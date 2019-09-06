Challenger Cassis: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale

Jo Wilfried Tsonga nella foto
Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Lukas Rosol vs [14] Emil Ruusuvuori
CH Cassis
Lukas Rosol [9]
0
6
4
Emil Ruusuvuori [14]•
30
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Rosol
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Rosol
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
L. Rosol
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 2-1
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [11] Dudi Sela vs [15] Aleksandr Nedovyesov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Dmitry Popko vs [5] Mikael Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1/WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs [WC] Rayane Roumane (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Club House – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [1] Sander Arends / David Pel vs Quentin Halys / Tristan Lamasine
CH Cassis
Sander Arends / David Pel [1]
40
3
Quentin Halys / Tristan Lamasine•
0
1
4 palle break Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Halys / Lamasine
2-0 → 2-1
Q. Halys / Lamasine
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Court 9 – Ora italiana: 13:30 (ora locale: 1:30 pm)
1. Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [2] Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
