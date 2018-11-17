Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 17 Novembre 2018

17/11/2018 05:26 1 commento
Julien Ocleppo nella foto
Julian Ocleppo ITA [6] vs. Aidan Mchugh GBR [5] ore 08:00

ITF Kuwait F3
J. Ocleppo [6]
5
1
A. Mchugh [5]
7
6
Vincitore: A. Mchugh
Turkey F36 – Semifinali
Dante Gennaro ITA [7] vs. Nik Razborsek SLO [6] ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tunisia F40 – Quarti di Finale
Marco Bortolotti ITA [3] vs. Ivan Davydov RUS Non prima delle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Giacomini ITA [7] vs. Mathieu Perchicot FRA [4] ore

ITF Tunisia F40
L. Giacomini [7]
0
0
M. Perchicot [4]
30
1
Dad (Guest) 17-11-2018 09:36

Dal 5-2 Ocleppo nel primo set con set point, 9 game a 1 per l’inglese. Peccato

 1
