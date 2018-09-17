Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Metz: Live i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1

17/09/2018 11:09 1 commento
Philipp Kohlschreiber nella foto
FRA ATP Metz 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

COURT CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [8] Kenny De Schepper FRA

ATP Metz
Gregoire Barrere [4]
0
6
7
1
Kenny De Schepper [8]
0
7
6
0
2. [Alt] Maxime Janvier FRA vs [7] Constant Lestienne FRA (non prima ore: 13:00)

3. Maximilian Marterer GER vs Ricardas Berankis LTU

4. [WC] Ugo Humbert FRA / Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA vs Radu Albot MDA / Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO (non prima ore: 18:00)

5. Mischa Zverev GER vs [8] Philipp Kohlschreiber GER

COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Bernard Tomic AUS vs [6] Mats Moraing GER

ATP Metz
Bernard Tomic [2]
0
7
3
4
Mats Moraing [6]
0
6
6
3
2. [1] Yannick Maden GER vs [5] Matthias Bachinger GER

1 commento

Albitaglia27 17-09-2018 12:22

Dai Bernard!

 1
