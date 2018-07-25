Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Binghamton: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno. In campo Alessandro Bega

25/07/2018 15:34 Nessun commento
Alessandro Bega nella foto
USA Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $75.000 – 1° Turno

Bud Koffman Center Court – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [8] Jay Clarke GBR vs Yunseong Chung KOR

CH Binghamton
Jay Clarke [8]
6
7
Yunseong Chung
1
6
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
2. [1] Jordan Thompson AUS vs James Ward GBR

CH Binghamton
Jordan Thompson [1]
15
4
James Ward
30
4
Match sospeso - Pioggia
3. [3] Bjorn Fratangelo USA vs Laurynas Grigelis LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs [4/SE] Bradley Klahn USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Hugo Grenier FRA vs [5] Darian King BAR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [3] Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Andreas Siljestrom SWE vs Karue Sell BRA / Thales Turini BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [1] Gerard Granollers ESP / Marcel Granollers ESP vs Andrew Harris AUS / Luke Saville AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [Q] Jared Hiltzik USA vs [9] Dominik Koepfer GER

CH Binghamton
Jared Hiltzik
15
3
3
Dominik Koepfer [9]
30
6
5
Match sospeso - Pioggia
2. Alessandro Bega ITA vs [2] Marcel Granollers ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] William Blumberg USA vs Lucas Catarina MON

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs [Q] Alexander Ritschard USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Alafia Ayeni USA vs Igor Sijsling NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [WC] Ludovico Cestarollo ITA / Karl Poling USA vs [4] Saketh Myneni IND / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [Q] Vasil Kirkov USA / Alexander Ritschard USA vs [WC] Brandon Holt USA / Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Edan Leshem ISR vs [WC] Alex Rybakov USA

CH Binghamton
Edan Leshem
40
6
1
Alex Rybakov
30
4
2
Game Point Match sospeso - Pioggia
2. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs Saketh Myneni IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [PR] Alejandro Gomez COL vs [LL] Antoine Escoffier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [7] Lloyd Harris RSA vs [Q] Andrew Harris AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Alexander Ward GBR vs Daniel Evans GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Hunter Johnson USA / Yates Johnson USA vs Antoine Escoffier FRA / Tom Jomby FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Lloyd Harris RSA / Ruan Roelofse RSA vs [2] Robert Galloway USA / Roberto Maytin VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare