ATP Sao Paulo: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale

Felix Auger-Aliassime nella foto
ATP Sao Paulo 250 | Indoor | $550.145 – Quarti di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [4] Leonardo Mayer vs Christian Garin
ATP Sao Paulo
Leonardo Mayer [4]
6
4
4
Christian Garin
4
6
6
Vincitore: C. GARIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Garin
15-0
ace
15-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
L. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
L. Mayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 1-2
C. Garin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Mayer
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
L. Mayer
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
2-4 → 3-4
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
L. Mayer
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Garin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
L. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. Casper Ruud vs Hugo Dellien
ATP Sao Paulo
Casper Ruud
0
6
0
Hugo Dellien•
0
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. Marco Trungelliti vs [3] Guido Pella
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Laslo Djere (non prima ore: 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [4] Luke Bambridge / Jonny O’Mara vs [WC] Thomaz Bellucci / Rogerio Dutra Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 21:30 (ora locale: 5:30 pm)
1. Federico Delbonis / Maximo Gonzalez vs [3] Roman Jebavy / Andres Molteni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
