Wimbledon: LIVE gli azzurri impegnati nel Day 6. In campo due azzurri

Matteo Berrettini classe 1996 e n.20 del mondo
Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – 3° Turno
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
2° INC M. Berrettini vs D. Schwartzman
Slam Wimbledon
M. Berrettini [17]•
0
6
4
D. Schwartzman [24]
0
7
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Schwartzman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
df
30-30
40-30
15-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
ace
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
ace
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-30
15-40
6-5 → 6-6
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
M. Berrettini
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 4-4
M. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
In caso di vittoria sfiderà agli Ottavi di Finale
L. Pouille vs R. Federer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 13:30pm
1° INC T. Sandgren vs F. Fognini
Slam Wimbledon
T. Sandgren
6
7
6
F. Fognini [12]
3
6
3
Vincitore: T. Sandgren
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Sandgren
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
ace
4*-5
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
8-8*
8*-9
ace
9*-9
10-9*
10-10*
10*-11
11*-11
12-11*
12-12*
13*-12
6-6 → 7-6
F. Fognini
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
df
40-A
df
5-5 → 6-5
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
30-30
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Fognini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Sandgren
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
F. Fognini
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
ace
4-3 → 5-3
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Fognini
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
T. Sandgren
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
In caso di vittoria sfiderà agli Ottavi di Finale
S. Querrey vs J. Millman
Slam Wimbledon
S. Querrey
7
7
6
J. Millman
6
6
3
Vincitore: S. Querrey
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Querrey
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Querrey
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
ace
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
ace
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
S. Querrey
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
30-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
df
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
ace
3-1*
4*-1
df
5*-1
ace
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
S. Querrey
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
S.trpppo veloce e troppo regolare per Berrettini
@ Fighter 90 (#2379540)
Secondo me sei uno di quelli che giustificava le sconfitte di Quinzi sostenendo che il Varillas di turno fosse un fenomeno, peccato che poi abbia perso e perso ancora contro quasi ogni avversario.
Fognini spero si rifaccia presto, ma se pensasse davvero di aver perso per merito di Sandgren sarebbe la fine.
Berretto deve diventare molto più pericoloso in risposta..con questo andazzo,Schwartzman gioca in scioltezza..e prima o dopo ti stampa il break, prendendo il largo..
Il torneo è una cosa, la partita un’altra. Il terzo turno, visti anche i giocatori battuti, è stato un ottimo risultato. Pensavo potesse vincere non vuol dire che è stato un torneo deludente, al contrario, se avesse vinto avrebbe raggiunto un risultato per lui storico. Probabilmente non ero nemmeno a conoscenza del reale valore dell’avversario, perché se Sandgren è questo non vale certamente la posizione 94 del ranking ma un posto tranquillo nei primi 50.
Non e’ vero che Sandgren e’ razzista.
Fognini lo ha fatto bello nero…
Fogna…perche’ hai perso ‘sta partita?
Speriamo che il Berretto salvi la giornata…
Ma secondo voi, il fatto che l’argentino sia di altezza ridotta rispetto al tennista medio, lo aiuta sui rimbalzi bassi della palla su erba?
Giusto, come al solito gli eroici italioti si squagliano nei tornei che contano.
Daje berretto daje
Esatto..
Ma qua non guardano il livello di tennis espresso da Sandgren..valutano l’americano in base alla classifica..
giornata difficile, ma non tropppo sorprendente.
onestamente, l’americano (managgia a lui e alle sue idee) ha giocato molto bene e fabio piu’ o meno come con vesely l’anno scorso.
speriamo intanto che berretto si sciolga. daje