Challenger Bendigo (ex Canberra): Il Main Draw. Seppi e Sinner teste di serie n.2 e n.3. C’è anche Lorenzo Giustino

04/01/2020 08:41 23 commenti
Jannik Sinner classe 2001 e n.78 ATP
Jannik Sinner classe 2001 e n.78 ATP

AUS Challenger Bendigo CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Parte Alta
(1) Humbert, Ugo FRA vs Bye
Ymer, Elias SWE vs Petrovic, Danilo SRB
(WC) Ebden, Matthew AUS vs Krueger, Mitchell USA
Bye vs (15) Kudla, Denis USA

(10) Laaksonen, Henri SUI vs Bye
Otte, Oscar GER vs Giustino, Lorenzo ITA
King, Darian BAR vs Jung, Jason TPE
Bye vs (6) Munar, Jaume ESP

(3) Sinner, Jannik ITA vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN vs Ramanathan, Ramkumar IND
Gunneswaran, Prajnesh IND vs (WC) Kubler, Jason AUS
Bye vs (13) Daniel, Taro JPN

(11) Schnur, Brayden CAN vs Bye
Horansky, Filip SVK vs Bolt, Alex AUS
Rola, Blaz SLO vs Ivashka, Ilya BLR
Bye vs (8) Koepfer, Dominik GER

AUS Challenger Bendigo CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Parte Bassa
(5) Johnson, Steve USA vs Bye
(WC) Purcell, Max AUS vs Zhang, Zhizhen CHN
Varillas, Juan Pablo PER vs Klahn, Bradley USA
Bye vs (12) Gombos, Norbert SVK

(16) Gojowczyk, Peter GER vs Bye
Sela, Dudi ISR vs Qualifier
Gomez, Emilio ECU vs (WC) Vukic, Aleksandar AUS
Bye vs (4) Kohlschreiber, Philipp GER

(7) Kwon, Soonwoo KOR vs Bye
Maden, Yannick GER vs Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo ESP
Qualifier vs Polmans, Marc AUS
Bye vs (9) Giron, Marcos USA

(14) Donskoy, Evgeny RUS vs Bye
Copil, Marius ROU vs Harris, Andrew AUS
(WC) Santillan, Akira AUS vs Chung, Hyeon KOR
Bye vs (2) Seppi, Andreas ITA

23 commenti.

Alan (Guest) 04-01-2020 11:29

Scritto da Cri72
Subito match duri molto bene così va in forma per Melbourne dove strabiliera il MONDO

Io quasi quasi spero che perda male al primo turno degli AO, così si sgonfia tutta questa euforia e pressione attorno a lui e può lavorare piu in pace…

Cri72 (Guest) 04-01-2020 11:26

Subito match duri molto bene così va in forma per Melbourne dove strabiliera il MONDO

Makiri 04-01-2020 11:19

humbert

johnson

sinner
seppi

laaksonen
schnur
kohlscreiber
polmans

miky85 04-01-2020 11:08

Johnson

Sinner

Ymer
Polmans

King
Schnur
Kohlschreiber
Chung

MetalManiacHHH86 04-01-2020 11:06

Kohlschreiber

Sinner

Humbert
Seppi

Munar
Koepfer
Johnson
Giron

Cwatt 04-01-2020 11:05

Sinner

Chung

Humbert
Gojowzcyk

Laaksonen
Bolt
Purcell
Maden

mmarco82 04-01-2020 11:01

Humbert

Seppi

Sinner
Gojowczyk

Laaksonen
Schnur
Gombos
Kwon

Fantumazz 04-01-2020 11:00

Dai Jannik, andiamo a prenderci il primo titolo!

sonia609 04-01-2020 10:55

@ Umberto D (#2489299)

Calma ci sarebbe prima Ruusuvuori

barra de boca 04-01-2020 10:42

Humbert

Johnson

Sinner
Polmans

Munar
Koepher
Kohlschreiber
Seppi

aureliriccardo 04-01-2020 10:23

questo è un atp “200” non un challenger, ma bene così il livello è buono e siamo felici

cataflic (Guest) 04-01-2020 10:17

Scritto da Henry
Subito Chung x Seppi e Ruusuvuori x Sinner.
Per essere tds n.2 e 3 avversari molto tosti

Dei bei test, perchè Ruusuvuori andrà inevitabilmente ben dentro i 100 e Chung non ha bisogno di presentazioni…da sano era praticamente un top10

Djokernole99 04-01-2020 10:07

Primo match complicatissimo per Jannik contro il talento fillandese.. Passato questo scoglio fino a Humbert non dovrebbero esserci problemi

caepit (Guest) 04-01-2020 09:59

(sorry, non riesco ad eliminare questo commento)

rhobs 04-01-2020 09:48

Scritto da Henry
Subito Chung x Seppi e Ruusuvuori x Sinner.
Per essere tds n.2 e 3 avversari molto tosti

battesimo del fuoco per il 2020. ma per JS, per arrivare dove può arrivare, meglio così. sono gli altri che dovranno preoccuparsi, non lui.

Lillo72 04-01-2020 09:47

Sinner ha sulla strada 1l 17esimo e 18esimo entry list…..

Ivan802 (Guest) 04-01-2020 09:44

Ruusuvuori al secondo turno durissima

Umberto D (Guest) 04-01-2020 09:36

Non un sorteggio facile. Daniel Taro è un ostacolo duro.

Lillo72 04-01-2020 09:35

Non il max come sorteggio…

mAlex2 (Guest) 04-01-2020 09:00

Direi tosto come challenger

sponghi 04-01-2020 08:53

JHONSON

HUMBERT

SINNER
GIRON

LAAKSONEN
SCHNUR
KOHLHREIBER
SEPPI

Henry (Guest) 04-01-2020 08:50

Subito Chung x Seppi e Ruusuvuori x Sinner.
Per essere tds n.2 e 3 avversari molto tosti

