Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pune: LIVE i risultati del Day 1. Francesco Vilardo supera le qualificazioni

19/11/2018 11:14 8 commenti
Francesco Vilardo - Foto Panunzio
Francesco Vilardo - Foto Panunzio

(1) Albot, Radu MDA vs Nagal, Sumit IND
Banes, Maverick AUS vs (Q) Vilardo, Francesco ITA
(WC) Mukund, Sasi Kumar IND vs (SE) Myneni, Saketh IND
Ilkel, Cem TUR vs (6) Clarke, Jay GBR

(4) Gunneswaran, Prajnesh IND vs Yang, Tsung-Hua TPE
Altamirano, Collin USA vs (Q) Gerch, Lucas GER
Petrovic, Danilo SRB vs (Q) Patael, Ben ISR
Nedovyesov, Aleksandr KAZ vs (5) Polmans, Marc AUS

(8) Ward, James GBR vs Purcell, Max AUS
Griekspoor, Scott NED vs (Q) Fanselow, Sebastian GER
Masur, Daniel GER vs Sels, Jelle NED
(WC) Sureshkumar, Manish IND vs (3) Ymer, Elias SWE

(7) Martin, Andrej SVK vs (Alt) Kuhn, Nicola ESP
(LL) Hassan, Benjamin GER vs Ferreira Silva, Frederico POR
Schnur, Brayden CAN vs (WC) Goveas, Aryan IND
(WC) Kadhe, Arjun IND vs (2) Ramanathan, Ramkumar IND

IND Challenger Pune CH | Cemento | $50.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Danylo Kalenichenko UKR vs Francesco Vilardo ITA

CH Pune
Danylo Kalenichenko
3
7
5
Francesco Vilardo
6
5
7
Vincitore: F. VILARDO
2. Brayden Schnur CAN vs [WC] Aryan Goveas IND (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Pune
Brayden Schnur
6
6
Aryan Goveas
3
4
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
3. [WC] Manish Sureshkumar IND vs [3] Elias Ymer SWE

CH Pune
Manish Sureshkumar
4
1
Elias Ymer [3]
6
6
Vincitore: E. YMER
4. [8] James Ward GBR vs Max Purcell AUS (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Pune
James Ward [8]
4
4
Max Purcell
6
6
Vincitore: M. PURCELL
5. Sanjar Fayziev UZB / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Vishnu Vardhan IND

CH Pune
Sanjar Fayziev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
40
6
0
N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan [2]
30
2
0
2 palle break
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Ben Patael ISR vs [8] Viktor Durasovic NOR

CH Pune
Ben Patael
4
6
6
Viktor Durasovic [8]
6
3
4
Vincitore: B. PATAEL
2. Daniel Masur GER vs Jelle Sels NED (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Pune
Daniel Masur
6
6
Jelle Sels
4
4
Vincitore: D. MASUR
3. Cem Ilkel TUR vs [6] Jay Clarke GBR

CH Pune
Cem Ilkel
3
7
2
Jay Clarke [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
4. N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs [WC] Aryan Goveas IND / Dhruv Sunish IND (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Pune
N Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramkumar Ramanathan
0
4
Aryan Goveas / Dhruv Sunish
0
3
5. [3] Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Tsung-Hua Yang TPE vs Scott Griekspoor NED / Jelle Sels NED

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Lucas Gerch GER vs [5] Benjamin Hassan GER
CH Pune
Lucas Gerch
6
6
Benjamin Hassan [5]
4
0
Vincitore: L. GERCH
2. [7] Andrej Martin SVK vs [Alt] Nicola Kuhn ESP (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Pune
Andrej Martin [7]
2
3
Nicola Kuhn
6
6
Vincitore: N. KUHN
3. Arjun Kadhe IND / Saketh Myneni IND vs [WC] Parikshit Somani IND / Dhakshineswar Suresh IND (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH Pune
Arjun Kadhe / Saketh Myneni
6
6
Parikshit Somani / Dhakshineswar Suresh
1
1
Vincitori: KADHE / MYNENI
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Mick Lescure FRA vs [6] Sebastian Fanselow GER

CH Pune
Mick Lescure
4
7
2
Sebastian Fanselow [6]
6
5
6
Vincitore: S. FANSELOW
8 commenti

grandepaci (Guest) 19-11-2018 13:42

mitico

 8
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dad (Guest) 19-11-2018 13:19

Bravissimo Vilardo! Apprezzo molto i giocatori che non temono di affrontare lunghe trasferte per giocare le qualificazioni, con il rischio di rimanere a bocca asciutta in termini di punti e soldi vinti

 7
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Napol ti amo, Marcus91
Fabio1978 (Guest) 19-11-2018 10:26

Bravissimo Francesco ma quanta fatica.

 6
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mice (Guest) 19-11-2018 10:16

Bravo, di nuovo vittoria al terzo set !! Mi unisco ai complimenti fatti da Fabio, bel rovescio giocato anche in back, ma non solo, giocatore completo che riesce con la varietà di gioco a cercare la soluzione giusta. Manca un po’ di spinta e velocità di palla e nel terzo avrebbe potuto portarsi più facilmente in vantaggio, se non avesse sbagliato qualcosa di troppo con il diritto…comunque solo complimenti, bravo Francesco.

 5
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Paky 71 (Guest) 19-11-2018 10:07

Bravo Francesco…visto ultimi games…bel gioco e scelte tattiche giuste…vittoria importante

 4
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabio1978 (Guest) 19-11-2018 09:10

Peccato ha giocato male gli ultimi due turni di servizio del secondo set. Al primo ha salvato due palle break, al secondo invece è riuscito a salvarne solo una. Dai non mollare che la puoi vincere Francesco

 3
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabio1978 (Guest) 19-11-2018 08:50

Che bel rovescio ad una mano che ha Vilardo. Bisogna lavorarci su questo ragazzo e potrà dare soddisfazioni

 2
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabio1978 (Guest) 19-11-2018 08:22

Forza Francesco

 1
Replica
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!