Challenger Aptos: Il Tabellone di Quali. Nessun italiano presente

Challenger Aptos CH | Cemento | $100.000

(1) Watanuki, Yosuke vs Bye

Fancutt, Thomas vs Bambridge, Luke

Craig, Henry vs Grills, Jacob

Bye vs (7) Giron, Marcos

(2) Evans, Daniel vs Bye

Ayeni, Alafia vs (WC) Mash, Adam

Roelofse, Ruan vs Rybakov, Alex

Bye vs (8) Saville, Luke

(3) Ward, Alexander vs Bye

Griffith, William vs (WC) Brogan, Brian

Gomez, Lucas vs (WC) Harrison, Chris

Bye vs (5) Leshem, Edan

(4) Sarkissian, Alexander vs Bye

Smith, Logan vs Bye

Bye vs (WC) Thompkins, Jared

Bye vs (6) Vukic, Aleksandar