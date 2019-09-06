Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cassis: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale

Jo Wilfried Tsonga nella foto
Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Lukas Rosol CZE vs [14] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

CH Cassis
Lukas Rosol [9]
0
6
4
Emil Ruusuvuori [14]
30
2
2


2. [11] Dudi Sela ISR vs [15] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [5] Mikael Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1/WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA vs [WC] Rayane Roumane FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court Club House – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [1] Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED vs Quentin Halys FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA

CH Cassis
Sander Arends / David Pel [1]
40
3
Quentin Halys / Tristan Lamasine
0
1
4 palle break Secondo servizio



Court 9 – Ora italiana: 13:30 (ora locale: 1:30 pm)
1. Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [2] Andre Goransson SWE / Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare