Challenger Aptos: Il Tabellone di Quali. Nessun italiano presente

04/08/2018 08:47 Nessun commento
Alexander Ward nella foto
USA Challenger Aptos CH | Cemento | $100.000
(1) Watanuki, Yosuke JPN vs Bye
Fancutt, Thomas AUS vs Bambridge, Luke GBR
Craig, Henry USA vs Grills, Jacob AUS
Bye vs (7) Giron, Marcos USA

(2) Evans, Daniel GBR vs Bye
Ayeni, Alafia USA vs (WC) Mash, Adam USA
Roelofse, Ruan RSA vs Rybakov, Alex USA
Bye vs (8) Saville, Luke AUS

(3) Ward, Alexander GBR vs Bye
Griffith, William USA vs (WC) Brogan, Brian USA
Gomez, Lucas MEX vs (WC) Harrison, Chris USA
Bye vs (5) Leshem, Edan ISR

(4) Sarkissian, Alexander USA vs Bye
Smith, Logan USA vs Bye
Bye vs (WC) Thompkins, Jared USA
Bye vs (6) Vukic, Aleksandar AUS