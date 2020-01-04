Challenger Bendigo (ex Canberra): Il Main Draw. Seppi e Sinner teste di serie n.2 e n.3. C’è anche Lorenzo Giustino

Challenger Bendigo CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Parte Alta

(1) Humbert, Ugo vs Bye

Ymer, Elias vs Petrovic, Danilo

(WC) Ebden, Matthew vs Krueger, Mitchell

Bye vs (15) Kudla, Denis

(10) Laaksonen, Henri vs Bye

Otte, Oscar vs Giustino, Lorenzo

King, Darian vs Jung, Jason

Bye vs (6) Munar, Jaume

(3) Sinner, Jannik vs Bye

Ruusuvuori, Emil vs Ramanathan, Ramkumar

Gunneswaran, Prajnesh vs (WC) Kubler, Jason

Bye vs (13) Daniel, Taro

(11) Schnur, Brayden vs Bye

Horansky, Filip vs Bolt, Alex

Rola, Blaz vs Ivashka, Ilya

Bye vs (8) Koepfer, Dominik

Challenger Bendigo CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Parte Bassa

(5) Johnson, Stevevs Bye(WC) Purcell, Maxvs Zhang, ZhizhenVarillas, Juan Pablovs Klahn, BradleyBye vs (12) Gombos, Norbert

(16) Gojowczyk, Peter vs Bye

Sela, Dudi vs Qualifier

Gomez, Emilio vs (WC) Vukic, Aleksandar

Bye vs (4) Kohlschreiber, Philipp

(7) Kwon, Soonwoo vs Bye

Maden, Yannick vs Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo

Qualifier vs Polmans, Marc

Bye vs (9) Giron, Marcos

(14) Donskoy, Evgeny vs Bye

Copil, Marius vs Harris, Andrew

(WC) Santillan, Akira vs Chung, Hyeon

Bye vs (2) Seppi, Andreas