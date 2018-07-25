Challenger Binghamton: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno. In campo Alessandro Bega

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $75.000 – 1° Turno
Bud Koffman Center Court – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [8] Jay Clarke vs Yunseong Chung
CH Binghamton
Jay Clarke [8]
6
7
Yunseong Chung
1
6
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-2*
6*-3
ace
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
Y. Chung
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Chung
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
J. Clarke
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Chung
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Chung
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
2. [1] Jordan Thompson vs James Ward
CH Binghamton
Jordan Thompson [1]
15
4
James Ward•
30
4
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
J. Ward
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
3. [3] Bjorn Fratangelo vs Laurynas Grigelis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Mikael Torpegaard vs [4/SE] Bradley Klahn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Hugo Grenier vs [5] Darian King
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [3] Hans Hach Verdugo / Andreas Siljestrom vs Karue Sell / Thales Turini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [1] Gerard Granollers / Marcel Granollers vs Andrew Harris / Luke Saville
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Jared Hiltzik vs [9] Dominik Koepfer
CH Binghamton
Jared Hiltzik
15
3
3
Dominik Koepfer [9]•
30
6
5
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Hiltzik
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 2-3
D. Koepfer
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Hiltzik
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Koepfer
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Hiltzik
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Hiltzik
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Hiltzik
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. Alessandro Bega vs [2] Marcel Granollers
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] William Blumberg vs Lucas Catarina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Evgeny Karlovskiy vs [Q] Alexander Ritschard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Alafia Ayeni vs Igor Sijsling
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [WC] Ludovico Cestarollo / Karl Poling vs [4] Saketh Myneni / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [Q] Vasil Kirkov / Alexander Ritschard vs [WC] Brandon Holt / Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Edan Leshem vs [WC] Alex Rybakov
CH Binghamton
Edan Leshem•
40
6
1
Alex Rybakov
30
4
2
Game Point Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Leshem
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
A. Rybakov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
E. Leshem
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Rybakov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rybakov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
E. Leshem
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Rybakov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Leshem
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
E. Leshem
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Rybakov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Leshem
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Saketh Myneni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [PR] Alejandro Gomez vs [LL] Antoine Escoffier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [7] Lloyd Harris vs [Q] Andrew Harris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Alexander Ward vs Daniel Evans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Hunter Johnson / Yates Johnson vs Antoine Escoffier / Tom Jomby
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Lloyd Harris / Ruan Roelofse vs [2] Robert Galloway / Roberto Maytin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit