Challenger Pune: LIVE i risultati del Day 1. Francesco Vilardo supera le qualificazioni

(1) Albot, Radu vs Nagal, Sumit

Banes, Maverick vs (Q) Vilardo, Francesco

(WC) Mukund, Sasi Kumar vs (SE) Myneni, Saketh

Ilkel, Cem vs (6) Clarke, Jay

(4) Gunneswaran, Prajnesh vs Yang, Tsung-Hua

Altamirano, Collin vs (Q) Gerch, Lucas

Petrovic, Danilo vs (Q) Patael, Ben

Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs (5) Polmans, Marc

(8) Ward, James vs Purcell, Max

Griekspoor, Scott vs (Q) Fanselow, Sebastian

Masur, Daniel vs Sels, Jelle

(WC) Sureshkumar, Manish vs (3) Ymer, Elias

(7) Martin, Andrej vs (Alt) Kuhn, Nicola

(LL) Hassan, Benjamin vs Ferreira Silva, Frederico

Schnur, Brayden vs (WC) Goveas, Aryan

(WC) Kadhe, Arjun vs (2) Ramanathan, Ramkumar

Challenger Pune CH | Cemento | $50.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. Danylo Kalenichenko vs Francesco Vilardo



CH Pune Danylo Kalenichenko Danylo Kalenichenko 3 7 5 Francesco Vilardo Francesco Vilardo 6 5 7 Vincitore: F. VILARDO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 F. Vilardo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 D. Kalenichenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 F. Vilardo 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 F. Vilardo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 F. Vilardo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 F. Vilardo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Vilardo 0-15 15-15 30-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 F. Vilardo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 D. Kalenichenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 F. Vilardo 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 D. Kalenichenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 F. Vilardo 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 D. Kalenichenko 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 F. Vilardo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 D. Kalenichenko 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 F. Vilardo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 F. Vilardo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 F. Vilardo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 F. Vilardo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 30-15 ace 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 F. Vilardo 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 D. Kalenichenko 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 F. Vilardo 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 D. Kalenichenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 F. Vilardo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. Brayden Schnur vs [WC] Aryan Goveas (non prima ore: 09:00)



CH Pune Brayden Schnur Brayden Schnur 6 6 Aryan Goveas Aryan Goveas 3 4 Vincitore: B. SCHNUR Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 A. Goveas 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-3 → 5-4 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Goveas 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 B. Schnur 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 4-2 A. Goveas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Goveas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 B. Schnur 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Goveas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Goveas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 4-3 → 5-3 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Goveas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 B. Schnur 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Goveas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 A. Goveas 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

3. [WC] Manish Sureshkumar vs [3] Elias Ymer



CH Pune Manish Sureshkumar Manish Sureshkumar 4 1 Elias Ymer [3] Elias Ymer [3] 6 6 Vincitore: E. YMER Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 M. Sureshkumar 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 1-5 E. Ymer 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-4 → 0-5 M. Sureshkumar 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-3 → 0-4 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 M. Sureshkumar 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 E. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Sureshkumar 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-5 → 4-6 E. Ymer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 M. Sureshkumar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 M. Sureshkumar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Sureshkumar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 E. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Sureshkumar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 E. Ymer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

4. [8] James Ward vs Max Purcell (non prima ore: 12:30)



CH Pune James Ward [8] James Ward [8] 4 4 Max Purcell Max Purcell 6 6 Vincitore: M. PURCELL Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-5 → 4-6 J. Ward 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 M. Purcell 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 3-4 → 3-5 J. Ward 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Ward 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 1-0 → 1-1 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Purcell 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 J. Ward 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J. Ward 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 J. Ward 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-3 → 1-3 J. Ward 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 0-1 → 0-2 J. Ward 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

5. Sanjar Fayziev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan



CH Pune Sanjar Fayziev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov Sanjar Fayziev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov 40 6 0 N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan [2] • N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan [2] 30 2 0 2 palle break Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 N. Balaji / Vardhan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 S. Fayziev / Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 N. Balaji / Vardhan 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 S. Fayziev / Nedovyesov 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 N. Balaji / Vardhan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 S. Fayziev / Nedovyesov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 N. Balaji / Vardhan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Fayziev / Nedovyesov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 N. Balaji / Vardhan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. Ben Patael vs [8] Viktor Durasovic



CH Pune Ben Patael Ben Patael 4 6 6 Viktor Durasovic [8] Viktor Durasovic [8] 6 3 4 Vincitore: B. PATAEL Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 B. Patael 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 V. Durasovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 B. Patael 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 V. Durasovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 B. Patael 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 V. Durasovic 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 B. Patael 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 V. Durasovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 B. Patael 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 V. Durasovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 B. Patael 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 df A-40 5-3 → 6-3 V. Durasovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 B. Patael 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 4-2 → 5-2 V. Durasovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 B. Patael 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 V. Durasovic 15-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 B. Patael 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 V. Durasovic 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 B. Patael 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 V. Durasovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 B. Patael 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-5 → 4-5 V. Durasovic 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 B. Patael 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 V. Durasovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 2-4 B. Patael 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 2-3 V. Durasovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-2 → 1-3 B. Patael 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 V. Durasovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 1-0 → 1-1 B. Patael 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

2. Daniel Masur vs Jelle Sels (non prima ore: 09:00)



CH Pune Daniel Masur Daniel Masur 6 6 Jelle Sels Jelle Sels 4 4 Vincitore: D. MASUR Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 J. Sels 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 J. Sels 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 ace 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 D. Masur 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 J. Sels 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 J. Sels 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 J. Sels 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 6-4 J. Sels 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 D. Masur 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 df 4-3 → 4-4 J. Sels 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 J. Sels 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 D. Masur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 J. Sels 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Sels 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

3. Cem Ilkel vs [6] Jay Clarke



CH Pune Cem Ilkel Cem Ilkel 3 7 2 Jay Clarke [6] Jay Clarke [6] 6 6 6 Vincitore: J. CLARKE Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 C. Ilkel 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 2-5 → 2-6 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-4 → 2-5 C. Ilkel 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 C. Ilkel 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 C. Ilkel 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* df 3*-0 4*-0 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 6-3* df 6-6 → 7-6 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 C. Ilkel 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 C. Ilkel 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-3 → 4-4 C. Ilkel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-1 → 4-2 C. Ilkel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-1 → 4-1 J. Clarke 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 C. Ilkel 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 C. Ilkel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 C. Ilkel 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-5 → 3-5 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 C. Ilkel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 C. Ilkel 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 C. Ilkel 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

4. N Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs [WC] Aryan Goveas / Dhruv Sunish (non prima ore: 12:30)



CH Pune N Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramkumar Ramanathan N Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramkumar Ramanathan 0 4 Aryan Goveas / Dhruv Sunish • Aryan Goveas / Dhruv Sunish 0 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Goveas / Sunish 4-3 N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramanathan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. Goveas / Sunish 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramanathan 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Goveas / Sunish 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Goveas / Sunish 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

5. [3] Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Tsung-Hua Yang vs Scott Griekspoor / Jelle Sels



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CH Pune Lucas Gerch Lucas Gerch 6 6 Benjamin Hassan [5] Benjamin Hassan [5] 4 0 Vincitore: L. GERCH Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 B. Hassan 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-A 5-0 → 6-0 L. Gerch 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 B. Hassan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 L. Gerch 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 ace 2-0 → 3-0 B. Hassan 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Gerch 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 B. Hassan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 L. Gerch 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 5-3 → 5-4 B. Hassan 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 4-3 → 5-3 L. Gerch 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 B. Hassan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 L. Gerch 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 3-1 → 3-2 B. Hassan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 L. Gerch 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 B. Hassan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Gerch 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

1. Lucas Gerchvs [5] Benjamin Hassan

2. [7] Andrej Martin vs [Alt] Nicola Kuhn (non prima ore: 09:00)



CH Pune Andrej Martin [7] Andrej Martin [7] 2 3 Nicola Kuhn Nicola Kuhn 6 6 Vincitore: N. KUHN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 N. Kuhn 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 A. Martin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 N. Kuhn 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 N. Kuhn 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Martin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 N. Kuhn 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 N. Kuhn 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 N. Kuhn 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 A. Martin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 N. Kuhn 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Martin 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 N. Kuhn 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 N. Kuhn 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

3. Arjun Kadhe / Saketh Myneni vs [WC] Parikshit Somani / Dhakshineswar Suresh (non prima ore: 11:30)



CH Pune Arjun Kadhe / Saketh Myneni Arjun Kadhe / Saketh Myneni 6 6 Parikshit Somani / Dhakshineswar Suresh Parikshit Somani / Dhakshineswar Suresh 1 1 Vincitori: KADHE / MYNENI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 A. Kadhe / Myneni 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 P. Somani / Suresh 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df df 4-1 → 5-1 A. Kadhe / Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 P. Somani / Suresh 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 A. Kadhe / Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 3-0 P. Somani / Suresh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 A. Kadhe / Myneni 15-0 30-0 ace 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 P. Somani / Suresh 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Kadhe / Myneni 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 P. Somani / Suresh 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Kadhe / Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 P. Somani / Suresh 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Kadhe / Myneni 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 0-1 → 1-1 P. Somani / Suresh 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. Mick Lescure vs [6] Sebastian Fanselow

