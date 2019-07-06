Wimbledon 2019 - Italiani ATP, Copertina

Wimbledon: LIVE gli azzurri impegnati nel Day 6. In campo due azzurri

06/07/2019 10:39 409 commenti
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996 e n.20 del mondo
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996 e n.20 del mondo

GBR Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – 3° Turno

Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
2° INC M. Berrettini ITA vs D. Schwartzman ARG

Slam Wimbledon
M. Berrettini [17]
0
6
4
D. Schwartzman [24]
0
7
4
Mostra dettagli

In caso di vittoria sfiderà agli Ottavi di Finale
L. Pouille FRA vs R. Federer SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


GBR Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – 3° Turno

Court 14 – Ore: 13:30pm
1° INC T. Sandgren USA vs F. Fognini ITA

Slam Wimbledon
T. Sandgren
6
7
6
F. Fognini [12]
3
6
3
Vincitore: T. Sandgren
Mostra dettagli

In caso di vittoria sfiderà agli Ottavi di Finale
S. Querrey USA vs J. Millman AUS

Slam Wimbledon
S. Querrey
7
7
6
J. Millman
6
6
3
Vincitore: S. Querrey
Mostra dettagli

409 commenti.

Mirko (Guest) 06-07-2019 16:37

S.trpppo veloce e troppo regolare per Berrettini

 409
GGG 06-07-2019 16:35

@ Fighter 90 (#2379540)

Secondo me sei uno di quelli che giustificava le sconfitte di Quinzi sostenendo che il Varillas di turno fosse un fenomeno, peccato che poi abbia perso e perso ancora contro quasi ogni avversario.
Fognini spero si rifaccia presto, ma se pensasse davvero di aver perso per merito di Sandgren sarebbe la fine.

 408
Fighter 90 06-07-2019 16:33

Berretto deve diventare molto più pericoloso in risposta..con questo andazzo,Schwartzman gioca in scioltezza..e prima o dopo ti stampa il break, prendendo il largo..

 407
Peppesindo 06-07-2019 16:32

Scritto da deuce

Scritto da Peppesindo

Scritto da Koko

Scritto da ROSARIO SABATINO

Scritto da Italian_Tennis
Ragazzi ma state pur sempre parlando di Sandgren. Ma dai,qui ci ritroviamo al 3 turno slam, con la possibilità di entrare per la prima volta tra i primi 16 di Wimbledon,con l’avversario più basso in ranking rispetto a gli altri, e giustifichiamo. Potrà pur giocare bene Sandgren , ma Fognini è Fognini, se voleva vinceva e stop. Basta sempre con ste giustificazione per favore

CORRETTO

Si ma questo Americano non teme il Fogna ed è sempre sorprendente. Lui può prendersi una bella soddisfazione prima di ricevere il cappotto dal connazionale darwinisticamente più adatto a questo torneo! Fognini va in vacanza e tutti sono contenti!

Fognini in vacanza ci è già andato. Da lunedì inizierà a preparare l’estate che lo vedrà super impegnato. Ha fatto un ottimo Wimbledon ed ha perso da uno che ha giocato meglio di lui, toccando picchi esagerati. Non pensavo potesse perdere, ma ora deve resettare. Tra Umago e Amburgo può ottenere tanti punti, confermare l’attuale classifica è il minimo…..

ma come pensavi che non potesse perdere con Sandgren e poi dici che ha fatto un ottimo Wimbledon? mettiti d’accordo hai le idee un po annebbiate….pensa invece che ha fatto un Wimbledon abbastanza deludente

Il torneo è una cosa, la partita un’altra. Il terzo turno, visti anche i giocatori battuti, è stato un ottimo risultato. Pensavo potesse vincere non vuol dire che è stato un torneo deludente, al contrario, se avesse vinto avrebbe raggiunto un risultato per lui storico. Probabilmente non ero nemmeno a conoscenza del reale valore dell’avversario, perché se Sandgren è questo non vale certamente la posizione 94 del ranking ma un posto tranquillo nei primi 50.

 406
ItalyFirst (Guest) 06-07-2019 16:32

Non e’ vero che Sandgren e’ razzista.
Fognini lo ha fatto bello nero…
Fogna…perche’ hai perso ‘sta partita?
Speriamo che il Berretto salvi la giornata…
Ma secondo voi, il fatto che l’argentino sia di altezza ridotta rispetto al tennista medio, lo aiuta sui rimbalzi bassi della palla su erba?

 405
Fausto cat (Guest) 06-07-2019 16:31

Scritto da Jon
Oggi esce anche berretta e quello che ho detto qualche guorno fa si avvera… grande movimento da challenger e 250 . I tornei veri purtroppo non esistiamo mai e da 40 anni a parte ceck al rolando e fogna a montecarlo. Amara realtà.

Giusto, come al solito gli eroici italioti si squagliano nei tornei che contano.

 404
Gio (Guest) 06-07-2019 16:30

Daje berretto daje

 403
Fighter 90 06-07-2019 16:27

Scritto da Peppesindo

Scritto da Koko

Scritto da ROSARIO SABATINO

Scritto da Italian_Tennis
Ragazzi ma state pur sempre parlando di Sandgren. Ma dai,qui ci ritroviamo al 3 turno slam, con la possibilità di entrare per la prima volta tra i primi 16 di Wimbledon,con l’avversario più basso in ranking rispetto a gli altri, e giustifichiamo. Potrà pur giocare bene Sandgren , ma Fognini è Fognini, se voleva vinceva e stop. Basta sempre con ste giustificazione per favore

CORRETTO

Si ma questo Americano non teme il Fogna ed è sempre sorprendente. Lui può prendersi una bella soddisfazione prima di ricevere il cappotto dal connazionale darwinisticamente più adatto a questo torneo! Fognini va in vacanza e tutti sono contenti!

Fognini in vacanza ci è già andato. Da lunedì inizierà a preparare l’estate che lo vedrà super impegnato. Ha fatto un ottimo Wimbledon ed ha perso da uno che ha giocato meglio di lui, toccando picchi esagerati. Non pensavo potesse perdere, ma ora deve resettare. Tra Umago e Amburgo può ottenere tanti punti, confermare l’attuale classifica è il minimo…..

Esatto..
Ma qua non guardano il livello di tennis espresso da Sandgren..valutano l’americano in base alla classifica..

 402
demorpurgo (Guest) 06-07-2019 16:22

giornata difficile, ma non tropppo sorprendente.
onestamente, l’americano (managgia a lui e alle sue idee) ha giocato molto bene e fabio piu’ o meno come con vesely l’anno scorso.
speriamo intanto che berretto si sciolga. daje

 401
