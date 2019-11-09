Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bratislava 2, Kobe, Knoxville e Montevideo: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali

Igor Gerasimov nella foto
SVK Challenger Bratislava CH | Indoor | e114.800 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [3] Roman Jebavy CZE / Igor Zelenay SVK vs [2] Frederik Nielsen DEN / Tim Puetz GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [5] Damir Dzumhur BIH vs [Q] Zdenek Kolar CZE (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Dennis Novak AUT vs [9] Egor Gerasimov BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



JPN Challenger Kobe CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Yan Bai CHN / Zhe Li CHN vs [2] Andre Goransson SWE / Christopher Rungkat INA

CH Kobe
Yan Bai / Zhe Li
2
0
Andre Goransson / Christopher Rungkat [2]
6
6
Vincitori: GORANSSON / RUNGKAT
2. Yosuke Watanuki JPN vs Tim Van Rijthoven NED (non prima ore: 05:30)

CH Kobe
Yosuke Watanuki
6
6
Tim Van Rijthoven
1
2
Vincitore: Y. WATANUKI
3. Shintaro Imai JPN vs [2] Yuichi Sugita JPN

CH Kobe
Shintaro Imai
3
6
1
Yuichi Sugita [2]
6
4
6
Vincitore: Y. SUGITA
USA Challenger Knoxville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Semifinali

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Michael Mmoh USA vs Liam Broady GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Tommy Paul USA vs [8] Christopher O’Connell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA vs Bradley Klahn USA / Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


URU Challenger Montevideo CH | Terra | $54.160 – Semifinali

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [WC] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs [3] Federico Delbonis ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [5] Jaume Munar ESP vs Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. Orlando Luz BRA / Rafael Matos BRA vs Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Facundo Bagnis ARG / Andres Molteni ARG vs [2] Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX / Fernando Romboli BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare