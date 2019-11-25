Davis Cup Finals Davis Cup 2019 | Indoor | livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: La situazione di questa settimana- +36 per Andrea Vavassori
25/11/2019 09:41 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (25-11-2019)
8
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2870
Punti
26
Tornei
12
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2290
Punti
24
Tornei
52
Best: 46
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
990
Punti
29
Tornei
71
Best: 16
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
780
Punti
29
Tornei
72
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
776
Punti
27
Tornei
78
Best: 78
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
671
Punti
25
Tornei
84
Best: 79
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
637
Punti
29
Tornei
96
Best: 95
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
586
Punti
28
Tornei
115
Best: 70
▲
1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
482
Punti
25
Tornei
116
Best: 33
▲
4
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
480
Punti
35
Tornei
119
Best: 118
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
473
Punti
30
Tornei
149
Best: 84
--
0
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
361
Punti
24
Tornei
152
Best: 127
▲
1
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
347
Punti
28
Tornei
153
Best: 144
▼
-1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
347
Punti
32
Tornei
183
Best: 178
▼
-1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
283
Punti
27
Tornei
227
Best: 118
--
0
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
217
Punti
27
Tornei
231
Best: 152
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
214
Punti
28
Tornei
242
Best: 144
▼
-30
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
198
Punti
30
Tornei
261
Best: 212
▲
1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
176
Punti
28
Tornei
309
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
130
Punti
19
Tornei
317
Best: 153
▲
6
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
128
Punti
26
Tornei
340
Best: 36
▼
-1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
116
Punti
8
Tornei
343
Best: 312
▲
2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
115
Punti
27
Tornei
348
Best: 270
▲
2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
112
Punti
34
Tornei
361
Best: 361
▲
3
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
106
Punti
25
Tornei
362
Best: 324
▲
36
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
105
Punti
20
Tornei
370
Best: 142
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
102
Punti
22
Tornei
385
Best: 382
▼
-2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
96
Punti
18
Tornei
395
Best: 326
▲
27
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
93
Punti
39
Tornei
405
Best: 391
▲
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
87
Punti
31
Tornei
409
Best: 259
▲
3
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
85
Punti
28
Tornei
415
Best: 404
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
82
Punti
30
Tornei
428
Best: 355
▲
8
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
78
Punti
37
Tornei
460
Best: 393
▲
5
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
68
Punti
25
Tornei
473
Best: 472
▲
18
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
65
Punti
28
Tornei
482
Best: 389
▲
4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
63
Punti
26
Tornei
537
Best: 375
▼
-28
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
49
Punti
17
Tornei
540
Best: 354
▲
2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
48
Punti
20
Tornei
542
Best: 355
▼
-13
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
48
Punti
26
Tornei
555
Best: 301
▲
2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
44
Punti
19
Tornei
571
Best: 571
▲
3
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
42
Punti
22
Tornei
597
Best: 497
▲
10
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
39
Punti
25
Tornei
604
Best: 282
▼
-5
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
38
Punti
31
Tornei
628
Best: 623
▲
4
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
35
Punti
28
Tornei
633
Best: 633
▲
19
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
34
Punti
21
Tornei
645
Best: 489
▲
2
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
33
Punti
29
Tornei
651
Best: 375
▼
-27
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
32
Punti
17
Tornei
665
Best: 397
▲
1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
31
Punti
28
Tornei
669
Best: 462
▲
3
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
30
Punti
17
Tornei
705
Best: 664
▲
37
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
27
Punti
10
Tornei
713
Best: 686
▼
-1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
27
Punti
25
Tornei
729
Best: 704
▼
-1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
25
Punti
21
Tornei
749
Best: 564
▲
3
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
23
Punti
24
Tornei
757
Best: 522
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
762
Best: 455
▼
-32
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
22
Punti
22
Tornei
765
Best: 568
▼
-2
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
22
Punti
27
Tornei
775
Best: 394
▼
-4
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
21
Punti
21
Tornei
777
Best: 159
▼
-3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
6
Tornei
781
Best: 781
▲
94
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
20
Punti
12
Tornei
796
Best: 628
▲
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
19
Punti
16
Tornei
816
Best: 807
▼
-3
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
18
Punti
16
Tornei
817
Best: 797
▼
-16
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
18
Punti
17
Tornei
820
Best: 820
▲
12
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
18
Punti
19
Tornei
855
Best: 715
▼
-18
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
16
Punti
24
Tornei
873
Best: 873
▲
5
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
14
Punti
14
Tornei
890
Best: 890
--
0
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
13
Punti
7
Tornei
899
Best: 899
▲
41
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
13
Tornei
908
Best: 907
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
12
Punti
3
Tornei
918
Best: 918
▲
56
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
12
Punti
14
Tornei
936
Best: 933
▼
-2
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
945
Best: 942
▼
-1
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
13
Tornei
957
Best: 445
▼
-122
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
11
Punti
20
Tornei
964
Best: 204
▼
-8
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
10
Punti
4
Tornei
982
Best: 976
▼
-4
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1012
Best: 465
▼
-4
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1044
Best: 1036
▼
-5
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1064
Best: 1052
▼
-5
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1078
Best: 327
▼
-4
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1084
Best: 1080
▼
-3
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1087
Best: 1087
▲
59
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1097
Best: 299
▼
-5
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1107
Best: 1107
▼
-1
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1120
Best: 1120
▲
2
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
6
Punti
1
Tornei
1148
Best: 1148
▲
3
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1157
Best: 1157
▲
8
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1184
Best: 1168
▲
10
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1211
Best: 1211
▲
8
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1213
Best: 1148
▲
9
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1228
Best: 1198
▲
4
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1236
Best: 1100
▲
7
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1291
Best: 1291
▲
14
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1298
Best: 1223
▲
14
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1298
Best: 763
▲
14
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1374
Best: 1374
▲
10
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1384
Best: 1130
--
0
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1384
Best: 1384
▲
12
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1402
Best: 1402
▲
7
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1409
Best: 873
▼
-104
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1426
Best: 1426
▲
4
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1435
Best: 943
▲
5
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1443
Best: 1443
▲
9
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1443
Best: 1443
▲
9
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1470
Best: 1468
▲
13
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1477
Best: 1477
▲
15
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1477
Best: 1477
▲
15
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1477
Best: 1028
▲
15
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1503
Best: 1503
▲
12
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1505
Best: 1380
▲
14
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1505
Best: 1505
▲
14
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1527
Best: 1523
▲
12
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1540
Best: 1167
▲
13
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1540
Best: 1387
▲
13
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1540
Best: 1540
▲
13
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1568
Best: 1568
▲
4
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1585
Best: 1585
▲
14
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1585
Best: 300
▲
14
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1585
Best: 1585
▲
14
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1585
Best: 901
▲
109
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1680
Best: 1680
▲
14
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1680
Best: 1680
▲
14
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1680
Best: 1119
▲
102
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1680
Best: 1680
▲
14
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1680
Best: 1336
▲
14
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1764
Best: 1764
▲
18
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1764
Best: 1609
▲
18
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1764
Best: 1764
▲
18
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1829
Best: 1829
▲
22
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1864
Best: 1220
▲
51
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1864
Best: 384
▲
24
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1864
Best: 1851
▲
24
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1864
Best: 1854
▲
24
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1914
Best: 1184
▲
23
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1914
Best: 1914
▲
23
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1926
Best: 1926
▲
23
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1938
Best: 1292
▼
-520
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
1
Punti
11
Tornei
1938
Best: 1051
▲
22
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
11
Tornei
TAG: Italiani
1 commento
Se Fabbiano non confermerá il 3turno agli Australian Open crollerá oltre il n150
Fosse rimasto nei 100 sarebbe entrato direttamente nel MD invece cosi dovrá fare le qualificazioni che sono sempre un terno al lotto.
In fatto di programazzazione purtroppo é stato un disastro nella seconda parte di stagione