Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Dallas: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1

04/02/2019 13:56 1 commento
Filip Peliwo nella foto
Filip Peliwo nella foto

USA Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $135.400 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Hamilton Family Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 AM)
1. [2/ITF] Gijs Brouwer NED vs [WC] Martin Redlicki USA

CH Dallas
Gijs Brouwer [2]
0
6
2
Martin Redlicki
0
3
2
Mostra dettagli

2. Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs [WC] Harrison Adams USA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] William Blumberg USA vs Vincent Millot FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Evan King USA vs Evan Song USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Jared Hiltzik USA vs Kaichi Uchida JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [ITF] Jelle Sels NED vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA (non prima ore: 02:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Jan Choinski GBR vs [WC] Evan Zhu USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 AM)
1. [1/ITF] Emilio Gomez ECU vs [Alt] Maxime Cressy USA
CH Dallas
Emilio Gomez [1]
15
3
0
Maxime Cressy
15
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [ITF] Joao Souza BRA vs Liam Broady GBR (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Mario Vilella Martinez ESP vs Alexander Sarkissian USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Filip Peliwo CAN vs [ITF] Matias Franco Descotte ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Michael Redlicki USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Dennis Novikov USA vs Ante Pavic CRO (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

1 commento

Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 04-02-2019 17:07

Cosa fara’ Cressy vince anche questo? :-))

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!