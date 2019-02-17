Italiani in Campo ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

Italiani in Campo (ATP-Challenger-WTA): 17 Febbraio 2019

17/02/2019 00:35 Nessun commento
Marco Cecchinato, classe 1992 e n. 18 ATP
ARE WTA Premier Dubai – Hard
1T Jorovic SRB – Errani ITA (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 09:00



ARG ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Terra
F Cecchinato ITA – Schwartzman ARG (0-1) da defimire


FRA ATP 250 Marsiglia – Indoor
1TQ Muller FRA – Bolelli ITA (0-0) ore 10:00


HUN WTA International Budapest – Indoor
1TQ Paolini ITA – Perrin SUI (1-1) ore 15:00



FRA Challenger Cherbourg – Indoor
F Barranco Cosano/Brancaccio ESP ITA – Galloway/Lammons USA USA (0-0) ore 14:00

