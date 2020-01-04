Challenger Bendigo (ex Canberra): Il Main Draw. Seppi e Sinner teste di serie n.2 e n.3. C’è anche Lorenzo Giustino
Challenger Bendigo CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Parte Alta
(1) Humbert, Ugo vs Bye
Ymer, Elias vs Petrovic, Danilo
(WC) Ebden, Matthew vs Krueger, Mitchell
Bye vs (15) Kudla, Denis
(10) Laaksonen, Henri vs Bye
Otte, Oscar vs Giustino, Lorenzo
King, Darian vs Jung, Jason
Bye vs (6) Munar, Jaume
(3) Sinner, Jannik vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil vs Ramanathan, Ramkumar
Gunneswaran, Prajnesh vs (WC) Kubler, Jason
Bye vs (13) Daniel, Taro
(11) Schnur, Brayden vs Bye
Horansky, Filip vs Bolt, Alex
Rola, Blaz vs Ivashka, Ilya
Bye vs (8) Koepfer, Dominik
Challenger Bendigo CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Parte Bassa
(5) Johnson, Steve vs Bye
(WC) Purcell, Max vs Zhang, Zhizhen
Varillas, Juan Pablo vs Klahn, Bradley
Bye vs (12) Gombos, Norbert
(16) Gojowczyk, Peter vs Bye
Sela, Dudi vs Qualifier
Gomez, Emilio vs (WC) Vukic, Aleksandar
Bye vs (4) Kohlschreiber, Philipp
(7) Kwon, Soonwoo vs Bye
Maden, Yannick vs Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo
Qualifier vs Polmans, Marc
Bye vs (9) Giron, Marcos
(14) Donskoy, Evgeny vs Bye
Copil, Marius vs Harris, Andrew
(WC) Santillan, Akira vs Chung, Hyeon
Bye vs (2) Seppi, Andreas
TAG: Andreas Seppi, Challenger Canberra, Challenger Canberra 2020, Jannik Sinner
Io quasi quasi spero che perda male al primo turno degli AO, così si sgonfia tutta questa euforia e pressione attorno a lui e può lavorare piu in pace…
Subito match duri molto bene così va in forma per Melbourne dove strabiliera il MONDO
humbert
johnson
sinner
seppi
laaksonen
schnur
kohlscreiber
polmans
Johnson
Sinner
Ymer
Polmans
King
Schnur
Kohlschreiber
Chung
Kohlschreiber
Sinner
Humbert
Seppi
Munar
Koepfer
Johnson
Giron
Kohlschreiber
Sinner
Humbert
Seppi
Munar
Koepfer
Johnson
Giron
Sinner
Chung
Humbert
Gojowzcyk
Laaksonen
Bolt
Purcell
Maden
Humbert
Seppi
Sinner
Gojowczyk
Laaksonen
Schnur
Gombos
Kwon
Dai Jannik, andiamo a prenderci il primo titolo!
@ Umberto D (#2489299)
Calma ci sarebbe prima Ruusuvuori
Humbert
Johnson
Sinner
Polmans
Munar
Koepher
Kohlschreiber
Seppi
questo è un atp “200” non un challenger, ma bene così il livello è buono e siamo felici
Dei bei test, perchè Ruusuvuori andrà inevitabilmente ben dentro i 100 e Chung non ha bisogno di presentazioni…da sano era praticamente un top10
Primo match complicatissimo per Jannik contro il talento fillandese.. Passato questo scoglio fino a Humbert non dovrebbero esserci problemi
battesimo del fuoco per il 2020. ma per JS, per arrivare dove può arrivare, meglio così. sono gli altri che dovranno preoccuparsi, non lui.
Sinner ha sulla strada 1l 17esimo e 18esimo entry list…..
Ruusuvuori al secondo turno durissima
Non un sorteggio facile. Daniel Taro è un ostacolo duro.
Non il max come sorteggio…
Direi tosto come challenger
JHONSON
HUMBERT
SINNER
GIRON
LAAKSONEN
SCHNUR
KOHLHREIBER
SEPPI
Subito Chung x Seppi e Ruusuvuori x Sinner.
Per essere tds n.2 e 3 avversari molto tosti