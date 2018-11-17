ATP Nitto ATP Finals Finals | Indoor | $8.500.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 17 Novembre 2018
17/11/2018 05:26 1 commento
Kuwait F3 – Semifinali
Julian Ocleppo [6] vs. Aidan Mchugh [5] ore 08:00
ITF Kuwait F3
J. Ocleppo [6]
5
1
A. Mchugh [5]
7
6
Vincitore: A. Mchugh
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
1-6
J. Ocleppo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-5 → 1-6
A. Mchugh
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
J. Ocleppo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Mchugh
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Ocleppo
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-2 → 1-2
A. Mchugh
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
J. Ocleppo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
5-7
A. Mchugh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
J. Ocleppo
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Mchugh
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
5-4 → 5-5
J. Ocleppo
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Mchugh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Ocleppo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
A. Mchugh
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-1 → 4-2
J. Ocleppo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
A. Mchugh
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
J. Ocleppo
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
A. Mchugh
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Ocleppo
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Turkey F36 – Semifinali
Dante Gennaro [7] vs. Nik Razborsek [6] ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tunisia F40 – Quarti di Finale
Marco Bortolotti [3] vs. Ivan Davydov Non prima delle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luca Giacomini [7] vs. Mathieu Perchicot [4] ore
ITF Tunisia F40
L. Giacomini [7]
0
0
M. Perchicot [4]•
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Perchicot
15-0
30-0
0-1
L. Giacomini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Dal 5-2 Ocleppo nel primo set con set point, 9 game a 1 per l’inglese. Peccato