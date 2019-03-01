Circuito Atp ATP, Copertina

ATP Sao Paulo: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale

01/03/2019 15:22 Nessun commento
Felix Auger-Aliassime nella foto
BRA ATP Sao Paulo 250 | Indoor | $550.145 – Quarti di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [4] Leonardo Mayer ARG vs Christian Garin CHI

ATP Sao Paulo
Leonardo Mayer [4]
6
4
4
Christian Garin
4
6
6
Vincitore: C. GARIN
2. Casper Ruud NOR vs Hugo Dellien BOL

ATP Sao Paulo
Casper Ruud
0
6
0
Hugo Dellien
0
1
0
3. Marco Trungelliti ARG vs [3] Guido Pella ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Laslo Djere SRB (non prima ore: 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Luke Bambridge GBR / Jonny O’Mara GBR vs [WC] Thomaz Bellucci BRA / Rogerio Dutra Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 21:30 (ora locale: 5:30 pm)
1. Federico Delbonis ARG / Maximo Gonzalez ARG vs [3] Roman Jebavy CZE / Andres Molteni ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

