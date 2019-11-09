Challenger Bratislava 2, Kobe, Knoxville e Montevideo: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali

Igor Gerasimov nella foto
Challenger Bratislava CH | Indoor | e114.800 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [3] Roman Jebavy
/ Igor Zelenay
vs [2] Frederik Nielsen
/ Tim Puetz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [5] Damir Dzumhur vs [Q] Zdenek Kolar (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Dennis Novak vs [9] Egor Gerasimov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Kobe CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Yan Bai / Zhe Li vs [2] Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat
CH Kobe
Yan Bai / Zhe Li
2
0
Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat [2]
6
6
Vincitori: GORANSSON / RUNGKAT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Goransson / Rungkat
0-5 → 0-6
Y. Bai / Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-4 → 0-5
A. Goransson / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
Y. Bai / Li
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Goransson / Rungkat
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Goransson / Rungkat
2-5 → 2-6
Y. Bai / Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-5 → 2-5
A. Goransson / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
Y. Bai / Li
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Goransson / Rungkat
1-2 → 1-3
A. Goransson / Rungkat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Bai / Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Yosuke Watanuki vs Tim Van Rijthoven (non prima ore: 05:30)
CH Kobe
Yosuke Watanuki
6
6
Tim Van Rijthoven
1
2
Vincitore: Y. WATANUKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
T. Van Rijthoven
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Van Rijthoven
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
T. Van Rijthoven
4-0 → 4-1
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
T. Van Rijthoven
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. Shintaro Imai vs [2] Yuichi Sugita
CH Kobe
Shintaro Imai
3
6
1
Yuichi Sugita [2]
6
4
6
Vincitore: Y. SUGITA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Sugita
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
S. Imai
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
S. Imai
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
S. Imai
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
S. Imai
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
S. Imai
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
S. Imai
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
S. Imai
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Imai
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Challenger Knoxville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Semifinali
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Michael Mmoh vs Liam Broady
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Tommy Paul vs [8] Christopher O’Connell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur vs Bradley Klahn / Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Montevideo CH | Terra | $54.160 – Semifinali
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [WC] Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs [3] Federico Delbonis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [5] Jaume Munar vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. Orlando Luz / Rafael Matos vs Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Facundo Bagnis / Andres Molteni vs [2] Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela / Fernando Romboli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit