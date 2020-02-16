ATP Rotterdam, New York e Buenos Aires: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali. In campo Andreas Seppi

Andreas Seppi classe 1984
ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $719.320 – Semifinali
STADIUM COURT – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Steve Johnson / Reilly Opelka vs Dominic Inglot / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Andreas Seppi vs [8] Kyle Edmund (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP Rotterdam 500 | Indoor | e2.013.855 – Finali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [Q] Henri Kontinen / Jan-Lennard Struff vs [2] Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut
ATP Rotterdam
Henri Kontinen / Jan-Lennard Struff•
40
6
5
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut [2]
30
7
4
2 palle set Ace STR - n.12
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Kontinen / Struff
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
P. Herbert / Mahut
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
H. Kontinen / Struff
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
P. Herbert / Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
H. Kontinen / Struff
3-2 → 4-2
P. Herbert / Mahut
3-1 → 3-2
H. Kontinen / Struff
2-1 → 3-1
P. Herbert / Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 2-1
H. Kontinen / Struff
1-0 → 2-0
P. Herbert / Mahut
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
ace
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
ace
3-3*
df
3*-4
4*-4
ace
4-5*
df
5-5*
df
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
P. Herbert / Mahut
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
H. Kontinen / Struff
5-5 → 6-5
P. Herbert / Mahut
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
H. Kontinen / Struff
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
P. Herbert / Mahut
4-3 → 4-4
H. Kontinen / Struff
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
P. Herbert / Mahut
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
H. Kontinen / Struff
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
P. Herbert / Mahut
1-2 → 1-3
H. Kontinen / Struff
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
P. Herbert / Mahut
0-1 → 0-2
H. Kontinen / Struff
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Gael Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP Buenos Aires 250 | Terra | $611.420 – Finali
Court Guillermo Vilas – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [LL] Pedro Sousa vs [8] Casper Ruud
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Guillermo Duran / Juan Ignacio Londero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
io l’avevo pronosticato come futuro nr.1 al mondo. vedi tu
19 anni 4 finali in carriera di cui due 500 a un passo dalla top15 è una semifinale in un 1000 e c’è ancora il coraggio di dire che è inferiore a Sinner è rispetto a lui non ha margini di miglioramento. Il tifo vi acceca
Affascinante finale tra Monfils ed Auger-Aliassime. Lo spettacolo dovrebbe essere assicurato.