1984
USA ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $719.320 – Semifinali

STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Steve Johnson USA / Reilly Opelka USA vs Dominic Inglot GBR / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Andreas Seppi ITA vs [8] Kyle Edmund GBR (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



NED ATP Rotterdam 500 | Indoor | e2.013.855 – Finali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [Q] Henri Kontinen FIN / Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs [2] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA / Nicolas Mahut FRA

ATP Rotterdam
Henri Kontinen / Jan-Lennard Struff
40
6
5
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut [2]
30
7
4
2 palle set Ace STR - n.12
2. [3] Gael Monfils FRA vs Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ARG ATP Buenos Aires 250 | Terra | $611.420 – Finali

Court Guillermo Vilas – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [LL] Pedro Sousa POR vs [8] Casper Ruud NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Marcel Granollers ESP / Horacio Zeballos ARG vs Guillermo Duran ARG / Juan Ignacio Londero ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 16-02-2020 14:13

Scritto da Antonio
19 anni 4 finali in carriera di cui due 500 a un passo dalla top15 è una semifinale in un 1000 e c’è ancora il coraggio di dire che è inferiore a Sinner è rispetto a lui non ha margini di miglioramento. Il tifo vi acceca

io l’avevo pronosticato come futuro nr.1 al mondo. vedi tu

 3
Antonio (Guest) 16-02-2020 13:59

19 anni 4 finali in carriera di cui due 500 a un passo dalla top15 è una semifinale in un 1000 e c’è ancora il coraggio di dire che è inferiore a Sinner è rispetto a lui non ha margini di miglioramento. Il tifo vi acceca

 2
Giuseppespartano 16-02-2020 12:29

Affascinante finale tra Monfils ed Auger-Aliassime. Lo spettacolo dovrebbe essere assicurato.

 1
