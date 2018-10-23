Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Liuzhou: LIVE i risultati del Day 2. Thomas Fabbiano vince il derby ed è al secondo turno (VIDEO)

23/10/2018 09:37 10 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
CHN Challenger Liuzhou CH | Cemento | $50.000 – 1° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Zhe Li CHN

CH Liuzhou
Goncalo Oliveira
6
6
4
Zhe Li
1
7
6
Vincitore: Z. LI
2. Ze Zhang CHN vs [WC] Fajing Sun CHN

CH Liuzhou
Ze Zhang
6
6
Fajing Sun
4
3
Vincitore: Z. ZHANG
3. [1] Radu Albot MDA vs [WC] Rigele Te CHN

CH Liuzhou
Radu Albot [1]
7
7
Rigele Te
6
6
Vincitore: R. ALBOT
4. [Q] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP vs [2] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

CH Liuzhou
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
7
6
Ramkumar Ramanathan [2]
6
3
Vincitore: A. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA
5. [5] Pedro Martinez ESP vs [WC] Yibing Wu CHN

CH Liuzhou
Pedro Martinez [5]
0
0
Yibing Wu
0
0
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Sumit Nagal IND vs [8] Tatsuma Ito JPN

CH Liuzhou
Sumit Nagal
2
3
Tatsuma Ito [8]
6
6
Vincitore: T. ITO
2. [6] Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs [Q] Yunseong Chung KOR

CH Liuzhou
Miomir Kecmanovic [6]
0
6
1
Yunseong Chung
0
1
0
Vincitore: M. KECMANOVIC per ritiro
3. [3] Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs Federico Gaio ITA

CH Liuzhou
Thomas Fabbiano [3]
6
6
6
Federico Gaio
7
1
2
Vincitore: T. FABBIANO
4. [Q] Renta Tokuda JPN vs [4] Yuichi Sugita JPN

CH Liuzhou
Renta Tokuda
2
5
Yuichi Sugita [4]
6
7
Vincitore: Y. SUGITA
5. Arjun Kadhe IND / Yaraslav Shyla BLR vs Liam Broady GBR / Duckhee Lee KOR (non prima ore: 10:00)

CH Liuzhou
Arjun Kadhe / Yaraslav Shyla
6
6
Liam Broady / Duckhee Lee
4
3
Vincitori: KADHE / SHYLA
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Blaz Kavcic SLO
CH Liuzhou
Kimmer Coppejans
3
2
Blaz Kavcic
6
6
Vincitore: B. KAVCIC
2. Liam Broady GBR vs Brayden Schnur CAN

CH Liuzhou
Liam Broady
2
7
3
Brayden Schnur
6
5
6
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
3. Johan Tatlot FRA vs [7] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

CH Liuzhou
Johan Tatlot
4
5
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [7]
6
7
Vincitore: P. GUNNESWARAN
4. Mate Valkusz HUN vs Filip Peliwo CAN

CH Liuzhou
Mate Valkusz
2
6
6
Filip Peliwo
6
2
2
Vincitore: M. VALKUSZ
10 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Lucianone (Guest) 23-10-2018 11:22

@ IlCera (#2220554)

+1 per Gengis Thomas 😆

 10
Rosinaldo (Guest) 23-10-2018 09:31

Beh tra i due c’è una netta differenza e del resto i numeri non mentono.
Bravo Thom

 9
MaxplyMcenroe (Guest) 23-10-2018 09:06

Un peccato per Gaio ho visto solo il primo set e ha giocato alla pari ma il secondo ed il terzo dai risultati dei set mi sembra abbia prevalso la solidità dei colpi di Thomas
Cmq complimenti al signor sottile per il pronostico si questo match

 8
IlCera (Guest) 23-10-2018 09:00

Gengis Thomas non ha pietà per nessuno…. missione MD AO in corso.

 7
Number 1 (Guest) 23-10-2018 08:59

@ Sottile (#2220527)

Siii eccolo

 6
Antonio (Guest) 23-10-2018 08:58

Bravissimo a distanza di 2 giorni dalla durissima finale di Ningbo continua a vincere un altro match. 6 punti preziosissimi. Top100 sempre più vicina!

 5
gianca50 23-10-2018 08:50

Gaio ha vinto lottando il primo set,ma il secondo ed il terzo c’e’ un netto dominio di Thomas,peccato questi continui derby

 4
Sottile 23-10-2018 07:47

È già la seconda volta in pochi giorni.
Ma stavolta vincerà GAIO….

 3
ASHTONEATON 23-10-2018 07:30

..e’ proprio un peccato vederli giocare cosi bene tra loro al primo turno…

 2
Rodolfo 23-10-2018 06:30

Ancora ?

 1
