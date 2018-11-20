Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Pune: Entry list. Sonego e Lorenzi fuori di pochi posti

20/11/2018 11:31 4 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
ATP 250 Pune Inizio torneo: 31/12/2018 | Ultimo agg.: 20/11/2018 11:30

Main Draw (cut off: 102 - Data entry list: 19/11/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 6. Anderson
  • 7. Cilic
  • 25. Chung
  • 30. Simon
  • 45. Jaziri
  • 52. Paire
  • 73. Carballes
  • 75. Munar
  • 83. Andujar
  • 87. Hurkacz
  • 89. Vesely
  • 90. Darcis*pr
  • 91. Ivashka
  • 92. Istomin
  • 93. Djere
  • 95. Gulbis
  • 96. Granollers
  • 97. Donskoy
  • 99. Karlovic
  • 101. Albot
  • 102. Mmoh

Alternates

  • 1. Sousa (103)
  • 2. Sonego (106)
  • 3. Auger-Aliassi (107)
  • 4. Lorenzi (108)
  • 5. Ruud (110)
  • 6. Lacko (112)
  • 7. Monteiro (114)
  • 8. Bemelmans (115)
  • 9. Gunneswaran (117)
  • 10. Londero (119)
4 commenti

andre (Guest) 20-11-2018 15:31

@ marco65 (#2231744)

Cos’è la shadow entry list?

 4
marco65 20-11-2018 14:09

Da notare come sia stata adottata la shadow entry list…che vede peggiorare le posizioni di Humbert e Gunneswaran

 3
Henry (Guest) 20-11-2018 13:57

Se ci vanno entrano tt e due

 2
nico 20-11-2018 13:13

Ivo mio immortale

 1
+1: Lollo99