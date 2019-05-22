Roland Garros 2019 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: I risultati completi della terza giornata di qualificazione

22/05/2019 18:20 43 commenti
I risultati dal Roland Garros

FRA Roland Garros Qualificazioni – 1° Turno F – 2° Turno M

Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Rebecca Marino CAN vs Tessah Andrianjafitrimo FRA

GS Roland Garros
Rebecca Marino
6
6
7
Tessah Andrianjafitrimo
7
4
5
Vincitore: Rebecca Marino
Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Hugo Gaston FRA

GS Roland Garros
Alexey Vatutin
6
6
Hugo Gaston
1
3
Vincitore: Alexey Vatutin
Steve Darcis BEL vs Corentin Denolly FRA

GS Roland Garros
Steve Darcis
3
6
6
Corentin Denolly
6
1
4
Vincitore: Steve Darcis
Johan Tatlot FRA vs Mikael Ymer SWE

GS Roland Garros
Johan Tatlot
6
6
1
Mikael Ymer [32]
3
7
6
Vincitore: Mikael Ymer
Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Nikola Milojevic SRB

GS Roland Garros
Mathias Bourgue
2
6
7
Nikola Milojevic [21]
6
4
5
Vincitore: Mathias Bourgue
Court 7 – Ore: 10:00
Jil Teichmann SUI vs Katie Swan GBR

GS Roland Garros
Jil Teichmann [2]
4
2
Katie Swan
6
6
Vincitore: Katie Swan
Christina Mchale USA vs Francesca Di lorenzo USA

GS Roland Garros
Christina Mchale [6]
5
6
Francesca Di lorenzo
7
7
Vincitore: Francesca Di lorenzo
Matteo Martineau FRA vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL

GS Roland Garros
Matteo Martineau
0
6
2
Kimmer Coppejans
6
1
6
Vincitore: Kimmer Coppejans
Elliot Benchetrit FRA vs Bjorn Fratangelo USA

GS Roland Garros
Elliot Benchetrit
6
6
Bjorn Fratangelo [20]
3
4
Vincitore: Elliot Benchetrit
Tennys Sandgren USA vs Mats Moraing GER

GS Roland Garros
Tennys Sandgren [1]
6
6
Mats Moraing
2
2
Vincitore: Tennys Sandgren
Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Xiyu Wang CHN vs Danielle Lao USA

GS Roland Garros
Xiyu Wang
6
6
Danielle Lao
1
1
Vincitore: Xiyu Wang
Ekaterine Gorgodze GEO vs Jia-Jing Lu CHN

GS Roland Garros
Ekaterine Gorgodze
6
2
6
Jia-Jing Lu
4
6
2
Vincitore: Ekaterine Gorgodze
Ze Zhang CHN vs Salvatore Caruso ITA

GS Roland Garros
Ze Zhang
2
2
Salvatore Caruso [31]
6
6
Vincitore: Salvatore Caruso
Peter Polansky CAN vs Alexandre Muller FRA

GS Roland Garros
Peter Polansky [14]
2
6
6
Alexandre Muller
6
4
7
Vincitore: Alexandre Muller
Adam Pavlasek CZE vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

GS Roland Garros
Adam Pavlasek
4
6
5
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
1
7
Vincitore: Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Valentini Grammatikopoulou GRE vs Kimberly Birrell AUS

GS Roland Garros
Valentini Grammatikopoulou
6
3
6
Kimberly Birrell
2
6
4
Vincitore: Valentini Grammatikopoulou
Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

GS Roland Garros
Sergiy Stakhovsky [6]
7
6
Uladzimir Ignatik
6
4
Vincitore: Sergiy Stakhovsky
Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Nino Serdarusic CRO

GS Roland Garros
Stefano Travaglia [13]
6
6
Nino Serdarusic
4
4
Vincitore: Stefano Travaglia
Viktor Troicki SRB vs Jason Kubler AUS

GS Roland Garros
Viktor Troicki
6
7
Jason Kubler
1
6
Vincitore: Viktor Troicki
Thiemo De bakker NED vs Go Soeda JPN

GS Roland Garros
Thiemo De bakker
1
6
3
Go Soeda
6
3
6
Vincitore: Go Soeda
Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
En-Shuo Liang TPE vs Elena Rybakina KAZ

GS Roland Garros
En-Shuo Liang
1
2
Elena Rybakina [22]
6
6
Vincitore: Elena Rybakina
Conny Perrin SUI vs Arina Rodionova AUS

GS Roland Garros
Conny Perrin
7
6
Arina Rodionova
5
1
Vincitore: Conny Perrin
Santiago Giraldo COL vs Gianluca Mager ITA

GS Roland Garros
Santiago Giraldo
30
4
7
3
Gianluca Mager [24]
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: Santiago Giraldo
Marcos Giron USA vs Lukas Rosol CZE

GS Roland Garros
Marcos Giron
4
4
Lukas Rosol [19]
6
6
Vincitore: Lukas Rosol
Mirza Basic BIH vs Pedro Martinez ESP

GS Roland Garros
Mirza Basic
2
5
Pedro Martinez [26]
6
7
Vincitore: Pedro Martinez
Court 10 – Ore: 10:00
Robin Anderson USA vs Barbora Krejcikova CZE

GS Roland Garros
Robin Anderson
0
6
2
5
Barbora Krejcikova [17]
0
4
6
1
Vincitore: Robin Anderson
Veronica Cepede royg PAR vs Ana Bogdan ROU

GS Roland Garros
Veronica Cepede royg
5
4
Ana Bogdan [15]
7
6
Vincitore: Ana Bogdan
Guillermo Garcia-lopez ESP vs Pedja Krstin SRB

GS Roland Garros
Guillermo Garcia-lopez [12]
4
6
6
Pedja Krstin
6
3
4
Vincitore: Guillermo Garcia-lopez
Henri Laaksonen SUI vs Facundo Arguello ARG

GS Roland Garros
Henri Laaksonen [4]
4
6
6
Facundo Arguello
6
4
3
Vincitore: Henri Laaksonen
Court 11 – Ore: 10:00
Denisa Allertova CZE vs Kristina Kucova SVK

GS Roland Garros
Denisa Allertova
5
0
Kristina Kucova
7
6
Vincitore: Kristina Kucova
Yannick Maden GER vs Mikael Torpegaard DEN

GS Roland Garros
Yannick Maden [8]
6
4
6
Mikael Torpegaard
4
6
2
Vincitore: Yannick Maden
Matthias Bachinger GER vs Rudolf Molleker GER

GS Roland Garros
Matthias Bachinger [16]
6
3
4
Rudolf Molleker
4
6
6
Vincitore: Rudolf Molleker
Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Yannick Hanfmann GER

GS Roland Garros
Sebastian Ofner [15]
2
1
Yannick Hanfmann
6
6
Vincitore: Yannick Hanfmann
Lucas Miedler AUT vs Attila Balazs HUN

GS Roland Garros
Lucas Miedler
7
6
Attila Balazs
6
3
Vincitore: Lucas Miedler
Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Tamara Korpatsch GER vs Paula Badosa gibert ESP
GS Roland Garros
Tamara Korpatsch
4
7
7
Paula Badosa gibert [18]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Tamara Korpatsch
Joao Domingues POR vs Alejandro Davidovich fokina ESP

GS Roland Garros
Joao Domingues
2
5
Alejandro Davidovich fokina [17]
6
7
Vincitore: Alejandro Davidovich fokina
Dustin Brown GER vs Emilio Gomez ECU

GS Roland Garros
Dustin Brown
6
7
Emilio Gomez
2
5
Vincitore: Dustin Brown
Blaz Rola SLO vs Roberto Quiroz ECU

GS Roland Garros
Blaz Rola
6
6
Roberto Quiroz
2
3
Vincitore: Blaz Rola
Simone Bolelli ITA vs Dominik Koepfer GER

GS Roland Garros
Simone Bolelli
6
3
6
Dominik Koepfer
1
6
3
Vincitore: Simone Bolelli
Court 13 – Ore: 10:00
Heather Watson GBR vs Bibiane Schoofs NED

GS Roland Garros
Heather Watson [5]
6
4
6
Bibiane Schoofs
2
6
4
Vincitore: Heather Watson
Katarina Zavatska UKR vs Beatriz Haddad maia BRA

GS Roland Garros
Katarina Zavatska
30
3
7
2
Beatriz Haddad maia [16]
0
6
5
3
Vincitore: Katarina Zavatska
Gianluigi Quinzi ITA vs Manuel Guinard FRA

GS Roland Garros
Gianluigi Quinzi
3
6
Manuel Guinard
6
7
Vincitore: Manuel Guinard
Enzo Couacaud FRA vs Arthur De greef BEL

GS Roland Garros
Enzo Couacaud
6
6
Arthur De greef
0
3
Vincitore: Enzo Couacaud
Thiago Monteiro BRA vs Antoine Cornut-chauvinc FRA

GS Roland Garros
Thiago Monteiro [7]
6
4
6
Antoine Cornut-chauvinc
3
6
3
Vincitore: Thiago Monteiro
Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
Julia Glushko ISR vs Viktoriya Tomova BUL

GS Roland Garros
Julia Glushko
7
6
Viktoriya Tomova
5
2
Vincitore: Julia Glushko
Varvara Flink RUS vs Giulia Gatto-monticone ITA

GS Roland Garros
Varvara Flink
6
3
Giulia Gatto-monticone
7
6
Vincitore: Giulia Gatto-monticone
Stefano Napolitano ITA vs Oscar Otte GER

GS Roland Garros
Stefano Napolitano
4
1
Oscar Otte [23]
6
6
Vincitore: Oscar Otte
Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Adrian Menendez-maceiras ESP

GS Roland Garros
Daniel Elahi Galan
7
6
7
Adrian Menendez-maceiras
5
7
6
Vincitore: Daniel Elahi Galan
smorzalatutta 22-05-2019 19:03

Bole si esalta ogni volta che scende su questi campi, lanno scorso si qualificoò e fece un gran primo turno con Nadal, forza vecchio leone bulgneis

 43
Giallo Naso (Guest) 22-05-2019 18:53

@ andre84 (#2343019)

Si questo certo, dico a livello di risultati a mio parere non lo si può ritenere un exploit, già arrivare invece a un terzo turno sarebbe diverso, con la possibilità di essere pure ripescata

 42
andre84 22-05-2019 18:37

Scritto da Giallo Naso
@ Atibaiense (#2342767)
Ma ci metterei la firma per tutte in un main draw, purtroppo passare un turno conta poco, ma sicuramente è stato un ottimo inizio. Speriamo bene per i turni successivi

Mah a livello punti non direi proprio, se non mi sbaglio
il 1T dà 2pt WTA, il 2T 20 o 30 pt che equivalgono a una finale 25K o
una semifinale 50K, che sono sempre difficili da ottenere, in più il prize Money che sono diversi soldini per le giocatrici dal 100 in giù.

 41
grandeita (Guest) 22-05-2019 18:30

Il solito Quinzi….purtroppo!

 40
Andrea (Guest) 22-05-2019 17:30

Qualcuno sa quanti punti prende chi vince il secondo turno e quanti punti prende chi entra nel tabellone?

 39
smorzalatutta 22-05-2019 17:29

quinzi si dimostra un giocatore da n. 300 atp, inguardabile, musetti e zeppieri già sono a un livello superiore

 38
Serra (Guest) 22-05-2019 17:24

Davidovich può qualificarsi

 37
Pisquik 22-05-2019 17:13

Ennesima delusione di Gian.. Non ha più voglia di giocare..purtroppo è sempre una sofferenza per noi pochi che ancora crediamo in lui.. Pero purtroppo la verità è questa.. Non ha più voglia di lottare.. La prenda pure come hobby.. Limitarsi a vincere magari qualche ITF o passare 1/2tueni challenger.. E guadagnarsi il gruzzoletto dei primi turni quali slam e via..

 36
Gilgamesh 22-05-2019 17:12

Torna a casa ,Lassie!!

 35
abba (Guest) 22-05-2019 17:08

Tie break giocato da Quinzi in maniera abominevole

 34
abba (Guest) 22-05-2019 17:07

Arna e GQ hanno fatto gioire due tennisti odiosi, veramente non trovo parole

 33
Luigi (Guest) 22-05-2019 16:30

@ tony maneccia (#2342764)

6,99 € eurosport player

 32
Giallo Naso (Guest) 22-05-2019 16:24

@ Atibaiense (#2342767)

Ma ci metterei la firma per tutte in un main draw, purtroppo passare un turno conta poco, ma sicuramente è stato un ottimo inizio. Speriamo bene per i turni successivi

 31
zedarioz 22-05-2019 16:07

Scritto da roberto

Scritto da keope77
Mager discretamente bene fino al 6-5 del secondo set.
Poi ha iniziato a intestardirsi sulle palle corte e a giochicchiare.
In particolare ha perso punti importanti sul 6-5 0-15 (aveva il punto in mano e poteva andare 0-30), e nel tie-break avanti 3-1 e servizio ha giocato molto male un punto fondamentale che l’avrebbe portato sul 4-1.
Partita che si complica, anche se vedo Mager ancora favorito.
Caruso sta andando facile dopo aver iniziato sotto di un break.
Napolitano sta facendo fatica a rimanere aggrappato al servizio, per ora ci sta riuscendo ma Otte sembra avere un po’ più di margine.

Credo Mager sia finito nuovamente vittima dei crampi da tensione nervosa che spesso lo attanagliano.
Ciò spiega la fretta che lo ha preso nelle fasi decisive del secondo set, con connesse scelte tatticamente sbagliate.
Del resto per lui è l’esordio in uno Slam in quali, ci può stare. dovrà trovare il modo di migliorare la gestione di questo aspetto, che sta diventando cruciale per lui.

Onestamente penso abbia un deficit atletico notevole. Sembra veramente deperito e poco resistente alla fatica. Il braccio è fulmiNante, però per il tennis moderno ci vuole molta forza e resistenza e ci deve lavorare. Per i colpi potrebbe giocare anche a livello ATP.

 30
dewey (Guest) 22-05-2019 15:56

Sta perdendo con uno senza rovescio.
Perso un set!
Secondo me sarebbe la sconfitta più brutta di tutta la sua carriera.
Ripeto: Guinard non ha il rovescio.
Tira mozzarelle. Non ce l’ha né difensivo né per tirare vincenti.
Quinzi non può perdere. Avessi un conto scommetterei su GQ.
20€.

 29
grandepaci (Guest) 22-05-2019 15:52

per ora 2 si 2 non peccato per meger

 28
dewey (Guest) 22-05-2019 15:43

Giangi all'alba del settimo game l'avrà capito che deve giocare sempre sul rovescio?

 27
tifoitaliani (Guest) 22-05-2019 15:36

Scritto da Radames
Magerino come un treno!

ma aspetta la fine, c***)!

 26
Atibaiense (Guest) 22-05-2019 15:31

Una piccola considerazione sulle bistrattate donne.
Tutte al secondo turno ad eccezzione della Di Giuseppe che é uscita sciupando un match-point.
Gaz cosa ne dici????
Sei stato tu a gufare la Martina ammettilo!
Già ti vedo (male) a dover giustificare una o più italiane dentro al MD haha
Preparati esperto,
“Tutte le italiane non passano un turno, non vincono set…”
Sei un grande, unico!!!

 25
tony maneccia (Guest) 22-05-2019 15:27

streaming x vedere Quinzi?

 24
Luigi (Guest) 22-05-2019 15:24

@ Radames (#2342580)

Complimenti per la mira

 23
Arnaldo (Guest) 22-05-2019 15:02

Napo invece al contrario…forza fisica ne ha. gli manca un po di tutto il resto…soprattutto a livello mentale. Ha perso da uno che e' notoriamente forte sul veloce..e questo la dice lunga. da Napo mi aspetto poco o nulla. galleggera' 170-220.

 22
Arnaldo (Guest) 22-05-2019 14:59

Scritto da roberto

Scritto da keope77
Mager discretamente bene fino al 6-5 del secondo set.
Poi ha iniziato a intestardirsi sulle palle corte e a giochicchiare.
In particolare ha perso punti importanti sul 6-5 0-15 (aveva il punto in mano e poteva andare 0-30), e nel tie-break avanti 3-1 e servizio ha giocato molto male un punto fondamentale che l’avrebbe portato sul 4-1.
Partita che si complica, anche se vedo Mager ancora favorito.
Caruso sta andando facile dopo aver iniziato sotto di un break.
Napolitano sta facendo fatica a rimanere aggrappato al servizio, per ora ci sta riuscendo ma Otte sembra avere un po’ più di margine.

Credo Mager sia finito nuovamente vittima dei crampi da tensione nervosa che spesso lo attanagliano.
Ciò spiega la fretta che lo ha preso nelle fasi decisive del secondo set, con connesse scelte tatticamente sbagliate.
Del resto per lui è l’esordio in uno Slam in quali, ci può stare. dovrà trovare il modo di migliorare la gestione di questo aspetto, che sta diventando cruciale per lui.

Io ve lo continuo a dire. Ragazzi…Mager gioca un buon tennis…MA E' TROPPO LEGGERINO…..e' leggero…e spesso vengono a mancare le forze fisiche…e poi subentrano i nervi…e addio…..altro xhe TOP 100….

 21
Cogito Ergo Sum (Guest) 22-05-2019 14:57

Scritto da Cogito Ergo Sum
Oh mon pauvre amis, quel immense travail je vous daire….
Inizio di una lettera di D’Annunzio ad un suo amico francese

Per la presentazione di un suo libro

 20
Cogito Ergo Sum (Guest) 22-05-2019 14:55

Oh mon pauvre amis, quel immense travail je vous daire….
Inizio di una lettera di D’Annunzio ad un suo amico francese

 19
Alecon (Guest) 22-05-2019 14:50

Scritto da keope77
Mager discretamente bene fino al 6-5 del secondo set.
Poi ha iniziato a intestardirsi sulle palle corte e a giochicchiare.
In particolare ha perso punti importanti sul 6-5 0-15 (aveva il punto in mano e poteva andare 0-30), e nel tie-break avanti 3-1 e servizio ha giocato molto male un punto fondamentale che l’avrebbe portato sul 4-1.
Partita che si complica, anche se vedo Mager ancora favorito.
Caruso sta andando facile dopo aver iniziato sotto di un break.
Napolitano sta facendo fatica a rimanere aggrappato al servizio, per ora ci sta riuscendo ma Otte sembra avere un po’ più di margine.

Condivido su Mager. Poteva spuntarla in due, invece ha fatto scelte sbagliate nel tie e poi si è rotto nel terzo, contro un avversario dal buonissimo passato, ma decisamente alla sua portata al momento. Purtroppo si perde quella che era una delle migliori carte da giocare in ottica accesso MD.
L’impressione della vigilia purtroppo si sta confermando: tanta quantità ma poco qualità da parte italiana. Le previsioni che ho letto i giorni scorsi erano troppo ottimistiche. Se dai 15 di partenza ne portiamo uno e due in MD sarà un successone.

 18
Fabio 1978 (Guest) 22-05-2019 14:48

Sul campo dove dovrà giocare Quinzi credo che stiano giocando da 2 gg. Non finiscono mai. Ahah

 17
roberto (Guest) 22-05-2019 14:38

Scritto da keope77
Mager discretamente bene fino al 6-5 del secondo set.
Poi ha iniziato a intestardirsi sulle palle corte e a giochicchiare.
In particolare ha perso punti importanti sul 6-5 0-15 (aveva il punto in mano e poteva andare 0-30), e nel tie-break avanti 3-1 e servizio ha giocato molto male un punto fondamentale che l’avrebbe portato sul 4-1.
Partita che si complica, anche se vedo Mager ancora favorito.
Caruso sta andando facile dopo aver iniziato sotto di un break.
Napolitano sta facendo fatica a rimanere aggrappato al servizio, per ora ci sta riuscendo ma Otte sembra avere un po’ più di margine.

Credo Mager sia finito nuovamente vittima dei crampi da tensione nervosa che spesso lo attanagliano.

Ciò spiega la fretta che lo ha preso nelle fasi decisive del secondo set, con connesse scelte tatticamente sbagliate.

Del resto per lui è l’esordio in uno Slam in quali, ci può stare. dovrà trovare il modo di migliorare la gestione di questo aspetto, che sta diventando cruciale per lui.

 16
Sottile 22-05-2019 14:32

Scritto da Monticone: il gatto di Giulia
Naturalizzare la Marino e la Di lorenzo no eh?

Questo volevo scrivere, anche se sarò ripetitivo. Tanto negli USA ne avrà almeno una decina davanti.
Buonanotte a quei sapientoni lungimiranti della FIT…..

 15
keope77 (Guest) 22-05-2019 14:18

Mager discretamente bene fino al 6-5 del secondo set.
Poi ha iniziato a intestardirsi sulle palle corte e a giochicchiare.
In particolare ha perso punti importanti sul 6-5 0-15 (aveva il punto in mano e poteva andare 0-30), e nel tie-break avanti 3-1 e servizio ha giocato molto male un punto fondamentale che l’avrebbe portato sul 4-1.
Partita che si complica, anche se vedo Mager ancora favorito.
Caruso sta andando facile dopo aver iniziato sotto di un break.
Napolitano sta facendo fatica a rimanere aggrappato al servizio, per ora ci sta riuscendo ma Otte sembra avere un po’ più di margine.

 14
pablox (Guest) 22-05-2019 14:14

Gatto Monticone ha vinto !

 13
pablox (Guest) 22-05-2019 14:13

Bella vittoria di Katie Swan sulla Teichman

 12
Rafworld (Guest) 22-05-2019 13:57

Oggi per i francesi giornata molto complicata. Potrebbero perdere tutti

 11
Monticone: il gatto di Giulia (Guest) 22-05-2019 13:44

Naturalizzare la Marino e la Di lorenzo no eh?

 10
Simone (Guest) 22-05-2019 13:42

Scritto da Radames
Naturalizzate la Di Lorenzo!

In effetti è gia italiana quindi non ci sarebbe bisogno di naturalizzarla

 9
Radames 22-05-2019 13:30

Magerino come un treno!

 8
pastaldente 22-05-2019 13:30

McHale avanti 5-0 al tie break lo va a perdere 6-8 LOL 😆

 7
Conquinzi (Guest) 22-05-2019 13:20

La gattona graffia molto bene

 6
Cogito Ergo Sum (Guest) 22-05-2019 12:47

Scritto da Cogito Ergo Sum
Molto molto molto (aspetto a mettere dopo bene o male a seconda di quello che capita…)

Oh, il bilico tra bene o male dopo il molto molto molto, è perfettamente spiegato dal match della Gatto!

 5
Radames 22-05-2019 11:49

Naturalizzate la Di Lorenzo!

 4
Luca Martin (Guest) 22-05-2019 11:45

Devo ammettere in tutta sincerità, che di tutta questa lista di giocatori e giocatrici, ne conosco veramente pochi!

 3
IlCera (Guest) 22-05-2019 11:37

Nella situazione di crisi del tennis femminile odierna, naturalizziamo la Marino o la Andrianjafitrimo? Io dico la seconda, nettamente più giovane, bella, forte ed intelligente….
Ah !!! Mannaggia, no! E’ franco-africana…. avevo dimenticato che siamo in guerra con entrambi.

 2
Cogito Ergo Sum (Guest) 22-05-2019 11:29

Molto molto molto (aspetto a mettere dopo bene o male a seconda di quello che capita…)

 1
