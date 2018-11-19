Challenger Pune: LIVE i risultati del Day 1. Francesco Vilardo supera le qualificazioni

Francesco Vilardo - Foto Panunzio
(1) Albot, Radu vs Nagal, Sumit
Banes, Maverick vs (Q) Vilardo, Francesco
(WC) Mukund, Sasi Kumar vs (SE) Myneni, Saketh
Ilkel, Cem vs (6) Clarke, Jay
(4) Gunneswaran, Prajnesh vs Yang, Tsung-Hua
Altamirano, Collin vs (Q) Gerch, Lucas
Petrovic, Danilo vs (Q) Patael, Ben
Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs (5) Polmans, Marc
(8) Ward, James vs Purcell, Max
Griekspoor, Scott vs (Q) Fanselow, Sebastian
Masur, Daniel vs Sels, Jelle
(WC) Sureshkumar, Manish vs (3) Ymer, Elias
(7) Martin, Andrej vs (Alt) Kuhn, Nicola
(LL) Hassan, Benjamin vs Ferreira Silva, Frederico
Schnur, Brayden vs (WC) Goveas, Aryan
(WC) Kadhe, Arjun vs (2) Ramanathan, Ramkumar
Challenger Pune CH | Cemento | $50.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Center Court – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Danylo Kalenichenko vs Francesco Vilardo
CH Pune
Danylo Kalenichenko
3
7
5
Francesco Vilardo
6
5
7
Vincitore: F. VILARDO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Kalenichenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Kalenichenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
D. Kalenichenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
D. Kalenichenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
D. Kalenichenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
D. Kalenichenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Kalenichenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Kalenichenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Kalenichenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Kalenichenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
2. Brayden Schnur vs [WC] Aryan Goveas (non prima ore: 09:00)
CH Pune
Brayden Schnur
6
6
Aryan Goveas
3
4
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
A. Goveas
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
5-3 → 5-4
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
A. Goveas
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
A. Goveas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Goveas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Schnur
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
A. Goveas
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Goveas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
A. Goveas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
B. Schnur
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Goveas
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Goveas
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 1-1
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Manish Sureshkumar vs [3] Elias Ymer
CH Pune
Manish Sureshkumar
4
1
Elias Ymer [3]
6
6
Vincitore: E. YMER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. [8] James Ward vs Max Purcell (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH Pune
James Ward [8]
4
4
Max Purcell
6
6
Vincitore: M. PURCELL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-5 → 4-6
J. Ward
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Purcell
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Ward
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Purcell
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Ward
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-3 → 1-3
5. Sanjar Fayziev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan
CH Pune
Sanjar Fayziev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
40
6
0
N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan [2]•
30
2
0
2 palle break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Fayziev / Nedovyesov
5-2 → 6-2
N. Balaji / Vardhan
5-1 → 5-2
S. Fayziev / Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Fayziev / Nedovyesov
2-1 → 3-1
N. Balaji / Vardhan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Fayziev / Nedovyesov
0-1 → 1-1
N. Balaji / Vardhan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Ben Patael vs [8] Viktor Durasovic
CH Pune
Ben Patael
4
6
6
Viktor Durasovic [8]
6
3
4
Vincitore: B. PATAEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Durasovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
B. Patael
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
V. Durasovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
V. Durasovic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
V. Durasovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
V. Durasovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
V. Durasovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
B. Patael
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
V. Durasovic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Patael
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
V. Durasovic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
B. Patael
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
V. Durasovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
B. Patael
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
V. Durasovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
B. Patael
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Durasovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. Daniel Masur vs Jelle Sels (non prima ore: 09:00)
CH Pune
Daniel Masur
6
6
Jelle Sels
4
4
Vincitore: D. MASUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
J. Sels
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Sels
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
D. Masur
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
J. Sels
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sels
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Masur
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
J. Sels
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Sels
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
J. Sels
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
3. Cem Ilkel vs [6] Jay Clarke
CH Pune
Cem Ilkel
3
7
2
Jay Clarke [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
C. Ilkel
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
df
3*-0
4*-0
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
df
6-6 → 7-6
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
C. Ilkel
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
C. Ilkel
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 4-1
J. Clarke
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Ilkel
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
4. N Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs [WC] Aryan Goveas / Dhruv Sunish (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH Pune
N Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramkumar Ramanathan
0
4
Aryan Goveas / Dhruv Sunish•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Goveas / Sunish
3-2 → 3-3
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Goveas / Sunish
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramanathan
1-1 → 2-1
A. Goveas / Sunish
1-0 → 1-1
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramanathan
0-0 → 1-0
5. [3] Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Tsung-Hua Yang vs Scott Griekspoor / Jelle Sels
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Lucas Gerch
vs [5] Benjamin Hassan
CH Pune
Lucas Gerch
6
6
Benjamin Hassan [5]
4
0
Vincitore: L. GERCH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Hassan
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
B. Hassan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
L. Gerch
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
ace
2-0 → 3-0
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Hassan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
L. Gerch
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
5-3 → 5-4
B. Hassan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
B. Hassan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Gerch
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
B. Hassan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. [7] Andrej Martin vs [Alt] Nicola Kuhn (non prima ore: 09:00)
CH Pune
Andrej Martin [7]
2
3
Nicola Kuhn
6
6
Vincitore: N. KUHN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Martin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
N. Kuhn
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Martin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
N. Kuhn
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
A. Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
N. Kuhn
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
N. Kuhn
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Martin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
3. Arjun Kadhe / Saketh Myneni vs [WC] Parikshit Somani / Dhakshineswar Suresh (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH Pune
Arjun Kadhe / Saketh Myneni
6
6
Parikshit Somani / Dhakshineswar Suresh
1
1
Vincitori: KADHE / MYNENI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kadhe / Myneni
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
P. Somani / Suresh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
df
4-1 → 5-1
A. Kadhe / Myneni
3-1 → 4-1
P. Somani / Suresh
3-0 → 3-1
A. Kadhe / Myneni
2-0 → 3-0
P. Somani / Suresh
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
A. Kadhe / Myneni
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Somani / Suresh
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
A. Kadhe / Myneni
4-1 → 5-1
P. Somani / Suresh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Kadhe / Myneni
2-1 → 3-1
P. Somani / Suresh
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kadhe / Myneni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
P. Somani / Suresh
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Mick Lescure vs [6] Sebastian Fanselow
CH Pune
Mick Lescure
4
7
2
Sebastian Fanselow [6]
6
5
6
Vincitore: S. FANSELOW
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
M. Lescure
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
M. Lescure
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Lescure
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Fanselow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Lescure
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Lescure
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Fanselow
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Lescure
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
M. Lescure
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Lescure
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Lescure
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Lescure
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
8 commenti
mitico
Bravissimo Vilardo! Apprezzo molto i giocatori che non temono di affrontare lunghe trasferte per giocare le qualificazioni, con il rischio di rimanere a bocca asciutta in termini di punti e soldi vinti
Bravissimo Francesco ma quanta fatica.
Bravo, di nuovo vittoria al terzo set !! Mi unisco ai complimenti fatti da Fabio, bel rovescio giocato anche in back, ma non solo, giocatore completo che riesce con la varietà di gioco a cercare la soluzione giusta. Manca un po’ di spinta e velocità di palla e nel terzo avrebbe potuto portarsi più facilmente in vantaggio, se non avesse sbagliato qualcosa di troppo con il diritto…comunque solo complimenti, bravo Francesco.
Bravo Francesco…visto ultimi games…bel gioco e scelte tattiche giuste…vittoria importante
Peccato ha giocato male gli ultimi due turni di servizio del secondo set. Al primo ha salvato due palle break, al secondo invece è riuscito a salvarne solo una. Dai non mollare che la puoi vincere Francesco
Che bel rovescio ad una mano che ha Vilardo. Bisogna lavorarci su questo ragazzo e potrà dare soddisfazioni
Forza Francesco