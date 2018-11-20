Challenger Pune CH | Cemento | $50.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Pune: Entry list. Sonego e Lorenzi fuori di pochi posti
20/11/2018 11:31 4 commenti
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)ATP 250 Pune Inizio torneo: 31/12/2018 | Ultimo agg.: 20/11/2018 11:30
Main Draw (cut off: 102 - Data entry list: 19/11/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 6. Anderson
- 7. Cilic
- 25. Chung
- 30. Simon
- 45. Jaziri
- 52. Paire
- 73. Carballes
- 75. Munar
- 83. Andujar
- 87. Hurkacz
- 89. Vesely
- 90. Darcis*pr
- 91. Ivashka
- 92. Istomin
- 93. Djere
- 95. Gulbis
- 96. Granollers
- 97. Donskoy
- 99. Karlovic
- 101. Albot
- 102. Mmoh
Alternates
- 1. Sousa (103)
- 2. Sonego (106)
- 3. Auger-Aliassi (107)
- 4. Lorenzi (108)
- 5. Ruud (110)
- 6. Lacko (112)
- 7. Monteiro (114)
- 8. Bemelmans (115)
- 9. Gunneswaran (117)
- 10. Londero (119)
-
-
